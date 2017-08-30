₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by dre11(m): 7:13pm
A business woman, Mercy Segun, 42, was on Wednesday arraigned at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly beating her daughter and pouring pepper into her sex organ.
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:15pm
Afonja and wickedness
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by TRADELYN: 7:17pm
So many parents behaving like kids.
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by akpamuomenka: 7:21pm
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by VoltageDivida(m): 7:40pm
Hmmmmm And she's a mother
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by 47xxx(m): 7:42pm
30k bail? Sh*t..
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Mrjo(m): 8:15pm
Incomplete story, watin she do?
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Baloselly(m): 9:51pm
Jesus I Lord
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by eleojo23: 9:52pm
Mrjo:
No matter what she did, the punishment is too cruel
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:52pm
Witchcraft mum everywhere
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by paiz(m): 9:52pm
When she grows up and her punany start scratching her to collect the mother will be the one crying
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by soberdrunk(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by nenedima(f): 9:53pm
Just 30k?
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Maydfourth: 9:53pm
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by purity22(f): 9:53pm
This is wickedness
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by chiraqDemon(m): 9:53pm
fuckingAyaya:It's not an afonja thing. I know a friend of mine that faces this regularly. I tried to intervene but she stopped me saying that the mom is all she has cos the mom actually is the only one that takes care of them as her dad is late
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Rtopzy(f): 9:54pm
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by shurley22(f): 9:54pm
Now that child would grow up and become just like her mother....
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Antoeni(m): 9:54pm
Wickedness in high places ,but no pics?
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by jashar(f): 9:54pm
Sad... Sad....
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by modelmike7(m): 9:54pm
1000 ways to suffer and die!!
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by youngerikina40: 9:54pm
Am disappointed cos i no c d pepered toto
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Integrityfarms(m): 9:54pm
Afonjas and wickedness and love for sex organs is beyond the devils love for blood
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Daeylar(f): 9:54pm
TRADELYN:
Kids don't behave like this
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by patola080(m): 9:55pm
fuckingAyaya:is dis one nt better than wot ur so call BIafra pastor do to dat kid gal too go gt sense pls
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by modelmike7(m): 9:55pm
youngerikina40:Pervert spotted!
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:55pm
Heartless human. No offense can attract such punishment from a girl child
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by tete7000(m): 9:56pm
TRADELYN:
But many didn't really grow up.
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by Doctorphil: 9:58pm
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by NobleAngell(f): 9:58pm
|Re: Mother Beats, Pours Pepper Into Daughter’s Vagina In Abuja by esosuo2: 9:58pm
in those day nà Cain dem dey rub for the cane take trash kids now.na direct impact and d mama no see anoda place rub am chai dis. change is real ,must be a step mother tin real mama won't do such
