The Senate President is expected back early September when the Hajj rites would have been completed by pilgrims.



Thief go pray 6 Likes



Is that his son with Osama Beards Bukola has gone to ask for forgiveness...Is that his son with Osama Beards 2 Likes

nigerians politicians are the most shameless politicians in the world 3 Likes

His son is just a chip off the old block! Weldone.

Bukola saraki has already start to be training his son to be stealing and looting the treasury. Not surprise at all. The same son went to london school of economics to be trained on how to manage the money of kwara state treasury. Well it is left of the people of kwarans to decide on their faith. Things are really falling apart in Nigeria. These sets of corrupt public order will went to hajj to ask for forgiveness from God. After asking forgiveness, they will still go back to Nigeria and continue that looting. All is well. If restructuring or revolution doesn't happen to Nigeria, this country will never be great. We will never move forward from this set of leaders in the senate.





Cursed lineage. Cursed lineage.

Sarki need a paternity test...the doesn't look like him at all.... 1 Like

Our Governors should set up English tutorial centres

Thats the boy been groomed as the next Governor of Kwara according to Saraki.

I am sure that with the level they have succeeded in placing Kwara, if he contests he will win as there is no strong opposition to Saraki in the State.

The only man who challenged the Sarakis is late former Kwara State Governor Ahmed Lawal whom many believe was poisoned due to his sudden death after complaining of stomachache which led to rioting and loss of lives in Ilorin

Most religious country yet most corrupt

Praying for a country, in which you are helping to ruin. Well, allah is merciful...







How does this news add GROUNDNUT to the GARRI I'm soaking??













According to media reports, the Senate President will spend the period of the pilgrimage to pray for the unity, stability and development of Nigeria as well as better health for the leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari.......... If na otherwise nko, e go tell una . Anyways, barka de sallah & safe trip back home!!!





Thief go pray

I wish their gods are alive, I would have asked it to strike this men dead, but I don't know what to do because that place is just a tourist attraction country were part of Nigeria oil money has been wasting for Northerners and their slave skull miners,



Nigeria future president

To stone devil. Xtain and muslims don dey fire devil with stones or prayers for over 2000 years. Yet e no dey relent nawa o

