Pesident Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday arrived his home town, Daura, for the Eid -El-Kabir celebrations.



Governor Aminu Masari led top government officials including the Secretary to the state government, Dr.Mustapha Inuwa, to receive President Buhari at the Umar Musa Yar’adua International Airport on his way to Daura.



The Emir of Katsina, Dr.Kabir Abdulmumin, was also at the Airport to welcome the President.



The Presidential jet that brought Buhari to katsina touched down at the tarmac of the Airport at 4:06pm.



After airport ceremonies, Buhari was taken in an helicopter to his home town, Daura, where he is expected to spend the Eid-El-Kabir holiday.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/breaking-buhari-lands-in-daura-for-sallah/amp/ 2 Likes 2 Shares

Happy Sallah to every Muslim out there. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Happy celebrations!!!! 8 Likes

Abi

Sai baba



Your enemies will not know peace 11 Likes 2 Shares

All enemies of Muhammadu Buhari are in pains right now



They are even short of words



Enemies of the state are traitors All enemies of Muhammadu Buhari are in pains right nowThey are even short of wordsEnemies of the state are traitors 11 Likes 3 Shares

Happy sallah to all Muslim terrorist 1 Like

He shld seek for forgiveness from Allah for wasteful spending of our scarce resources in the UK He shld seek for forgiveness from Allah for wasteful spending of our scarce resources in the UK 2 Likes

He's only known for religious bigotry.



He has never visited any state officially to commission or inaugurate any project since he was elected president.



He came back from London not because he wants to come and take up his responsibilities but for religious reason.



2019 will surely be different because the mistake of 2015 has been learnt and noted. 10 Likes

Always traveling Always traveling 2 Likes

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu met with South East Governors. All hail Buhari for this change of levels. 1 Like

Maybe he'll get strength from daura 2 Likes

Welcome home Mr president





Have a wonderful holiday sir







Nice one;



I wish him a very nice and eventful Sallah..

May his appetite not fail him as he eats the ram meat and drinks Fura Dununu

May this Sallah bring him lots of joy







Because I know this will be his last Sallah on earth. Nice one;I wish him a very nice and eventful Sallah..May his appetite not fail him as he eats the ram meat and drinks Fura DununuMay this Sallah bring him lots of joyBecause I know this will be his last Sallah on earth. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice1, unto d next 1

Muslim brother's i need salah gift anybody? Let me see if i get any....

.

He declared Friday and Monday as public holidays and then left for his village on Wednesday. 7 Likes

Stvpid vegetable.

he will soon go back to london

God Bless President Buhari

God Bless Nigeria

Ok o





Barka de Sallah my President.

God bless you.



Haters make una no sleep well this week.

ok 2 Likes

Ese Ogbuagu 1 of Ndigbo

The nightmare of kanu and Ipobs

The tormentor of the wailers and the jews

Baba ride on.

We the real igbos are by your side.

Happy sallah Baba 2 Likes

High blood pressure will kill ypu for nothing, nobody will even know ypu died. High blood pressure will kill ypu for nothing, nobody will even know ypu died. 2 Likes