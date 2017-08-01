₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by JamieNaija(m): 3:18pm
American Musician, TY Dolla Sign shared pictures from a productive studio session with Nigerian Musician, Wizkid.
TY Dolla Sign shared this news on twitter, as the pair work on new music.
Wizkid and TY Dolla Sign had previously collaborated on tracks on his "Sounds from the other side" album.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/08/american-rapper-ty-dolla-sign-shares.html
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 3:20pm
k
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 3:20pm
baba nla
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Assman: 3:29pm
K
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 3:48pm
And wo said weed cnt take u far nw look at wizkid
1 Like
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by yungmoney447(m): 5:02pm
Continue Using ur money to feature international artiste who won't come closer when shooting the video...
2 Likes
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:11pm
Good for them...
Where is the herb?
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:11pm
If these foreign artistes ever knew Wizkid's landlord ejected him and almost threw his property away from his house in Lekki Phase 1
They won't take him seriously.
Fake boy,
Fake life,
Fake everything..
Zero tangible investments,
Only ephemeral and superficial assets.
I will be here when they'd start passing account numbers for us to donate our hard-earned money to assist him.
He should go and ask Majek Fashek what it means to fall from grace.
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by NJUWithOfego: 7:11pm
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:11pm
dayleke:
Sorry,
Na now I see the herb...
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by baike(m): 7:11pm
wizkid no dey stay Nigeria again?
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:11pm
Hope Davido is seeing this
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Baloselly(m): 7:12pm
dayleke:E dey dollar sign hand
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by loadedvibes: 7:12pm
Weed did it
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by MrOwonikoko: 7:12pm
Gud for dem but
...
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by romeoetin(m): 7:12pm
Breaking boundaries
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 7:12pm
JamieNaija:Good
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Sniper12: 7:12pm
yungmoney447:at his current level they dont charge him. Its mutually beneficial. He is not an unknown act
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Teewhy2: 7:12pm
Good one.
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Doctorphil: 7:12pm
I featured wizkid in my new song dropping soon
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by fernandez1(m): 7:12pm
Awon ti gen shanowole
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 7:13pm
yungmoney447:Continue taking panadol for other people's head who don't know u
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by baike(m): 7:13pm
drunkcow:everything in this life have a good side and back sides
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 7:13pm
Na so
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Diegostan(m): 7:13pm
If you think what wizzy's is doing is easy, your a born hater, believe me its not ask davido
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by edeXede: 7:14pm
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Whoeppme(m): 7:14pm
Wizkid and weed sef,
Weed and melody's,
No am not the only one who knows that musicians who dope have this melody in their song.
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Beehshorp(m): 7:14pm
yungmoney447:
Is it your money... Who even told you that he his not making more money... Poor mentality is too bad a disease
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by solpat(m): 7:15pm
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 7:15pm
Baba nla !
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 7:15pm
Happy for this guy's success mehnnn
|Re: TY Dolla Sign And Wizkid In The Studio (Photos) by Ajikobi1: 7:16pm
Nice
