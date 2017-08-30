₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by lacemose(m): 9:23am
''I Am a full Blooded Nigerian Man From Mbaise, Imo State, I Am Never Travelling Back To Turkey'' - Oyinbo Man Mr B Denounces His Original Roots and Heritage And Declares Himself A Nigerian
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTE7xI4Czs4
1 Like
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by Kowor(f): 9:30am
It's no news, Nigerians do same everywhere.
7 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by madridguy(m): 9:33am
The man is very funny
God punish the bastards calling Nigeria unprintable names.
4 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by emani06(m): 9:41am
Is this not the same man that was talking nasty to one banana seller the other day?
1 Like
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by Holyfield1(m): 9:48am
Them don take Nigerian pussy wash this one brain o
2 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by Holyfield1(m): 9:49am
Why won't he say Nigeria is the best country when our won't stop asslicking all cox he's a white man
3 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by maklelemakukula(m): 12:40pm
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by chynie: 12:40pm
why wouldn't he want to stay here
Nigerians treat him lik king
while in his country they treat like a nobody, he is
smh
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by whitering: 12:40pm
welcome to a land of no return.
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by fratermathy(m): 12:40pm
Don't expect much Oyinbo. Even Nigerians are trying to run away from Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by mccoy47(m): 12:40pm
All those large ukwu mbaise women don cook konomi for am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by paiz(m): 12:40pm
I believe a day will come when me and you will be proud to tell the world "yes I am a Nigerian''.
2 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by NobleRomm(m): 12:40pm
you re welcome..to Nigeria. i pity You
when u start to see and hear bad bad things ehhh.... u will run back to your country....
Nigerian are tired of Nigeria Even our president self take style run go U.K... (blaming innocent rats.)
abeg come make we exchange Nationality...
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by lonlytroy: 12:40pm
them don chop that one tire
1 Like
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by Narldon(f): 12:41pm
One Slay Queen Don carry him matter go babalawo
5 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by SkenolProp(m): 12:41pm
Good for you #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by blogbloke: 12:41pm
A white man only needs to use his mouth to proclaim that he's a Nigerian and he will be celebrated yet some of our brothers are in the northern deserts and the Mediterranean sea trying to cross into Europe. Even after 20 years, they can be deported.
3 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by quentin06: 12:41pm
mbaise woman don catch am, wait till his money finishes, he go back to his country.
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by Felixalex(m): 12:41pm
Who cursed him??
1 Like
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by adisabarber(m): 12:41pm
So Turkish man too na oyinbo? Very soon dem go dey call Chadians oyinbo
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by maklelemakukula(m): 12:42pm
that"s how my uncle in canada said "Im a full blown canadian now" so
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by ivolt: 12:42pm
emani06:
Are you saying Nigerians don't talk nasty ?
Be a groundnut seller or driver for a day and you will change your mind.
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by mamapidgin: 12:42pm
dem Don sandpaper this man with Naija
Mula
1 Like
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by bjhaid: 12:42pm
Dem don give am special soup
1 Like
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by tlops(m): 12:42pm
Turkish don turn super hero for Nigeria. Why won't he forget his root, when you see him as god.
Nonsense pack your things and leave.
1 Like
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by erico2k2(m): 12:43pm
lacemose:Una dey call Turks oyibo tooo ahahah no wonder chunk dey slap people 4 9ja
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by Caringguy(m): 12:44pm
Welcome to the land of corruption .
1 Like
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by Joel3(m): 12:44pm
.lol. that's when he lives like a Prince.
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by kenzysmith: 12:44pm
After tasting benin girl pussy in turkey u ve to deny even your country benin we hailed thee
2 Likes
|Re: Mr B, Oyinbo Man From Turkey: "I'm A Full-Blooded Nigerian Now" by blackbeau1(f): 12:44pm
I wonder what version of 'juju' he's been fed.
2 Likes
