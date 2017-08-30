Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity (12480 Views)

Amid the devastation, the people of Texas and surrounding states have come together to rescue strangers from their homes and shelters. Their stories show tremendous bravery — and the photos and videos of the events will restore your faith in humanity.



Source:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DC1C0z9CMeQ





Moderator kindly move to the front page, let Nigerians see, and I hope that it will restore the love of humanity and peace in Nigeria.

Pet being rescued 6 Likes

more photos 1 Like

This is despite all the preparations by the disaster management agencies. I think we should assist them by sending food, money and medical supplies. 11 Likes

Touching 1 Like 1 Share

more more 3 Likes

But here every body wanna take pictures and upload on Facebook without giving a helping hand 8 Likes

a great lesson for biafran who think they didn't need help! 4 Likes 1 Share

The mayor of Houston was an idiot for telling people not to evacuate 8 Likes 1 Share

Thats a country that knows the value of its citizens 4 Likes 1 Share

It's worse than just watching it on TV. Imagine old Alzheimer patients sitting on water and catching cold without even realizing it.



Many of them went on one full day without food and water.



I pray Texas recovers from this soon. 7 Likes

Texas will overcome. 1 Like

Nigeria is blessed oo. We don't have much natural disaster like earthquake, hurricane. Na only human disaster come be our problem 34 Likes

People really care for one another here. 2 Likes

The only quality the oyinbos have that's lacking in Africa is Love 7 Likes

thesicilian:

This is despite all the preparations by the disaster management agencies. I think we should assist them by sending food, money and medical supplies. Be fooling yasef you hear!You think you(as in Nigeria) should assist America with food ,money and medicine Are you for real? America Don suffer indeed. Anyway, we sympathize with them and we are with them in prayers. Be fooling yasef you hear!You think you(as in Nigeria) should assist America with food ,money and medicineAre you for real? America Don suffer indeed. Anyway, we sympathize with them and we are with them in prayers. 4 Likes









Infact if they said all Nigeria citizens should move to USA while their citizens moves to Nigeria within ten years we will start struggling for visa to Nigeria Just imagine how many deaths of its Nigeria and I know that within two weeks Houston will neater and better than the place in Nigeria..Infact if they said all Nigeria citizens should move to USA while their citizens moves to Nigeria within ten years we will start struggling for visa to Nigeria 25 Likes 1 Share

Awesome. We only unite against a common enemy. After that, we go back to fighting ourselves again. Humanity!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpqngaE1fRs





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5ZKGRXoXks People Are Rescuing Pets From Hurricane Harvey

Photo of mother and baby's rescue from Hurricane Harvey flooding 28 Likes

A woman and her daughter wade through flood waters in east Houston. Photo Credit: Reuters







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6Kvvc_kTEw Good Samaritans help woman rescue 21 dogs from floodwaters

May God forgive us oo despite our innumerable sins

Moderator kindly move to the front page, let the Nigerians see, and I hope that it will restore the love of humanity in Nigeria. 3 Likes

Before and after: images show how Hurricane Harvey swamped Houston 1 Share

One day US embassy would grant my visa applications.



Even the flood isn't like that of Lekki, everything in styles. 2 Likes 1 Share

This man is a preacher checking for people inside cars at 610 & 288 PC Brian Roberson Jr @KPRC2 #Harvey 1 Like

Jane Rhodes is rescued from her Friendswood, TX home

more

Oh Lord restore peace in Nigeria 4 Likes