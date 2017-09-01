₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 7:19pm On Aug 29
Dear Nairalanders,
Whenever you are faced with buying a new smartphone for personal use, which of these 2 options do you consider most vital in making your decision?
Price or Specs?
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by FellaL: 8:04pm On Aug 29
The price (your budget) determines the specs you would look out for.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 8:10pm On Aug 29
Very well said.
But sometimes people just go "I need a 50K Phone" and by that, just any spec would do. Also, others might just say "I need a 4gb RAM phone" and by that too, any price would suffice.
Thanks though.
FellaL:
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by NCP: 8:18pm On Aug 29
What l care about? Is to make sure the smartphone model is not from Tecno, Itel or Infnix
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 8:28pm On Aug 29
NCP:
LOL!!!
You must really hate them so much that you have to include you own set of options.
Thanks for the input.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by FellaL: 8:35pm On Aug 29
I very well get your point now. Right now, I'm out for gyroscope, > 441PPI and 3GB Ram.
pricerhub:
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by FellaL: 8:37pm On Aug 29
LOOL. What a couple of specs
NCP:
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 8:51pm On Aug 29
FellaL:
Specs then. Great pick.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pr0blem: 3:11pm On Aug 31
The camera is all I actually care about.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pr0blem: 3:20pm On Aug 31
FellaL:
wetin you need gyroscope for?
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by FellaL: 3:32pm On Aug 31
pr0blem:
360 videos on Youtube
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 3:36pm On Aug 31
pr0blem:
Interesting. Great input. Specs is winning it.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by johnwizey: 3:52pm On Aug 31
Na the price o, if no be so na samsung S8 i for they use. I dey always see some unknown phone with great specs on jumia with moderate prices but i dey fear to buy am cos if e get small fault lasan, na to troway am be dat o
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 4:04pm On Aug 31
johnwizey:
+1 for Price.
I agree with you. Most of these phones really lack the much needed support in terms of spares and fixes.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pr0blem: 4:13pm On Aug 31
pricerhub:
what phone do you recommend with great camera
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 4:36pm On Aug 31
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pr0blem: 5:29pm On Aug 31
pricerhub:
Hmmm.. thanks for the recommendation. Can you please do a quick comparison between the Phantom 6 and Blackberry for me. I'm quick unsure what to go for since I'm not particularly Tech savvy.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by encryptjay(m): 5:42pm On Aug 31
pricerhub:Innjoo? I flee from anything Innjoo.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 7:19pm On Aug 31
pr0blem:
OK. just a quick comparison.
Tecno Phantom 6 PLUS | BB DTEK 60
Screen size: 5.95 | 5.50
Weight: 201g | 165g
RAM: 4GB | 4GB
Memory: 64GB | 32GB
OS: Android 6.0 | Android 6.0
Processor: Deca-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio X20 MT6797 | Quad-core Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 processor
Battery: 4050mAh | 3000mAh
Camera: 21MP/8MP | 21MP/8MP
Fingerprint: Yes | Yes
There you go.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 7:24pm On Aug 31
encryptjay:
Well, we all have what we love and hate. People will flee from Tecno, Infinix, Samsung, iPhone...u know.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by encryptjay(m): 7:34pm On Aug 31
pricerhub:Innjoo in this case is different, if 10 people should purchase an Innjoo phone, expect 8 of them to complain about one issue or another.
Innjoo looked like a promising company but they just weren't ready to produce quality phones. I don't know what they are doing about this currently. You can look up threads created about Innjoo and user's plight using their devices.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 7:39pm On Aug 31
encryptjay:
Very well said. Am sure people reading this will concur.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pr0blem: 8:25pm On Aug 31
pricerhub:
wow! well detailed review. You are awesome. the battery capacity of the Phantom 6plus is calling my attention. I want something that can last long enough for me to take as many pictures as possible. I guess the 6plus would be my buy. Thanks a looooooot. Do you have a website or blog, I think I would love reading your reviews.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by encryptjay(m): 8:30pm On Aug 31
pricerhub:Alright boss, followed back.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 8:41pm On Aug 31
pr0blem:
Thanks, am honored.
Here is a link to Tecno Phantom 6 Plus ====> https://pricerhub.com.ng/product/tecno-phantom-6-plus-price-in-nigeria/
Here is a link to my site =====> https://pricerhub.com.ng
Glad i could be of help.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by THUNDAR(m): 10:01pm On Aug 31
Buyer: Oboy I wan buy phone
seller: Oga which one
Buyer: give me any Techno or Infinix phone wa get 3gb RAM, 4000MAH battery with finger print scan and 4g network and Make the screen big like 5.5above 45k own
Seller: 3gb RAM for 45k Oga e no de
Buyer: Oya leave am na
Price n spec, 5 and 6
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pricerhub: 10:22pm On Aug 31
THUNDAR:
LOL!
Nice narrative. +1 for Price then.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by pr0blem: 12:21am
pricerhub:
You have a fan #power
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by Addicted2Women: 7:15am
This is the best looking and greatest phone ever manufactured
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by frinx: 7:15am
Spec most times determine the price.
That doesn't neglect the flagship killers or budget phones with great specs and cheap price tag. A quote from MKBHD "Good phones are getting cheaper and cheap phones are getting better".
Mind you some phones might be packing in the spec on paper but can barely perform in functionality.
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by centoke30(m): 7:15am
The price first bruh. By the way, I wan blow whistle ooo, buh EFCC never give me my own whistle
|Re: Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? by Pidginwhisper: 7:17am
Spec na
