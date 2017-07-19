₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,443 members, 3,758,661 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady (3239 Views)
The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude / Police Arrest Benue Yahoo Boys In Abuja (see Photos) / 3 Yahoo Boys Caught In Ibadan With Their Laptops And "Juju” (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by danieljoel759: 3:10pm
Leave All Yahoo Boys Alone, Stop Arresting Nigerian Yahoo Yahoo Boys They Are Only Collecting Back The Money Oyinbo People Stole From Us'' - Angry Lady
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N99JcM_Sz7U
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by kingxsamz(m): 3:12pm
chai.. nawa o
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Ever8054: 3:14pm
the only problem I have with yahoo boys is,there usage of human parts for ritual...if not for that they are making more honest Penny's than politicians...
9 Likes
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Kowor(f): 3:19pm
Mo fe cha che, abeg who go teach me? Adim broke.
1 Like
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Larryfest(m): 3:20pm
The only thing i see or hear in this video are those big oranges popping about on her chest the rest na noise....
7 Likes
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Assman: 3:33pm
Thier problem is using rituals.
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Khoda: 3:37pm
Im comming.
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by michaelisaiah: 6:09pm
You mean it nawa ooo
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by iamleumas: 6:59pm
My people I also want to do yahoo yahoo and I've bought a brand new apple laptop(pics below)
Please what else do I need?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by HenryDion: 6:59pm
Lol.. But story will change if they did catch them.. Why do yahoo when there's a lot of cool businesses one can do online?
Visit my signature and see lots of businesses... It's easier than yahoo..
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by modelmike7(m): 6:59pm
Mumu girl
2 Likes
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by paiz(m): 6:59pm
What shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world and lose his soul
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by fittty(m): 7:00pm
Dead
1 Like
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by huche(m): 7:00pm
Lol.
This lady is a big ignoramus. Smh
4 Likes
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by soberdrunk(m): 7:00pm
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by modelmike7(m): 7:00pm
Khoda:You are cumming and still have time to type?!
I salute her patience!!
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Baloselly(m): 7:00pm
The same boys that will use your destiny for jazz without blinking an eye lid
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by dessz(m): 7:00pm
Do u know what happens when a girls boyfriend fu(KS her brain out.
.
.
.
.
.
She sits down and spouts trash like this
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Whoeppme(m): 7:00pm
This one only went to school, But never attended Classes.
Am not sure anybody in her family has ever been duped, otherwise she wouldn't talk this way!
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by NwaAmaikpe: 7:00pm
Is it my eyes... Or are this girl's brezz near her armpit?
What are those horrible folds.
I don't support her hypothesis; I would have though if the yahooboys defraud only politicians..
Those are the ones stealing our money.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by AAinEqGuinea: 7:00pm
Assman:Yahoo Plus
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Phi001(m): 7:01pm
It's quite unfortunate that the money is not reaching her...
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Sniper12: 7:01pm
Imagine there was no yahoo. Wetin those boys for dey do. Armed robber and skull mining
3 Likes
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Franco93: 7:01pm
This lady thought she's making point but the reverse is the case.
-Most of these yahoo boys are the same people the rape and cut-off peoples's private parts inorder to effect their charms.
-The same yahoo boys sleep with ladies and infest them with maggots.
-Same yahoo boys send fabricated sms to your number as if it came from your bank account officer
-Same yahoo boys use manipulate their victims and send them to steal any available money they came across.
She thought that yahoo is all about using laptops to add white people from facebook and chat bullshit.
She should go and wear her bra and then, enter ''the kitchen where she belongs.'' - PMB
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Abiodun2014(m): 7:01pm
Those oranges no be here ooo. Yieeee
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by wunmi590(m): 7:01pm
Have you heard that theirs nothing like yahoo yahoo, all nah wash.
They are now into you++, using human being to renew their money.
I pity your life, by the time you fall victim and they use you to renew their money, non of your friends should come online and be crying fowl oooo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by apesinola001(m): 7:01pm
True talk
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Articul8(m): 7:01pm
She is from Ghana i suppose. Maybe Akufo Ado also promised them change
Seem to be agitating on behalf of Nigerian G-boys in Ghana
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Snehplenty: 7:01pm
Confirm better bikin tell them make them free them we take we don't border
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by Uyi168(m): 7:02pm
Over 200years of slavery,them oyinbo never see anything
|Re: 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady by fk001: 7:02pm
By the time they use one of your breast for their ritual na that time your brain go clear.
1 Like
If Your Brother/Sister Rapes You. Would You Turn Them In? / Wonders::picture Of The Pastor And The Mad Man After Prayin For The Mad Man / Girl reveals how she had affairs with her pastor and his son (PHOTOS)
Viewing this topic: Benissues(m), sundilazo(m), Tolzeal(m), jk1e, Evestar200(f), Osahon7(m), iluvpomo(m), WonderManly(m), stainless239(f), fhranciz(m), Empiree, baike(m), 2bam, Tonyblessed(m), Tkcyril, Stegomiah(f), gabe, OboOlora(f), VeniJu, sirwilson(m), noscarn91(m), mikeeze, Nollyvin(m), dizzle101(m), kzubyar, ustanuge, Ramaa(m), stiffyme(m), fernandez1(m), elmahmoud, drey22(m), joeeee240(m), pahen1991, slimiyke(m), ivolt, AK6464(m), NinaMiliano, Chascop, swedbase(m), KunkAcid, BroughtUp, Produke(m), julyshad(f), shamo92(f), Stanloy123, Jadmchris(m), cingelai(f), uviesa(m), busco59, Goke7, damariox(f), kenniesam, popyea(m), kinnex(m), Adamsynox(m), bakila, onome442, Carlyboi(m), Nigeriadondie, seenter84, 4evaYung(m), Eruditerichy(m), PhantomD(m), Viccur(m), breadtom, konfused, neetahRay(f), badoosnh, Brendaniel, Rapsainot, vRendoh, Flaghouse1(m), edunwosu(m), akrufus08(m), Cacawa2, Nelannie, hyuga(m), GreatEvilBeast(m), mohiozua(m), Hurklan(m), Oghumu1(m), OLAFIMIX, THEconqueror, tunatrezy(m), karyurdey(m), starboy0042(m), choo, Waxus, kvngjesse(m), francoray(m), bulletproofmonk(m), krapardinar, mannatech, zlatan(m), annietan(f), joshmee4real(m), Udochee(m), fredoooooo, crazysam001, Badonasty(m), Jaqenhghar, deolumike(m), abdulaz, rotexteymie(f), Jckleiin(m), Dontrapatolli(m), uk10(m), obytex(m), jamalchance(m), Dudeweedlmao(m), elfmann, n1ky(f), Eazybay(m), kgbala, jokings, teniboss(m), karzyharsky(m), tenderheart1241(m), akisoft(m), dutchnorics, sakabien, Ugosample(m), dwilliams707, sshalom(m), bigsecsyde(m), EGDesignz(m) and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13