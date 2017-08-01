₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Angelanest: 3:07pm
A suspected kidnapper was apprehended inside a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos state on Wednesday, August 30. Irate mob set ablaze one of the suspected kidnappers while two others were rescued by the police from being lynched.
According to reports, the tunnel where the kidnapper were found leads to an old company.
Also, syringes believed to be used in injecting their victims with sedative drug, were discovered in the hideout.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/another-ritualistkidnappers-den-discovered-in-mushin.html
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Angelanest: 3:08pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 3:11pm
Booked
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Rtopzy(f): 3:11pm
The guy name na "sorry" today.
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Chascop: 3:12pm
New trend in Nigeria.
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 3:13pm
good
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:14pm
They should beat redemption into his brain....
Then hand him over to law enforcement agents.
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Kowor(f): 3:24pm
A lai ni ironu! Mushin of all places! Ndo o chukwu gba ara gi.
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Nbote(m): 3:52pm
Hian... Again?? Dis year na real bad market for Kidnappers and ritualists...
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 6:54pm
Since the arrest of their kingpin, the little kidnappers have really suffered.
Good riddance to them all....
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Franco93: 6:54pm
Emmmmm... What's that his name?
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by iamJ(m): 6:55pm
name?
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:55pm
I learnt one was burnt around Challenge bus stop.
May the soul of the roasted ritualist and other faithful departed rest in perfect peace.
May his soul escape purgatory and rest in paradise.
Say no to jungle justice.
Life is tough,
Don't kill people trying to survive the tough life.
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Makanjuola89: 6:55pm
One by one them go dey catch una. Bastards!
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by bellooyin(f): 6:55pm
Lagos is becoming unsafe to live with all this kidnapping and ritualist around,may God always protect His children o (Amin)
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Shedluck: 6:55pm
Lol they should roast them.
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by dessz(m): 6:56pm
Man must chop
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:56pm
Angelanest:
they for burn them, they are wicked
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by baike(m): 6:56pm
Evans handwork ask am well
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by AnyibestDede(m): 6:56pm
I just hope and pray we are not killing innocent people
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 6:56pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by legalweb(m): 6:57pm
So after what happened to Evans, people still dey kidnap. Na wa oooo
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Baloselly(m): 6:57pm
End of the road for hin
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by macaranta(m): 6:57pm
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by guru90: 6:57pm
Evans Company Association.
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:57pm
If i tell you say i love you ooo...my money...my body....na your own o baby...
(Mesef don comment)
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by millionboi(m): 6:57pm
Chai......No way easy to make this money
Say no to crime no matter d pressure
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Pascalville(m): 6:57pm
i really saw them with my very two eyes alongside with a human head they packaged in a poly bag.... omw to computer village today..... the stuff caused a lot of holdup as people really wanted to burn the remaining two before police intervened .....meanwhile the other one was already burning then....God have mercy
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by bamite(m): 6:58pm
If he had kidnapped people like nnamdi cownu and his fellow miscreants, he would have been a little useful atleast.
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by paragon40(m): 6:59pm
I just hope and pray the man is not a destitute, who has decided to use that place as home
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 6:59pm
Humm, I got nothing to say, God should just help us in this country, and protect our going and coming IJN
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Discovered Inside A Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by chuose2: 7:01pm
G
