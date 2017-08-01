Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos (4122 Views)

http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/residential-building-collapses-ojo-lagos/ A residential building collapsed this morning at Ilufe Road, near Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos. No live has been reported lost. Emergency officials are already on ground.

Thank God no life was lost 1 Like

I THANK GOD NO LIFE WAS LOST.



DO I ALSO THANK GOD THE BUILDING COLLAPSED?

There are lots of abnormalities in this country which people normally attribute to spiritual attack. It's not by force to build a story building. If all you can afford to build is a bungalow, kindly build it with sufficient and quality building materials



After building a bungalow, some people will remove the roof and add two storey to it, and by the time it collapses, their village people will have their own share of the blame 6 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry my dear, I told you. Chances are that the building would be standing if it was erected in the East. Considering the SWOT many immovable investments of Easterners are facing, including topographical threats in Lagos state, why look at short term gains?

what a sad one, Good no live was lost. Government should take proactive measure in prevent building collapse.

Ehhhhhhh, this is serious, may God give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

This is why I don't like living in a house... Canopy is better 1 Like

Was it govt that built the house?

Ambode's LABCA sef

Only in Nigeria sand in the name of concrete can be use for storey building.

And this is as a result of too much concentration of office in one state.





Thank God, no life was lost



This mud house has stood unshaken for ten years now in my village

when will these stop to happening? charlatans in the built society killing civilians under govt slumbering watch!

Thank God no life was lost but then again check the building structure and look the building sef don suffer reach na aba.





Doctorphil:

This is why I don't like living in a house... Canopy is better Wat about MTN umbrella? Wat about MTN umbrella? 2 Likes

Government should investigate buildings material use in Nigeria this days

one bag of cement to one trip of sand ....

Everything in Nigeria is just collapsing

I saw the debris this morning, on a closer look I was made to understand by the residents of the collapsed building that nobody died.

All thanks to our ancestors.

Doctorphil:

