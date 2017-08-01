Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN (10944 Views)

Linda Ikeji Interviewed By CNN (PHOTOS) / Linda Ikeji Crops Out Davido's Name From Her "Queen Of Katwe" Report (Snapshots) / Linda Ikeji Returns To Her Famous Gate, Steps Out In Boyfriend's Jean (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Linda Ikeji has been sharing pictures to show her excitement at this achievement ever since. Well, we can't hate. She deserves it!!



NEWS VIA: Nigerian foremost blogger, Linda Ikeji was featured in an CNN Interview session with their correspondent, Zain Asher as the interviewer.Linda Ikeji has been sharing pictures to show her excitement at this achievement ever since. Well, we can't hate. She deserves it!!NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/08/linda-ikeji-elated-as-she-gets-featured.html 10 Likes

I dedicate this Ftc to u all ..and also to u Linda...



more blessings fall on u...

thanks y'all 3 Likes

Nice one

I love Linda 9 Likes 1 Share

... Aunty wen you go marry..... 3 Likes 1 Share

abelprice:

Aunty wen you go marry.. ...



Monkeeey... How is the life of your sisters that have all gotten married?



Just spewing rubbish outta that gutter u erroneously call a mouth. Monkeeey... How is the life of your sisters that have all gotten married?Just spewing rubbish outta that gutter u erroneously call a mouth. 96 Likes 10 Shares

See you at the top. . . . . . . . Check my signature⏬⏬⏬

2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats Sis... Thanks for making us proud muaahhh 5 Likes 1 Share

I was here

So what should we now did? she better went to got marriage on time before she entering menopause stage 2 Likes 1 Share

Cool

sorry to ask oo... Please who is linda ikeji? 2 Likes

Mummy smelling pussy 2 Likes 1 Share

See the way she wants to deceive the 'average mind' as if Cnn did a 'special' report on her and Amanpour hosted it, do not be fooled, she was simply featured on "Cnn Marketplace Africa' that has featured so 'many' Nigerians and Africans who own businesses, they have even featured shoemakers, farmers etc....... Hahaha! So the gist about this lady and her 'overhyping' attitude is true.See the way she wants to deceive the 'average mind' as if Cnn did a 'special' report on her and Amanpour hosted it, do not be fooled, she was simply featured on "Cnn Marketplace Africa' that has featured so 'many' Nigerians and Africans who own businesses, they have even featured shoemakers, farmers etc....... 16 Likes 2 Shares

Jeus:

Nigerian foremost blogger, Linda Ikeji was featured in an CNN Interview session with their correspondent, Zain Asher as the interviewer.



Linda Ikeji has been sharing pictures to show her excitement at this achievement ever since. Well, we can't hate. She deserves it!!



NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/08/linda-ikeji-elated-as-she-gets-featured.html





Good for her



Abi the interview go give her husband Good for herAbi the interview go give her husband 1 Like

Just love this lady, very hard working.



Unconcerned by the negativity around her. They will soon flood the thread now with "when will u marry story". 11 Likes 1 Share

.. Great Igbo girl... Beauty, brain, foresight, creativity and hardworking makes us exceptional. 12 Likes 1 Share

I do much love you Lindi

Even pirates from Somalia go live on CNN so no big deal. 6 Likes

abelprice:

Aunty wen you go marry.. ... 2045 2045 1 Like

coolcatty:







Monkeeey... How is the life of your sisters that have all gotten married?



Just spewing rubbish outta that gutter u erroneously call a mouth. I tire o. I tire o. 1 Like

The First Thing I Saw Is That Big Boobs running Out Of That Cloth 8 Likes 1 Share

God u no say 4 did life i go dey select interview.

CNN na small thing

I love this woman...go girl 1 Like 1 Share

Strong, smart lady.

She inspires me. 1 Like

Some day.... .. .. 1 Like

i admire how simple she appeared .

CNN? Close to the staircase? Good one though

RIPEnglish:

So what should we now did? she better went to got marriage on time before she entering menopause stage



And if she doesn't, what are you gonna do about it? And if she doesn't, what are you gonna do about it? 1 Like

...



Linda



Linda



I know you are rich



S.eun knows you are rich



lala knows u r rich



hell Nigerians know you are rich but wealth isn't everything



you need a man!!!



to fvck u senseless

to cuddle u

to give u babies

to go on vacation with

to be freaky with



Time waits for no one dear Linda, it's sad that if u die now u don't have a child to inherit your wealth at least Genevieve has a daughter

Yusfunoble:

Just love this lady, very hard working.



Unconcerned by the negativity around her. They will soon flood the thread now with "when will u marry story". They have already come....with their low IQs. Hopeless people everywhere They have already come....with their low IQs. Hopeless people everywhere 6 Likes