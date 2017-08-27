₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:26pm On Aug 30
Popular Yoruba Actor Rotimi Makinde Seeks Nigerians Intervention over Building Marked For Demolition.. Says Gov. Amosun Refused To Compensate Him
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:27pm On Aug 30
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Davash222(m): 7:30pm On Aug 30
Accept my sympathy in advance sir
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:33pm On Aug 30
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by fuckerstard: 7:42pm On Aug 30
Na wah o.
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Tolexander: 8:26pm On Aug 30
According to Makinde, "God bless you, am crying. They didn't compensate me for my electoral misfortune and now they want to bulldoze my source of livelihood."nonsense!
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:13pm On Aug 30
ehya.. ... If you like cry from now to next year for Nigerians to intervene.. Building wey dem don mark' must come down..
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Dutchey(m): 10:13pm On Aug 30
chai, owo wo gbo
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Franco93: 10:14pm On Aug 30
Did you argue with the elders in your village when you travelled for august meeting this year?
Pls sir, I need an answer so that I can draw my conclusion immediately.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by IamAirforce1: 10:15pm On Aug 30
Choi
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:15pm On Aug 30
Demolition based on what grounds...better get a lawyer
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Kimy97: 10:15pm On Aug 30
Sorry
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by ezex(m): 10:15pm On Aug 30
Pele oo
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by kafiz1(m): 10:15pm On Aug 30
was it nt surveyored ?
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Thatlonevoice(m): 10:16pm On Aug 30
upon you are an actor yet you are seeking for compensation.. I suggest that money 4th hat would be paid to u be used to compensate those whose shops and cage like buildings were brought down..
rubbish... face it acting ooo
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Acidosis(m): 10:16pm On Aug 30
lol, see my area oo
The demolition going on there is massive.. I really hope the Governor would do something about that road as quick as possible. It is not enough to pull down buildings, construct the terrible road and compensate the affected. If this demolition ever extends to Ajuwon or Akute, it will take massive rigging for APC to win any election again in Ogun state. Over 4 churches and mosques have been pulled down already.. By the time Amosun extends this to Akute and Ajuwon, UBA, FCMB, Sterling, FirstBank and some of the best schools around should get ready to count their losses..
3 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Boooooooooni: 10:16pm On Aug 30
.
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Guruboi(m): 10:17pm On Aug 30
This kind big house
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:17pm On Aug 30
Kokan aye
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:17pm On Aug 30
Kokan aye
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:18pm On Aug 30
Big problem with land acquisition....... Ayefele too fell fowl of of the land laws...... (he was a bit lucky)
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by excel127(m): 10:19pm On Aug 30
k
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:22pm On Aug 30
It's well
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by maysimsimple(m): 10:22pm On Aug 30
Mr Makinde, what about those that their houses was also demolished and have no one to call on??
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:26pm On Aug 30
Oga o
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by dupsyfoundation(f): 10:28pm On Aug 30
have u visited idi-ape /Iwo road Ibadan of recent?
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by aoadedeji(m): 10:32pm On Aug 30
Kokanye
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by sholahokif: 10:34pm On Aug 30
Acidosis:I think the people understand they need development and it comes with all these. Fashola did more than that, Ambode is doing more, still APC claimed all the local government in Lagos in the recent election.
Expect same in Ogun State.
I stay at Alagbole tho
4 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by kinzubi20: 10:35pm On Aug 30
you know how many buildings wey Rochas don demolish for IMO state
came down na general sickness
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 10:36pm On Aug 30
Franco93:no August in SW
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Makinde's House Marked For Demolition By Ogun Government(Photos) by elmagnifico411(m): 10:45pm On Aug 30
It's not just about marking and pulling down buildings, it's about completing the whole damn job.. they pull down buildings, scrape/expand the supposed roads with caterpillars, only for them to abandon the projects and make a mess of the whole environs.. if u think I'm lying, u might wanna check areas like 'Elega' in Abeokuta.. oguns state governor just dey behave like Hurricane Harvey.
2 Likes
