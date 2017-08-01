



When Chalatans come online to sing Wikes praises or hype Rivers State I just laugh and shake my head. Rivers State has been in distress since the days of Peter Odili. The state is economically comatose. Big businesses have closed and moved. Insecurity became rife after the Youths realised that kidnapping was a faster source of money. There are no good paying jobs in Rivers State outside of the Banks and Oil Companies. The economy of the State is not just one tracked but also stagnated. Michelin Nigeria has abandoned base. Other big companies are paying an arm an a leg in security fees to the Police and Army. Have you seen Shell Nigeria moving their personnel in Rivers State? The only thing lacking is an attack helicopter. When these companies are not paying for security they are settling community Chiefs, Youths and touts. I can count the number of companies that have been blockaded by Youths and Juju severally. Nigerian Breweries na regular customer for Oginigba Youths. The Rivers Man is too intellectually Lazy to even do Yahoo business. It's always "Contracts" and "Government appointment".



Wike can't do shiit about it cos he can't turn his back on the community people and touts that helped him into power. Obio Akpor and Phalga Local Government Agents are all touts harassing the small business owners for one ridiculous levy or tax or sticker. The day the Oil dries up the State is finished. Look at Lagos.. Multiple sources of income for their economy and they keep opening up newer avenues. The tallest building in Rivers State was built in the 1970s. The biggest hotel remains the Presidential Hotel built about the same era. The States Ineternational Airport isn't fit to be a motor park. The Seaport in Onne is just for bragging rights and nothing else. The Railways are none exiting. Agriculture is not in the books of the Rivers Man and Even the States owned Palm Plantation which uses to be the best in Africa has been sold off. NAFCON which was the National fertilizer company is a thing to be remembered. Even Shoprrite will not open a branch in the State despite Ibadan and Enugu all having same. Real Estate business is A new concept to the state (Don't call Gulf Estate cos we all know how that came about). Almost all the businesses in the State are store and supermarket business.



This insecurity can't be stopped by Guns.. The streets are filled with hungry and lazy youths. The Government does not care as long as they keep the PDP Monopoly going at the expense of state security. Islanders, Greenish, Dey Bam, Dey Well and co have always existed in Rivers State but ever since they got the backing of the Government for political purposes, they grew into something else.



Rivers State is a State in distress and until the Government comes out with an honest approach to fixing the economic stagnation and rot in the State, the insecurity will keep rising.



