A business woman, Mercy​ Segun, 42, was on Wednesday arraigned at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly beating her daughter and pouring pepper into her sex organ.



Segun, who resides at Idu Gbagyi, Karmo, is facing a three-count charge of criminal force, assault and causing hurt to a minor.



The Prosecutor, Mrs Florence Auhioboh, told court that the defendant’s neighbour, one Gift Afegua, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on Aug. 22.



She alleged that Segun, knowing her daughter to be a minor, ill-treated her by pouring grinded pepper into the girl’s sex organ.



Auhioboh told the court that the defendant’s action caused the minor serious pain.



The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 246, 265 and 238 and of the Penal Code.



The defendant, however, denied the charges.

The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted Segun bail in the sum of N30, 000 with a surety in like sum.



He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Sept. 25 for hearing.

NAN

http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/30/mother-beats-pours-pepper-daughters-vagina-abuja/





