₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,947 members, 3,756,754 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 11:46 PM

My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife (20331 Views)

Housewife Surprises Husband With N700k She Saved In Her Piggy Bank "Kolo" / Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat / I Want More Than A Round Of Sex – Housewife (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Olibboy: 8:13pm
A 16 -year -old housewife , Fatimah Mohammed, on Tuesday asked a Karu Upper Area Court , Abuja to dissolve her two years marriage with Tasiu Kasim , over alleged brutality and failure by Kasim to provide food for the family .

“ We got married in 2015 and I have a child with my husband , but since we got married there has been no peace in the marriage .

“ He is always fighting with me over petty and insignificant issues . He always beats me up whenever issues arise and these beatings are now unbearable for me .

“ Several times he was warned by elders in both families to stop beating me , but he refused .”

Mohammed also accused her husband of leaving his responsibilities to her mother , who catered for them .

“ My husband also abandoned his responsibility of taking care of me and my child. He doesn’ t buy us clothes and other basic necessities.

She also accused her husband of being jealous and in the habit of accusing her of dating other men .

“ My husband is very jealous and because I am beautiful , he is in the habit of accusing me of dating other men and ` selling my beauty for money .’

“ Is my mother who has been catering for me and my child,’’ Mohammed said.

She urged the court to dissolve the union , adding that she had already moved out of her matrimonial home.

Responding, Kasim , who did not deny any of the allegations, prayed the court to give him little time to talk to his wife if she could possibly change her decision .

“ I don’ t have much to say to the court because I love my wife , and I know that she loves me too . We got married because we love each other .

“ The court should give us a little time to enable me to approach her and sort out these issues . I do not consent to her request for a divorce, ” Kasim said.

The judge, Abdullahi Baba, adjourned the matter until Sept. 8 to enable both parties to sort out issues.

Source: http://punchng.com/my-husband-is-very-jealous-because-im-beautiful-16-year-old-housewife/

1 Like

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by NwaAmaikpe: 8:14pm
shocked


Permit my digression,

But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?

What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?

81 Likes 8 Shares

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Olibboy: 8:14pm
Say No To Under Age Marriage

Lemme come and be going.....

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by tosyne2much(m): 8:14pm
What do you expect from a paedophile?

I just scrolled up to check his name and I'm not surprised

The never cease to disappoint me

13 Likes

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Caustics: 8:18pm
sad maybe the man is also 16 years old and handsome

7 Likes

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by squash47(m): 8:22pm
.
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Jostico: 8:25pm
the usual guy upstairs is back.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by ojun50(m): 8:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Permit my digression,

But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?

What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?

the one in yaba left

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Cholls(m): 8:29pm
tosyne2much:
What do you expect from a paedophile?

I just scrolled up to check his name. Na dem
ooo.

The never cease to disappoint me
my brother take am easy na dem be northerners.

1 Like

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Tolexander: 8:33pm
I wonder which Judge had the time, seating to listen to this kinda case.
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MasViews: 8:45pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Permit my digression,

But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?

What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?


He is back

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by ebujany(m): 8:46pm
grin
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MasViews: 8:48pm
tosyne2much:
What do you expect from a paedophile?

I just scrolled up to check his name. Na dem
ooo.

The never cease to disappoint me


mehn I can't believe you typed this. I thought you're one of the few matured Nairalanders

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Amajerry83(m): 8:52pm
She is 16 and got married 2015 abi I no read am well. Thought that should be child abuse.

5 Likes

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by tosyne2much(m): 9:01pm
MasViews:



mehn I can't believe you typed this. I thought you're one of the few matured Nairalanders
You're disappointed in me for spiting a paedophile?

This is serious!

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MasViews: 9:07pm
tosyne2much:
You're disappointed in me for spiting a paedophile?


