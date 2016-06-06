Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How False Prophet Nearly Destroyed My Wedding Day (2819 Views)

Photo Of Mother Kissing Her Daughter On Her Wedding Day That Got People / How This Lady Nearly Died In Her Bed (photos) / Pastor Gave Fake Prophecy That Destroyed My Marriage Of 10 Years (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Wow.



Although she knew what God had said about our marriage in times past, a shadow of doubt was cast on her mind. This was a complete stranger, yet how did he know that she was about to get married? When she got home, she went into prayer. ‘Lord, show me the truth,’ she pleaded.



Suddenly, her eyes were opened and she saw the boot of a car, and in this boot were piles of wedding souvenirs. On one of the jotters, she saw her picture and mine, with the inscription GOZIE WEDS OSAS. Then she heard a clear voice saying: ‘THIS IS A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN’.



The devil is a bastard.



I once shared on Facebook that the best thing one can do for himself or herself is to learn how to hear from God before choosing a spouse. While a spiritual mentor, pastor, prophet can also provide insights and enquire from God on your behalf, it’s best to get the truth from God BY YOURSELF. That way, when trouble comes and doubts are about to settle, you will remember what God told YOU.



God bless!



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158554751835076&id=567405075 A few weeks before my wife and I got married, something happened. After church one Sunday, a man approached her on her way back home and told her that God gave him a message for her. He said, ‘God told me to tell you that the man you are about to get married to is not the right person for you.’Wow.Although she knew what God had said about our marriage in times past, a shadow of doubt was cast on her mind. This was a complete stranger, yet how did he know that she was about to get married? When she got home, she went into prayer. ‘Lord, show me the truth,’ she pleaded.Suddenly, her eyes were opened and she saw the boot of a car, and in this boot were piles of wedding souvenirs. On one of the jotters, she saw her picture and mine, with the inscription GOZIE WEDS OSAS. Then she heard a clear voice saying: ‘THIS IS A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN’.The devil is a bastard.I once shared on Facebook that the best thing one can do for himself or herself is to learn how to hear from God before choosing a spouse. While a spiritual mentor, pastor, prophet can also provide insights and enquire from God on your behalf, it’s best to get the truth from God BY YOURSELF. That way, when trouble comes and doubts are about to settle, you will remember what God told YOU.God bless! 5 Likes 1 Share

Let's always be careful about some fake men 1 Like

Slay Queens won't do what this lady did.

Wetin concern them? As long as he don get money, let's marriage proceed..; D 5 Likes

Hmm

Story for women 2 Likes

The other one called me one day , sat me down and told me that Catholic Church fellowship doesn't fit into my life that I should migrate. and I was like, wati dey worry you, you done chop? useless set of people under the name of spiritual warfare All I want is more of Jesus be it catholic or other faith period. more of you Jesus 6 Likes

RELIGION!!!!! HARMING NAIVE MINDS SINCE BEFORE KARL MARX

lalasticlala your attention is needed here oh





I wish I can possibly believe this " So suddenly her eyes were opened and she saw Gozie wed Osas..."I wish I can possibly believe this 3 Likes 1 Share

See wetin nollywood movie dey cause

Thank God, she didn't allow doubt get the better part of her

Happy married Life.

People and looking for God where he's not ehn

anthonydunamis:

A few weeks before my wife and I got married, something happened. After church one Sunday, a man approached her on her way back home and told her that God gave him a message for her. He said, ‘God told me to tell you that the man you are about to get married to is not the right person for you.’



Wow.



Although she knew what God had said about our marriage in times past, a shadow of doubt was cast on her mind. This was a complete stranger, yet how did he know that she was about to get married? When she got home, she went into prayer. ‘Lord, show me the truth,’ she pleaded.



Suddenly, her eyes were opened and she saw the boot of a car, and in this boot were piles of wedding souvenirs. On one of the jotters, she saw her picture and mine, with the inscription GOZIE WEDS OSAS. Then she heard a clear voice saying: ‘THIS IS A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN’.



The devil is a bastard.



I once shared on Facebook that the best thing one can do for himself or herself is to learn how to hear from God before choosing a spouse. While a spiritual mentor, pastor, prophet can also provide insights and enquire from God on your behalf, it’s best to get the truth from God BY YOURSELF. That way, when trouble comes and doubts are about to settle, you will remember what God told YOU.



God bless!



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158554751835076&id=567405075

na wa ooo na wa ooo

Praise! Praise!! Praise the Lord. Alleu............

Ok









WORD!







No be today yansh dey for back

anthonydunamis:

A few weeks before my wife and I got married, something happened. After church one Sunday, a man approached her on her way back home and told her that God gave him a message for her. He said, ‘God told me to tell you that the man you are about to get married to is not the right person for you.’



Wow.



Although she knew what God had said about our marriage in times past, a shadow of doubt was cast on her mind. This was a complete stranger, yet how did he know that she was about to get married? When she got home, she went into prayer. ‘Lord, show me the truth,’ she pleaded.



Suddenly, her eyes were opened and she saw the boot of a car, and in this boot were piles of wedding souvenirs. On one of the jotters, she saw her picture and mine, with the inscription GOZIE WEDS OSAS. Then she heard a clear voice saying: ‘THIS IS A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN’.



The devil is a bastard.



I once shared on Facebook that the best thing one can do for himself or herself is to learn how to hear from God before choosing a spouse. While a spiritual mentor, pastor, prophet can also provide insights and enquire from God on your behalf, it’s best to get the truth from God BY YOURSELF. That way, when trouble comes and doubts are about to settle, you will remember what God told YOU.



God bless!



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158554751835076&id=567405075



fake pastors everywhere fake pastors everywhere

hmm.....





Your wife will pay dearly for not heeding the words of a prophet.

You obviously don't sound like a good husband to me.



Desperate couples. Your wife will pay dearly for not heeding the words of a prophet.You obviously don't sound like a good husband to me.Desperate couples.

b

this story get bowleg this story get bowleg 1 Like

Prophet & Prophetess got married,,,,,lol



May God bless ur union more,,,

Thank God she didn't listen.

I smell Bad belle friends handwork. Someone must have told the idiot about her



Though the "revelation" sound very funny. Your wife must be a big fan of Nollywood movies

Richy4:

" So suddenly her eyes were opened and she saw Gozie wed Osas..."



I wish I can possibly believe this



I really wish i could I really wish i could

That's how they operate

Oh such a lovely couple,,mine will come soon

...

Tales by the NOONlight