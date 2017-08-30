Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Hundreds Of Ford Owners Sue Ford For Bad Wheel Nuts (photos) (1960 Views)

Some of the affected brands are The Ford Fusion, Flex, Focus, Escape and F-350. The wheel nuts were said to be not strong enough, causing them to swell and break, also making it difficult to replace or remove wheels without involving some expensive method.



The law suit was filed by a law firm, Hagens Berman, which came before the US District for the Eastern District of Michigan, on Thursday, the 24th.



According to the managing partner of the firm, Steve Berman, “We’re not talking about breakthrough technology or computerized aspects of the auto world. We’re talking about possibly the simplest part of the car — the lug nuts. Ford chose to make its lug nuts with an inferior design that puts cosmetics ahead of safety and directly led to harm to consumers,”



If you have ordered or pre-ordered any of the Ford brands mentioned, it’s strongly advised you have your agent check for this fault.



See more photos;



I don't drive ford...



I drive myself...





So I have nothing to say...



Other than to say that ,I say that I have nothing to say!!! 3 Likes

Americans are too sensitive, Lexus and toyota especially the RX330 have same issue, but no one sued them, maybe their turn will soon come sha





We love our Lexus RX330 wheel lug nuts like that and we won't sue lexus We love our Lexus RX330 wheel lug nuts like that and we won't sue lexus 1 Like

Even my 2000 grand Cherokee had the same prob!em starts when you use the wrong size of socket.



I learnt that 11 years ago when I bought my first Jeep

I'm not racist . But seriously I dislike most Americans.

They Complain too MUCH.

They hardly appreciate something. They must say poo it.

You will see an American complaining about squeaky breaks after using the brake pads for thousands of miles or years!!! .

And they will rate the car 1 star. And write I will never buy this car again.

Same American will not change his Cvt transmission after riding it for 100,000 miles.

If the Cvt fails they will rant and say bull shut about Nissan. Complain on all forums and write so many bad things about the car .

Americans also abuse cars.

Only few enthusiasts take care of their car properly in that country.

That's why they dispose their cars after the warranty expires .

An American will buy a $50,000 car and frown at a $5,000 repair. And condemn the car saying it's not reliable .

No car is perfect . It must have a minor flaw.

The cool thing is they have good mechanics. Which guarantees quality repairs. That's why their cars are not as bad as ours .





Goto carcomplaints and see the silly complaints they write about cars. Some might complain of replacing battery at 70,000 miles. Saying the car has cheap quality .

Common wheel nuts and we have all these noise. There is serious poverty in that land. This is just too petty

Hahaha this is crazy



Reminds me of "Deez Nuts"

A sane society protect its citizens

Ford still dey

what yahoo boys get to do with this?

Nairalanders rejoice with me, I just bought a brand new apple laptop

FORD, why now

can u imagine....u see motor u no happy na wheel nuts be ur concern...

Alright.. Americans complaining about ford..



Nigerians complaining about Honda..



Choi..

Americans no get joy.



For Naija, na to just go buy China-made continue life.

You think they are like Nigerians who dont know their rights and dont know the value of human life? You think they are like Nigerians who dont know their rights and dont know the value of human life?

FORD. ......fails on rainy day

Damilare6293:

can u imagine....u see motor u no happy na wheel nuts be ur concern... what keeps the wheel not to disengage from the axle. Is it not the wheel nuts? Respect ur self what keeps the wheel not to disengage from the axle. Is it not the wheel nuts? Respect ur self

BornnAgainChild:

Ford still dey Go to USA and u will know they exist Go to USA and u will know they exist

Ordinary wheel nut...can't they change it





Americans like wahala

Companies in US find ways to bilk their customers while customers find ways to milk them.



Don't you think everything you mentioned above happens for reason?



/ Companies in US find ways to bilk their customers while customers find ways to milk them.Don't you think everything you mentioned above happens for reason?