|President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by Obaofnaija(m): 6:04pm
Pesident Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday arrived his home town, Daura, for the Eid -El-Kabir celebrations.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/breaking-buhari-lands-in-daura-for-sallah/amp/
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by velai(m): 6:07pm
Happy Sallah to every Muslim out there.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by BMZK: 6:07pm
Happy celebrations!!!!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by mainkendo: 6:09pm
Abi
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by sarrki(m): 6:09pm
Sai baba
Your enemies will not know peace
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by sarrki(m): 6:11pm
velai:
All enemies of Muhammadu Buhari are in pains right now
They are even short of words
Enemies of the state are traitors
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by ojun50(m): 6:15pm
Happy sallah to all Muslim terrorist
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by velai(m): 6:16pm
sarrki:wetin come concern me nauw?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by richidinho(m): 6:18pm
He shld seek for forgiveness from Allah for wasteful spending of our scarce resources in the UK
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by hatchy: 6:20pm
He's only known for religious bigotry.
He has never visited any state officially to commission or inaugurate any project since he was elected president.
He came back from London not because he wants to come and take up his responsibilities but for religious reason.
2019 will surely be different because the mistake of 2015 has been learnt and noted.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by Badonasty(m): 6:29pm
Obaofnaija:
Always traveling
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by talk2archy: 6:29pm
Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu met with South East Governors. All hail Buhari for this change of levels.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by Baloselly(m): 6:29pm
Maybe he'll get strength from daura
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by fk001: 6:29pm
Welcome home Mr president
Have a wonderful holiday sir
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by Heromaniaa: 6:29pm
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by NwaAmaikpe: 6:30pm
Nice one;
I wish him a very nice and eventful Sallah..
May his appetite not fail him as he eats the ram meat and drinks Fura Dununu
May this Sallah bring him lots of joy
Because I know this will be his last Sallah on earth.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by MrOwonikoko: 6:30pm
Nice1, unto d next 1
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by Poorboy: 6:30pm
Muslim brother's i need salah gift anybody? Let me see if i get any....
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by Ballama: 6:31pm
.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by adisabarber(m): 6:31pm
He declared Friday and Monday as public holidays and then left for his village on Wednesday.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by ESDKING: 6:32pm
Stvpid vegetable.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by Maryfwesh: 6:32pm
he will soon go back to london
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by wellmax(m): 6:32pm
God Bless President Buhari
God Bless Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by Shedluck: 6:32pm
Ok o
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by adisabarber(m): 6:32pm
Forgive him, he gets jittery when he sees Buhari's name.
velai:
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by modelmike7(m): 6:32pm
Barka de Sallah my President.
God bless you.
Haters make una no sleep well this week.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by sarrki(m): 6:33pm
velai:
You are a patriot
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by IamChristian900: 6:33pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by franchizy(m): 6:33pm
Ese Ogbuagu 1 of Ndigbo
The nightmare of kanu and Ipobs
The tormentor of the wailers and the jews
Baba ride on.
We the real igbos are by your side.
Happy sallah Baba
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by oyienootieno: 6:33pm
hatchy:
High blood pressure will kill ypu for nothing, nobody will even know ypu died.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Katsina For Sallah Celebration by ikorodureporta: 6:34pm
...
