Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Price Or Specs: Which One Do You Care Most About In A Smartphone? (1100 Views)

8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone / Vlogging With A Smartphone On The Streets of Computer Village, Ikeja / V10: LG Launches A Smartphone With Two Screens And Two Selfie Cameras (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dear Nairalanders,



Whenever you are faced with buying a new smartphone for personal use, which of these 2 options do you consider most vital in making your decision?



Price or Specs?

The price (your budget) determines the specs you would look out for. 6 Likes





But sometimes people just go "I need a 50K Phone" and by that, just any spec would do. Also, others might just say "I need a 4gb RAM phone" and by that too, any price would suffice.



Thanks though.

FellaL:

The price (your budget) determines the specs you would look out for. Very well said.But sometimes people just go "I need a 50K Phone" and by that, just any spec would do. Also, others might just say "I need a 4gb RAM phone" and by that too, any price would suffice.Thanks though.

What l care about? Is to make sure the smartphone model is not from Tecno, Itel or Infnix 1 Like

NCP:

What l care about? Is to make sure the smartphone model is not from Tecno, Itel or Infnix



LOL!!!



You must really hate them so much that you have to include you own set of options.



Thanks for the input. LOL!!!You must really hate them so much that you have to include you own set of options.Thanks for the input. 1 Like





pricerhub:

Very well said.



But sometimes people just go "I need a 50K Phone" and by that, just any spec would do. Also, others might just say "I need a 4gb RAM phone" and by that too, any price would suffice.



Thanks though.

I very well get your point now. Right now, I'm out for gyroscope, > 441PPI and 3GB Ram.





NCP:

What l care about? Is to make sure the smartphone model is not from Tecno, Itel or Infnix

LOOL. What a couple of specs 1 Like

FellaL:

I very well get your point now. Right now, I'm out for gyroscope, > 441PPI and 3GB Ram.





Specs then. Great pick. Specs then. Great pick.

The camera is all I actually care about. 1 Like

FellaL:

I very well get your point now. Right now, I'm out for gyroscope, > 441PPI and 3GB Ram.





wetin you need gyroscope for? wetin you need gyroscope for?

pr0blem:





wetin you need gyroscope for?

360 videos on Youtube 360 videos on Youtube

pr0blem:

The camera is all I actually care about.

Interesting. Great input. Specs is winning it. Interesting. Great input. Specs is winning it.

Na the price o, if no be so na samsung S8 i for they use. I dey always see some unknown phone with great specs on jumia with moderate prices but i dey fear to buy am cos if e get small fault lasan, na to troway am be dat o 1 Like

johnwizey:

Na the price o, if no be so na samsung S8 i for they use. I dey always see some unknown phone with great specs on jumia with moderate prices but i dey fear to buy am cos if e get small fault lasan, na to troway am be dat o

+1 for Price.



I agree with you. Most of these phones really lack the much needed support in terms of spares and fixes. +1 for Price.I agree with you. Most of these phones really lack the much needed support in terms of spares and fixes.

pricerhub:





Interesting. Great input. Specs is winning it.

what phone do you recommend with great camera what phone do you recommend with great camera

pr0blem:





what phone do you recommend with great camera

Based on specs, these phones packs 21MP



1. Tecno Phantom 6 Plus like

2. Innjoo 3 link

3. BlackBerry DTEK60 link



Hope this was helpful. Based on specs, these phones packs 21MP1. Tecno Phantom 6 Plus like here starting @ N105,0002. Innjoo 3 link here starting @ N85,0003. BlackBerry DTEK60 link here starting @ N142,000Hope this was helpful.

pricerhub:





Based on specs, these phones packs 21MP



1. Tecno Phantom 6 Plus like here starting @ N105,000

2. Innjoo 3 link here starting @ N85,000

3. BlackBerry DTEK60 link here starting @ N142,000



Hope this was helpful.



Hmmm.. thanks for the recommendation. Can you please do a quick comparison between the Phantom 6 and Blackberry for me. I'm quick unsure what to go for since I'm not particularly Tech savvy. Hmmm.. thanks for the recommendation. Can you please do a quick comparison between the Phantom 6 and Blackberry for me. I'm quick unsure what to go for since I'm not particularly Tech savvy.

pricerhub:





Based on specs, these phones packs 21MP



1. Tecno Phantom 6 Plus like here starting @ N105,000

2. Innjoo 3 link here starting @ N85,000

3. BlackBerry DTEK60 link here starting @ N142,000



Hope this was helpful.

Innjoo? I flee from anything Innjoo. Innjoo? I flee from anything Innjoo. 1 Like

pr0blem:





Hmmm.. thanks for the recommendation. Can you please do a quick comparison between the Phantom 6 and Blackberry for me. I'm quick unsure what to go for since I'm not particularly Tech savvy.

OK. just a quick comparison.





