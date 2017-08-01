₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 1:30pm
A Uber driver, identified as Hammed Olojo, 31 was on Sunday afternoon restrained by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on patrol of Third Mainland Bridge from jumping into the Lagoon. Olojo, who drove himself to the Third mainland Bridge in a Uber Toyota Corolla saloon car had written a short note and left it in the car when he was retrained by the officers who monitored him a while before walking up to him.
Olojo, an ex – convict, drove the grey Corolla with the registration number EKY 312 ES belonging to Kalejaiye Oluwaseyi to the bridge before attempting to leap into the Lagoon.
Questioned by RRS Commander, ACP Tunji Disu on why he contemplated suicide, Olojo explained that he was owing N10,000 in Court 3, Ikeja High Court and the owner of the vehicle N80,000:00.
He stated that things have been difficult for him and that he had tried all possible means to survive with no success.
Olojo disclosed that his wife persuaded him from going ahead with his plan but his mind was made up and was fed up of everything.
Olojo, had planned to leave behind a short note in Yoruba and translated into English in the car before leaping into the Lagos Lagoon.
The letter read in part “I killed myself because of the challenges I have been facing in life. I tried my best and everything has come to nothing”.
He also added in the letter that he was owing a creditor N10,000 in Court 3 of Ikeja High Court and N80,000 for the owner of the UBER car he was driving.
Kalejaiye who was at RRS office in company of his wife noted that for two weeks, he had not remitted N40,000 per week lease to him yet and he Kalejaiye, has been paying for the service of the car.
He noted that although, he told him to hand over the car last Thursday, at no time did he force him not to drive the car.
He noted that he was aware that he had a court case, at no time did he put him under pressure about the car.
In the note which was dated 27th August, 2017 and signed by him, Olojo indicated his phone number and the car owner’s number.
Confirming the development, Police PRO stated that the case had been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/n90-00000-debt-forces-uber-driver-into-suicide-attempt.html
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by modelmike7(m): 1:38pm
Haaaaa. Funny but sad!
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by rayopt(m): 1:39pm
I need to download tony tetuila's e go beta
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by paiz(m): 1:45pm
He should be immediately arrested.
where did he think he is going to?
we are all in this situation together, no one is leaving.
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by thesicilian: 1:55pm
I'll rather die trying than try dying.
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by NeeKlaus: 1:59pm
Hameed, suicide isn't the best answer. Only a coward takes the suicide route. Hardships don't last forever.
"When life gives you lemons, accept it and make a cup of Lemonade."
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by femolacqua(m): 2:02pm
May God help you.
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by kingxsamz(m): 3:37pm
paiz:
is it ur dying?
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by kingxsamz(m): 3:37pm
wow
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by tosyne2much(m): 3:37pm
You're going nowhere man
We shall both remain in this nation to enjoy this recession while it lasts. Shebi na you vote APC
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by richidinho(m): 3:37pm
Uhn!
Lalasticlala help me check, that dude might be sarrki, the pmb till 2023 crew member
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by maklelemakukula(m): 3:38pm
sense man! hehehehe
20th to comment
its more challenging than being first
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by martineverest(m): 3:38pm
Y do ppl hate Uber worldwide?
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by wendyberry(m): 3:39pm
The hand writing be like doctor drug prescription
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by DaBill001(m): 3:39pm
U tink say monster energy go make u float on top water? Mumu de wowi u....
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by jashar(f): 3:39pm
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by Edu3Again: 3:39pm
APC must be remembered as the party of suicide.
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by thoollz: 3:39pm
Why do people always think suicide is a saving grace.
There are people that have gone through worst situations and are living very fine now, they never thought of suicide. Shame your enemies by showing them u can weather that storm, because if u kill yourself, u have successfully given in to oppression and u've made enemies to be happy, people will cry, BT after yr burial, no one cares.
I have said it before and I'm saying it again, any man that commits suicide is a failure and a weakling.
EkeneElectrons:Oga Ade, I've faced worst situations but never contemplated suicide, what problem is worth risking my life for, as d there's a beginning to that problem, so shall I see its end and not d problem seeing my end.
There are living examples, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Jim Carrey, Tyler Perry even Small doctor sef. If u feel your life is worth eliminating over even a million naira, remember there's someone that considers that amount as chicken change
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by alexistaiwo: 3:40pm
Stories like this make me appreciate my status as a hundred thousandaire
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by Narldon(f): 3:40pm
LET'S NOT BE QUICK TO JUDGE..
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by jashar(f): 3:40pm
paiz:
making laugh over this serious issue...
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by richidinho(m): 3:41pm
paiz:
Receive sense
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by free2ryhme: 3:41pm
ChangeIsCostant:
the guy lazy
he cant hustle with the car ?
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 3:41pm
this people self?After using the money to play bet9ja,shayo etc and the next thing nah to "pretend to kill urself ".Why waka where dem go reach grabbed u?They should jail him proper
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by MikeMicheal(m): 3:41pm
ok
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by SweetJoystick(m): 3:41pm
90k na e you wan end this sweet life for even though hard sometimes? Smh
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by ActionsShure: 3:41pm
In jayz voice.
Rich niggi
Broke niggi
House niggi.dumb niggi.
My skin iz black
Yellow.
Life of o.j
Id rather live rich
Than dying broke
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by DaBillionnaire: 3:41pm
paiz:
savage u are
no chill u have
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by favourmic(m): 3:42pm
Frustration nab big problem
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by Edopesin(m): 3:42pm
am tired of using this gif
paiz:
|Re: Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos by onadana: 3:42pm
E never ready to die.Na stunt..person wey wan die go die.Wetin do uncompleted building?
