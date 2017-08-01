Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Uber Driver Nearly Jumps Into Lagoon In Lagos Over N90K Debt. Photos (6935 Views)

Olojo, an ex – convict, drove the grey Corolla with the registration number EKY 312 ES belonging to Kalejaiye Oluwaseyi to the bridge before attempting to leap into the Lagoon.



Questioned by RRS Commander, ACP Tunji Disu on why he contemplated suicide, Olojo explained that he was owing N10,000 in Court 3, Ikeja High Court and the owner of the vehicle N80,000:00.



He stated that things have been difficult for him and that he had tried all possible means to survive with no success.



Olojo disclosed that his wife persuaded him from going ahead with his plan but his mind was made up and was fed up of everything.



Olojo, had planned to leave behind a short note in Yoruba and translated into English in the car before leaping into the Lagos Lagoon.



The letter read in part “I killed myself because of the challenges I have been facing in life. I tried my best and everything has come to nothing”.



He also added in the letter that he was owing a creditor N10,000 in Court 3 of Ikeja High Court and N80,000 for the owner of the UBER car he was driving.



Kalejaiye who was at RRS office in company of his wife noted that for two weeks, he had not remitted N40,000 per week lease to him yet and he Kalejaiye, has been paying for the service of the car.



He noted that although, he told him to hand over the car last Thursday, at no time did he force him not to drive the car.



He noted that he was aware that he had a court case, at no time did he put him under pressure about the car.



In the note which was dated 27th August, 2017 and signed by him, Olojo indicated his phone number and the car owner’s number.



Confirming the development, Police PRO stated that the case had been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.



Haaaaa. Funny but sad!

I need to download tony tetuila's e go beta

He should be immediately arrested.

where did he think he is going to?

we are all in this situation together, no one is leaving. 41 Likes

I'll rather die trying than try dying. 15 Likes 1 Share

Hameed, suicide isn't the best answer. Only a coward takes the suicide route. Hardships don't last forever.





"When life gives you lemons, accept it and make a cup of Lemonade." 14 Likes 1 Share

May God help you. 5 Likes

wow

You're going nowhere man



We shall both remain in this nation to enjoy this recession while it lasts. Shebi na you vote APC 7 Likes

Uhn!



Lalasticlala help me check, that dude might be sarrki, the pmb till 2023 crew member 2 Likes

















20th to comment

its more challenging than being first sense man! hehehehe20th to commentits more challenging than being first

Y do ppl hate Uber worldwide?

The hand writing be like doctor drug prescription 4 Likes

U tink say monster energy go make u float on top water? Mumu de wowi u.... 1 Like

APC must be remembered as the party of suicide. 5 Likes



There are people that have gone through worst situations and are living very fine now, they never thought of suicide. Shame your enemies by showing them u can weather that storm, because if u kill yourself, u have successfully given in to oppression and u've made enemies to be happy, people will cry, BT after yr burial, no one cares.



I have said it before and I'm saying it again, any man that commits suicide is a failure and a weakling.



EkeneElectrons:





It's like you never face strong hardship before Oga Ade, I've faced worst situations but never contemplated suicide, what problem is worth risking my life for, as d there's a beginning to that problem, so shall I see its end and not d problem seeing my end.

There are living examples, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Jim Carrey, Tyler Perry even Small doctor sef. If u feel your life is worth eliminating over even a million naira, remember there's someone that considers that amount as chicken change Why do people always think suicide is a saving grace.There are people that have gone through worst situations and are living very fine now, they never thought of suicide. Shame your enemies by showing them u can weather that storm, because if u kill yourself, u have successfully given in to oppression and u've made enemies to be happy, people will cry, BT after yr burial, no one cares.Oga Ade, I've faced worst situations but never contemplated suicide, what problem is worth risking my life for, as d there's a beginning to that problem, so shall I see its end and not d problem seeing my end.There are living examples, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Jim Carrey, Tyler Perry even Small doctor sef. If u feel your life is worth eliminating over even a million naira, remember there's someone that considers that amount as chicken change 1 Like

Stories like this make me appreciate my status as a hundred thousandaire 1 Like







LET'S NOT BE QUICK TO JUDGE..

Receive sense Receive sense 2 Likes

the guy lazy



he cant hustle with the car ? the guy lazyhe cant hustle with the car ?

this people self?After using the money to play bet9ja,shayo etc and the next thing nah to "pretend to kill urself ".Why waka where dem go reach grabbed u?They should jail him proper this people self?After using the money to play bet9ja,shayo etc and the next thing nah to "pretend to kill urself ".Why waka where dem go reach grabbed u?They should jail him proper

ok

90k na e you wan end this sweet life for even though hard sometimes? Smh

In jayz voice.

Rich niggi

Broke niggi

House niggi.dumb niggi.

My skin iz black

Yellow.

Life of o.j



Id rather live rich

Than dying broke 2 Likes

savage u are









no chill u have savage u areno chill u have

Frustration nab big problem





