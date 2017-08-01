Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years (2009 Views)

National telecommunications operator and leading corporate promoter of Nigerian arts and culture, Globacom, has announced its readiness to sponsor the prestigious Ofala festival of Onitsha, Anambra State, for another three years.



This followed the signing, on Wednesday, of a new Memorandum of Understanding between Globacom and the palace of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe. The new deal will see the telecom firm sponsoring the festival from 2017 to 2020. Globacom’s support for Ofala began in 2011, when it signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the Obi’s palace.



When the contract expired in 2013, the company renewed it for another three years, which ended with the 2016 Ofala festival celebrations. The new MoU was signed on behalf of Onitsha Kingdom by the Ogene Onira of Onitsha, Chief Ngozi E. Okafor, while Globacom’s National Sales Coordinator, South-East, Mr. Mike Ehumadu, signed on behalf of the company. Igwe Achebe thanked Globacom for its support for Ofala in the last seven years, noting that the sponsorship had lifted the profile of the ceremony tremendously.



He expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., for his contributions to the promotion of indigenous arts and culture. On his part, Mr Ehumadu said: “Globacom has renewed the sponsorship of Ofala festival to demonstrate the company’s commitment to the promotion of the culture, customs and traditions of the Nigerian people.” He restated Globacom’s resolve to give international dimension to Ofala festival and help make it a global tourist attraction and most revered ceremony among black people.



The signing of the new sponsorship deal happened the same time as the commencement of the 2017 edition, which began with the Umatu festival. Umatu is a mini festival where the Obi performs the rites marking the end of the planting season and the beginning of the period of harvest and plenty for the people of the kingdom. Immediately after, the monarch goes into seclusion



Yeah weldone to Glo



Obi of Onitsha is a good king



Ipobs are terrorist 7 Likes 1 Share

Yeah weldone to Glo



Obi of Onitsha is a good king



Ipobs are terrorist



This sarki sef..lol This sarki sef..lol 3 Likes 1 Share

Yeah weldone to Glo



Obi of Onitsha is a good king



Ipobs are terrorist my chairman owfa u don come lag?? my chairman owfa u don come lag?? 4 Likes 1 Share

Yeah weldone to Glo



Obi of Onitsha is a good king



Ipobs are terrorist u need an Igbo wife u need an Igbo wife 5 Likes

my chairman owfa u don come lag??

In a couple of days In a couple of days

u need an Igbo wife

Already have one Already have one

Already have one good. Now go and become an Igbo initiate good. Now go and become an Igbo initiate

In a couple of days Okay I dey wait u Okay I dey wait u 1 Like

Okay I dey wait u

No lele baba No lele baba 1 Like 1 Share

Igbo amaka!....... 4 Likes 2 Shares

Obi of Onitsha is the most powerful stool in the entire eastern region.





#Respect to the Obi of Onitsha 2 Likes

Okay

That's good but let them remember to put some money aside to improve their network.





He has a lot of surprises for you guys. General Tukur Buratai is the sponsor of this year's Nsala day.He has a lot of surprises for you guys.

Nice one

No Igbo man has done half of what Mike Adenuga a Yoruba man has done for the Igbos.



Azikiwe took the money of Igbos and used it to establish ACB bank for himself.



Ojuku led them to get killed and came back to collect Federal Government pension for his excellence in long-distance running from Abakaliki to Abidjan.



When Ojuku was sick, Bianca was busy running after FFK to service her 'upper Iweka'. Peter Obi was waiting for Ojuku to die so that he can take control of Apga. It was Mike Adenuga who flew Ojuku outside Nigeria and got him a top notch hospital abroad.



Today, a Yoruba man's company is the one sponsoring Ofala festival.



Shameless ingrates! 3 Likes

They should sponsor better network first 3 Likes





Misplaced priority.

Their network is weak and they are sponsoring Ofalla.

Is it the deities that will give them speed?





Since I started using Glo, I have never made FTC.

Thank God for my new network now. Misplaced priority.Their network is weak and they are sponsoring Ofalla.Is it the deities that will give them speed?Since I started using Glo, I have never made FTC.Thank God for my new network now. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Onitsha Ado! Igbo amaka!!! 3 Likes 1 Share



Is this a strategic tie-up with the calls in that region?

So that if it happens only Glo would be the official network in SE But the network is poor in OnitshaIs this a strategic tie-up with the calls in that region?So that if it happens only Glo would be the official network in SE 2 Likes 1 Share

Hot oil fall on you (glo)





Very crappy network... 2 Likes 1 Share

Glo abeg come and renew our eche ane festival ooooo of the ebiras

it like Mike don craze, him network never showed up for weeks now,now see wetin him dey use money do,for him to block glo 0.0k free browsing the best thing for him is to stop data showing.



by the way, this is the time we see reasonable reply on nairaland, because a lot of people go offline now, but Mike u badt







how market glo free browsing fans flaunting 50gb u don use in 2day

if it won't bring back the glo cheat then e no concern me

Yet Glo doesn't even work well on Onitsha.



It's good that they are supporting the arts and culture of Nigerians but they should revamp their network. 1 Like

Hmm

Yoruba sponsoring no mans land not a big deal 1 Like

Glo remains the best network. From sponsorships to endorsement, they are always there to promote Nigerian culture and artists. Every Nigerian should at least own a Glo number. Glo with pride. Glo na our own.

Yoruba sponsoring no mans land not a big deal

Abi o. See them happy and shouting Igbo Amaka without realising that it is Mike ADENUGA that is uplifting their culture. They won't call him an AFONJA now. Abi o. See them happy and shouting Igbo Amaka without realising that it is Mike ADENUGA that is uplifting their culture. They won't call him an AFONJA now. 1 Like

Yeah weldone to Glo

Obi of Onitsha is a good king

Ipobs are terrorist CHAIRMAN,GROW SENSE NA CHAIRMAN,GROW SENSE NA