Tecno Phantom 6 PLUS | BB DTEK 60



Screen size: 5.95 | 5.50



Weight: 201g | 165g



RAM: 4GB | 4GB



Memory: 64GB | 32GB



OS: Android 6.0 | Android 6.0



Processor: Deca-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio X20 MT6797 | Quad-core Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 processor



Battery: 4050mAh | 3000mAh



Camera: 21MP/8MP | 21MP/8MP



Fingerprint: Yes | Yes





There you go. OK. just a quick comparison.Tecno Phantom 6 PLUS | BB DTEK 60Screen size: 5.95 | 5.50Weight: 201g | 165gRAM: 4GB | 4GBMemory: 64GB | 32GBOS: Android 6.0 | Android 6.0Processor: Deca-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio X20 MT6797 | Quad-core Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 processorBattery: 4050mAh | 3000mAhCamera: 21MP/8MP | 21MP/8MPFingerprint: Yes | YesThere you go.

encryptjay:



Innjoo? I flee from anything Innjoo.

Well, we all have what we love and hate. People will flee from Tecno, Infinix, Samsung, iPhone...u know. Well, we all have what we love and hate. People will flee from Tecno, Infinix, Samsung, iPhone...u know.

pricerhub:





Well, we all have what we love and hate. People will flee from Tecno, Infinix, Samsung, iPhone...u know. Innjoo in this case is different, if 10 people should purchase an Innjoo phone, expect 8 of them to complain about one issue or another.

Innjoo looked like a promising company but they just weren't ready to produce quality phones. I don't know what they are doing about this currently. You can look up threads created about Innjoo and user's plight using their devices. Innjoo in this case is different, if 10 people should purchase an Innjoo phone, expect 8 of them to complain about one issue or another.Innjoo looked like a promising company but they just weren't ready to produce quality phones. I don't know what they are doing about this currently. You can look up threads created about Innjoo and user's plight using their devices.

encryptjay:



Innjoo in this case is different, if 10 people should purchase an Innjoo phone, expect 8 of them to complain about one issue or another.

Innjoo looked like a promising company but they just weren't ready to produce quality phones. I don't know what they are doing about this currently. You can look up threads created about Innjoo and user's plight using their devices.



Very well said. Am sure people reading this will concur. Very well said. Am sure people reading this will concur.

pricerhub:





OK. just a quick comparison.





Tecno Phantom 6 PLUS | BB DTEK 60



Screen size: 5.95 | 5.50



Weight: 201g | 165g



RAM: 4GB | 4GB



Memory: 64GB | 32GB



OS: Android 6.0 | Android 6.0



Processor: Deca-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio X20 MT6797 | Quad-core Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 processor



Battery: 4050mAh | 3000mAh



Camera: 21MP/8MP | 21MP/8MP



Fingerprint: Yes | Yes





There you go.

wow! well detailed review. You are awesome. the battery capacity of the Phantom 6plus is calling my attention. I want something that can last long enough for me to take as many pictures as possible. I guess the 6plus would be my buy. Thanks a looooooot. Do you have a website or blog, I think I would love reading your reviews. wow! well detailed review. You are awesome. the battery capacity of the Phantom 6plus is calling my attention. I want something that can last long enough for me to take as many pictures as possible. I guess the 6plus would be my buy. Thanks a looooooot. Do you have a website or blog, I think I would love reading your reviews.

pricerhub:



Very well said. Am sure people reading this will concur. Alright boss, followed back. Alright boss, followed back. 1 Like

pr0blem:





wow! well detailed review. You are awesome. the battery capacity of the Phantom 6plus is calling my attention. I want something that can last long enough for me to take as many pictures as possible. I guess the 6plus would be my buy. Thanks a looooooot. Do you have a website or blog, I think I would love reading your reviews.

Thanks, am honored.



Here is a link to Tecno Phantom 6 Plus ====>



Here is a link to my site =====>



Glad i could be of help. Thanks, am honored.Here is a link to Tecno Phantom 6 Plus ====> https://pricerhub.com.ng/product/tecno-phantom-6-plus-price-in-nigeria/ Here is a link to my site =====> https://pricerhub.com.ng Glad i could be of help. 1 Like

Buyer: Oboy I wan buy phone

seller: Oga which one

Buyer: give me any Techno or Infinix phone wa get 3gb RAM, 4000MAH battery with finger print scan and 4g network and Make the screen big like 5.5above 45k own

Seller: 3gb RAM for 45k Oga e no de

Buyer: Oya leave am na





Price n spec, 5 and 6 2 Likes

THUNDAR:

Buyer: Oboy I wan buy phone

seller: Oga which one

Buyer: give me any Techno or Infinix phone wa get 3gb RAM, 4000MAH battery with finger print scan and 4g network and Make the screen big like 5.5above 45k own

Seller: 3gb RAM for 45k Oga e no de

Buyer: Oya leave am na





Price n spec, 5 and 6



LOL!



Nice narrative. +1 for Price then. LOL!Nice narrative. +1 for Price then. 2 Likes

pricerhub:





Thanks, am honored.



Here is a link to Tecno Phantom 6 Plus ====> https://pricerhub.com.ng/product/tecno-phantom-6-plus-price-in-nigeria/



Here is a link to my site =====> https://pricerhub.com.ng



Glad i could be of help.



You have a fan #power You have a fan #power



This is the best looking and greatest phone ever manufactured





Spec most times determine the price.



That doesn't neglect the flagship killers or budget phones with great specs and cheap price tag. A quote from MKBHD "Good phones are getting cheaper and cheap phones are getting better".



Mind you some phones might be packing in the spec on paper but can barely perform in functionality.

The price first bruh. By the way, I wan blow whistle ooo, buh EFCC never give me my own whistle