Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Amancio Ortega Becomes The Richest Man In The World (18019 Views)

Who Was The Richest Man In Nigeria Before Dangote? / Jeff Bezos Overtakes Bill Gates To Become World's Richest Man / Amancio Ortega Overtakes Bill Gates As The Richest Man In The World (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Despite claiming the title of the richest man in the world, Zara's founder, Amancio Ortega, is a man of mystery.



On Wednesday, Ortega beat out Bill Gates to become the richest person on Earth, Forbes reported. Ortega currently has a $200 million edge over Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, due in part to a particularly good week for the stock of Inditex, Zara's parent company.



According to Forbes, Ortega has crowded the world's richest person three other times — but has always surrendered the No. 1 position within a day.



Despite Ortega's enormous net worth, many people have never heard of him. He is an incredibly private man, is rarely seen in public, and has given just a handful of interviews throughout his incredibly successful career.



That career began when Ortega founded fast-fashion giant Zara with his then-wife Rosalia in 1975. Today, his retail company Inditex SA — which owns Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Pull&Bear — has 7,385 outposts around the world.



Source: Business insider

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.businessinsider.com/who-is-fashions-richest-man-zara-founder-amancio-ortegas-2017-7 Source: Business insider 3 Likes 4 Shares

bill gate will not like this...lesson learnt no matter the position you find yourself if you think you have arrived and rest know that somebody is not resting and will surely overtake you,never give up.

Cc

Mynd44

Lalasticlala 16 Likes 4 Shares

Vanity upon vanity 2 Likes

Bill Gates will soon overtake him again. He's been destined to die as the richest man in his life time. 50 Likes 1 Share

There is God ooo

All this money you people are sharing...









Ortega my in law... 8 Likes 1 Share

money answereth all physical calls

The world richest man of a thing is PDP and APC. Ortega is just for the moment while Bill Gate is always on Top.

Thats how PDP will overtake APC come 2019 4 Likes

The funny thing is their kids don't go around shouting OBO and calling people broke. 46 Likes 2 Shares

I won't lie sha Zara has amazing products...love my patent leather shoes made by them.



Maybe I should wear them for sallah tomorrow sef to show support



#pepperdemgang



The one bill gates do sef is enough like kilode gan? 6 Likes

Will be richer than him someday 6 Likes 1 Share

He should just come and buy nigeria and change the name to Zara 5 Likes

I need information about how many daughter he has.



that is more important to me than anything at the moment. 4 Likes

Thats what i like. A silent billionaire 4 Likes

Sure he will be back to his normal position between today and tomorrow....

Wetin concern me, make God make me a billionaire in dollars also... 1 Like 1 Share

Benjom:

Bill Gates will soon overtake him again. He's been destined to die as the richest man in his life time. lol lol 1 Like

youngreva:

bill gate will not like this...lesson learnt no matter the position you find yourself if you think you have arrived and rest know that somebody is not resting and will surely overtake you,never give up.

Cc

Mynd44

Lalasticlala Nigerians Sha.. Nigerians Sha.. 12 Likes 1 Share

co found

MeHnnn

ijobaooorun:

Vanity upon vanity which one be vanity.abeg godly wealth on earth are gain which one be vanity.abeg godly wealth on earth are gain 3 Likes

I'm gonna join d pple joining that spot soon.





Anyways, Obj and Babangida are richer Deizani used to b richer than this Dude until EFCC came to frustrate herAnyways, Obj and Babangida are richer 2 Likes

ijobaooorun:

Vanity upon vanity don't talk like a poor man don't talk like a poor man 17 Likes

Congrats to him

Yes ...MY DaD

wao a private billionaire and one thousandnaire for my street dey make noise pass chinko phone. 2 Likes

i give him 2 days tops..... Bill Gates go soon top am

wow

ijobaooorun:

Vanity upon vanity Die poor den! Die poor den! 9 Likes

Is it not Bill Gates again? Bill will still overtake him, na smalls 1 Like

youngreva:

bill gate will not like this...lesson learnt no matter the position you find yourself if you think you have arrived and rest know that somebody is not resting and will surely overtake you,never give up.

Cc

Mynd44

Lalasticlala do u know how many countries bill gate is sending help too or mother less babies too do u know how many countries bill gate is sending help too or mother less babies too 1 Like