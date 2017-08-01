Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ram Thief Caught In Jigawa, Paraded With The Ram He Stole (Photos) (9561 Views)

Source: Ayam not understanding.A Facebook user who shared the photos said it happened in Jigawa while others said it happened in Iree(I don't really know where Iree is located in Nigeria).Is real or staged?Ram kwa?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/real-or-stagedgoat-thief-caught-in.html?m=1

this man don buy job ooo.

















Lala where are thou



















WATCH: How The Man Who Stole 5 Ram Was Caught







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tVhXzcKc-I

dix ix a goat nd ix nt jigawa state

dix ix a ram nd ix nt jigawa state 1 Like 1 Share

All this drama and parade over goat when they have looters walking away with their money, billions every day while they fold hands like mumu.



Nigerians can be so useless sha.. 1 Like 1 Share



Man gaz chop Sallah meat nah This looks like a Ram to meMan gaz chop Sallah meat nah 1 Like 1 Share

Like some people have commented on the Facebook page, this happened some where in Yoruba land, not Jigawa. The village setting doesn't look northern. Bloggers are always quick to post without proper verification. 5 Likes

I don't even know how i came to this conclusion

Someone cannot just 'borrow' ram for exhibition again? 2 Likes

Why is muslim, terrorism, stealing and killing Related?





Is he really wrong?





Afterall, Ibrahim(Abraham) did not buy the ram he slaughtered,

He found it in the thickets.

That is technically stealing because it wasn't his;



He looks afonja 2 Likes

see him face

Stealing ram even when the moon is yet to be sited





Double wahala for the ram

there is hunger in land...Free d sheeple

Give him meat to eat... he is hungry

Person de go steal common RAM. How many gig the ram be sef. 1 Like

People in government are stealing Billions

This is definitely Osun state and not Jigawa 1 Like

Hate speech.

10yrs imprisonment.

He looks afonja stale stale

who be the ram?

It just know truth checkup the background



This is definitely not jigawa



Person de go steal common RAM. How many gig the ram be sef. Mumu...lol.. Mumu...lol..

op so if we get to jigawa now this is the face and setting you will see there?