No, I'm disappointed in you for joining the "Na dem Crew"

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by tosyne2much(m): 9:11pm
MasViews:


No, I'm disappointed in you for joining the "Na dem Crew"
Tribal sentiments apart, it's sheer stupidity and an act of pedophilia for a man to wife a 15 year old girl undecided

It doesn't make sense at all

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by adontcare(f): 9:11pm
It is well
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Homeboiy(m): 9:27pm
I don't have anything to say since its from the north

ba mu da magana
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MasViews: 9:28pm
tosyne2much:
Sentiment apart, it's sheer stupidity and an act of pedophilia for a man to wife a 15 year old girl undecided

It doesn't make sense at all

Yeah, I'm a Northerner and a Muslim but I'm 100% against this practice. What I want Nigerians to understand is that not all Northerners are supporting this act, more than 80% of Northerners are against this. Most of the people that practice this are villagers and some villagers are against it, Infact ISLAM is against it.

Traditional rulers and Islamic scholars are trying thier best to see the end of it (you know how stubborn villagers can be) So please just because some few among us are practicing it doesn't mean the whole region or religion is supporting/encouraging it.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by bedspread: 9:57pm
AM SPEECHLESS
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by MaryBenn(f): 10:13pm
Child abuse cry cry cry

Paedophiles cry cry cry
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by muller101(m): 10:14pm
Non of our business. Ur husband is jealous cos u are beautiful. Some women can be very 5tupid. Extremely 5tupid
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by whitering: 10:14pm
insecurity is a disease that destroys the peace of mind and body.
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by kaycyor: 10:15pm
I talk am say na for North this kind news fit come out from!!!! Say no to under age marriage

1 Like

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm
Picture of Fatimah and her beauty else I won't believe this

When I heard 16ys old na them
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by zulex880: 10:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Permit my digression,

But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?

What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?

This Goat is back grin

7 Likes

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by baike(m): 10:17pm
16 years why him no go jealous
if na me saf I go jealous na
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Sleyanya1(m): 10:17pm
cheesy


I'm happy that the awareness of Human Rights &
boldness of the wives are gradually increasing. It was scarcely heard of the past.

3 Likes

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by Built2last: 10:17pm
No
Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by ThisKC: 10:17pm
MasViews:



mehn I can't believe you typed this. I thought you're one of the few matured Nairalanders

that's not immaturity or tribalism, it's a fact that it's a rampant vice up north, curiosity will make any sane person check the name of such an offender.

3 Likes

Re: My Husband Is Very Jealous Because I’m Beautiful – 16-year-old Housewife by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm
Hmm

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

HOT TOPIC: Advice For Married Women Denying Their Husband Conjugal "Rights" / What To Eat During Pregnancy For Fair And Intelligent Babies / Sad Marital Tales From My Friend

Viewing this topic: brigadier747, PrinceElias, domoizirein11, nogoodadvice(m), BRIGHTTAZ, Dollyak(f), tianshie(m), aziaka111(m), Sylvia4416, Monstertrucks(m), eRex(m), emmyhumble(m), emmy005, xoxo001(m), Kampack, notttty(m), Jadoskii(m), Donlexino, samju100(m), OkuFaba(m), Jwonder(m), yacimpaul(m), Jahmblinqz(m), zees(f), oshiokpu(m), kalebsky, QueryUnical, Rayscell, AffordableAutos, chibuikesilver0, WenysAD(f), jaybiz007(m), henry247(m), bukenzoayajuwon, herich(m), treelz(m), BanevsJoker(m), checkolatunji, magni101(m), omusiliyu(m), Judolisco(m), animalscientist(m), SenatorJChris, Turktman05(m), ryusufu(m), Viko101(m), HolyMalaam, KingSango(m), shobroy10(m), oka4ugoo, taju4free(m), kenex4ever(m), aragonchuks(m), Popowaa, crazysam001, samakson(m), fumisko(f), Craigbrown4076(m), Bacteriocin(m), Engrobiorah(m), switchmax8, smartngentle(m), FitnessDoctor, wittyt98(m), rookidmart, damola44(m), hakeem4(m), fratermathy(m), Omojudy, 24sqm, richiemordi(m), obailala(m), itoski(m), Pecca(m), abbaapple, Olibboy, greencard, Ismaxtr3(m) and 142 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.