Killer Python Attacks Antelope For Lunchtime Death Battle – But Gets A Surprise / Funny Video: RAM Attacks Man / Sallah Ram With Swagg
|Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 2:24pm
See What Happened To Our Sallah Rams
Long story short, one of our Sallah rams got loose and attacked the other ram. Before anybody realised what was happening, one of them was lying down with a broken neck.
It's ironic it's actually the one that broke loose that lost the fight.
We had to quickly slaughter it and call a butcher to help us arrange the meat.
A word of advice, secure your rams properly. A good N50 rose would have saved us this tragedy. Now we have to go and look for a replacement.
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 2:25pm
Emergency Sallah
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 2:27pm
The Bad Guy!
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by IHATEPUZZY(m): 2:38pm
Op send me small meat abeg
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 2:52pm
IHATEPUZZY:Lol, come collect. Carry Lalasticlala come too.
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by josephine123: 3:13pm
na wa oo
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 5:05pm
josephine123:Real wa o my sister. 72hrs to the deadline.
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 5:08pm
So, the white ram mayweathered the black ram to death?
Anyway, I don't believe this story
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 5:09pm
i love ram meat.. Were ya house dey op?
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by Hadone(m): 5:09pm
Hmmm, see how the bad guy de pose for pix with eye saying 'you wan try me?
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 5:09pm
Liverpool 4 ArselRam 0
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by profolaolu: 5:10pm
see as the other one is looking at camera like nairaland girls posing for pictures
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by chinoxstock: 5:10pm
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by NCANTaskForce(m): 5:10pm
K
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by darocha1(m): 5:10pm
Lol
So many morals to learn from this story.
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by Mightyraw(m): 5:11pm
Instead make u carry am go hospital
500k surgery would have saved that poor ram
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by ruggedmallaam(m): 5:11pm
RIP
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by MrMoney007: 5:11pm
this nonsense made front page
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by Mightyraw(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by Kamobliss: 5:11pm
tosyne2much:
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 5:12pm
@Op and other Muslims, I'm booking you guys for Sallah ram
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by goshen26: 5:12pm
EazyMoh:
Lol
See hin face self....
Baddo
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by Doctorphil: 5:12pm
Hahahaha na ebola
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by Makanjuola89: 5:12pm
MrMoney007:If them give you you no go chop?
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:12pm
Sallah don start be that. Wey my meat?
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by Edu3Again: 5:12pm
Guys nothing can compare to the sacrifice Jesus made for on the cross.
CONTD
Jesus went to heaven in the full view of His disciples.
Acts 1:9-12King James Version (KJV)
9 And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight.
10 And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel;
11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.
Now Mohammed on the other hand did not make heaven, that why he said he does not know what will happen to him.
he even says the fate of muslims is unknown.
Sura 46:9 "NOR DO I KNOW WHAT WILL BE DONE WITH ME OR WITH YOU(MUSLIMS)"
Jesus on the Other hand who went to heaven, promises heaven to all who believe in Him.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
18 HE THAT BELIEVETH ON HIM IS NOT CONDEMNED: BUT HE THAT BELIEVETH NOT IS CONDEMNED ALREADY, BECAUSE HE HATH NOT BELIEVED IN THE NAME OF THE ONLY BEGOTTEN SON OF GOD.
Now if Mohammed is in heaven, what other peace does he need?
Why do muslims heap peace oh him?
Jesus on the other hand gives us peace,
John 14:27
Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
NOW PLEASE WHO IS BETTER?
Jesus that gives peace, went to heaven in full view & is ALIVE?
OR
Mohammed who you need to heap peace on him, did know his destination & is DEAD
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by sonsomegrigbo: 5:12pm
Feeling the feelings already.
Muslim festival, always more than enough to eat...
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by BTT(m): 5:13pm
May we, unlike the ram, not be in a hurry to meet our Maker o.
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by hoodmenconcept(m): 5:13pm
Eran giffa....
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by enigmaticlion: 5:13pm
Why do have to kill an helpless, innocent animal
EazyMoh:
|Re: Sallah Ram Attacks Another Ram (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 5:13pm
rubbish!!!
