Popular Yoruba actor and former member of House of Representatives, Honorable Rotimi Makinde whose house was recently marked for demolition by the Ogun State government has cried out for Nigerians intervention.



Makinde in an exclusive chat with Amiloaded correspondent, disclosed that the State Government under the leadership of Governor Ibikunle Amusan has refused to compensate him for his building which about to be demolished.



The building belonging to Makinde was previously marked 6 meters for demolition but later extended to 18 meters in what the State Government admitted as flaws but has to be adjusted in the best interest of the public.�



According to Makinde, "God bless you, am crying. They didn't compensate me for my electoral misfortune and now they want to bulldoze my source of livelihood."







Accept my sympathy in advance sir 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmmmmm

Na wah o.

ehya.. ... If you like cry from now to next year for Nigerians to intervene.. Building wey dem don mark' must come down.. 1 Like

chai, owo wo gbo





Pls sir, I need an answer so that I can draw my conclusion immediately.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg Did you argue with the elders in your village when you travelled for august meeting this year?Pls sir, I need an answer so that I can draw my conclusion immediately. 1 Like 1 Share

Choi

Demolition based on what grounds...better get a lawyer

Sorry

Pele oo

was it nt surveyored ?

upon you are an actor yet you are seeking for compensation.. I suggest that money 4th hat would be paid to u be used to compensate those whose shops and cage like buildings were brought down..



rubbish... face it acting ooo

lol, see my area oo



The demolition going on there is massive.. I really hope the Governor would do something about that road as quick as possible. It is not enough to pull down buildings, construct the terrible road and compensate the affected. If this demolition ever extends to Ajuwon or Akute, it will take massive rigging for APC to win any election again in Ogun state. Over 4 churches and mosques have been pulled down already.. By the time Amosun extends this to Akute and Ajuwon, UBA, FCMB, Sterling, FirstBank and some of the best schools around should get ready to count their losses.. 3 Likes

.

This kind big house

Kokan aye

Kokan aye 1 Like

Big problem with land acquisition....... Ayefele too fell fowl of of the land laws...... (he was a bit lucky)

k

It's well

Mr Makinde, what about those that their houses was also demolished and have no one to call on?? 1 Like

Oga o

have u visited idi-ape /Iwo road Ibadan of recent?

Kokanye

Acidosis:

you know how many buildings wey Rochas don demolish for IMO state



came down na general sickness

Franco93:

Did you argue with the elders in your village when you travelled for august meeting this year?



Pls sir, I need an answer so that I can draw my conclusion immediately. no August in SW no August in SW 1 Like