₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,947 members, 3,756,754 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 11:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife (20331 Views)
Housewife Surprises Husband With N700k She Saved In Her Piggy Bank "Kolo" / Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat / I Want More Than A Round Of Sex – Housewife (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Olibboy: 8:13pm
A 16 -year -old housewife , Fatimah Mohammed, on Tuesday asked a Karu Upper Area Court , Abuja to dissolve her two years marriage with Tasiu Kasim , over alleged brutality and failure by Kasim to provide food for the family .
Source: http://punchng.com/my-husband-is-very-jealous-because-im-beautiful-16-year-old-housewife/
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by NwaAmaikpe: 8:14pm
Permit my digression,
But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?
What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?
81 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Olibboy: 8:14pm
Say No To Under Age Marriage
Lemme come and be going.....
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by tosyne2much(m): 8:14pm
What do you expect from a paedophile?
I just scrolled up to check his name and I'm not surprised
The never cease to disappoint me
13 Likes
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Caustics: 8:18pm
maybe the man is also 16 years old and handsome
7 Likes
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by squash47(m): 8:22pm
.
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Jostico: 8:25pm
the usual guy upstairs is back.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by ojun50(m): 8:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:the one in yaba left
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Cholls(m): 8:29pm
tosyne2much:my brother take am easy na dem be northerners.
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Tolexander: 8:33pm
I wonder which Judge had the time, seating to listen to this kinda case.
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MasViews: 8:45pm
NwaAmaikpe:
He is back
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by ebujany(m): 8:46pm
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MasViews: 8:48pm
tosyne2much:
mehn I can't believe you typed this. I thought you're one of the few matured Nairalanders
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Amajerry83(m): 8:52pm
She is 16 and got married 2015 abi I no read am well. Thought that should be child abuse.
5 Likes
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by tosyne2much(m): 9:01pm
MasViews:You're disappointed in me for spiting a paedophile?
This is serious!
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MasViews: 9:07pm
tosyne2much:
No, I'm disappointed in you for joining the "Na dem Crew"
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by tosyne2much(m): 9:11pm
MasViews:Tribal sentiments apart, it's sheer stupidity and an act of pedophilia for a man to wife a 15 year old girl
It doesn't make sense at all
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by adontcare(f): 9:11pm
It is well
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Homeboiy(m): 9:27pm
I don't have anything to say since its from the north
ba mu da magana
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MasViews: 9:28pm
tosyne2much:
Yeah, I'm a Northerner and a Muslim but I'm 100% against this practice. What I want Nigerians to understand is that not all Northerners are supporting this act, more than 80% of Northerners are against this. Most of the people that practice this are villagers and some villagers are against it, Infact ISLAM is against it.
Traditional rulers and Islamic scholars are trying thier best to see the end of it (you know how stubborn villagers can be) So please just because some few among us are practicing it doesn't mean the whole region or religion is supporting/encouraging it.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by bedspread: 9:57pm
AM SPEECHLESS
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MaryBenn(f): 10:13pm
Child abuse
Paedophiles
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by muller101(m): 10:14pm
Non of our business. Ur husband is jealous cos u are beautiful. Some women can be very 5tupid. Extremely 5tupid
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by whitering: 10:14pm
insecurity is a disease that destroys the peace of mind and body.
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by kaycyor: 10:15pm
I talk am say na for North this kind news fit come out from!!!! Say no to under age marriage
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm
Picture of Fatimah and her beauty else I won't believe this
When I heard 16ys old na them
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by zulex880: 10:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:This Goat is back
7 Likes
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by baike(m): 10:17pm
16 years why him no go jealous
if na me saf I go jealous na
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Sleyanya1(m): 10:17pm
I'm happy that the awareness of Human Rights &
boldness of the wives are gradually increasing. It was scarcely heard of the past.
3 Likes
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Built2last: 10:17pm
No
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by ThisKC: 10:17pm
MasViews:
that's not immaturity or tribalism, it's a fact that it's a rampant vice up north, curiosity will make any sane person check the name of such an offender.
3 Likes
|Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm
Hmm
HOT TOPIC: Advice For Married Women Denying Their Husband Conjugal "Rights" / What To Eat During Pregnancy For Fair And Intelligent Babies / Sad Marital Tales From My Friend
Viewing this topic: brigadier747, PrinceElias, domoizirein11, nogoodadvice(m), BRIGHTTAZ, Dollyak(f), tianshie(m), aziaka111(m), Sylvia4416, Monstertrucks(m), eRex(m), emmyhumble(m), emmy005, xoxo001(m), Kampack, notttty(m), Jadoskii(m), Donlexino, samju100(m), OkuFaba(m), Jwonder(m), yacimpaul(m), Jahmblinqz(m), zees(f), oshiokpu(m), kalebsky, QueryUnical, Rayscell, AffordableAutos, chibuikesilver0, WenysAD(f), jaybiz007(m), henry247(m), bukenzoayajuwon, herich(m), treelz(m), BanevsJoker(m), checkolatunji, magni101(m), omusiliyu(m), Judolisco(m), animalscientist(m), SenatorJChris, Turktman05(m), ryusufu(m), Viko101(m), HolyMalaam, KingSango(m), shobroy10(m), oka4ugoo, taju4free(m), kenex4ever(m), aragonchuks(m), Popowaa, crazysam001, samakson(m), fumisko(f), Craigbrown4076(m), Bacteriocin(m), Engrobiorah(m), switchmax8, smartngentle(m), FitnessDoctor, wittyt98(m), rookidmart, damola44(m), hakeem4(m), fratermathy(m), Omojudy, 24sqm, richiemordi(m), obailala(m), itoski(m), Pecca(m), abbaapple, Olibboy, greencard, Ismaxtr3(m) and 142 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23