|Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by zoba88: 6:50pm
Ayam not understanding.A Facebook user who shared the photos said it happened in Jigawa while others said it happened in Iree(I don't really know where Iree is located in Nigeria).Is real or staged?Ram kwa?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/real-or-stagedgoat-thief-caught-in.html?m=1
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:51pm
Ahahahah this man don buy job ooo.
Lala where are thou
FTC... dedicated to Muslim brothers and sisters. Odun Ayo'lama se.
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by zoba88: 6:51pm
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by Ebios(m): 6:52pm
hahaha
edon busy for am
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:06pm
WATCH: How The Man Who Stole 5 Ram Was Caught
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tVhXzcKc-I
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by Yakson09: 7:09pm
dix ix a goat nd ix nt jigawa state
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by Yakson09: 7:09pm
dix ix a ram nd ix nt jigawa state
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by deomeelo: 7:14pm
All this drama and parade over goat when they have looters walking away with their money, billions every day while they fold hands like mumu.
Nigerians can be so useless sha..
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by xarookqh(m): 7:16pm
This looks like a Ram to me
Man gaz chop Sallah meat nah
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by dustmalik: 7:17pm
Like some people have commented on the Facebook page, this happened some where in Yoruba land, not Jigawa. The village setting doesn't look northern. Bloggers are always quick to post without proper verification.
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by xarookqh(m): 8:00pm
dustmalik:Looks like Yoruba Land to me too
I don't even know how i came to this conclusion
It just know
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:57pm
Someone cannot just 'borrow' ram for exhibition again?
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by SerialRapist(m): 9:58pm
Why is muslim, terrorism, stealing and killing Related?
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:59pm
Is he really wrong?
Afterall, Ibrahim(Abraham) did not buy the ram he slaughtered,
He found it in the thickets.
That is technically stealing because it wasn't his;
So the origin of slaughtering of ram is rooted in taking a ram that is not yours.
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 9:59pm
He looks afonja
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 9:59pm
see him face
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 9:59pm
Stealing ram even when the moon is yet to be sited
OK ooooo
Double wahala for the ram
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by MSN1(m): 9:59pm
there is hunger in land...Free d sheeple
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by bedspread: 10:00pm
I don't know what to say again
Give him meat to eat... he is hungry
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:00pm
Person de go steal common RAM. How many gig the ram be sef.
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by benzems(m): 10:00pm
People in government are stealing Billions
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by ogole1(m): 10:01pm
finally am back on this forum...
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by sunshineV(m): 10:01pm
Not my business. Wizkid x future tomorrow
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 10:02pm
This is definitely Osun state and not Jigawa
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by Nedfed: 10:02pm
xarookqh:
Hate speech.
10yrs imprisonment.
Fall on you
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:02pm
yinkslinks:stale
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by Ezechinwa(m): 10:03pm
who be the ram?
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:03pm
xarookqh:truth checkup the background
This is definitely not jigawa
Fast one on the OP
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by Prestige16(m): 10:05pm
muller101:Mumu...lol..
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by eagleonearth(m): 10:06pm
op so if we get to jigawa now this is the face and setting you will see there?
|Re: Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:06pm
Must you celebrate salah with ram?
