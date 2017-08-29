₦airaland Forum

"My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by dre11(m): 5:03pm
She’s sweeter than first wife

. . . we own bar, started church


By Adoration Bizure



Elliot Chepa, the founder of a Zimbabwean church, the Holy Ghost Church, revealed that her married Chipo Kandemwa as his second wife because she is ‘sweeter’ than his first wife.

According to H-Metro, Chepa, who also own a bar, said he fell in love with Chipo because she was the one who encouraged him to start a church.

“I’m aware that being a church founder most people do not expect me to be a polygamist.

“However I believe God used the situation to make me a better person. I have known Chipo for a very long time and she is actually the one who made me a Christian.

“I own a bar but Chipo encouraged me to start a church and now we conduct our church services at the same venue where our bar is located.

“We are not pastors, we just founded a church because we love God, we employ Pastors and prophets who lead our services.” he said.

Chepa went on to deny accusations that he had abandoned his first wife ever since he got married to Chipo.

“There was a period when my first wife and I had differences, that was when Chipo came into the picture “I knew I would start a life with her because she was so sweet.

“People who are saying I am no longer looking after my children and my first wife are just haters who are against my progress.

“People who are spreading these rumors are mostly pastors and prophets who we would have fired from the church for stealing as well as performing fake miracles and prophecies
“Chipo is actually in good books with my wife and my children.

“When my children want something from me, they always ask her to convince me because they know she can easily convince me,” he said
Meanwhile Chipo also opened up on how much she loves Chepa.

“There is a big age difference between me and Elliot but we get along very well, he is like my best friend.

“I fell in love with him because he was very honest with me from the start and together we have managed to do a lot of things together.

“My intention is not to separate him from his family and I am happy because I’ve managed to do that,” she said

http://hmetro.co.zw/shes-sweeter-than-first-wife/

Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by TRADELYN: 5:34pm
Hahhaahaha sad
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by chii8(f): 5:39pm
Na waoooo.

Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Evaberry(f): 5:49pm
Honestly with posts like this

with pastors like this
with the way Christianity is turning out

I feel so ashamed and embarrassed for Christians and Christianity as a religion.


A man opens a church and employ pastors and prophets to lead service while he serves as the founder and collects tithe and offering, he even says it boldly that he's not a pastor

I just weak for this one

Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by pocohantas(f): 5:52pm
His second wife is 'sweeter'.

Na NUNU power be that nah...warm experienced nunu. The thing done put the man brain for inactive mode.

This one na endtime pastor.

Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by NwaAmaikpe: 9:19pm
shocked


This story is a tragicomedy.....
Reeking of ironies yet a true reflection of the spiritual oxymoron in most church ownership.

Man is naturally polygamous,
No man should shortchange himself by sticking to into only one woman.

I am truly happy for him,
He has a sweeter wife,
He has a thriving church business,
He has a good beer parlour,
He is remote controlled by his wife.

Life should be this easy.

Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Kalarawi1: 9:19pm
shocked
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by emeijeh(m): 9:20pm
He said "we are not pastors"

But the Op termed him a Zimbabwean pastor.

Na wah o


Anyway, that twitter comment on president Buhari "Ghost howfa?" still dey ring for my head

Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by auntysimbiat(f): 9:20pm
Na wa
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Aliii(m): 9:20pm
Na so e dey start oooo
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Sugarcious(m): 9:20pm
STOP CALLING THESE HYPOCRITES AND PEDDLERS pastors!
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by addikt(m): 9:20pm
NA only coke you dey sell for the bar....ENDTIME PASTOR...
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by SweetJoystick(m): 9:21pm
She sabi Bleep pass first wife? It's alright then
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by dsmooth1(m): 9:21pm
darts d power of TOTO....
its reset d brain to zombie mode

awon pastor ajarabuka
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Chron1cle: 9:21pm
Brazen travesty, and perversion of amoral sybarity.
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by gypsey(m): 9:22pm
Even the so called Jesus christ was never married, while crooked pastors are busy marrying first, second and third wives. hypocrites!
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by DIVINEEVIDENCE(m): 9:22pm
'Conjinus'.
angry
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by BossLadyF(f): 9:22pm
God have mercy
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by stevio(m): 9:22pm
So your own na to dey test-run women to know which is sweetest abi? God dey watch you on 3D. Kwontinue
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Promismike(m): 9:24pm
Pastor!!!!
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by nnokwa042(m): 9:24pm
Evaberry:
Honestly with posts like this

with pastors like this
with the way Christianity is turning out

I feel so ashamed and embarrassed for Christians and Christianity as a religion.


A man opens a church and employ pastors and prophets to lead service while he serves as the founder and collects tithe and offering, he even says it boldly that he's not a pastor

I just weak for this one
oya try Afghanistan or Yemen or Somalian or Pakistan religion angry
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Ronie24(f): 9:24pm
Hmmmm irole aye la wa ni tooto
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by dushman04: 9:25pm
The man probably reasoned that he'll get more money from starting a church venture instead of a bar, nice business move
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by hollah123: 9:25pm
if only many Christians know there pastors are hustlers like them, it's just like a business. even dangote self no get branch reach Dem.

Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by demsid(m): 9:28pm
Owning a CHURCH but I'm not the PASTOR, I employ pastors to preach as the C.E.O I pay them. I own a bar with my wife, the bar is the same location with the church that means immediately after service we can rearrange the chairs for the booze and jollification. These church people self are too careless with their religion.

Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Emzyme(m): 9:31pm
Can't stop laughing
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by iamtardey: 9:32pm
so you can own a church and just be employing pastors cheesy
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by bedspread: 9:33pm
Evaberry:
Honestly with posts like this

with pastors like this
with the way Christianity is turning out

I feel so ashamed and embarrassed for Christians and Christianity as a religion

FOR whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory, and in his Father's, and of the holy angels. Like 9:26 (KJV HOLY BIBLE)
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by dust144(m): 9:33pm
Dear God, give these pastor sense.
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by meelerh(f): 9:34pm
May GOD heal him
Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Kulas: 9:36pm
what is this world turning into.Christians and pastors whats happening??.Look at how this man is vomiting this rubbish with all boldness.This keep reminding of the message of one the Evangelist Dr. Chidi Okoroafor, i cherish much and love listening to his message.Check his message titled: INJURY TIME part 1 & 2. and SO YOU LATER COME HERE.and many other of his messages.

