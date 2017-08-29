₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,896 members, 3,756,615 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 09:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos (28338 Views)
Asari Dokubo Laughs At Buhari: "Rat Sent By God To Chase Buhari Like Pharaoh" / President Buhari Spotted In Gucci Shoes Worth $640 (N223,905): Nigerians React / Senator Dino Melaye And His Vintage Car Spotted In Maitama [photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by pluzo: 5:27pm
See the funny banner I saw while driving through a street.. I cannot laugh
#Lalastical
151 Likes 17 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by yeyeboi(m): 5:28pm
Lol
17 Likes
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 5:28pm
Hehehe! See marketing!!!
39 Likes
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by DickDastardLION(m): 5:29pm
Lalasticlala come follow me chee chomting ooo!
4 Likes
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Ajewealth123(m): 5:35pm
pluzo:this one can also be categorized under HATE SPEECH o, this is purely HATE ADVERT
Oya oga lie Mohammed come and arrest them fa
78 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Okoroawusa: 5:36pm
hahahahahaha!
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Tolexander: 5:37pm
Garba Sheu just succeeded in ridiculing the office and person of the President!
Nigerians can take advantage of anything to shine!
137 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by adontcare(f): 5:38pm
Lol. I laugh in spiritual wicked ness
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by FemiEddy(m): 5:39pm
the federal government will not like this
Lalasticlala o, come and see
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by kinibigdeal(m): 5:42pm
APC disgust me
32 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:46pm
Presidential Rat Killer.
Chai.
Naija I hail thee
Lalasticlala love rats too.
Not just snakes
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Jephz(m): 5:52pm
He be like say this one no hear d story of The Man wen name e dog buhari
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Sall(m): 5:54pm
Funny really Nigeria shaa.
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by DutchBruh: 6:10pm
adontcare:
1 Like
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Annie939(f): 6:12pm
hahahahahaha nawa ooooo
1 Like
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by abbaapple: 6:21pm
9ja we always create somthing special! Dat man will surely get recognition cos he knows his way of doing advertisement.
1 Like
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by richidinho(m): 6:23pm
1 Like
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by dokiOloye(m): 6:33pm
Mamman Daura will soon fall on that phone number
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by emmasege: 6:47pm
Hope this guy or the company has got political or diplomatic immunity? Because Buhari's mad dogs are on the loose looking for hate speeches and their owners, and this is one of such.
It's part of the change midwived by zombies.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by bedspread: 7:36pm
REALLY COMICAL:
BUT I CANT VOUCH FOR UR FREEDOM AFTER THAT SPEECH....
The following could be unleashed on u or ur company
Shehu garba
Son
Cac
DSS
Sss
Lai Mohammed
Arewa youths
5 Likes
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Teewhy2: 7:37pm
Good one, Nigerians are very creative and make good use of every opportunity. Very lovely way to get customers. Am. sure this GOD picked this guy call this week can't imagine no of people that will see this advert online and some will definitely call him.
I hope this one will not be counted as hate advert.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
Another building with polystyrene parapet
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Sprumbabafather: 7:41pm
The Aba boys should be manufacturing shirt good with Presidential rats for sale. See good business.
4 Likes
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:42pm
That looks like a Lagos rat. Every rat I've seen in Lagos is as big as a rabbit. Well fed. This is not a joke.
11 Likes
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by obailala(m): 7:47pm
pluzo:
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by ibadantiti(f): 7:49pm
Very funny
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by heykims(m): 7:50pm
Nice concept
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:51pm
That is a hate speech against the innocent rats who were lied against by Buhari's men.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by cr7rooney10(m): 7:51pm
Beware
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 7:52pm
people are just creative, good one
We have cheap plots of land with valid documents in New Heaven Enugu for sale.
Call: 0-8-1-0-58-66-47-3:
1 Like
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Naziridamos: 7:52pm
Useless presidiot
3 Likes
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Kylekent59: 7:52pm
The administration is the worstest administration so far.
Our politicians are not intelligent enough to rule.
It all started from the north.
Click share if you need buhari to rule come 2019, like share if you don't want him to rule
Let the vote begin
7 Likes
|Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by billynoni(m): 7:52pm
I have been thinking oooo since morning.
9 Likes 1 Share
Biafra: Why Are Obasanjo, IBB, Others Not Talking On Agitation? – Doyin Okupe / 35 Killed In Raid On Boko-Haram Hideout / Boko Haram Gives 3 Days Ultimatum To Southerners Living In The North
Viewing this topic: Stephenomozzy(m), oviejnr(m), LeslieChow(m), BabaSaint, trustyshoess(f), lotex(m), Tejiri41, iheanyi4u(m), Equalizer(m), virus05(m), johnbosco97(m), macbede(m), CFTH, imecom, BrightKonsult, chukyrooy(m), correct7, Godlychild, Lothario(m), informatix, funsho75(m), Purity1(f), Racing(m), osayande1(m), ovadozes(m), bravolad(m), teneeorlah, JANDRENTPR, odi1278(m), Dove2, Delphi(m), Brainpill(m), Charismatic107, ugoboss26(m), pluzo, Dopeyomi(m), aeonczar, hayjayman(m), africanusvu, adebayosun02, obumsway(m), NaijaMutant(f), shesszi(m), Bonjoro, ogrin(m), Cornerstone001, Abfinest007(m), macbernard, Leo001(m), Abcruz(m), raystar96(m), samzzycash(m), immazion972, Mikehell(m), deneut, jinneyb(m), MATEX30, mexzony, Kolasheyi, Prestige16(m), olafum1(m), ehinmowo, whizzyjohn(m), Meeloreh(f), Stephenndidi85, EKOSuperior(m), Ajanii(m), BumbleBee2ice(f), alollytob(m), breakeven, SwacoBlackPope, toseen7, Jasiro(m), Gbamet(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), yaki84, emmancipated(m), ganason, L0rdRahl, 1Sharon(f), avalontony(m), CallofDuty(m), Prinxx(m), khaz(m), SirDurkheim, Mackin, eddyword, bentube(f), mataustin, Adaomalight(f), Bishopmayowa(m), susiivy(f), iamKahlan(m), TENHEU22(m), donproject(m), chere25, Ujuhot(f), Odeizy, Jacksonville, desquad, x2lambo(m), Nzecorneboy, kizyalex10(m), kayti, rhektor(m), Truidstar, mycoolself, Dejex4(m), economia, fumiswtpusy(f) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6