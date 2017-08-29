₦airaland Forum

Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by pluzo: 5:27pm
See the funny banner I saw while driving through a street.. I cannot laugh grin grin

#Lalastical

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by yeyeboi(m): 5:28pm
Lol

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 5:28pm
Hehehe! See marketing!!!

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by DickDastardLION(m): 5:29pm
grin cheesy
Lalasticlala come follow me chee chomting ooo!

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Ajewealth123(m): 5:35pm
pluzo:
See the funny banner I saw while driving through a street.. I cannot laugh grin grin

#Lalastical
this one can also be categorized under HATE SPEECH o, this is purely HATE ADVERT
Oya oga lie Mohammed come and arrest them fa

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Okoroawusa: 5:36pm
hahahahahaha!
Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Tolexander: 5:37pm
Garba Sheu just succeeded in ridiculing the office and person of the President!

Nigerians can take advantage of anything to shine!

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by adontcare(f): 5:38pm
Lol. I laugh in spiritual wicked ness

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by FemiEddy(m): 5:39pm
cheesy the federal government will not like this
Lalasticlala o, come and see

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by kinibigdeal(m): 5:42pm
APC disgust me

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:46pm
Presidential Rat Killer.


Chai.

Naija I hail thee


Lalasticlala love rats too.
Not just snakes

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Jephz(m): 5:52pm
He be like say this one no hear d story of The Man wen name e dog buhari

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Sall(m): 5:54pm
Funny really Nigeria shaa.
Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by DutchBruh: 6:10pm
adontcare:
Lol. I laugh in spiritual wicked ness
grin

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Annie939(f): 6:12pm
hahahahahaha nawa ooooo

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by abbaapple: 6:21pm
9ja we always create somthing special! Dat man will surely get recognition cos he knows his way of doing advertisement. cheesy

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by richidinho(m): 6:23pm
grin

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by dokiOloye(m): 6:33pm
Mamman Daura will soon fall on that phone number

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by emmasege: 6:47pm
Hope this guy or the company has got political or diplomatic immunity? Because Buhari's mad dogs are on the loose looking for hate speeches and their owners, and this is one of such.

It's part of the change midwived by zombies.

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by bedspread: 7:36pm
REALLY COMICAL:

BUT I CANT VOUCH FOR UR FREEDOM AFTER THAT SPEECH....

The following could be unleashed on u or ur company

Shehu garba
Son
Cac
DSS
Sss
Lai Mohammed
Arewa youths

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Teewhy2: 7:37pm
Good one, Nigerians are very creative and make good use of every opportunity. Very lovely way to get customers. Am. sure this GOD picked this guy call this week can't imagine no of people that will see this advert online and some will definitely call him.
I hope this one will not be counted as hate advert.

Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.

http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4

Another building with polystyrene parapet

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Sprumbabafather: 7:41pm
The Aba boys should be manufacturing shirt good with Presidential rats for sale. See good business. grin

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:42pm
That looks like a Lagos rat. Every rat I've seen in Lagos is as big as a rabbit. Well fed. This is not a joke.

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by obailala(m): 7:47pm
pluzo:
See the funny banner I saw while driving through a street.. I cannot laugh grin grin

#Lalastical
grin grin grin
Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by ibadantiti(f): 7:49pm
Very funny
Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by heykims(m): 7:50pm
Nice concept grin
Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:51pm
shocked

That is a hate speech against the innocent rats who were lied against by Buhari's men.

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by cr7rooney10(m): 7:51pm
Beware
Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 7:52pm
people are just creative, good one

We have cheap plots of land with valid documents in New Heaven Enugu for sale.
Call: 0-8-1-0-58-66-47-3:

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Naziridamos: 7:52pm
Useless presidiot

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by Kylekent59: 7:52pm
The administration is the worstest administration so far.
Our politicians are not intelligent enough to rule.
It all started from the north.
Click share if you need buhari to rule come 2019, like share if you don't want him to rule

Let the vote begin grin grin

Re: Funny President Rat Banner Warning Spotted In Lagos by billynoni(m): 7:52pm
I have been thinking oooo since morning.

