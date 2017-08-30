₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by emma321: 7:18pm
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARDs), has issued a nationwide strike notice effective Sept. 4.
Dr Olusegun Olaopa, the President of NARDs, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, announced this on Wednesday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.
Olaopa said that the resident doctors would commence an indefinite industrial action on Monday to press home their demands.
According to him, the action is sequel to a statement signed by Drs John Onyebueze and Aneke Emmanuel, National President and Secretary of NARDs, respectively.
The statement said that it was resolved at the NEC meeting of NARDs held in Abuja on Aug. 26 to embark on the strike.
“Neither the federal nor state governments has shown commitment to the resolution of issues at stake nor honoured previous agreements.
“Consequent upon this, the association resolved to proceed on a total indefinite industrial action from Monday, September 4, 2017, until all these issues are permanently resolved.
“Nationwide pre-strike protests against this injustice are to hold in all our branches and states of the federation on Aug. 30, 2017.
“All heads of tertiary health institutions who have received funding for payments to our members should be directed to pay same immediately,” it said.
NAN reports that the members of NARDs are demanding for the resolution of persistent shortfalls and unpaid arrears of salaries earned in both federal and state tertiary health institutions.
Other issues are the enrollment of resident doctors into the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) since 2003, and non-implementation of adjusted House Officers’ Entry grade level equivalent since 2014.
The resident doctors are also asking for the resolution of issues around their stagnation of promotion and non-promotion of members who have met requisite criteria despite all collective bargaining agreements and circulars.
NAN recalls that resident doctors in UCH had on Jan. 6, embarked on a one-day protest rally over non-payment of their November and December 2016 salaries. (NAN)
More: http://anstalk.com/resident-doctors-issues-strike-notice/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by eezeribe(m): 7:20pm
See as them be like house officers...
lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by sinkhole: 7:28pm
Strike again? Haba Buhari, why?
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by modelmike7(m): 9:55pm
After ASUU and then Doctors. It is well
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by candidbabe(f): 9:55pm
Nothing is working in this administration.
I am beginning to think buhari is cursed.
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by Dutchey(m): 9:55pm
na wa o, shaki hun shey bi ora..
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by SenorFax(m): 9:55pm
Wetin we no see for this life, they are tired of saving life or what??
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by shurley22(f): 9:56pm
The whole country should just go on strike, so we'd know nothing an no one is working
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:56pm
After them make another sector strike too
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by Integrityfarms(m): 9:57pm
Since pmb only believes in London Doctors, no doubt he gives no hoot if these ones go on strike.
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by HenryDion: 9:57pm
Hmm... This is getting serious
Which way Nigeria?
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by bsjohn92(m): 9:57pm
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by Naijacost22: 9:57pm
LOL. But they said Buhari would revolutionize the country and things will start working. We be serious MUMU for Nigeria
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by Doctorphil: 9:57pm
Haha na WA o
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by birdsview(m): 9:57pm
Nobody likes my post..nobody comments .what the hell have I done to nairaland folks
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by kafiz1(m): 9:58pm
nigeria jaga jagaa
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:58pm
So what you mean to say na is that the lady in front na doctor too Abi auxiliary nurse
If them like make dem strike in as much as my chinedu the chemis boi no strike too
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:58pm
birdsview:
Eh ya....take heart
1 Like
|Re: Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice by Franco93: 9:58pm
OK
