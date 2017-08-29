₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by Lloydfather: 5:15pm
Sometimes ago I report about how power tussle between two groups caused the fancies and furniture section of Alaba int'l to lock down.
Today the problem is back again with more dangerous features.
A man called Obosi and his group invades the market with some military men and whisk the chairman of the association way, this angered the cult guys that are loyal to the chairman and they started to chase people out of the market.
By the time we know what was happening one person was gun down and many Other sustain several injuries. As at the time i am filling this report all other sections ELECTRONICS, ELECTRICAL, INDUSTRIAL, F Line and TOKUNBO market all in Alaba has been forced to close down at about 4.pm. and some military men have came to maintain peace courtesy of Electronics section chairman.
I'm using this opportunity to call for the attention of IG of police to intervene on this matter because this market have a long history of power tussle and Obosi has always been at the centre of all the saga.
I was able to take only this 2 shots because the military men are retraining us from taking pictures.
2 Likes
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by chinoxstock: 5:18pm
Jungle!
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by headhunter1: 5:23pm
Lagos is a no man's land
kiss the truth
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by BabaRamota1980: 5:24pm
Lloydfather:
Deportation loading....
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by ShyCypher(m): 5:31pm
Na dem...
Developin' trouble everywhere...
9 Likes
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by mrvitalis(m): 5:40pm
This is just alaba market .... We know how hot onitsha main market elections are
We need to look inward and find out problem
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by Sall(m): 5:58pm
Waiting for the chief executive to take action
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by firstclassmumu(m): 6:56pm
Flatinos and wahala
4 Likes
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:04pm
ShyCypher:
3 Likes
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by burkingx(f): 7:04pm
3 Likes
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by Franco93: 7:04pm
Ambode should intervene and bring justice ASAP because left for the military, the market will remain shut down till eternity
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by rottenPussy(f): 7:04pm
How will this get me a bae in this cold
I seriously need to get some cucumber
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by celestialAgent(m): 7:04pm
Why did I book space sef
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by benosky(m): 7:05pm
headhunter1:[color=#006600][/color]
6 Likes
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by Pidginwhisper: 7:05pm
headhunter1:We don hear but how many plots your papa don buy?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by Viccur(m): 7:06pm
Even the so called tussle didnt spare ur grammar [''...have came..."] it is well
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by angelbulksms: 7:06pm
mrvitalis:
Exactly.
Imagine, someone gunned down in the market. Too bad
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by deebrain(m): 7:06pm
Ha
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by 7inches: 7:07pm
Nawa
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by shamack: 7:07pm
Ooooh thats where i grew up
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by oake(m): 7:07pm
Obosi is always causing problems... He has military and policemen at his beck and call.
As rich as he is, with plazas in the market, yet he is not satisfied. He wants to grab and control everything.
Now, stray bullets have killed an innocent passerby and injured others.
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by Unimaginable123: 7:07pm
What's all this rubbish? Are these not just supposed to be traders who go to the market and trade? Now military and cultists. So sad
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by Oxenomy: 7:08pm
Struggle for power is really killing Africa
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by bedspread: 7:08pm
IF ALABA NO TAKE TIME.... SHIFT AND SHUT WILL BE THE CASE
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by sotall(m): 7:08pm
OK
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by ajalawole(m): 7:09pm
Those idiotic developer just dey give people bad names walahi. I trust.................. They should deport them to dea potopoto land jawe
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by proeast(m): 7:09pm
Wtf
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by ajibolabd: 7:10pm
good one
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by kingthreatz: 7:10pm
They destroy anywhere they are based. Lazy cocksuckin flatinhoes
1 Like
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by Kenneth205(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:10pm
Pidginwhisper:
2 Likes
|Re: Alaba International Market Lagos Lockdown by bestpunterever: 7:11pm
Kbdgwihaialdxwiwsgvdskzdslkxsjkgswewhsszdxkzskjszznhjzs
