|Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by blogbloke: 2:15pm
Some Rivers state indigenes came out this morning to stage a rally to welcome President Buhari from his medical trip to London. They also used the rally to express gratitude to the President for some of the developmental projects that have been penned down for the state. The rally was mostly attended by APC members in the state. See more photos below
View Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/rivers-state-indigenes-stage-welcome-back-rally-president-buhari-pictures/
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by blogbloke: 2:16pm
.
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by Deltagiant: 2:17pm
Nonsense. Rented crowd by APC agents of darkness to curry personal favors.
3 Likes
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by ojun50(m): 2:21pm
Rivers state indigenes hw much were u guys paid, u people mumu hv nt do
3 Likes
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by velai(m): 2:23pm
Rivers state indigens or Amaechi's supporters?
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by globemoney: 2:25pm
blogbloke:Projects penned down for the state after 3 years? APC is cancer
3 Likes
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by Orodje(m): 2:40pm
Make ona dey there dey deceive PMB, 2019 will tell
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:12pm
Endtime zombies.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by mmb: 4:13pm
Buhari is all over Nigeria now.
Shame on Nnamdi KANU and his supporters.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by rozayx5(m): 4:13pm
OK Amethief puppets spotted next
Another 100million wasted
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by Narldon(f): 4:13pm
After How many Days??
Joblessness!
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by delishpot: 4:13pm
Youths go put stick for Ask Rick if you pay them small money. I do not count on these types of propaganda not in favour of Buhari not In Favour of GEJ. All those old pkay3rs Sabi play games
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by Angelb4: 4:13pm
The fall of Wike is near. 2 out of 3 Senators belong to APC. No hiding place for the wike-ed. Who will write for the next REC of Rivers in the next election. Their REC will be sent to them a day to election. Just mark my words.
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by fk001: 4:13pm
which welcome back again?
Abi na now they receive the news?
2 Likes
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by Jiang(m): 4:13pm
Sai Baba
Oyah, if you don't like it go hug transformer.
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by Pascal181: 4:14pm
why welcoming someone who's counting hours to go back?.
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by Youngdream1: 4:14pm
I mine missing something here. Did Buhari travel out of the country again after he arrive from London?
These people are insane. Buhari paying people to stage a welcome back rally. Government of comedians.
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by echodrum(m): 4:14pm
Fools everywhere. Nigeria can never get better. You are rejoicing that a whole president could not build a standard hospital wher he could be treated, he stayed outside the country for over 103 days to treat himself with Nigeria money and you are here celebrating it. What kind of DNA do Nigerians have in their blood? Jesus Fvcking Christ!
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by Freemancipation: 4:15pm
Mods why does thread like these hit front page so fastlol
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by MrOwonikoko: 4:15pm
Abeg comlete ds for me....
Wot derr ff...!
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by sammyj: 4:15pm
I am yet to believe this until Baba visits them without any violent erupting. Hope this is not a plot to bring Baba down to the SS!!!
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by kings09(m): 4:15pm
Ok oo
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by kenlash1(m): 4:15pm
Nuffin to say
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by ChristyB(f): 4:15pm
What a rally, abeg how much dem pay them? party things.
Welcome back ko did they send him anywhere? Na person wey tell you say him dey commot you go tell Welcome.
Olodo people
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by xcolanto(m): 4:16pm
This foolish people caused hold up today along aba-road for this wasted cause!
The man they doing this for no even send them.
what a waste of time and effort... little wonder rain no gree them waka well!
bunch of paid goons
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by zipi: 4:16pm
Really?
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by magoo10: 4:16pm
After how many days? another sets of politically paid yoots
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by chijioke19968: 4:16pm
make money call or whatsapp the number below
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by firstclassmumu(m): 4:17pm
Nothing person no go see
1 Like
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by maxiuc(m): 4:17pm
...
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:17pm
Wike
|Re: Rivers State Indigenes Stage Welcome Back Rally For President Buhari (pictures) by legalweb(m): 4:17pm
Let the will of God be done
