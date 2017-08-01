₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,371 members, 3,758,355 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 04:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo (6788 Views)
FG Defends N197 To Dollar Exchange Rate For Hajj (photo) / Emir Of Kano Sanusi In Mecca For Pilgrimage (photos) / Sani Abacha's Grandchildren In Mecca For The Holy Pilgrimage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 1:58pm
Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and his son Oluwaseni Saraki have arrived Saudi Arabia to join the millions of Muslim faithful gathered in the holy land for this year's hajj. According to media reports, the Senate President will spend the period of the pilgrimage to pray for the unity, stability and development of Nigeria as well as better health for the leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Senate President is expected back early September when the Hajj rites would have been completed by pilgrims.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/senate-president-bukola-saraki-son-spotted-mecca-hajj-photo.html
1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by modelmike7(m): 1:59pm
Seen.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:07pm
Thief go pray
6 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Evablizin(f): 2:07pm
Seriously looking for what to fry............
I guess i will fry.................
BUKOLA.
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Keneking: 2:10pm
Bukola has gone to ask for forgiveness...
Is that his son with Osama Beards
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by tens4real(m): 2:11pm
nigerians politicians are the most shameless politicians in the world
3 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by DoyenExchange: 2:17pm
His son is just a chip off the old block! Weldone.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Johnnyessence: 3:43pm
Bukola saraki has already start to be training his son to be stealing and looting the treasury. Not surprise at all. The same son went to london school of economics to be trained on how to manage the money of kwara state treasury. Well it is left of the people of kwarans to decide on their faith. Things are really falling apart in Nigeria. These sets of corrupt public order will went to hajj to ask for forgiveness from God. After asking forgiveness, they will still go back to Nigeria and continue that looting. All is well. If restructuring or revolution doesn't happen to Nigeria, this country will never be great. We will never move forward from this set of leaders in the senate.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 3:50pm
Cursed lineage.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by kingxsamz(m): 3:50pm
ok
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by SenorFax(m): 3:50pm
Next.....
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Zeze06(m): 3:50pm
Sarki need a paternity test...the doesn't look like him at all....
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by apesinola001(m): 3:50pm
Oil money
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by chynie: 3:51pm
Johnnyessence:jesuuuuuuuuuuu
Our Governors should set up English tutorial centres
cos we all need more training
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by free2ryhme: 3:52pm
PrettyCrystal:
the yam sharing dynasty
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Guyman02: 3:52pm
Thats the boy been groomed as the next Governor of Kwara according to Saraki.
I am sure that with the level they have succeeded in placing Kwara, if he contests he will win as there is no strong opposition to Saraki in the State.
The only man who challenged the Sarakis is late former Kwara State Governor Ahmed Lawal whom many believe was poisoned due to his sudden death after complaining of stomachache which led to rioting and loss of lives in Ilorin
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by twilliamx: 3:52pm
Most religious country yet most corrupt
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by KingLennon(m): 3:52pm
Praying for a country, in which you are helping to ruin. Well, allah is merciful...
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Narldon(f): 3:53pm
How does this news add GROUNDNUT to the GARRI I'm soaking??
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by IamHopeful(f): 3:53pm
I'm not surprised! Like father like son.
According to media reports, the Senate President will spend the period of the pilgrimage to pray for the unity, stability and development of Nigeria as well as better health for the leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari.......... If na otherwise nko, e go tell una. Anyways, barka de sallah & safe trip back home!!!
IamHopeful
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by free2ryhme: 3:53pm
chijioke19967:ole oleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleoleole
Thief ThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThiefThief
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by maklelemakukula(m): 3:53pm
chijioke19967:I hope say you dey see maga sha, cos you no dey relent. the hustle is real
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by iyke926(m): 3:53pm
fuckingAyaya:
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Guilderland1: 3:53pm
I wish their gods are alive, I would have asked it to strike this men dead, but I don't know what to do because that place is just a tourist attraction country were part of Nigeria oil money has been wasting for Northerners and their slave skull miners,
I DID NOT CALL NAME EHEM
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Kamelot77(m): 3:53pm
Nigeria future president
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by Sniper12: 3:54pm
To stone devil. Xtain and muslims don dey fire devil with stones or prayers for over 2000 years. Yet e no dey relent nawa o
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by PrinceJoeWan(m): 3:55pm
How e take concern us na ehn. All dis mode sef!
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by 4ward(m): 3:55pm
ok oooooooooooh
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo by gibsonilo100A: 3:57pm
Hi! Please join me on Freebitco.in and earn FREE BITCOINS today Register with this link ( https://freebitco.in/?r=6349029 ) and see how it works. It's free and you won't lose a dime.all you need to do is to register and fill in the captcha you see and click the ROLL button to get your free bitcoins as easy as ABC.you can repeat this every one hour to earn more. The amount of free bitcoins that you get will depend on the number that you roll out.you can also increase your earnings by joining my network. Pls add me on whatsapp and i will teach you how to increase your earnings to 00.1 BTC which is over 429 dollars everyday .. Call or whatsapp me on +2348174828531 for more info.
Can You Believe This Car Is In "Almighty" USA / Osinbanjo Falls Sick Like Buhari Rushed To London PICS / These Pictures Of AMBODE Will Make You Re-think LAGOS - Take A Look
Viewing this topic: mrlaw93(m), baronene(m), DaV8King(m), Jack83, Umartins1(m), everG, babatunde101, freshyd, Acidosis(m), jammyunn(m), decency17(m), abeyaktech, lammsohiman(m), anyway, Sadiq3051(m), Explorerx, guy2two, culcid(m), bbnaijja, abbasana, Moganajoe, jonbat(m), adekolaabiodun, Ayobolz, LanrexBaba(m), YTderin(f), Monjerk, MbaanabaraAgu(m), ChristyB(f), MSN1(m), wallex1983(m), LEXYCOM, supsybaby(f), emkad, W3xy1(m), Lanrelorry, osaaaaa, imamabi(m), holywoman, meenat45(f), emtel4sure, Excelento(m), Anthony35, JamieRocks(m), yakson123, SapeeSky, canalily(m), Cavalier, bandad, Hormoniyi(m), olafade1990(m), Optimist1234(m), Ice4jez(m), DaBlaize(m), gmumeen, jopex(m), leraeminu(f), Sammymyte(m), bolaji3071(m), richG, michytluv, ib0221, deedo93(m), olida, intruxive(m), afeezco11 and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6