Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Jeus(m): 3:48pm
Nigerian foremost blogger, Linda Ikeji was featured in an CNN Interview session with their correspondent, Zain Asher as the interviewer.

Linda Ikeji has been sharing pictures to show her excitement at this achievement ever since. Well, we can't hate. She deserves it!!

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by kingxsamz(m): 3:51pm
I dedicate this Ftc to u all ..and also to u Linda...

more blessings fall on u...
thanks y'all

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by MhizzAJ(f): 3:55pm
Nice one
I love Linda

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by abelprice(m): 4:17pm
Aunty wen you go marry.. undecided...

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by coolcatty: 4:28pm
abelprice:
Aunty wen you go marry.. undecided...


Monkeeey... How is the life of your sisters that have all gotten married?

Just spewing rubbish outta that gutter u erroneously call a mouth.

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by AkProsper(m): 4:34pm
See you at the top. . . . . . . . Check my signature⏬⏬⏬
Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Benjom(m): 5:55pm
cheesy

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by blackboy2star(m): 5:55pm
Congrats Sis... Thanks for making us proud muaahhh

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by NONNYG: 5:55pm
I was here
Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by RIPEnglish: 5:55pm
So what should we now did? she better went to got marriage on time before she entering menopause stage

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by auntysimbiat(f): 5:55pm
Cool
Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Jaytecq(m): 5:56pm
sorry to ask oo... Please who is linda ikeji?

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by firstclassmumu(m): 5:56pm
Mummy smelling pussy

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by soberdrunk(m): 5:56pm
Hahaha! So the gist about this lady and her 'overhyping' attitude is true. cheesy See the way she wants to deceive the 'average mind' as if Cnn did a 'special' report on her and Amanpour hosted it, do not be fooled, she was simply featured on "Cnn Marketplace Africa' that has featured so 'many' Nigerians and Africans who own businesses, they have even featured shoemakers, farmers etc....... angry

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by free2ryhme: 5:56pm
Jeus:
Nigerian foremost blogger, Linda Ikeji was featured in an CNN Interview session with their correspondent, Zain Asher as the interviewer.

Linda Ikeji has been sharing pictures to show her excitement at this achievement ever since. Well, we can't hate. She deserves it!!

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/08/linda-ikeji-elated-as-she-gets-featured.html


Good for her

Abi the interview go give her husband grin

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Yusfunoble(m): 5:56pm
Just love this lady, very hard working.

Unconcerned by the negativity around her. They will soon flood the thread now with "when will u marry story".

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Integrityfarms(m): 5:57pm
.. Great Igbo girl... Beauty, brain, foresight, creativity and hardworking makes us exceptional.

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Naziridamos: 5:57pm
I do much love you Lindi wink
Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by muller101(m): 5:57pm
Even pirates from Somalia go live on CNN so no big deal.

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by free2ryhme: 5:57pm
abelprice:
Aunty wen you go marry.. undecided...
2045 grin

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by AnonyNymous(m): 5:57pm
coolcatty:



Monkeeey... How is the life of your sisters that have all gotten married?

Just spewing rubbish outta that gutter u erroneously call a mouth.
I tire o.

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by DeadRat(m): 5:57pm
The First Thing I Saw Is That Big Boobs running Out Of That Cloth

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by EmperorKal(m): 5:57pm
God u no say 4 did life i go dey select interview.
CNN na small thing
Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by beautiful232(f): 5:58pm
I love this woman...go girl

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Elf912: 5:58pm
Strong, smart lady.
She inspires me.

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by onstelly(f): 5:58pm
Some day.... .. ..

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by mrsfavour(f): 5:59pm
i admire how simple she appeared .
Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Nma27(f): 5:59pm
CNN? Close to the staircase? Good one though
Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Elf912: 6:00pm
RIPEnglish:
So what should we now did? she better went to got marriage on time before she entering menopause stage


And if she doesn't, what are you gonna do about it?

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Evaberry(f): 6:00pm
...

Linda

Linda

I know you are rich

S.eun knows you are rich

lala knows u r rich

hell Nigerians know you are rich but wealth isn't everything

you need a man!!!

to fvck u senseless
to cuddle u
to give u babies
to go on vacation with
to be freaky with

Time waits for no one dear Linda, it's sad that if u die now u don't have a child to inherit your wealth at least Genevieve has a daughter
Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Elf912: 6:01pm
Yusfunoble:
Just love this lady, very hard working.

Unconcerned by the negativity around her. They will soon flood the thread now with "when will u marry story".
They have already come....with their low IQs. Hopeless people everywhere

Re: Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN by Elf912: 6:03pm
free2ryhme:


Good for her

Abi the interview go give her husband grin

Since you are so concerned, go and give her one. If you can't, keep your hopelessness to yourself.

