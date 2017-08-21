₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,699 members, 3,755,738 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 02:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" (3431 Views)
Uche Jombo Reacts To Alleged Marital Crisis Rocking Her Home / Ay’s Wife Outs Pregnant Freda Francis, Tells Her To Leave Her Family Alone / Uche Jombo Reacts To Senators Vote Against Gender Equality Bill (Snapshots) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by celebsnestblog: 11:50am
Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has addressed rumours of a marriage crash on social media following the re emergence of her allegedly divorcing her husband, Kenny Rodriguez.
According to reports, the actress was said to have ended the marriage after reports of infidelity by her husband were made light.
He was linked with a 22 -year old American student Teresa.
It will be recalled that Uche Jombo had removed her husband’s pictures from her Instragaram page and upon the backlash she received, the actress debunked the story claiming all is well in her homefront.
However, some days after she denied that her marriage had crashed, pictures of her hubby with his new girlfriend surfaced online with the duo in Kenny’s home in Dallas.
According to our , Miss Jombo has decided to remain a good friend of her baby daddy for the sake of her son but their marriage is no more since both of them can’t agree on some issues of importance to marriage.
The public apology message her estranged hubby allegedly wrote a while back was said to have been written by Uche Jombo to further cover up her marital woes
Now, she has replied the rumours..
She wrote on Instagram;
The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.
Dear Nigerian Bloggers
If YOU are going make up stories about my life or marriage try FACTS.
Normally I will look at this stupid trending story on me today and look the other way but not TODAY!!! ENOUGH!!!!!! I find your need to create mirage tales of rancour where there are none in chase of a story/news outrageous.There's no story here except a woman trying to balance her family life and work in 2 countries.
Please LEAVE my FAMILY out of your manufactured made up stories, there are more important stories, real issues in world people are worried about than little old me.
My only social media cover-up is pretending You "Zero journalistic ethics" people didn't hurt me by your unfounded and non factual stories.
News flash: Marriages in the United States are public record.
source>>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nollywood-actress-uche-jombo-reacts-second-divorce-rumour/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYX-WtGAQdQ/?hl=en
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by Woly: 12:12pm
" little old me" she even no say she don old ... Make this oyinbo no break this old woman heart ooooo... Hmmmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by Muzanga(f): 12:22pm
Nigerians sabi wish person bad. The most hypocritical country in the world. Make una leave this woman alone! No marriage is perfect but stop wishing her divorce.
7 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by whizzyleejr(m): 12:45pm
Are you trying to hinder our freedom of speech, when you are putting your life on social media...who sent you
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by babyfaceafrica: 12:47pm
Lazy bloggers
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by Dopeyomi(m): 1:54pm
Bloggers and lies ehn dem be 5 & 6
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by Franco93: 1:55pm
Attention you wanted, attention you got
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by vengedre(m): 1:55pm
k
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by GreatMahmud: 1:56pm
Who cares....
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by MadManTalking: 1:56pm
She should shut up.
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by kinziking(m): 1:56pm
d
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by LaDivva(f): 1:57pm
Crazy , lazy Nigerian bloggers.
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by goshen26: 1:57pm
Hungry blogger
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by Oladipo1166(m): 1:57pm
bloggers serves her right.
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by Narldon(f): 1:57pm
ok
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by rottenPussy(f): 1:58pm
See all the guys above lashing out on generic bloggers. What makes the so called MODS here different from a common, ignoramus blogger?
As far as I remember, I first came across this false story on Nairaland's frontage - FRONTPAGE, damn!!
Nairaland is gone. If you need a genuine news, just use Shara reporter's website.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by Doctorphil: 1:58pm
This man na fine man ooo
100% WINNING GAME FOR SOCCER BETTING AVAILABLE FOR PAY AFTER WIN.... KICKS OFF 6PM
IF U WANT IT WHATSAPP +234/90672 /46 /103
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by viqueta(m): 1:59pm
I miss the old Nairaland, nowadays, hungry, attention seeking and cheap bloggers just come up here to write poo about people without getting their facts right. Anyways, i don't blame them rather, i blame the DUMB mods that give them the attention they crave for by bringing even rubbish to front page.
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by kinziking(m): 1:59pm
what she trying to say ?
