He has called the attention of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).



The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has arrived at the scene, confirmed by the Twitter user



We can confirm from a Twitter user that a Bullion truck is up in flames at Ketu Ojota bridge in Lagos.









Was there money in it? Chei!!!!Was there money in it?

Clap for awa intelligent officers for their quick response and rescuing of the money in the Bullion van before setting it ablaze. 4 Likes

Blood money from a bloody politician, now the bank will have to pay the bloody owner with real money.



Meanwhile, some people too wicked... 1 Like 2 Shares

Bad news for everywhere



God save your children.

Hahahaha!!! Sharp driver!! Burn the evidence 1 Like

Serious gbege, hope money no burn sha

Damn!!! Somebody please save the money?!!!

Robbery

Ta!!! Money no dey inside there...that kind leave no trace...#Action film#nollywood#movie scene

The money in it tho.... I no say anything ooo...But..... Please get that garbage off ur mind... This na accidental fire...

Bank no go hear o.

As far as its not that ALCATRAZ van that was used. ALCATRAZ is locked, monitored and can only be opened when it reaches its destination, drivers can't even communicate with security.

Bank must investigate for foul play if the money can't be accounted for. Fear bank. 1 Like

Ggbese reee oooooo.....hope he no carry any money.

Na bad news bring person con FP. Hope no one is injured .









The money was short







Cover up job

Scam! 1 Like

Dem don remove the money before the burning. . .bankers, police n driver don hammer.

Buhari self

So sad

sharp driver.... he must have deposit the money somewhere and set the van ablaze.... 1 Like

Haaaaa

no money na

op naso the bullion van for your village be abi

Na arrangee fire...

Lolz

does it carried money inside of it?

this should be investigated because i dont rust policemen

they're not the ones with the key, the key is at the Central Bank. They can't have access to the key, so how could they possibly open the back door?

this one loud ohh

This one ehn... Money go dey safe na. Na to go tell the owner another story.