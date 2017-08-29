₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,896 members, 3,756,615 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 09:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor (3758 Views)
Man Calls Out An Eko FM Staff Who Wants To Make His Sister A Second Wife / Wife Sends Husband To Prison For Marrying A Second Wife (Photos) / "My Wife Is A Prostitute" - Husband (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by dre11(m): 5:03pm
She’s sweeter than first wife
. . . we own bar, started church
By Adoration Bizure
http://hmetro.co.zw/shes-sweeter-than-first-wife/
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by TRADELYN: 5:34pm
Hahhaahaha
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by chii8(f): 5:39pm
Na waoooo.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Evaberry(f): 5:49pm
Honestly with posts like this
with pastors like this
with the way Christianity is turning out
I feel so ashamed and embarrassed for Christians and Christianity as a religion.
A man opens a church and employ pastors and prophets to lead service while he serves as the founder and collects tithe and offering, he even says it boldly that he's not a pastor
I just weak for this one
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by pocohantas(f): 5:52pm
His second wife is 'sweeter'.
Na NUNU power be that nah...warm experienced nunu. The thing done put the man brain for inactive mode.
This one na endtime pastor.
5 Likes
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by NwaAmaikpe: 9:19pm
This story is a tragicomedy.....
Reeking of ironies yet a true reflection of the spiritual oxymoron in most church ownership.
Man is naturally polygamous,
No man should shortchange himself by sticking
I am truly happy for him,
He has a sweeter wife,
He has a thriving church business,
He has a good beer parlour,
He is remote controlled by his wife.
Life should be this easy.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Kalarawi1: 9:19pm
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by emeijeh(m): 9:20pm
He said "we are not pastors"
But the Op termed him a Zimbabwean pastor.
Na wah o
Anyway, that twitter comment on president Buhari "Ghost howfa?" still dey ring for my head
1 Like
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by auntysimbiat(f): 9:20pm
Na wa
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Aliii(m): 9:20pm
Na so e dey start oooo
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Sugarcious(m): 9:20pm
STOP CALLING THESE HYPOCRITES AND PEDDLERS pastors!
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by addikt(m): 9:20pm
NA only coke you dey sell for the bar....ENDTIME PASTOR...
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by SweetJoystick(m): 9:21pm
She sabi Bleep pass first wife? It's alright then
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by dsmooth1(m): 9:21pm
darts d power of TOTO....
its reset d brain to zombie mode
awon pastor ajarabuka
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Chron1cle: 9:21pm
Brazen travesty, and perversion of amoral sybarity.
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by gypsey(m): 9:22pm
Even the so called Jesus christ was never married, while crooked pastors are busy marrying first, second and third wives. hypocrites!
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by DIVINEEVIDENCE(m): 9:22pm
'Conjinus'.
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by BossLadyF(f): 9:22pm
God have mercy
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by stevio(m): 9:22pm
So your own na to dey test-run women to know which is sweetest abi? God dey watch you on 3D. Kwontinue
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Promismike(m): 9:24pm
Pastor!!!!
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by nnokwa042(m): 9:24pm
Evaberry:oya try Afghanistan or Yemen or Somalian or Pakistan religion
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Ronie24(f): 9:24pm
Hmmmm irole aye la wa ni tooto
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by dushman04: 9:25pm
The man probably reasoned that he'll get more money from starting a church venture instead of a bar, nice business move
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by hollah123: 9:25pm
if only many Christians know there pastors are hustlers like them, it's just like a business. even dangote self no get branch reach Dem.
1 Like
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by demsid(m): 9:28pm
Owning a CHURCH but I'm not the PASTOR, I employ pastors to preach as the C.E.O I pay them. I own a bar with my wife, the bar is the same location with the church that means immediately after service we can rearrange the chairs for the booze and jollification. These church people self are too careless with their religion.
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Emzyme(m): 9:31pm
Can't stop laughing
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by iamtardey: 9:32pm
so you can own a church and just be employing pastors
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by bedspread: 9:33pm
Evaberry:
FOR whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory, and in his Father's, and of the holy angels. Like 9:26 (KJV HOLY BIBLE)
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by dust144(m): 9:33pm
Dear God, give these pastor sense.
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by meelerh(f): 9:34pm
May GOD heal him
|Re: "My Second Wife Is Sweeter, We Own Bar, Started Church" - Zimbabwean Pastor by Kulas: 9:36pm
what is this world turning into.Christians and pastors whats happening??.Look at how this man is vomiting this rubbish with all boldness.This keep reminding of the message of one the Evangelist Dr. Chidi Okoroafor, i cherish much and love listening to his message.Check his message titled: INJURY TIME part 1 & 2. and SO YOU LATER COME HERE.and many other of his messages.
24/7 Home Service Repairs For Your Aircondition/refrigerator/washing Machine Etc / The Importance Of FEMINIST In The Society. / Childhood Growth
Viewing this topic: Delightbaby(f), Mayflowa(m), Keneeby(m), 175(m), DaBill001(m), Emvicprints1, sobmos(m), reality17(m), iyobs7(m), carlsonbrigs, deenee, lanre316, unclezion, Randy91(m), MrFly, hollah123, justsun, cotzywitzy(m), chineselink, bignene(m), ojdollars(m), perfectj(m), elujah1, orgzeyn, femijay8271(m), hill111, Lamide123, shawdon(m), xakjustice(m), ajilegend(m), fountainJay, EFGH, rule(m), Brownville007, eesdee, Kingstone32(m), ozowarac, sammhi(m), Rohzay(m), Nochious123(m), Apeh1978, maxweber111, slineik, adraitic, Horlahwahle(m), ponti93(m), peppo4live, shiekjay, saintgwizard(m), dtruth50(m), destiny4life, shadeyinka(m), sgtponzihater1, Mcdion, ceeroh(m), praisehim(m), TEMINIKANSOSO(m), 4Gzus, itriumph(m), AceRoot(m), sammieguze(m), bukdan, kingin, DaBillionnaire, oluyinkapeter, ihejimagha(f), CyreB, MzYemmy, Obage, Eric2703(m), ohams1985(m), ajibolajohn90, Amebo1(m), aasunmoh(m), BlueMurder(m), harbeordune(f), lexy070(m), emmadejust(m), Opjide95, DrBonat(m), Meetmeat(m), martinseo, dyze, kelsidengkucio(m), Amacaco, micday81(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11