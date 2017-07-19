Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 'Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, They Are Collecting Back Our Money' - Lady (3239 Views)

The Top 10 Cities With The Most Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Nigeria By ThatYorubaDude / Police Arrest Benue Yahoo Boys In Abuja (see Photos) / 3 Yahoo Boys Caught In Ibadan With Their Laptops And "Juju” (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



see video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N99JcM_Sz7U Leave All Yahoo Boys Alone, Stop Arresting Nigerian Yahoo Yahoo Boys They Are Only Collecting Back The Money Oyinbo People Stole From Us'' - Angry Ladysee video

chai.. nawa o

the only problem I have with yahoo boys is,there usage of human parts for ritual...if not for that they are making more honest Penny's than politicians... 9 Likes

Mo fe cha che, abeg who go teach me? Adim broke. 1 Like

The only thing i see or hear in this video are those big oranges popping about on her chest the rest na noise.... 7 Likes

Thier problem is using rituals .

Im comming.

You mean it nawa ooo

My people I also want to do yahoo yahoo and I've bought a brand new apple laptop(pics below)



Please what else do I need? 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol.. But story will change if they did catch them.. Why do yahoo when there's a lot of cool businesses one can do online?



Visit my signature and see lots of businesses... It's easier than yahoo..

Mumu girl 2 Likes

What shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world and lose his soul

Dead 1 Like

Lol.

This lady is a big ignoramus. Smh 4 Likes

Khoda:

Im comming. You are cumming and still have time to type?!

I salute her patience!! You are cumming and still have time to type?!I salute her patience!!

The same boys that will use your destiny for jazz without blinking an eye lid

Do u know what happens when a girls boyfriend fu(KS her brain out.

.

.

.

.

.

She sits down and spouts trash like this

This one only went to school, But never attended Classes.



Am not sure anybody in her family has ever been duped, otherwise she wouldn't talk this way!





Is it my eyes... Or are this girl's brezz near her armpit?



What are those horrible folds.



I don't support her hypothesis; I would have though if the yahooboys defraud only politicians..

Those are the ones stealing our money. Is it my eyes... Or are this girl's brezz near her armpit?What are those horrible folds.I don't support her hypothesis; I would have though if the yahooboys defraud only politicians..Those are the ones stealing our money. 1 Like 1 Share

Assman:

Thier problem is using rituals . Yahoo Plus Yahoo Plus

It's quite unfortunate that the money is not reaching her...

Imagine there was no yahoo. Wetin those boys for dey do. Armed robber and skull mining 3 Likes

This lady thought she's making point but the reverse is the case.

-Most of these yahoo boys are the same people the rape and cut-off peoples's private parts inorder to effect their charms.



-The same yahoo boys sleep with ladies and infest them with maggots.



-Same yahoo boys send fabricated sms to your number as if it came from your bank account officer



-Same yahoo boys use manipulate their victims and send them to steal any available money they came across.



She thought that yahoo is all about using laptops to add white people from facebook and chat bullshit.

She should go and wear her bra and then, enter ''the kitchen where she belongs.'' - PMB

Those oranges no be here ooo. Yieeee

Have you heard that theirs nothing like yahoo yahoo, all nah wash.



They are now into you++, using human being to renew their money.



I pity your life, by the time you fall victim and they use you to renew their money, non of your friends should come online and be crying fowl oooo 5 Likes 1 Share

True talk



Seem to be agitating on behalf of Nigerian G-boys in Ghana She is from Ghana i suppose. Maybe Akufo Ado also promised them changeSeem to be agitating on behalf of Nigerian G-boys in Ghana

Confirm better bikin tell them make them free them we take we don't border

Over 200years of slavery,them oyinbo never see anything