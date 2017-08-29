Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor (3758 Views)

. . . we own bar, started church





By Adoration Bizure







Elliot Chepa, the founder of a Zimbabwean church, the Holy Ghost Church, revealed that her married Chipo Kandemwa as his second wife because she is ‘sweeter’ than his first wife.



According to H-Metro, Chepa, who also own a bar, said he fell in love with Chipo because she was the one who encouraged him to start a church.



“I’m aware that being a church founder most people do not expect me to be a polygamist.



“However I believe God used the situation to make me a better person. I have known Chipo for a very long time and she is actually the one who made me a Christian.



“I own a bar but Chipo encouraged me to start a church and now we conduct our church services at the same venue where our bar is located.



“We are not pastors, we just founded a church because we love God, we employ Pastors and prophets who lead our services.” he said.



Chepa went on to deny accusations that he had abandoned his first wife ever since he got married to Chipo.



“There was a period when my first wife and I had differences, that was when Chipo came into the picture “I knew I would start a life with her because she was so sweet.



“People who are saying I am no longer looking after my children and my first wife are just haters who are against my progress.



“People who are spreading these rumors are mostly pastors and prophets who we would have fired from the church for stealing as well as performing fake miracles and prophecies

“Chipo is actually in good books with my wife and my children.



“When my children want something from me, they always ask her to convince me because they know she can easily convince me,” he said

Meanwhile Chipo also opened up on how much she loves Chepa.



“There is a big age difference between me and Elliot but we get along very well, he is like my best friend.



“I fell in love with him because he was very honest with me from the start and together we have managed to do a lot of things together.



“My intention is not to separate him from his family and I am happy because I’ve managed to do that,” she said

Hahhaahaha

Na waoooo. 1 Like 1 Share

Honestly with posts like this



with pastors like this

with the way Christianity is turning out



I feel so ashamed and embarrassed for Christians and Christianity as a religion.





A man opens a church and employ pastors and prophets to lead service while he serves as the founder and collects tithe and offering, he even says it boldly that he's not a pastor



I just weak for this one 6 Likes 1 Share

His second wife is 'sweeter'.



Na NUNU power be that nah...warm experienced nunu. The thing done put the man brain for inactive mode.



This one na endtime pastor. 5 Likes







This story is a tragicomedy.....

Reeking of ironies yet a true reflection of the spiritual oxymoron in most church ownership.



Man is naturally polygamous,

No man should shortchange himself by sticking to into only one woman.



I am truly happy for him,

He has a sweeter wife,

He has a thriving church business,

He has a good beer parlour,

He is remote controlled by his wife.



He said "we are not pastors"



But the Op termed him a Zimbabwean pastor.



Na wah o





Anyway, that twitter comment on president Buhari " Ghost howfa? " still dey ring for my head 1 Like

Na wa

Na so e dey start oooo

STOP CALLING THESE HYPOCRITES AND PEDDLERS pastors!

....ENDTIME PASTOR... NA only coke you dey sell for the bar....ENDTIME PASTOR...

She sabi Bleep pass first wife? It's alright then

darts d power of TOTO....

its reset d brain to zombie mode



awon pastor ajarabuka

Brazen travesty, and perversion of amoral sybarity.

Even the so called Jesus christ was never married, while crooked pastors are busy marrying first, second and third wives. hypocrites!



'Conjinus'.

God have mercy

So your own na to dey test-run women to know which is sweetest abi? God dey watch you on 3D. Kwontinue

Pastor!!!!

Hmmmm irole aye la wa ni tooto

The man probably reasoned that he'll get more money from starting a church venture instead of a bar, nice business move

if only many Christians know there pastors are hustlers like them, it's just like a business. even dangote self no get branch reach Dem. 1 Like

Owning a CHURCH but I'm not the PASTOR, I employ pastors to preach as the C.E.O I pay them. I own a bar with my wife, the bar is the same location with the church that means immediately after service we can rearrange the chairs for the booze and jollification. These church people self are too careless with their religion.

Can't stop laughing

so you can own a church and just be employing pastors

FOR whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory, and in his Father's, and of the holy angels. Like 9:26 (KJV HOLY BIBLE)

Dear God, give these pastor sense.

May GOD heal him