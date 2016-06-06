₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,371 members, 3,758,353 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day (2819 Views)
Photo Of Mother Kissing Her Daughter On Her Wedding Day That Got People / How This Lady Nearly Died In Her Bed (photos) / Pastor Gave Fake Prophecy That Destroyed My Marriage Of 10 Years (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by anthonydunamis: 12:03pm
A few weeks before my wife and I got married, something happened. After church one Sunday, a man approached her on her way back home and told her that God gave him a message for her. He said, ‘God told me to tell you that the man you are about to get married to is not the right person for you.’
Wow.
Although she knew what God had said about our marriage in times past, a shadow of doubt was cast on her mind. This was a complete stranger, yet how did he know that she was about to get married? When she got home, she went into prayer. ‘Lord, show me the truth,’ she pleaded.
Suddenly, her eyes were opened and she saw the boot of a car, and in this boot were piles of wedding souvenirs. On one of the jotters, she saw her picture and mine, with the inscription GOZIE WEDS OSAS. Then she heard a clear voice saying: ‘THIS IS A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN’.
The devil is a bastard.
I once shared on Facebook that the best thing one can do for himself or herself is to learn how to hear from God before choosing a spouse. While a spiritual mentor, pastor, prophet can also provide insights and enquire from God on your behalf, it’s best to get the truth from God BY YOURSELF. That way, when trouble comes and doubts are about to settle, you will remember what God told YOU.
God bless!
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158554751835076&id=567405075
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by modelmike7(m): 12:04pm
Let's always be careful about some fake men
1 Like
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by CodedExtra: 12:06pm
Slay Queens won't do what this lady did.
Wetin concern them? As long as he don get money, let's marriage proceed..; D
5 Likes
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Kilanee(m): 12:08pm
Hmm
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by EmeeNaka: 12:11pm
Story for women
2 Likes
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Jostico: 12:11pm
The other one called me one day , sat me down and told me that Catholic Church fellowship doesn't fit into my life that I should migrate. and I was like, wati dey worry you, you done chop? useless set of people under the name of spiritual warfare All I want is more of Jesus be it catholic or other faith period. more of you Jesus
6 Likes
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by HMZi(m): 1:10pm
RELIGION!!!!! HARMING NAIVE MINDS SINCE BEFORE KARL MARX
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by anthonydunamis: 2:08pm
lalasticlala your attention is needed here oh
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Richy4(m): 2:40pm
" So suddenly her eyes were opened and she saw Gozie wed Osas..."
I wish I can possibly believe this
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Chrisozone: 4:07pm
See wetin nollywood movie dey cause
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by shurley22(f): 4:07pm
Thank God, she didn't allow doubt get the better part of her
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by pautex: 4:07pm
Happy married Life.
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Opistorincos(m): 4:07pm
People and looking for God where he's not ehn
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by free2ryhme: 4:07pm
anthonydunamis:
na wa ooo
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by whitering: 4:08pm
Praise! Praise!! Praise the Lord. Alleu............
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Sunofgod(m): 4:08pm
Ok
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Narldon(f): 4:08pm
WORD!
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by yeyeboi(m): 4:08pm
No be today yansh dey for back
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by free2ryhme: 4:08pm
anthonydunamis:
fake pastors everywhere
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by jashar(f): 4:09pm
hmm.....
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by PehaKaso: 4:09pm
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by NwaAmaikpe: 4:09pm
Your wife will pay dearly for not heeding the words of a prophet.
You obviously don't sound like a good husband to me.
Desperate couples.
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by phemie007(m): 4:09pm
b
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Briee(f): 4:10pm
this story get bowleg
1 Like
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Adegbenro7643(m): 4:10pm
Prophet & Prophetess got married,,,,,lol
May God bless ur union more,,,
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by amtalkin(f): 4:10pm
Thank God she didn't listen.
