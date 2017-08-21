





Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has addressed rumours of a marriage crash on social media following the re emergence of her allegedly divorcing her husband, Kenny Rodriguez.



According to reports, the actress was said to have ended the marriage after reports of infidelity by her husband were made light.



He was linked with a 22 -year old American student Teresa.



It will be recalled that Uche Jombo had removed her husband’s pictures from her Instragaram page and upon the backlash she received, the actress debunked the story claiming all is well in her homefront.



However, some days after she denied that her marriage had crashed, pictures of her hubby with his new girlfriend surfaced online with the duo in Kenny’s home in Dallas.



According to our , Miss Jombo has decided to remain a good friend of her baby daddy for the sake of her son but their marriage is no more since both of them can’t agree on some issues of importance to marriage.



The public apology message her estranged hubby allegedly wrote a while back was said to have been written by Uche Jombo to further cover up her marital woes



Now, she has replied the rumours..



She wrote on Instagram;



The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.



Dear Nigerian Bloggers



If YOU are going make up stories about my life or marriage try FACTS.



Normally I will look at this stupid trending story on me today and look the other way but not TODAY!!! ENOUGH!!!!!! I find your need to create mirage tales of rancour where there are none in chase of a story/news outrageous.There's no story here except a woman trying to balance her family life and work in 2 countries.



Please LEAVE my FAMILY out of your manufactured made up stories, there are more important stories, real issues in world people are worried about than little old me.



My only social media cover-up is pretending You "Zero journalistic ethics" people didn't hurt me by your unfounded and non factual stories.



News flash: Marriages in the United States are public record.



source>>>



