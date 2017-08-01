₦airaland Forum

Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by madjam(m): 5:36pm
For a while now Bakare Mubarak has been feeling fly about himself with the record of the tallest male model in Nigeria and ultimately making him seem to be the tallest man in the country. His bubble bursted when he actually met the tallest man in Nigeria.


Agoro The tallest Man in Nigeria is about 7 inches taller than Bakare, as he is 7'4 while Bakare is 6'8. Agoro is TWICE Bakare Mubarak's age, as he is 42 while Mubarak is 21.


The two got together to begin work on some projects that will benefit the populace. The project will be unveiled in the coming weeks with a short documentary also in the works that will debut on Mubarak's YouTube page

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:>> http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/08/when-tallest-model-in-nigeria-meets.html







4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by madjam(m): 5:37pm






Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by kinibigdeal(m): 5:38pm
Not that tall

2 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by divinehand2003(m): 5:38pm
Giants

See as molue bus resemble tortoise Car for where dem dey.

30 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Okoroawusa: 5:38pm
see tallness

1 Like

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Stevebamdex(m): 5:41pm
Both look like nepa poles.
But One is fit and more handsome{ladies man} while the other one look more unfit though more taller.









But not a fan of both..I'm 6ft tall..and that's okay by me.grin

13 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by sammoe(m): 5:42pm
I am 6ft tall short.

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by MurderEnglish(m): 5:44pm
upon he haved bow leg, he was still tallest than the boy.

Tall and tall away. If you talled past me are you short past me too?

26 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Jephz(m): 5:46pm
who know where em dey rent or borrow tallness.... but ...but ..... at least I short pass them 1-1

1 Like

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by decatalyst(m): 5:46pm
kinibigdeal:
Not that tall

Who ask for your opinion in the first place? undecided

67 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by eezeribe(m): 5:47pm
The one with Bowleg is deformed.. Ho Ha

1 Like

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Benjom(m): 5:50pm
All you 'too' tall people...

4 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by NIGHTFOX: 6:01pm
GAME OF TALLERs
Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:29pm
Blood of Zachariah!!! See NwaAmaikpe's comment below grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 7:29pm
shocked

A wise girl once said,

"What is the essence of being tall if you have a small preek?"

#KingDonCome

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by soberdrunk(m): 7:30pm
All these ladies that always say 'i want a tall dark and handsome guy' Food is ready angry

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Siga: 7:31pm
Even with him bow leg... na wa oo

3 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Lexusgs430: 7:31pm
Dogonyaro's

2 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Divay22(f): 7:31pm
Lol...
Na up you take they look all this kind people o

2 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by amdo007(m): 7:31pm
interesting
Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by udemzy101(m): 7:32pm
Like this, 21?

Op u see tribal mark for my face?

1 Like

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by danaduke: 7:32pm
kinibigdeal:
Not that tall
you're taller ?

1 Like

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Nma27(f): 7:32pm
Where's d picture?
Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by PearlStreet(m): 7:32pm
Bakare Mubarak and Agoro Hafeez

Ladies, if you want tall men, you know which side to look at.

West side is the best side.

6 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by BroZuma: 7:32pm
grin
Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Lalas247(f): 7:32pm
Wonder how tall the lipsrsealed is

1 Like

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by fait10(m): 7:32pm
decatalyst:


Who ask for your opinion in the first place? undecided
decatalyst:


Who ask for your opinion in the first place? undecided

2 Likes

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by INTERMAN: 7:33pm
Abnormal disorder
Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by benosky(m): 7:33pm
They are not tall...they are Long.

1 Like

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by Fuadeiza(m): 7:34pm
MurderEnglish:
upon he haved bow leg, he was still tallest than the boy.

Tall and tall away. If you talled past me are you short past me too?




you again.... Lol

1 Like

Re: Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria by GreatMahmud: 7:34pm
Hmmmm..dogo

1 Like

