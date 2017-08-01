₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by KillerFrost(m): 3:51pm
By Davies Iheamnachor
PORT HARCOURT – Unknown gunmen have abducted eleven passengers in a bus on Ndele-Elele axis of East-West road, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Monday night. The victims were said to have boarded the vehicle at Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LGA, and were travelling to Ndele, Elele and Ahoada before the incident happened.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/breaking-gunmen-kidnap-11-passengers-rivers/
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by greatmarshall(m): 3:54pm
Hmm... Rivers State again?
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by AkProsper(m): 4:09pm
not again. . . . . . . . . . Check my signature⏬⏬⏬
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by ShyCypher(m): 4:16pm
Well... let's look on the bright side...
19 less agitatin' flattinos to deal with.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by soberdrunk(m): 5:57pm
In a state that has a 'governor', everyday them dey pick people like beans yet if you see Rivers State advert for CNN you fit resign from your job in a major tech company in Silicon valley in the Us to come look for job in Rivers state! Uncle Wike good evening i dey greet oooo!!!
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by RIPEnglish: 5:57pm
Ever since buhari comed back, kidnapped has being many rampage. Bad luck presidential.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by Naziridamos: 5:58pm
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by Integrityfarms(m): 5:58pm
Cultism and gangsterism is in its zenith in Rivers now
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by itiswellandwell: 5:58pm
Hmmmmm mm. It's well
Hmmmmm mm. It's well
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by johnreh: 5:59pm
new trend in Rivers state. had some experience while traveling to PH on Sunday, kidnappers were operating along ubima axis. No traveller could leave the military check point out of fear, it took the intervention of the heavily armed military guys who escorted droves of travellers to the round about at ubima on-ward ph.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by erico2k2(m): 5:59pm
Avoid night travel, anything pass when you cant see without natural light sleep at your location kontinue next day¬.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by olumaxi(m): 6:01pm
naija wil hail thee
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by Integrityfarms(m): 6:01pm
ShyCypher:Thought you afonjas said Rivers is not IPOB, you guys like shifting goal posts
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by Integrityfarms(m): 6:01pm
ShyCypher:Thought you afonjas said Rivers is not IPOB, you guys like shifting goal posts
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by Xbee007(m): 6:02pm
This was ShyCypher's comment five posts ago.
He has always been a numbskull, mark my words.
Cc. Integrityfarms
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by martinlooter(m): 6:02pm
Security is weak in rivers state, wike is a criminal
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by Nwodosis(m): 6:05pm
During the day, the police will stage a checking point pole to pole in that axis collecting money instead of intelligent gathering, when the night falls, you will not see them again.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by maxzzo1(m): 6:06pm
Integrityfarms:U talk carelessly Lagos is even worst..
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by fran6co(m): 6:08pm
am always scared wen I ply that road whether by day or nite.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by Balongrey: 6:08pm
Na wah no security anywhere
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by muller101(m): 6:10pm
Rivers of sorrow
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by stella1997: 6:14pm
That East- West road is really dangerous. 3weeks ago a fully loaded bus was intercepted by those hoodlums and the passengers were robbed and kidnapped along that same road
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by free2ryhme: 6:16pm
KillerFrost:
na wa ooo
This is the same pple asking oil companies to relocate their headquarters. Kidnapping passengers everyday.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by free2ryhme: 6:16pm
How much do these idiots think they can collect from the families of those boarding public transport to their destination?
Politicians, whether those in APC, PDP, APGA or XYZ, have really succeeded in destroying this country.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by Kamobliss: 6:18pm
johnreh:
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by MTKbudapest(m): 6:21pm
this rivers state sef. Naija don tire me
who can arrest this situation?
make i come start to find my Burundi visa.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by samopeyemi: 6:22pm
That road is quite dangerous at night.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by eddieguru(m): 6:22pm
rivers state again
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by ezigr8(m): 6:25pm
Rivers is something else now
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by MadCow1: 6:25pm
When Chalatans come online to sing Wikes praises or hype Rivers State I just laugh and shake my head. Rivers State has been in distress since the days of Peter Odili. The state is economically comatose. Big businesses have closed and moved. Insecurity became rife after the Youths realised that kidnapping was a faster source of money. There are no good paying jobs in Rivers State outside of the Banks and Oil Companies. The economy of the State is not just one tracked but also stagnated. Michelin Nigeria has abandoned base. Other big companies are paying an arm an a leg in security fees to the Police and Army. Have you seen Shell Nigeria moving their personnel in Rivers State? The only thing lacking is an attack helicopter. When these companies are not paying for security they are settling community Chiefs, Youths and touts. I can count the number of companies that have been blockaded by Youths and Juju severally. Nigerian Breweries na regular customer for Oginigba Youths. The Rivers Man is too intellectually Lazy to even do Yahoo business. It's always "Contracts" and "Government appointment".
Wike can't do shiit about it cos he can't turn his back on the community people and touts that helped him into power. Obio Akpor and Phalga Local Government Agents are all touts harassing the small business owners for one ridiculous levy or tax or sticker. The day the Oil dries up the State is finished. Look at Lagos.. Multiple sources of income for their economy and they keep opening up newer avenues. The tallest building in Rivers State was built in the 1970s. The biggest hotel remains the Presidential Hotel built about the same era. The States Ineternational Airport isn't fit to be a motor park. The Seaport in Onne is just for bragging rights and nothing else. The Railways are none exiting. Agriculture is not in the books of the Rivers Man and Even the States owned Palm Plantation which uses to be the best in Africa has been sold off. NAFCON which was the National fertilizer company is a thing to be remembered. Even Shoprrite will not open a branch in the State despite Ibadan and Enugu all having same. Real Estate business is A new concept to the state (Don't call Gulf Estate cos we all know how that came about). Almost all the businesses in the State are store and supermarket business.
This insecurity can't be stopped by Guns.. The streets are filled with hungry and lazy youths. The Government does not care as long as they keep the PDP Monopoly going at the expense of state security. Islanders, Greenish, Dey Bam, Dey Well and co have always existed in Rivers State but ever since they got the backing of the Government for political purposes, they grew into something else.
Rivers State is a State in distress and until the Government comes out with an honest approach to fixing the economic stagnation and rot in the State, the insecurity will keep rising.
Anybody with even 500k value wey want ehn peace of mind will not stay in Rivers State if they can. I know many People who relocated their families from Rivers State and only remain in the State for work and fly out almost every weekend to visit their families.
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by divicode: 6:27pm
Wike and his boys
|Re: Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers In Rivers by lordsharks(m): 6:27pm
Sad news, hope they get released
