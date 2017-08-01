Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bakare Mubarak & Agoro Afeez: Tallest Model Meets Tallest Man In Nigeria (40475 Views)

Agoro The tallest Man in Nigeria is about 7 inches taller than Bakare, as he is 7'4 while Bakare is 6'8. Agoro is TWICE Bakare Mubarak's age, as he is 42 while Mubarak is 21.





The two got together to begin work on some projects that will benefit the populace. The project will be unveiled in the coming weeks with a short documentary also in the works that will debut on Mubarak's YouTube page



SEE PHOTOS BELOW:>> http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/08/when-tallest-model-in-nigeria-meets.html















Not that tall 2 Likes

Giants



See as molue bus resemble tortoise Car for where dem dey. 30 Likes

see tallness 1 Like



But One is fit and more handsome{ladies man} while the other one look more unfit though more taller.



















But not a fan of both..I'm 6ft tall..and that's okay by me. Both look like nepa poles.But One is fit and more handsome{ladies man} while the other one look more unfit though more taller.But not a fan of both..I'm 6ft tall..and that's okay by me. 13 Likes

I am 6ft tall short. 17 Likes 1 Share

upon he haved bow leg, he was still tallest than the boy.



Tall and tall away. If you talled past me are you short past me too?



26 Likes

.... but ...but ..... at least I short pass them 1-1 who know where em dey rent or borrow tallness.... but ...but ..... at least I short pass them 1-1 1 Like

Not that tall

Who ask for your opinion in the first place? Who ask for your opinion in the first place? 67 Likes 1 Share

The one with Bowleg is deformed.. Ho Ha 1 Like

All you 'too' tall people... 4 Likes

GAME OF TALLERs



Blood of Zachariah!!! See NwaAmaikpe's comment below 6 Likes 1 Share





A wise girl once said,



"What is the essence of being tall if you have a small preek?"



#KingDonCome A wise girl once said,"What is the essence of being tall if you have a small preek?"#KingDonCome 24 Likes 2 Shares

All these ladies that always say 'i want a tall dark and handsome guy' Food is ready 25 Likes 1 Share

Even with him bow leg... na wa oo 3 Likes

Dogonyaro's 2 Likes

Na up you take they look all this kind people o 2 Likes

interesting

Like this, 21?



Op u see tribal mark for my face? 1 Like

Not that tall you're taller ? you're taller ? 1 Like

Where's d picture?

Bakare Mubarak and Agoro Hafeez



Ladies, if you want tall men, you know which side to look at.



West side is the best side. 6 Likes

is Wonder how tall theis 1 Like

Who ask for your opinion in the first place? 2 Likes

Abnormal disorder

They are not tall...they are Long. 1 Like

upon he haved bow leg, he was still tallest than the boy.



Tall and tall away. If you talled past me are you short past me too?









you again.... Lol you again.... Lol 1 Like