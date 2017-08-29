Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos (28338 Views)

#Lalastical See the funny banner I saw while driving through a street.. I cannot laugh#Lalastical 151 Likes 17 Shares

Lol 17 Likes

Hehehe! See marketing!!! 39 Likes



Lalasticlala come follow me chee chomting ooo! Lalasticlala come follow me chee chomting ooo! 4 Likes

See the funny banner I saw while driving through a street.. I cannot laugh



#Lalastical this one can also be categorized under HATE SPEECH o, this is purely HATE ADVERT

Oya oga lie Mohammed come and arrest them fa this one can also be categorized under HATE SPEECH o, this is purely HATE ADVERTOya oga lie Mohammed come and arrest them fa 78 Likes 2 Shares

hahahahahaha!

Garba Sheu just succeeded in ridiculing the office and person of the President!



Nigerians can take advantage of anything to shine! 137 Likes 7 Shares

Lol. I laugh in spiritual wicked ness 30 Likes 3 Shares

the federal government will not like this

Lalasticlala o, come and see the federal government will not like thisLalasticlala o, come and see 39 Likes 3 Shares

APC disgust me 32 Likes 5 Shares

Presidential Rat Killer.





Chai.



Naija I hail thee





Lalasticlala love rats too.

Not just snakes 3 Likes 1 Share

He be like say this one no hear d story of The Man wen name e dog buhari 10 Likes 1 Share

Funny really Nigeria shaa.

Lol. I laugh in spiritual wicked ness 1 Like

hahahahahaha nawa ooooo 1 Like

9ja we always create somthing special! Dat man will surely get recognition cos he knows his way of doing advertisement. 1 Like

1 Like

Mamman Daura will soon fall on that phone number 9 Likes 1 Share

Hope this guy or the company has got political or diplomatic immunity? Because Buhari's mad dogs are on the loose looking for hate speeches and their owners, and this is one of such.



It's part of the change midwived by zombies. 14 Likes 2 Shares

REALLY COMICAL:



BUT I CANT VOUCH FOR UR FREEDOM AFTER THAT SPEECH....



The following could be unleashed on u or ur company



Shehu garba

Son

Cac

DSS

Sss

Lai Mohammed

Arewa youths 5 Likes



I hope this one will not be counted as hate advert.



The Aba boys should be manufacturing shirt good with Presidential rats for sale. See good business. 4 Likes

That looks like a Lagos rat. Every rat I've seen in Lagos is as big as a rabbit. Well fed. This is not a joke. 11 Likes

See the funny banner I saw while driving through a street.. I cannot laugh



#Lalastical

Very funny

Nice concept





That is a hate speech against the innocent rats who were lied against by Buhari's men. That is a hate speech against the innocent rats who were lied against by Buhari's men. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Beware

people are just creative, good one



Useless presidiot 3 Likes



Our politicians are not intelligent enough to rule.

It all started from the north.

