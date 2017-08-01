Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) (4258 Views)

According to reports, the tunnel where the kidnapper were found leads to an old company.



Also, syringes believed to be used in injecting their victims with sedative drug, were discovered in the hideout.



A suspected kidnapper was apprehended inside a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos state on Wednesday, August 30. Irate mob set ablaze one of the suspected kidnappers while two others were rescued by the police from being lynched.

According to reports, the tunnel where the kidnapper were found leads to an old company.

Also, syringes believed to be used in injecting their victims with sedative drug, were discovered in the hideout.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/another-ritualistkidnappers-den-discovered-in-mushin.html

Booked

The guy name na "sorry" today.

New trend in Nigeria.

good

They should beat redemption into his brain....









Then hand him over to law enforcement agents.

A lai ni ironu! Mushin of all places! Ndo o chukwu gba ara gi.

Hian... Again?? Dis year na real bad market for Kidnappers and ritualists...

Since the arrest of their kingpin, the little kidnappers have really suffered.

Good riddance to them all....

Emmmmm... What's that his name? 1 Like

name? 1 Like





I learnt one was burnt around Challenge bus stop.



May the soul of the roasted ritualist and other faithful departed rest in perfect peace.

May his soul escape purgatory and rest in paradise.





Say no to jungle justice.

Life is tough,

I learnt one was burnt around Challenge bus stop.

May the soul of the roasted ritualist and other faithful departed rest in perfect peace.

May his soul escape purgatory and rest in paradise.

Say no to jungle justice.

Life is tough,

Don't kill people trying to survive the tough life.

One by one them go dey catch una. Bastards!

Lagos is becoming unsafe to live with all this kidnapping and ritualist around,may God always protect His children o (Amin)

Lol they should roast them.

Man must chop

Angelanest:

they for burn them, they are wicked they for burn them, they are wicked

Evans handwork ask am well

I just hope and pray we are not killing innocent people

Hmmm

So after what happened to Evans, people still dey kidnap. Na wa oooo

End of the road for hin

Evans Company Association.

If i tell you say i love you ooo...my money...my body....na your own o baby...





(Mesef don comment)

Chai......No way easy to make this money







Say no to crime no matter d pressure

i really saw them with my very two eyes alongside with a human head they packaged in a poly bag.... omw to computer village today..... the stuff caused a lot of holdup as people really wanted to burn the remaining two before police intervened .....meanwhile the other one was already burning then....God have mercy

If he had kidnapped people like nnamdi cownu and his fellow miscreants, he would have been a little useful atleast. 1 Like

I just hope and pray the man is not a destitute, who has decided to use that place as home

Humm, I got nothing to say, God should just help us in this country, and protect our going and coming IJN 1 Like