Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by VastFinder: 3:15pm
The last time Davido attempted to take Imade out of Nigeria, he was going through a bad phase with her mother Sophia, and Dele Momodu (Sophia's Uncle) stepped in to successfully prevent him from taking Imade out of the country without her mother's permission. All that has now gone with the past as Sophia, their daughter Imade and Davido's best friend/business partner, Ashley Ebong arrived in Atlanta, US today to join the singer.
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by kingxsamz(m): 3:21pm
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by PrexyD(f): 3:24pm
Fine girl @ Imade
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by johncallidon(m): 3:52pm
yeye girls every nuke and corner... laying eggs (pikin) for every tom jerry and popoye. No shame at all mitcheew.
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by wunmi590(m): 7:06pm
Enjoy your life jawe
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by iamleumas: 7:06pm
johncallidon:
Abeg Na your sister?
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:06pm
30 billion for the account...yet sophia be wearing akpoche
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by Sniper12: 7:06pm
Baby mama on 350k salary
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by modelmike7(m): 7:07pm
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by Mcanie: 7:07pm
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by Sunofgod(m): 7:07pm
The kid resembles p square....
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by Icon79(m): 7:08pm
Clap for her, she's been in an airplane.
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by wunmi590(m): 7:08pm
johncallidon:
Is it your laying eggs
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by apesinola001(m): 7:08pm
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by dayleke(m): 7:08pm
johncallidon:
Bros!!!!
Haba!!!!
Una get fight with her before ni?
Easy bro, tho I understand wetin you mean...
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by baike(m): 7:08pm
let Davido marry this girl
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:08pm
Sophia Momodu is a wise girl
Her business venture with her Toto is paying off fine.
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by MrOwonikoko: 7:08pm
So, op...
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by iamleumas: 7:09pm
BornnAgainChild:
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:09pm
Sunofgod:
Peter for that matter
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by shurley22(f): 7:10pm
How is that news?
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by xclntmoda(f): 7:11pm
Choping the life of her head.
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by Baloselly(m): 7:11pm
BornnAgainChild:Na Sofia get d Akant?? ?
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by Whoeppme(m): 7:11pm
No hating...thats the way life is and should be... If you get money... Turn up..... Throw balls.... Enjoy yourself.
Abi
What to do now
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:12pm
Baloselly:
In collaboration
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by fait10(m): 7:12pm
johncallidon:
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by NJUWithOfego: 7:13pm
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by edeXede: 7:14pm
Are you that child belle is normal? It looks like hmmm?
But why didn't sophia show us her breast as usual. I am disappointed
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by sonnie10: 7:14pm
Yet, some who can't afford to buy ticket from Lagos to ibadan will come here to condem America. Even with the flood, Nigerians are still queuing to go.
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by ShutdownBrown24(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by Explorers(m): 7:17pm
Nice, we dey come
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Head To Atlanta (photos by Tamarapetty(f): 7:17pm
