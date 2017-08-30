₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 8:57pm On Aug 29
Texans have never seen anything like Hurricane Harvey. The storm pummeled the state with castastrophic flooding and winds topping 130 mph over the weekend.
Amid the devastation, the people of Texas and surrounding states have come together to rescue strangers from their homes and shelters. Their stories show tremendous bravery — and the photos and videos of the events will restore your faith in humanity.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DC1C0z9CMeQ
Moderator kindly move to the front page, let Nigerians see, and I hope that it will restore the love of humanity and peace in Nigeria.
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 9:00pm On Aug 29
Pet being rescued
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 9:02pm On Aug 29
more photos
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by thesicilian: 9:04pm On Aug 29
This is despite all the preparations by the disaster management agencies. I think we should assist them by sending food, money and medical supplies.
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by 1bunne4lif(m): 9:05pm On Aug 29
Touching
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 9:14pm On Aug 29
more
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:28pm On Aug 29
But here every body wanna take pictures and upload on Facebook without giving a helping hand
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by oladeebo: 9:35pm On Aug 29
a great lesson for biafran who think they didn't need help!
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by mexxmoney: 9:42pm On Aug 29
The mayor of Houston was an idiot for telling people not to evacuate
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by MasViews: 9:43pm On Aug 29
Thats a country that knows the value of its citizens
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by SirJeffry(m): 9:47pm On Aug 29
It's worse than just watching it on TV. Imagine old Alzheimer patients sitting on water and catching cold without even realizing it.
Many of them went on one full day without food and water.
I pray Texas recovers from this soon.
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Okoroawusa: 10:56pm On Aug 29
Texas will overcome.
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Learnstuffs(m): 11:13pm On Aug 29
Nigeria is blessed oo. We don't have much natural disaster like earthquake, hurricane. Na only human disaster come be our problem
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Ratello: 11:38pm On Aug 29
People really care for one another here.
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by GMBuhari: 12:07am
The only quality the oyinbos have that's lacking in Africa is Love
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by TDonald: 12:11am
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by julietm123: 12:24am
thesicilian:Be fooling yasef you hear!You think you(as in Nigeria) should assist America with food ,money and medicine Are you for real? America Don suffer indeed. Anyway, we sympathize with them and we are with them in prayers.
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by leofab(f): 12:59am
Just imagine how many deaths of its Nigeria and I know that within two weeks Houston will neater and better than the place in Nigeria..
Infact if they said all Nigeria citizens should move to USA while their citizens moves to Nigeria within ten years we will start struggling for visa to Nigeria
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Smartjob1(f): 2:47am
Awesome. We only unite against a common enemy. After that, we go back to fighting ourselves again. Humanity!
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:12am
People Are Rescuing Pets From Hurricane Harvey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpqngaE1fRs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5ZKGRXoXks
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:13am
Photo of mother and baby's rescue from Hurricane Harvey flooding
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:18am
A woman and her daughter wade through flood waters in east Houston. Photo Credit: Reuters
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:20am
Good Samaritans help woman rescue 21 dogs from floodwaters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6Kvvc_kTEw
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by maisauki: 4:28am
May God forgive us oo despite our innumerable sins
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:33am
Moderator kindly move to the front page, let the Nigerians see, and I hope that it will restore the love of humanity in Nigeria.
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:36am
Before and after: images show how Hurricane Harvey swamped Houston
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by omowolewa: 4:41am
One day US embassy would grant my visa applications.
Even the flood isn't like that of Lekki, everything in styles.
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:41am
This man is a preacher checking for people inside cars at 610 & 288 PC Brian Roberson Jr @KPRC2 #Harvey
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:42am
Jane Rhodes is rescued from her Friendswood, TX home
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by Mandynews(f): 4:46am
more
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by haryorbarmie83(m): 4:49am
Oh Lord restore peace in Nigeria
|Re: Photos: Texans Being Rescued From Hurricane Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity by babyfaceafrica: 5:41am
It is well