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by rozayx5(m): 1:59pm
Madame keep quiet
Its obvious your marriage get k leg
Shey una no dey keep una marriages privately
Enjoy thee results
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by TINALETC3(f): 1:59pm
tank God, may God keep ur family intact
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by morbeta(m): 2:00pm
Na only you waka come?
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by blackbeau1(f): 2:00pm
The media be destroying ppls marriages.
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by kennygee(f): 2:00pm
Na wa
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by kingxsamz(m): 2:00pm
bloggers of nowadays are stupid...
I mean what do they even gain in spreading rumours about someone's death or someone's marriage?... how can u just sit down and start typing nonsense just to feed the public with it?...
these bloggers are heartless... sha it's not all of them... we have reasonable ones...
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by OneManLegion(m): 2:00pm
Drama queen (No pun intended).
she can't deny knowledge of the intrusion of privacy that comes with being a celebrity na. Your celebrity status means you'll be the object of fake news and rumours all the time.
Ignore the hungry tabloids and if it's too damaging, sue for libel.
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by whitering: 2:00pm
In every rumour, there is element of truth.
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by tansderi: 2:01pm
Ok
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by nairavsdollars: 2:01pm
Some bloggers need some koboko from Nigerian army
|Re: Uche Jombo Reacts To Divorce Rumour, Tells Bloggers "Leave My Family Alone" by deprento: 2:01pm
babyfaceafrica:
Meet The Best In Calabar Artistes / Nigerian Parents Want Aki And Pawpaw Banned. / Omotola Takes to the Stage In Lagos
Viewing this topic: shinarlaura(f), CoCoLav(f), datopaper(m), Coraje(m), Fayek(m), Alajiki(m), MXrap, Luqso1(m), nonexy11, emajoe, papajyde2000, Soundmind(m), bayonekind(m), sharpboyus(m), Modupeolatemi01(f), collynsHD(m), switkera(f), farellstone, eyiye(f), icedfire(m), DaBill001(m), blezdBen(m), ewaoluwao(f), bonnez(m), nicko28(f), kenzlee(m), DrFaitobaba(m), odinga1of, idnole4(m), JUBILEE2000, Oletubo(m), kingkakaone(m), funkyfrevy(f), valx2, 4evaYung(m), stiffyme(m), rightchic(f), Pampasi, LekkiHost, unuerosharon, willarrie(m), TolaDan, feckylicious, jimgbosa, emvicks2(m), fboycaestro12(m), TechAddiction, darocha1(m), adudu208(m), pressplay55, lulubrowny(f), unclemayor(m), otunbaloja, Ujuhot(f), reality17(m), spassion, Omooniya1, chidex28, bodmasfem(m), Excelento(m), sukkot, humphreydaniel, miller0093(m), ngng, obamma, sundaynome, celebsnestblog, Adamna(f), biobab23(m), ReneeNuttall(f), Maychang, IAMTHEHERO, gtrader, kimnicki(f), omobritiko, Evaberry(f), tunjisanmi(m), ishiamu(m), VictorAB, Kunzu(m), Zaha(m), Amaudeogu(m), purplejuli, MhizzAJ(f), eazyjakes(m), menthomatics(m), Sugar6(f), abuaoyen(f), Lukandah00001(m), slowbreeze(f), zaragoza(m), kenkool(m), Princegado1(m), Phi001(m), Ickes, carsy(f), aisammy4, nelem, wizdapilla, chijioke19963, ELTON123(m), mycare(m), Durostay, Igbospower(m), drjustice17, ferdison(m), Winning123, Longman6(m), wizpredict, Testy17, Phemmy777(m), Olufumzy(f), michoim(m), talk2saintify(m), prittyboi(m), piscesgem, justice2017, olowobaba10, blym4real, colombiana, handsomenonny(m), Bestrides, Moving4, Endison, mabolo, remola04(m), kellyjoesteve(m), MadManTalking, Enigift, ginggerxy, MaeBlocks, ibawon(m), diiiola, Ersan, barnaby04(m), winnielle(f), Amooshine, Abiriba1stson, avictor05(m), waazmoney, slimjaney, ezyk, ndenzo, dljbd1(m), dimerito, haxan919(m), Roland17(m), dake40(m), arent88(m), Amajerry83(m), Oluwatobiloba96(m), risky369(m), BCISLTD, nairavsdollars, skolar49 and 228 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24