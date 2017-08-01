₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by pittoilet(f): 11:25am
A residential building collapsed this morning at Ilufe Road, near Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos. No live has been reported lost. Emergency officials are already on ground.
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/residential-building-collapses-ojo-lagos/
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by josephine123: 11:37am
damn
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Tolbanks(f): 1:38pm
Eeeeeeeeeya...
It is well ooo
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Ihatepork: 1:39pm
Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by phayvoursky(m): 1:39pm
I THANK GOD NO LIFE WAS LOST.
DO I ALSO THANK GOD THE BUILDING COLLAPSED?
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by ojnnaco(m): 1:39pm
Gooooosh
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by tosyne2much(m): 1:39pm
There are lots of abnormalities in this country which people normally attribute to spiritual attack. It's not by force to build a story building. If all you can afford to build is a bungalow, kindly build it with sufficient and quality building materials
After building a bungalow, some people will remove the roof and add two storey to it, and by the time it collapses, their village people will have their own share of the blame
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Deltagiant: 1:40pm
Sorry my dear, I told you. Chances are that the building would be standing if it was erected in the East. Considering the SWOT many immovable investments of Easterners are facing, including topographical threats in Lagos state, why look at short term gains?
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Teewhy2: 1:40pm
what a sad one, Good no live was lost. Government should take proactive measure in prevent building collapse.
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by somez(m): 1:40pm
Sh!t
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Nigeman: 1:40pm
Ehhhhhhh, this is serious, may God give them the fortitude to bear the loss.
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by kingmekus(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Doctorphil: 1:41pm
This is why I don't like living in a house... Canopy is better
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Pidgin2(f): 1:41pm
Was it govt that built the house?
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by cosmatika(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Keneking: 1:41pm
Ambode's LABCA sef
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by chizzy161(f): 1:42pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by menwongo(m): 1:42pm
Lol.
Only in Nigeria sand in the name of concrete can be use for storey building.
And this is as a result of too much concentration of office in one state.
Thank God, no life was lost
This mud house has stood unshaken for ten years now in my village
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Mac2016(m): 1:42pm
when will these stop to happening? charlatans in the built society killing civilians under govt slumbering watch!
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by J0hnTrevolt(m): 1:43pm
Shhhiiit
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by StRichard(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by avictor05(m): 1:43pm
Thank God no life was lost but then again check the building structure and look the building sef don suffer reach na aba.
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Sezua(m): 1:43pm
Doctorphil:Wat about MTN umbrella?
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by dignity33: 1:43pm
Government should investigate buildings material use in Nigeria this days
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by drbenneth: 1:44pm
one bag of cement to one trip of sand ....
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Xlpacks(m): 1:44pm
In this hard times.. Chaii
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by StRichard(m): 1:44pm
Everything in Nigeria is just collapsing
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Narldon(f): 1:45pm
So Sad
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by Jephz(m): 1:45pm
since e beginning of 2017..that guy on red don dey mind he business
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by emijo(m): 1:45pm
I saw the debris this morning, on a closer look I was made to understand by the residents of the collapsed building that nobody died.
All thanks to our ancestors.
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by SmartMugu: 1:45pm
Doctorphil:Lol
|Re: Residential Building Collapses In Ojo, Lagos by DrVictor(m): 1:46pm
