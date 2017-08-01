₦airaland Forum

Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by OneHead: 1:10pm
Culture is one of the fun in our communities, It unites us and gives us a huge dose of recreation and joy.

Many remarkable festivals like the new yam festival in Igbo land are good times to celebrate admidst hard times.

This masquurade was sighted somewhere in the east thoght the facebook user did not say where exactly when she shared...

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by RSVP(m): 1:14pm
Oya Wo!!! shocked

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by PEPPERified: 1:20pm
Lala ooo!
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by shurley22(f): 2:58pm
What rubbish!

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by maxiuc(m): 2:58pm
An erected ancestor

There is konji in the spirit land

Abeg they should give some vaseline to do the needful

Nawaoooooo

Viewer discretion for ladies

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by WebSurfer(m): 2:58pm
Lol.... this one is mad
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by jerrybakermillz(m): 2:58pm
Kk... Dis masquerade go give kids day and nightmare, very ugly thing...... Christianity really rock

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by braxjay(m): 2:58pm
ewo
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Juell(m): 2:58pm
WTF!
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Oyindidi(f): 2:58pm
Weird

Na person born that one shocked

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Bibidear(f): 2:58pm
Na wa oooo wetin be this

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by dammysel(f): 2:58pm
������

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by adisabarber(m): 2:58pm
What is the story behind the masquerade?

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by somadinho10: 2:58pm
Another Masquerade here

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by free2ryhme: 2:58pm
wetin be all this disgrace sef

is this a south eastern nigeria masquerade


grin
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Afe11: 2:58pm
Strange country.... Strange people ���

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Destined2win: 2:59pm
chai

This is nonsense and utterly disgusting.
What am I even saying ?

All these ladies that like it big might just fancy the sight sha
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Gmekx(m): 2:59pm
Our culture

Good people Great nation

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by tolexy123: 2:59pm
I know some nairaland ladies will want a piece of that ass! grin

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Narldon(f): 2:59pm




NwaAmaikpe



See your Villagers



grin

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by freshboy88(m): 2:59pm
HORRIFIC!!! O_O
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by mexygirls(f): 2:59pm
This masquarade be like devil himself. Please those who have met him in person should confirm the info.

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by aragon4realz(m): 2:59pm
hammer leg of horror!!!
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by philkushi: 2:59pm
Bad boyz and the gODS THAT Love them
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by MTKbudapest(m): 2:59pm
Hate speech how far.

U don see am?

This one na s e x spirit.

247 bleeping

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by free2ryhme: 2:59pm
This one na village demon

no wan dem no ndey progress from that part of the east grin
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by remsonik(f): 2:59pm
Yeh blood of zecariah! !!!! I hope this doesn't go near anyone.
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Atheistan: 2:59pm
lol...
Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by Freiden(m): 3:00pm
Only...in the East

Igbos would be like, It's just to appease the god of fertility

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by CHANNELStv2020: 3:00pm
This IS Yoruba NOT IGBO

Re: Photos Of A Weird Black Masquerade Spotted At A Festival In South East by PatriotTemidayo: 3:01pm
Man-made god madness cry

