A 16 -year -old housewife , Fatimah Mohammed, on Tuesday asked a Karu Upper Area Court , Abuja to dissolve her two years marriage with Tasiu Kasim , over alleged brutality and failure by Kasim to provide food for the family .



“ We got married in 2015 and I have a child with my husband , but since we got married there has been no peace in the marriage .



“ He is always fighting with me over petty and insignificant issues . He always beats me up whenever issues arise and these beatings are now unbearable for me .



“ Several times he was warned by elders in both families to stop beating me , but he refused .”



Mohammed also accused her husband of leaving his responsibilities to her mother , who catered for them .



“ My husband also abandoned his responsibility of taking care of me and my child. He doesn’ t buy us clothes and other basic necessities.



She also accused her husband of being jealous and in the habit of accusing her of dating other men .



“ My husband is very jealous and because I am beautiful , he is in the habit of accusing me of dating other men and ` selling my beauty for money .’



“ Is my mother who has been catering for me and my child,’’ Mohammed said.



She urged the court to dissolve the union , adding that she had already moved out of her matrimonial home.



Responding, Kasim , who did not deny any of the allegations, prayed the court to give him little time to talk to his wife if she could possibly change her decision .



“ I don’ t have much to say to the court because I love my wife , and I know that she loves me too . We got married because we love each other .



“ The court should give us a little time to enable me to approach her and sort out these issues . I do not consent to her request for a divorce, ” Kasim said.



The judge, Abdullahi Baba, adjourned the matter until Sept. 8 to enable both parties to sort out issues.

Source: http://punchng.com/my-husband-is-very-jealous-because-im-beautiful-16-year-old-housewife/







Permit my digression,



But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?



Permit my digression,

But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?

What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?

Say No To Under Age Marriage



Lemme come and be going..... 1 Like 2 Shares

What do you expect from a paedophile?



I just scrolled up to check his name and I'm not surprised



The never cease to disappoint me 13 Likes

maybe the man is also 16 years old and handsome maybe the man is also 16 years old and handsome 7 Likes

the usual guy upstairs is back. 7 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







Permit my digression,



But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?



What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?



the one in yaba left the one in yaba left 9 Likes 2 Shares

tosyne2much:

What do you expect from a paedophile?



I just scrolled up to check his name. Na dem

ooo.



The never cease to disappoint me my brother take am easy na dem be northerners. my brother take am easy na dem be northerners. 1 Like

I wonder which Judge had the time, seating to listen to this kinda case.

NwaAmaikpe:







Permit my digression,



But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?



What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?





He is back He is back 25 Likes 1 Share

tosyne2much:

What do you expect from a paedophile?



I just scrolled up to check his name. Na dem

ooo.



The never cease to disappoint me



mehn I can't believe you typed this. I thought you're one of the few matured Nairalanders mehn I can't believe you typed this. I thought you're one of the few matured Nairalanders 23 Likes 2 Shares

She is 16 and got married 2015 abi I no read am well. Thought that should be child abuse. 5 Likes

MasViews:







mehn I can't believe you typed this. I thought you're one of the few matured Nairalanders You're disappointed in me for spiting a paedophile?



This is serious! You're disappointed in me for spiting a paedophile?This is serious! 19 Likes 2 Shares

tosyne2much:

You're disappointed in me for spiting a paedophile?





No, I'm disappointed in you for joining the "Na dem Crew" No, I'm disappointed in you for joining the "Na dem Crew" 10 Likes 1 Share

MasViews:





No, I'm disappointed in you for joining the "Na dem Crew" Tribal sentiments apart, it's sheer stupidity and an act of pedophilia for a man to wife a 15 year old girl



It doesn't make sense at all 15 Likes 1 Share

I don't have anything to say since its from the north



ba mu da magana

tosyne2much:

Sentiment apart, it's sheer stupidity and an act of pedophilia for a man to wife a 15 year old girl



It doesn't make sense at all

Yeah, I'm a Northerner and a Muslim but I'm 100% against this practice. What I want Nigerians to understand is that not all Northerners are supporting this act, more than 80% of Northerners are against this. Most of the people that practice this are villagers and some villagers are against it, Infact ISLAM is against it.



Traditional rulers and Islamic scholars are trying thier best to see the end of it (you know how stubborn villagers can be) So please just because some few among us are practicing it doesn't mean the whole region or religion is supporting/encouraging it. Yeah, I'm a Northerner and a Muslim but I'm 100% against this practice. What I want Nigerians to understand is that not all Northerners are supporting this act, more than 80% of Northerners are against this. Most of the people that practice this are villagers and some villagers are against it, Infact ISLAM is against it.Traditional rulers and Islamic scholars are trying thier best to see the end of it (you know how stubborn villagers can be) So please just because some few among us are practicing it doesn't mean the whole region or religion is supporting/encouraging it. 19 Likes 1 Share

AM SPEECHLESS





Paedophiles Child abusePaedophiles

Non of our business. Ur husband is jealous cos u are beautiful. Some women can be very 5tupid. Extremely 5tupid

insecurity is a disease that destroys the peace of mind and body.

I talk am say na for North this kind news fit come out from!!!! Say no to under age marriage 1 Like

Picture of Fatimah and her beauty else I won't believe this



When I heard 16ys old na them

NwaAmaikpe:







Permit my digression,



But shouldn't the subject of this Court case be a case of Paedophilia?



What law school did Judge Abdulahi Baba go to?



This Goat is back This Goat is back 7 Likes

16 years why him no go jealous

if na me saf I go jealous na







I'm happy that the awareness of Human Rights &

boldness of the wives are gradually increasing. It was scarcely heard of the past. 3 Likes

No

MasViews:







mehn I can't believe you typed this. I thought you're one of the few matured Nairalanders

that's not immaturity or tribalism, it's a fact that it's a rampant vice up north, curiosity will make any sane person check the name of such an offender. that's not immaturity or tribalism, it's a fact that it's a rampant vice up north, curiosity will make any sane person check the name of such an offender. 3 Likes