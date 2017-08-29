Sometimes ago I report about how power tussle between two groups caused the fancies and furniture section of Alaba int'l to lock down.

Today the problem is back again with more dangerous features.

A man called Obosi and his group invades the market with some military men and whisk the chairman of the association way, this angered the cult guys that are loyal to the chairman and they started to chase people out of the market.

By the time we know what was happening one person was gun down and many Other sustain several injuries. As at the time i am filling this report all other sections ELECTRONICS, ELECTRICAL, INDUSTRIAL, F Line and TOKUNBO market all in Alaba has been forced to close down at about 4.pm. and some military men have came to maintain peace courtesy of Electronics section chairman.



I'm using this opportunity to call for the attention of IG of police to intervene on this matter because this market have a long history of power tussle and Obosi has always been at the centre of all the saga.







I was able to take only this 2 shots because the military men are retraining us from taking pictures.