



Mrs. Ebiere Adeh, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs who led baby Oyintari and his mother, Nudora Joseph in the medical trip as mandated by the Bayelsa First Lady, Rachael Dickson through the Commissioner for Women Affairs told Isedirikonghen Ebi. Alhaji in her office that the specialists in the Indrapastha Apollo hospital, New Delhi, India after physical examination of baby Oyintari, recommended that he must attain puberty to be able to perform penile enlargement surgery on him.



However, upon their return to Yenagoa, baby Oyintari developed some health concerns and was admitted in a government hospital but is currently discharged.



Meanwhile, the Women Affairs Ministry has asked baby Oyintari and his parents to go back to their home town, Ondewari community, a remote village in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, where the ugly incident happened since the surgery couldn't be performed anytime soon. Noting that, it will submit its report on the issue to the First Lady as soon as she returned to the State from her vacation, and her feedback will be communicated to them.



