View Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/rivers-state-indigenes-stage-welcome-back-rally-president-buhari-pictures/ Some Rivers state indigenes came out this morning to stage a rally to welcome President Buhari from his medical trip to London. They also used the rally to express gratitude to the President for some of the developmental projects that have been penned down for the state. The rally was mostly attended by APC members in the state. See more photos below

Nonsense. Rented crowd by APC agents of darkness to curry personal favors. 3 Likes

Rivers state indigenes hw much were u guys paid, u people mumu hv nt do 3 Likes

Rivers state indigens or Amaechi's supporters? 1 Like

Some Rivers state indigenes came out this morning to stage a rally to welcome President Buhari from his medical trip to London. They also used the rally to express gratitude to the President for some of the developmental projects that have been penned down for the state. The rally was mostly attended by APC members in the state. See more photos below Projects penned down for the state after 3 years? APC is cancer Projectsfor the state after 3 years? APC is cancer 3 Likes

Make ona dey there dey deceive PMB, 2019 will tell 1 Like





Endtime zombies. Endtime zombies. 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari is all over Nigeria now.



Shame on Nnamdi KANU and his supporters. 2 Likes 1 Share





Another 100million wasted









OK Amethief puppets spotted nextAnother 100million wasted 1 Like









After How many Days??





Joblessness! 1 Like

Youths go put stick for Ask Rick if you pay them small money. I do not count on these types of propaganda not in favour of Buhari not In Favour of GEJ. All those old pkay3rs Sabi play games 1 Like

The fall of Wike is near. 2 out of 3 Senators belong to APC. No hiding place for the wike-ed. Who will write for the next REC of Rivers in the next election. Their REC will be sent to them a day to election. Just mark my words.

?







Abi na now they receive the news? which welcome back againAbi na now they receive the news? 2 Likes







Oyah, if you don't like it go hug transformer. Sai BabaOyah, if you don't like it go hug transformer.

why welcoming someone who's counting hours to go back?. 1 Like

I mine missing something here. Did Buhari travel out of the country again after he arrive from London?



These people are insane. Buhari paying people to stage a welcome back rally. Government of comedians.

Fools everywhere. Nigeria can never get better. You are rejoicing that a whole president could not build a standard hospital wher he could be treated, he stayed outside the country for over 103 days to treat himself with Nigeria money and you are here celebrating it. What kind of DNA do Nigerians have in their blood? Jesus Fvcking Christ! 1 Like

lol Mods why does thread like these hit front page so fastlol 1 Like

Abeg comlete ds for me....

Wot derr ff...!

I am yet to believe this until Baba visits them without any violent erupting. Hope this is not a plot to bring Baba down to the SS!!!

Ok oo

Nuffin to say

What a rally, abeg how much dem pay them? party things.

Welcome back ko did they send him anywhere? Na person wey tell you say him dey commot you go tell Welcome.

Olodo people 1 Like

This foolish people caused hold up today along aba-road for this wasted cause!

The man they doing this for no even send them.

what a waste of time and effort... little wonder rain no gree them waka well!

bunch of paid goons

Really?

After how many days? another sets of politically paid yoots

make money call or whatsapp the number below

Nothing person no go see 1 Like

