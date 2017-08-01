₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record
Nigerian dancer, Joshua Usoro set out five days ago to break the world record for ‘Longest Dance Marathon by an Individual’ but on Monday afternoon, his attempt ended abruptly.
The 25 year old, Usoro, who is a graduate of Covenant University, who sought to enter into the Guinness Book of World Records and was set to break the record currently held by Kalamandalam Hemaleth, says he will give it another shot in the future.
The Indian set the record in 2010 record after dancing for 123 hours and 15 minutes in a session tagged ‘Mohiniyattam’.
It took her six days to set the record.
Usoro was only able to achieve a dance marathon of 63 hrs 15 minutes.
A statement by his management read;
“We are deeply sorry for the late post on updates #JasonGWR. We announce the stop to the attempt of longest dance marathon by an individual due to unforeseen circumstance. To all of our sponsors and supporters, we really appreciate the indulgence,”
Usoro, while thanking everyone who supported him, said;
“I am so happy and sincerely grateful, the love was unbelievable. I did this for passion and to inspire someone to push beyond despite fear or doubt, give a shot.
Life is beautiful and it’s an honor to have shared such a wonderful experience with you all.
“Just want to say a big thank you to all my partners for the love and support, my team and to everyone. Will attempt it again. I love you so much. I am very much healthy and resting.”
Usoro’s dance marathon, which held at the Circle Mall in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by ace dancer Kafayat Shafau.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYmFMhAsnAI
source>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/sad-nigerian-dancers-attempt-break-guinness-dance-world-record-fails/
you can catch Joshua on Instagram on @iam9jason
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by kingxsamz(m): 2:50pm
eyah
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by celebsnestblawg(m): 2:53pm
cc MissyB3, cc Fynestboi, cc lalasticlala , cc Mynd44
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by Kowor(f): 2:59pm
60 hours is no joke. I doubt if I can dance for five mins.
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by celebsnestblawg(m): 3:06pm
Kowor:
Me?? common 20 mins and I go drink 2 bags of pure water
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by Jephz(m): 3:08pm
wasted energy.....e good Sha .. as he no enter Guinness world record... he enter nairaland
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by Seguntimmy(m): 3:23pm
The guy try o, Dance? Me? I can't dance for 10minutes since I'm always the one to play the talking drum for people to dance, so I'm ain't used to dancing.
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by AkProsper(m): 4:47pm
More than 2 days. that's a lot on energy.
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by firstclassmumu(m): 5:17pm
Wow
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by soberdrunk(m): 5:17pm
Una get luck say nor be sponsor, both management oooo, Jason oo, him trainer oooo and well wishers, all of them for dance the full "124 hours" to break the record or face better problem! after investing 'hard earned' money and making mouth, you will now release one weak ass statement and excuse for not breaking record
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by shotin(m): 5:18pm
60 hours non stop... omo d guy try ooooo...
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by nairavsdollars: 5:18pm
He will blame the witches in his village now
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by blackbeau1(f): 5:19pm
Erm dancing for 123 hours? That's scary
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by olamil34: 5:19pm
no be everybody go make record
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by MurderEnglish(m): 5:20pm
dance?
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by ibroh22(m): 5:20pm
eeyaahh, sad story
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by winkmart: 5:20pm
He's popular now
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by dust144(m): 5:20pm
Well done my brother, next time you will break it
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by austinoeze(m): 5:21pm
Lol... Nice try though
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by adisabarber(m): 5:21pm
Maybe he dey dance dey jump upandan. Na sense person go take dance to break that record.
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by kittykollinxx(m): 5:21pm
nice try
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by Simeony007(m): 5:21pm
H
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by Valindazz(m): 5:22pm
Madness... Onye ala
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by sonnie10: 5:22pm
It's not by eating bean and bread
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by AustineCJ: 5:22pm
The guy try,am proud of him......he gave it a shot,he might not have achieved the desired record but his willingness to give it a short might be his break through.
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by anonym0us: 5:22pm
na lie
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by Doctorphil: 5:23pm
He failed too bad.... He can't be like me
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by Icon79(m): 5:25pm
He wanted to set one of those stupid and baseless world record. Guinness has destroyed their once they started creating "Guinness World Record" for everything imaginable.
O pari
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by KingsleyBJ: 5:25pm
Hi
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by dalhjana: 5:25pm
Jephz:you are a wicked sombori..ah!
|Re: Joshua Usoro, Dancer Fails Trying To Break Guinness Dance World Record by jy2kbeyond(m): 5:25pm
Calm down guys... The record is held by an indian and I doubt anyone can break it. Indians can dance while fxxking. I fear indians.
