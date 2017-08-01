₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 04:56 PM
|Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by pitlaterine(f): 4:19pm
We can confirm from a Twitter user that a Bullion truck is up in flames at Ketu Ojota bridge in Lagos.
He has called the attention of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).
The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has arrived at the scene, confirmed by the Twitter user
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/bullion-truck-goes-flames-lagos/
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 4:23pm
Chei!!!!
Was there money in it?
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by pitlaterine(f): 4:30pm
more
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by akpamuomenka: 4:34pm
Clap for awa intelligent officers for their quick response and rescuing of the money in the Bullion van before setting it ablaze.
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 4:37pm
Blood money from a bloody politician, now the bank will have to pay the bloody owner with real money.
Meanwhile, some people too wicked...
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by chibike69: 4:37pm
Bad news for everywhere
God save your children.
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:37pm
Hahahaha!!! Sharp driver!! Burn the evidence
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by eluquenson(m): 4:38pm
Serious gbege, hope money no burn sha
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Balongrey: 4:38pm
Damn!!! Somebody please save the money?!!!
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Monaco2(m): 4:38pm
Robbery
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by zamwazi(m): 4:38pm
Ta!!! Money no dey inside there...that kind leave no trace...#Action film#nollywood#movie scene
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Siga: 4:38pm
The money in it tho.... I no say anything ooo...But..... Please get that garbage off ur mind... This na accidental fire...
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Celcius: 4:38pm
Bank no go hear o.
As far as its not that ALCATRAZ van that was used. ALCATRAZ is locked, monitored and can only be opened when it reaches its destination, drivers can't even communicate with security.
Bank must investigate for foul play if the money can't be accounted for. Fear bank.
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Danialuone: 4:38pm
Ggbese reee oooooo.....hope he no carry any money.
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 4:38pm
Na bad news bring person con FP. Hope no one is injured .
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 4:39pm
Cover up job
The money was short
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by femimike1(m): 4:39pm
Scam!
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by 175(m): 4:39pm
Dem don remove the money before the burning. . .bankers, police n driver don hammer.
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 4:39pm
Buhari self
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by ochaione(m): 4:39pm
So sad
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by liljaydee(m): 4:39pm
sharp driver.... he must have deposit the money somewhere and set the van ablaze....
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by veacea: 4:39pm
Haaaaa
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by sod09(m): 4:40pm
no money na
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 4:40pm
op naso the bullion van for your village be abi
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 4:41pm
akpamuomenka:Na arrangee fire...
Lolz
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 4:41pm
does it carried money inside of it?
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:41pm
this should be investigated because i dont rust policemen
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 4:41pm
akpamuomenka:they're not the ones with the key, the key is at the Central Bank. They can't have access to the key, so how could they possibly open the back door?
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by hood2baba: 4:41pm
this one loud ohh
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 4:41pm
This one ehn... Money go dey safe na. Na to go tell the owner another story.
|Re: Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) by SkenolProp(m): 4:42pm
R.I.P to the all the money in it #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
