TY Dolla Sign shared this news on twitter, as the pair work on new music.



Wizkid and TY Dolla Sign had previously collaborated on tracks on his "Sounds from the other side" album.



And wo said weed cnt take u far nw look at wizkid 1 Like

Continue Using ur money to feature international artiste who won't come closer when shooting the video... 2 Likes

Good for them...

Where is the herb?







If these foreign artistes ever knew Wizkid's landlord ejected him and almost threw his property away from his house in Lekki Phase 1



They won't take him seriously.



Fake boy,

Fake life,

Fake everything..

Zero tangible investments,

Only ephemeral and superficial assets.



I will be here when they'd start passing account numbers for us to donate our hard-earned money to assist him.

Good for them...

Where is the herb?

wizkid no dey stay Nigeria again?

Hope Davido is seeing this

Good for them...

E dey dollar sign hand

Weed did it

Gud for dem but

Breaking boundaries

Good Good

at his current level they dont charge him. Its mutually beneficial. He is not an unknown act

Good one.

I featured wizkid in my new song dropping soon

Continue taking panadol for other people's head who don't know u

everything in this life have a good side and back sides

If you think what wizzy's is doing is easy, your a born hater, believe me its not ask davido

Wizkid and weed sef,

Weed and melody's,





No am not the only one who knows that musicians who dope have this melody in their song.

Is it your money... Who even told you that he his not making more money... Poor mentality is too bad a disease















Is it your money... Who even told you that he his not making more money... Poor mentality is too bad a disease

Baba nla !

Happy for this guy's success mehnnn