|Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by MXrap: 6:51pm On Aug 29
National telecommunications operator and leading corporate promoter of Nigerian arts and culture, Globacom, has announced its readiness to sponsor the prestigious Ofala festival of Onitsha, Anambra State, for another three years.
This followed the signing, on Wednesday, of a new Memorandum of Understanding between Globacom and the palace of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe. The new deal will see the telecom firm sponsoring the festival from 2017 to 2020. Globacom’s support for Ofala began in 2011, when it signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the Obi’s palace.
When the contract expired in 2013, the company renewed it for another three years, which ended with the 2016 Ofala festival celebrations. The new MoU was signed on behalf of Onitsha Kingdom by the Ogene Onira of Onitsha, Chief Ngozi E. Okafor, while Globacom’s National Sales Coordinator, South-East, Mr. Mike Ehumadu, signed on behalf of the company. Igwe Achebe thanked Globacom for its support for Ofala in the last seven years, noting that the sponsorship had lifted the profile of the ceremony tremendously.
He expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., for his contributions to the promotion of indigenous arts and culture. On his part, Mr Ehumadu said: “Globacom has renewed the sponsorship of Ofala festival to demonstrate the company’s commitment to the promotion of the culture, customs and traditions of the Nigerian people.” He restated Globacom’s resolve to give international dimension to Ofala festival and help make it a global tourist attraction and most revered ceremony among black people.
The signing of the new sponsorship deal happened the same time as the commencement of the 2017 edition, which began with the Umatu festival. Umatu is a mini festival where the Obi performs the rites marking the end of the planting season and the beginning of the period of harvest and plenty for the people of the kingdom. Immediately after, the monarch goes into seclusion
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/ofala-festival-gets-glo-backing-3-years/
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by sarrki(m): 6:52pm On Aug 29
Yeah weldone to Glo
Obi of Onitsha is a good king
Ipobs are terrorist
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by MXrap: 7:16pm On Aug 29
sarrki:
This sarki sef..lol
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by Victornezzar: 7:26pm On Aug 29
sarrki:my chairman owfa u don come lag??
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by zenmaster: 7:30pm On Aug 29
sarrki:u need an Igbo wife
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by sarrki(m): 7:44pm On Aug 29
Victornezzar:
In a couple of days
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by sarrki(m): 7:44pm On Aug 29
zenmaster:
Already have one
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by zenmaster: 7:45pm On Aug 29
sarrki:good. Now go and become an Igbo initiate
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by Victornezzar: 7:45pm On Aug 29
sarrki:Okay I dey wait u
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by sarrki(m): 7:46pm On Aug 29
Victornezzar:
No lele baba
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by Tochex101(m): 8:06pm On Aug 29
Igbo amaka!.......
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by MXrap: 7:04am
Obi of Onitsha is the most powerful stool in the entire eastern region.
#Respect to the Obi of Onitsha
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by Narldon(f): 12:18pm
Okay
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by eleojo23: 12:19pm
That's good but let them remember to put some money aside to improve their network.
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by PearlStreet(m): 12:19pm
General Tukur Buratai is the sponsor of this year's Nsala day.
He has a lot of surprises for you guys.
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by babyfaceafrica: 12:19pm
Nice one
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by PearlStreet(m): 12:19pm
No Igbo man has done half of what Mike Adenuga a Yoruba man has done for the Igbos.
Azikiwe took the money of Igbos and used it to establish ACB bank for himself.
Ojuku led them to get killed and came back to collect Federal Government pension for his excellence in long-distance running from Abakaliki to Abidjan.
When Ojuku was sick, Bianca was busy running after FFK to service her 'upper Iweka'. Peter Obi was waiting for Ojuku to die so that he can take control of Apga. It was Mike Adenuga who flew Ojuku outside Nigeria and got him a top notch hospital abroad.
Today, a Yoruba man's company is the one sponsoring Ofala festival.
Shameless ingrates!
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by nenergy(m): 12:19pm
They should sponsor better network first
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by NwaAmaikpe: 12:20pm
Misplaced priority.
Their network is weak and they are sponsoring Ofalla.
Is it the deities that will give them speed?
Since I started using Glo, I have never made FTC.
Thank God for my new network now.
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by PEPPERified: 12:20pm
Onitsha Ado! Igbo amaka!!!
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by Keneking: 12:21pm
But the network is poor in Onitsha
Is this a strategic tie-up with the calls in that region?
So that if it happens only Glo would be the official network in SE
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by countsparrow: 12:21pm
Hot oil fall on you (glo)
Very crappy network...
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by feezeedee(m): 12:21pm
Glo abeg come and renew our eche ane festival ooooo of the ebiras
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:22pm
it like Mike don craze, him network never showed up for weeks now,now see wetin him dey use money do,for him to block glo 0.0k free browsing the best thing for him is to stop data showing.
by the way, this is the time we see reasonable reply on nairaland, because a lot of people go offline now, but Mike u badt
how market glo free browsing fans flaunting 50gb u don use in 2day
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by VIPERVENOM(m): 12:22pm
if it won't bring back the glo cheat then e no concern me
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by fratermathy(m): 12:23pm
Yet Glo doesn't even work well on Onitsha.
It's good that they are supporting the arts and culture of Nigerians but they should revamp their network.
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by Assman: 12:23pm
Hmm
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by Markfemi2: 12:24pm
Yoruba sponsoring no mans land not a big deal
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by venai(m): 12:24pm
Glo remains the best network. From sponsorships to endorsement, they are always there to promote Nigerian culture and artists. Every Nigerian should at least own a Glo number. Glo with pride. Glo na our own.
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by fratermathy(m): 12:25pm
Markfemi2:
Abi o. See them happy and shouting Igbo Amaka without realising that it is Mike ADENUGA that is uplifting their culture. They won't call him an AFONJA now.
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by HMZi(m): 12:27pm
sarrki:CHAIRMAN,GROW SENSE NA
|Re: Glo Renews Sponsorship Of Ofala Festival For The Next 3 Years by free2ryhme: 12:29pm
MXrap:
who is collecting the sponsorship money