I smell Bad belle friends handwork. Someone must have told the idiot about her
Though the "revelation" sound very funny. Your wife must be a big fan of Nollywood movies
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by Harbeyg09(m): 4:10pm
Richy4:
I really wish i could
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by okerekeikpo: 4:10pm
That's how they operate
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by ChommyforGod: 4:10pm
Oh such a lovely couple,,mine will come soon
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by ziggyzee: 4:11pm
...
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by sekem: 4:11pm
Tales by the NOONlight
|Re: How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day by phatasschick(f): 4:11pm
ok.............
Should Ac Guy Marry Sc Lady / If Your Ex Wants To Marry Your Sibling, What Would You Do? / Burden Of A Frustrated Single Mom
Viewing this topic: rule(m), captainbell, harrysterol(m), kense88, SHALLREIGN(m), Aprilivangie(f), cephark, IdeaCashKid(f), spyy, onasautos, Pinkblue(f), Chimacks(f), Ibangedyourmom, ceeroh(m), uridiwan, kushfc(m), Benjacky48, obidevine(m), yemilala(m), linearity, NwaAmaikpe, chukkystar(m), sirp2007, Sleekjunior, Wisebisho, thaikun15(m), K9drogo, Lusola15, brightsparks(m), Adamsynox(m), Equalizer(m), DeRay98(m), yvonnechaka(f), victorni9t, Dandeedadrunk(m), ikp120(m), vitrendy4eva, akaahs(m), donlucabrazi(m), doctorkush(m), Slayer2, Adegbenro7643(m), temigreat(m), tommysparks, andysnoopy(m), GLeesMODEL(m), Iamjidon(m), handsomeclouds(m), Flaghouse1(m), ActionsShure, swinging1976, oparaochau, Battleax, shine12, ejosh4(m), pheforusty(m), fancy4eve(f), hardon1(m), iyiolaoluwa, Mac2016(m), kaffy4tope(m), Simongm(m), sarcasticwhyte(m), NaijaOrNothing, lafakale(m), farellstone, richard870(m), ziggyzee, adonismuller(m), ngcars(m), Lyka21, prettyem(f), sexyjuly(f), Taiwo20(m), Joel3(m), BlackNationpp(m), 5Kay, stopit, Produke(m), losom(f), Toba2009(m), Intelligentdude, phiekemere, sexxxxy(f), iyafinbalo, overflow1, Frankdamaxx(m), mimee9(f), horexy(f), MrOwonikoko, julietene(f), TonieLee(f), bmxshop, mosesdejaviano(m), Eazybay(m), sod09(m), ocheezie, Google63(m), rollykotex, willieguy, mjoezy(m), eboiga(f), Owomotors, hipsyleema(f), rosybabyy, nkemokoyon(m), FUNCY22(f), corruptst(m), biggestmanhood(m), jaysmama(f), mcdonj, Mayany(m), Emmykego(m), 3plet, AyPearl, Mysine, olaoreofe(f), AfricanElite, Stanleyafam(m), Kingzeus12345, dimeji1(m), anishe(m), Pmarcus1864, liljaydee(m), simak1(m), 4rty(f), amtalkin(f), belloabd1914(m), lordmanuel, liquidsnake, stasius, kdon0000, Adeyinka12(m), gofnor(m), Ohanaka295, chynie, hedonistic, ixicks(m), charisexy(f), amaobiaaj, chukwudi3(m), chrisbender4lif, mazieze, Donopsiano, michlan(m), DrizzleMikkie(m), obinon(m), stagamagadasca(f), oluwawunmi(f), Meetmeat(m), Kenfil(f), Dex4(m), rotimy(m), NanaOfosu, Ridiy, tayo60(f), wizard007(m), Nihilist, yomi007k(m), ajiifixing(m), Narldon(f), strix(m), ifypromise, yankosbaba(m), seunla84, soobaba(m), nwakaibeya1, Ursino(f), strawb(m), nwannemous(m), Chuksjay, paiz(m), LordKO(m), idulius(m), shurlar50(m), aesculapius(m), nNEOo(m), Ra88, Samuel8604, Loverquin, PROPHETmichael, jonath0012(m), lilslim(m), MrMoney007, lagbaja(m), alt3r3g0 and 285 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22