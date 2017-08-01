₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,781 members, 3,756,125 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 04:56 PM

Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) (4254 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by pitlaterine(f): 4:19pm
We can confirm from a Twitter user that a Bullion truck is up in flames at Ketu Ojota bridge in Lagos.

He has called the attention of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has arrived at the scene, confirmed by the Twitter user

http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/bullion-truck-goes-flames-lagos/

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 4:23pm
Chei!!!! shocked shocked shocked



Was there money in it?
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by pitlaterine(f): 4:30pm
more

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by akpamuomenka: 4:34pm
Clap for awa intelligent officers for their quick response and rescuing of the money in the Bullion van before setting it ablaze.

4 Likes

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 4:37pm
Blood money from a bloody politician, now the bank will have to pay the bloody owner with real money.

Meanwhile, some people too wicked...

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by chibike69: 4:37pm
Bad news for everywhere

God save your children.
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:37pm
Hahahaha!!! Sharp driver!! Burn the evidence grin grin

1 Like

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 4:38pm
You have projects and looking for where to sell them and make money? Click Here
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by eluquenson(m): 4:38pm
Serious gbege, hope money no burn sha
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Balongrey: 4:38pm
Damn!!! Somebody please save the money?!!!
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Monaco2(m): 4:38pm
Robbery
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by zamwazi(m): 4:38pm
Ta!!! Money no dey inside there...that kind leave no trace...#Action film#nollywood#movie scene
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Siga: 4:38pm
The money in it tho.... I no say anything ooo...But..... Please get that garbage off ur mind... This na accidental fire...
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Celcius: 4:38pm
Bank no go hear o.
As far as its not that ALCATRAZ van that was used. ALCATRAZ is locked, monitored and can only be opened when it reaches its destination, drivers can't even communicate with security.
Bank must investigate for foul play if the money can't be accounted for. Fear bank.

1 Like

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Danialuone: 4:38pm
Ggbese reee oooooo.....hope he no carry any money.
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 4:38pm
Na bad news bring person con FP. Hope no one is injured .
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 4:39pm
Cover up job



The money was short



undecided

1 Like

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by femimike1(m): 4:39pm
Scam!

1 Like

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by 175(m): 4:39pm
Dem don remove the money before the burning. . .bankers, police n driver don hammer.
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 4:39pm
Buhari self
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by ochaione(m): 4:39pm
So sad
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by liljaydee(m): 4:39pm
sharp driver.... he must have deposit the money somewhere and set the van ablaze.... grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by veacea: 4:39pm
Haaaaa
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by sod09(m): 4:40pm
no money na
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 4:40pm
op naso the bullion van for your village be abi
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 4:41pm
akpamuomenka:
Clap for awa intelligent officers for their quick response and rescuing of the money in the Bullion van before setting it ablaze.
Na arrangee fire...
Lolz

1 Like

Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 4:41pm
does it carried money inside of it? grin
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:41pm
this should be investigated because i dont rust policemen
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 4:41pm
akpamuomenka:
Clap for awa intelligent officers for their quick response and rescuing of the money in the Bullion van before setting it ablaze.
they're not the ones with the key, the key is at the Central Bank. They can't have access to the key, so how could they possibly open the back door?
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by hood2baba: 4:41pm
this one loud ohh
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 4:41pm
This one ehn... Money go dey safe na. Na to go tell the owner another story.
Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by SkenolProp(m): 4:42pm
R.I.P to the all the money in it grin grin grin #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE

(0) (1) (Reply)

Procedure For Dv-lottery 2014. / How To Get Financial Fund To U.s.a Schools 4real!!! / Dubai - Barbados Visa Atan Affordable Price With Flight

Viewing this topic: chris31(m), FATM, karzyharsky(m), Djnotte88(m), wckabuoh(m), CaptainBUGGY, 9emat, Islie, YoungRichRuler(m), Patandy76(m), collinometricx, Magicc, ogel, AwesomeDuru(m), ibawon(m), sunkuns003(m), BlaiseBankss(m), darc, vicfuntop(f), Dething, cliffordbally, julietene(f), Danfuster(m), Charlesdablazer, mimicious(f), enque(f), Mykcool(m), Vicky4real1(f), ShyCypher(m), Vincintoire007, Bedemoore, ritababe(f), abilemi(m), yomibelle(f), williams20(m), Mishaelonye(m), JohnsonEmma(m), ipledge10(m), jaybabz(m), timibk, Realgeo(m), yemilala(m), twosquare, binigirl(f), Jemerson, impeccable0(m), oyonu(m), akpamuomenka, uwandukahuna(m), olassy239(f), platitech(m), gudxson, Futureberry, engrjosefz, CondomSir, cephark, topeluvu(m), donttouchme, adebrave(f), whizcartel(m), wheelie(m), djojo(m), Richiez(m), abali29(m), Yezzy(m), panifid(m), zeestone99(m), idnole4(m), jimwest(m), smithsydny(m), tkpoint2(m), omegainterior, emmyspark007(m), Bash10(m), Cowmilk(m), Obabajo(m), olajeff, Silva79(f), MerryPlus, dele55, john4reala(m), sampete(m), jeff1607(m), Handsomebeing(m), Proudlyngwa(m), nullboss, opeyemi361, Sunrule3(m), mikeweezy(m), androsurf, Bae026, omamokta, bolseas(f), Godblesmyhustle, kennieG, majekobaje1, ellay3813, preshpearl, kokubillions(m), Trustworthiness, makinde851, Bestchoice4me(m), Mrjaz(m), ayodejifikunmi, kyinusa, tobore4u(m), vivlyviv, trux(m), farihafaheemah(m), olamiposi007(m), kinguwem, tortee, prittyboi(m), Lexusgs430, KingAspas(m), StArK3(m), murphy02, LORDLARGE(m), loneytunes(m), abdulr747(m) and 193 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.