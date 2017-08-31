₦airaland Forum

Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by ameeeen(m): 11:49pm On Aug 30
Despite claiming the title of the richest man in the world, Zara's founder, Amancio Ortega, is a man of mystery.

On Wednesday, Ortega beat out Bill Gates to become the richest person on Earth, Forbes reported. Ortega currently has a $200 million edge over Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, due in part to a particularly good week for the stock of Inditex, Zara's parent company.

According to Forbes, Ortega has crowded the world's richest person three other times — but has always surrendered the No. 1 position within a day.

Despite Ortega's enormous net worth, many people have never heard of him. He is an incredibly private man, is rarely seen in public, and has given just a handful of interviews throughout his incredibly successful career.

That career began when Ortega founded fast-fashion giant Zara with his then-wife Rosalia in 1975. Today, his retail company Inditex SA — which owns Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Pull&Bear — has 7,385 outposts around the world.

Source: Business insider
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.businessinsider.com/who-is-fashions-richest-man-zara-founder-amancio-ortegas-2017-7

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by youngreva(m): 12:26am
bill gate will not like this...lesson learnt no matter the position you find yourself if you think you have arrived and rest know that somebody is not resting and will surely overtake you,never give up.
Cc
Mynd44
Lalasticlala

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by ijobaooorun(m): 12:28am
Vanity upon vanity grin

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Benjom(m): 5:59am
Bill Gates will soon overtake him again. He's been destined to die as the richest man in his life time. cool

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Mologi(m): 9:35am
There is God ooo
All this money you people are sharing...




Ortega my in law...

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by chinonsoc14(m): 9:35am
money answereth all physical calls
Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by paiz(m): 9:36am
The world richest man of a thing is PDP and APC. Ortega is just for the moment while Bill Gate is always on Top.
Thats how PDP will overtake APC come 2019

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Amberon11: 9:36am
The funny thing is their kids don't go around shouting OBO and calling people broke.

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by refreshrate: 9:36am
I won't lie sha Zara has amazing products...love my patent leather shoes made by them.

Maybe I should wear them for sallah tomorrow sef to show support

#pepperdemgang

The one bill gates do sef is enough like kilode gan?

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Mihzsky(f): 9:36am
Will be richer than him someday

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Benz4pimp(m): 9:36am
He should just come and buy nigeria and change the name to Zara

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by holatin(m): 9:36am
I need information about how many daughter he has.

that is more important to me than anything at the moment.

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by strawb(m): 9:36am
Thats what i like. A silent billionaire

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by gurunlocker: 9:36am
Sure he will be back to his normal position between today and tomorrow....
Wetin concern me, make God make me a billionaire in dollars also...

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Fiscabally(m): 9:36am
Benjom:
Bill Gates will soon overtake him again. He's been destined to die as the richest man in his life time. cool
lol

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by vanhayor(m): 9:36am
youngreva:
bill gate will not like this...lesson learnt no matter the position you find yourself if you think you have arrived and rest know that somebody is not resting and will surely overtake you,never give up.
Cc
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
Nigerians Sha..

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Saheed9: 9:36am
co found
Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by ayxmania: 9:37am
MeHnnn
Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by chinonsoc14(m): 9:37am
ijobaooorun:
Vanity upon vanity grin
which one be vanity.abeg godly wealth on earth are gain

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by olaolulazio(m): 9:37am
I'm gonna join d pple joining that spot soon.
Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by rottenPussy(f): 9:37am
Deizani used to b richer than this Dude until EFCC came to frustrate her undecided

Anyways, Obj and Babangida are richer undecided

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by vanhayor(m): 9:37am
ijobaooorun:
Vanity upon vanity grin
don't talk like a poor man

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Crystalline(f): 9:37am
Congrats to him
Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:37am
Yes ...MY DaD
Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by holatin(m): 9:37am
wao a private billionaire and one thousandnaire for my street dey make noise pass chinko phone.

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by mysticjack95(m): 9:37am
i give him 2 days tops..... Bill Gates go soon top am
Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by msadamidris: 9:37am
wow
Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Stevengerd(m): 9:38am
ijobaooorun:
Vanity upon vanity grin
Die poor den!

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by pentax: 9:38am
Is it not Bill Gates again? Bill will still overtake him, na smalls

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by patola080(m): 9:38am
youngreva:
bill gate will not like this...lesson learnt no matter the position you find yourself if you think you have arrived and rest know that somebody is not resting and will surely overtake you,never give up.
Cc
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
do u know how many countries bill gate is sending help too or mother less babies too

Re: Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World by Amberon11: 9:38am
You think Bill gates is worried about frivolties like that? Bill gates has given mire in charities more than any other and if not for that, no one would have been a match.
youngreva:
bill gate will not like this ...lesson learnt no matter the position you find yourself if you think you have arrived and rest know that somebody is not resting and will surely overtake you,never give up.
Cc
Mynd44
Lalasticlala

