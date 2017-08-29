Guys nothing can compare to the sacrifice Jesus made for on the cross.



CONTD

Jesus went to heaven in the full view of His disciples.



Acts 1:9-12King James Version (KJV)



9 And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight.



10 And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up , behold, two men stood by them in white apparel;



11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven , shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.



Now Mohammed on the other hand did not make heaven, that why he said he does not know what will happen to him.

he even says the fate of muslims is unknown.





Sura 46:9 "NOR DO I KNOW WHAT WILL BE DONE WITH ME OR WITH YOU(MUSLIMS)"



Jesus on the Other hand who went to heaven, promises heaven to all who believe in Him.



John 3:16

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.



17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.



18 HE THAT BELIEVETH ON HIM IS NOT CONDEMNED: BUT HE THAT BELIEVETH NOT IS CONDEMNED ALREADY, BECAUSE HE HATH NOT BELIEVED IN THE NAME OF THE ONLY BEGOTTEN SON OF GOD.



Now if Mohammed is in heaven, what other peace does he need?

Why do muslims heap peace oh him?



Jesus on the other hand gives us peace,



John 14:27

Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.



NOW PLEASE WHO IS BETTER?

Jesus that gives peace, went to heaven in full view & is ALIVE?

OR

Mohammed who you need to heap peace on him, did know his destination & is DEAD