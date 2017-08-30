₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,496 members, 3,758,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:59 PM

Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja (1624 Views)

Security Group Pours Pepper Into Sales Girls’ Private Parts / Ritualist Forces Stick In Girl’s Vagina In Cross River (Photo) / Boyfriend Inserts Pepper Into Lover’s Private Parts (PIC) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by dre11(m): 7:13pm
A business woman, Mercy​ Segun, 42, was on Wednesday arraigned at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly beating her daughter and pouring pepper into her sex organ.

Segun, who resides at Idu Gbagyi, Karmo, is facing a three-count charge of criminal force, assault and causing hurt to a minor.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Florence Auhioboh, told court that the defendant’s neighbour, one Gift Afegua, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on Aug. 22.

She alleged that Segun, knowing her daughter to be a minor, ill-treated her by pouring grinded pepper into the girl’s sex organ.

Auhioboh told the court that the defendant’s action caused the minor serious pain.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 246, 265 and 238 and of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied the charges.
The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted Segun bail in the sum of N30, 000 with a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Sept. 25 for hearing.
NAN

http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/30/mother-beats-pours-pepper-daughters-vagina-abuja/


lalasticlala
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:15pm
Afonja and wickedness

4 Likes

Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by TRADELYN: 7:17pm
So many parents behaving like kids. embarassed

1 Like

Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by akpamuomenka: 7:21pm
Following
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by VoltageDivida(m): 7:40pm
Hmmmmm And she's a mother
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by 47xxx(m): 7:42pm
30k bail? Sh*t..
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Mrjo(m): 8:15pm
Incomplete story, watin she do?
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Baloselly(m): 9:51pm
Jesus I Lord
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by eleojo23: 9:52pm
Mrjo:
Incomplete story, watin she do?

No matter what she did, the punishment is too cruel
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:52pm
Witchcraft mum everywhere
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by paiz(m): 9:52pm
When she grows up and her punany start scratching her to collect the mother will be the one crying
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by soberdrunk(m): 9:52pm
wink
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by nenedima(f): 9:53pm
Just 30k?
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Maydfourth: 9:53pm
Haaaaaax
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by purity22(f): 9:53pm
This is wickedness
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by chiraqDemon(m): 9:53pm
fuckingAyaya:
Afonja and wickedness
It's not an afonja thing. I know a friend of mine that faces this regularly. I tried to intervene but she stopped me saying that the mom is all she has cos the mom actually is the only one that takes care of them as her dad is late
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Rtopzy(f): 9:54pm
WTF?
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by shurley22(f): 9:54pm
Now that child would grow up and become just like her mother....
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Antoeni(m): 9:54pm
Wickedness in high places ,but no pics?
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by jashar(f): 9:54pm
Sad... Sad....
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by modelmike7(m): 9:54pm
1000 ways to suffer and die!!
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by youngerikina40: 9:54pm
Am disappointed cos i no c d pepered toto

1 Like

Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Integrityfarms(m): 9:54pm
Afonjas and wickedness and love for sex organs is beyond the devils love for blood
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Daeylar(f): 9:54pm
TRADELYN:
So many parents behaving like kids. embarassed

Kids don't behave like this
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by patola080(m): 9:55pm
fuckingAyaya:
Afonja and wickedness
is dis one nt better than wot ur so call BIafra pastor do to dat kid gal too go gt sense pls
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by modelmike7(m): 9:55pm
youngerikina40:
Am disappointed cos i no c d pepered toto
Pervert spotted!
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:55pm
Heartless human. No offense can attract such punishment from a girl child
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by tete7000(m): 9:56pm
TRADELYN:
So many parents behaving like kids. embarassed

But many didn't really grow up.
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Doctorphil: 9:58pm
I go lick am
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by NobleAngell(f): 9:58pm
grin
Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by esosuo2: 9:58pm
in those day nà Cain dem dey rub for the cane take trash kids now.na direct impact and d mama no see anoda place rub am chai dis. change is real ,must be a step mother tin real mama won't do such

(0) (Reply)

Police Arrest Suspects In Absu Gang Rape Case / 70 Year Old Man Arrested For Impersonating Pres Buhari’s Adviser On Defence Matt / 블랙잭카지노┏♦★ SUM9000.COM ★♦┓블랙잭카지노

Viewing this topic: DONFRANSKID(m), Jedi777(m), jashar(f), Uzyvicks(f), khaz(m), ecurtbeth(m), mhiztaNexy(m), youngerikina40, Angelmatilda(f), desiree(f), eleojo23, Bigblogman(m), cutezain(f), Ovie2011(m), Donald3d(m), MekiDu, moshino(m), nolyyy(m), AkachukwuD(m), Chibenze(m), pautex, tonyjoe222, gorgeousfm, uwa244(m), Barywhyte(m), propanet(m), nani212(m), ganagagi, UsySanusi(m), Made1414(m), cinothed0n, dhardline(m), TINALETC3(f), yomibabe(f), chegemer44(m), LordKO(m), Delznik(m), lexy2lexy, Promxy94(m), supersystemsng, Assurance1000(f), Ayue3(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), pyod(f), donfiazo(m), fumisko(f), AK6464(m), Kingfrankline(m), andycoy4real(m), henritinecy(m), tete7000(m), LBanks(m), kindy51(m), ugbarreta, Manueleee(m), moatacad, manchester1, lungtruth(m), talentedchris(m), Olalekan27, HelenBee(f), lathrowinger, Mekie, Kenneth4u205(m), donnie(m), alagba333(m), WeirdoNg, priscaoge(f), Israeljones(m), julioralph(m), NobleAngell(f), agadez007(m), chelsea2014, cold(m), Ohanaka295, HerbertObi(m), MrRay7(m), esosuo2, youngdabold(m), lexyman(m), Christianos, tagtj, Daeylar(f), bobothem(m), MikaSoko(m), princesweetman2(m) and 136 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.