|Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by madjam(m): 5:36pm
For a while now Bakare Mubarak has been feeling fly about himself with the record of the tallest male model in Nigeria and ultimately making him seem to be the tallest man in the country. His bubble bursted when he actually met the tallest man in Nigeria.
Agoro The tallest Man in Nigeria is about 7 inches taller than Bakare, as he is 7'4 while Bakare is 6'8. Agoro is TWICE Bakare Mubarak's age, as he is 42 while Mubarak is 21.
The two got together to begin work on some projects that will benefit the populace. The project will be unveiled in the coming weeks with a short documentary also in the works that will debut on Mubarak's YouTube page
SEE PHOTOS BELOW:>> http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/08/when-tallest-model-in-nigeria-meets.html
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by madjam(m): 5:37pm
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by kinibigdeal(m): 5:38pm
Not that tall
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by divinehand2003(m): 5:38pm
Giants
See as molue bus resemble tortoise Car for where dem dey.
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Okoroawusa: 5:38pm
see tallness
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Stevebamdex(m): 5:41pm
Both look like nepa poles.
But One is fit and more handsome{ladies man} while the other one look more unfit though more taller.
But not a fan of both..I'm 6ft tall..and that's okay by me.
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by sammoe(m): 5:42pm
I am 6ft
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by MurderEnglish(m): 5:44pm
upon he haved bow leg, he was still tallest than the boy.
Tall and tall away. If you talled past me are you short past me too?
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Jephz(m): 5:46pm
who know where em dey rent or borrow tallness.... but ...but ..... at least I short pass them 1-1
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by decatalyst(m): 5:46pm
kinibigdeal:
Who ask for your opinion in the first place?
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by eezeribe(m): 5:47pm
The one with Bowleg is deformed.. Ho Ha
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Benjom(m): 5:50pm
All you 'too' tall people...
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by NIGHTFOX: 6:01pm
GAME OF TALLERs
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:29pm
Blood of Zachariah!!! See NwaAmaikpe's comment below
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 7:29pm
A wise girl once said,
"What is the essence of being tall if you have a small preek?"
#KingDonCome
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by soberdrunk(m): 7:30pm
All these ladies that always say 'i want a tall dark and handsome guy' Food is ready
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Siga: 7:31pm
Even with him bow leg... na wa oo
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Lexusgs430: 7:31pm
Dogonyaro's
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Divay22(f): 7:31pm
Lol...
Na up you take they look all this kind people o
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by amdo007(m): 7:31pm
interesting
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by udemzy101(m): 7:32pm
Like this, 21?
Op u see tribal mark for my face?
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by danaduke: 7:32pm
kinibigdeal:you're taller ?
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Nma27(f): 7:32pm
Where's d picture?
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by PearlStreet(m): 7:32pm
Bakare Mubarak and Agoro Hafeez
Ladies, if you want tall men, you know which side to look at.
West side is the best side.
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by BroZuma: 7:32pm
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Lalas247(f): 7:32pm
Wonder how tall the is
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by fait10(m): 7:32pm
decatalyst:
decatalyst:
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by INTERMAN: 7:33pm
Abnormal disorder
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by benosky(m): 7:33pm
They are not tall...they are Long.
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Fuadeiza(m): 7:34pm
MurderEnglish:
you again.... Lol
|Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by GreatMahmud: 7:34pm
Hmmmm..dogo
