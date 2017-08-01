Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos (2452 Views)

Davido's Babymama, Sophia Momodu Twerking By The Poolside (Photos, Video) / Samuel Eto'o Hosts Peter Okoye In Atlanta (PHOTOS) / P'Square Gets A New House In Atlanta (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The last time Davido attempted to take Imade out of Nigeria, he was going through a bad phase with her mother Sophia, and Dele Momodu (Sophia's Uncle) stepped in to successfully prevent him from taking Imade out of the country without her mother's permission. All that has now gone with the past as Sophia, their daughter Imade and Davido's best friend/business partner, Ashley Ebong arrived in Atlanta, US today to join the singer.





Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/davido-babymama-sophia-and-daughter.html



cc; lalasticlala The last time Davido attempted to take Imade out of Nigeria, he was going through a bad phase with her mother Sophia, and Dele Momodu (Sophia's Uncle) stepped in to successfully prevent him from taking Imade out of the country without her mother's permission. All that has now gone with the past as Sophia, their daughter Imade and Davido's best friend/business partner, Ashley Ebong arrived in Atlanta, US today to join the singer.cc; lalasticlala

nice

registered any other news.





Fine girl @ Imade

yeye girls every nuke and corner... laying eggs (pikin) for every tom jerry and popoye. No shame at all mitcheew. 6 Likes

Enjoy your life jawe

johncallidon:

yeye girls every nuke and corner... laying eggs (pikin) for every tom jerry and popoye. No shame at all mitcheew.

Abeg Na your sister? Abeg Na your sister? 1 Like

30 billion for the account...yet sophia be wearing akpoche 1 Like

Baby mama on 350k salary

Seen

Ok

The kid resembles p square....

Clap for her, she's been in an airplane.





O pari

johncallidon:

yeye girls every nuke and corner... laying eggs (pikin) for every tom jerry and popoye. No shame at all mitcheew.



Is it your laying eggs Is it your laying eggs

Journey mercy

johncallidon:

yeye girls every nuke and corner... laying eggs (pikin) for every tom jerry and popoye. No shame at all mitcheew.

Bros!!!!

Haba!!!!



Una get fight with her before ni?



Easy bro, tho I understand wetin you mean... Bros!!!!Haba!!!!Una get fight with her before ni?Easy bro, tho I understand wetin you mean... 1 Like

let Davido marry this girl





Sophia Momodu is a wise girl





Her business venture with her Toto is paying off fine. Sophia Momodu is a wise girlHer business venture with her Toto is paying off fine. 1 Like 1 Share

So, op... 1 Like

BornnAgainChild:

30 billion for the account...yet sophia be wearing akpoche

Sunofgod:

The kid resembles p square....

Peter for that matter Peter for that matter

How is that news?

Choping the life of her head.

BornnAgainChild:

30 billion for the account...yet sophia be wearing akpoche Na Sofia get d Akant?? ? Na Sofia get d Akant?? ? 1 Like

No hating...thats the way life is and should be... If you get money... Turn up..... Throw balls.... Enjoy yourself.



Abi



What to do now

Baloselly:



Na Sofia get d Akant?? ?



In collaboration In collaboration

johncallidon:

yeye girls every nuke and corner... laying eggs (pikin) for every tom jerry and popoye. No shame at all mitcheew.





Are you that child belle is normal? It looks like hmmm?



But why didn't sophia show us her breast as usual. I am disappointed Are you that child belle is normal? It looks like hmmm?But why didn't sophia show us her breast as usual. I am disappointed

Yet, some who can't afford to buy ticket from Lagos to ibadan will come here to condem America. Even with the flood, Nigerians are still queuing to go.



.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyPHh9Skr3Y









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utviGXtMeUk WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW.