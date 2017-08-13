₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Aldebaran(m): 6:14am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-zAq5Rj8Ng
Two doctors in India were temporarily released from their duties after a video surfaced of them arguing while standing over a pregnant patient during an operation, their hospital says.
Footage of the incident, at the Umaid hospital in north Rajasthan, has been widely circulated, causing outrage.
A senior hospital official told the BBC that the woman and her baby are fine.
The source of the leaked video is unclear, but the official confirmed that it came from within the hospital.
Trading insults
After the video emerged online, many media reports claimed the woman pictured on the operating table gave birth to a baby who did not survive.
But Dr Ranjana Desai, the superintendent of Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur, said this was inaccurate. "By the time I saw the video and conducted an internal inquiry, the media had already reported that this baby had died," she told the BBC.
A baby did die, but not the one the media reported, she said. A few feet away, on another operating table within the same room, a different woman gave birth to a stillborn baby. "These two incidents are not linked," Dr Desai told the BBC.
In the video, which has been shared widely across media and online, the two doctors can be heard slinging insults at each other in Hindi before arguing over whether the patient had eaten before surgery.
Dr Desai identified the two doctors as Dr Ashok Nanival and Dr Mathura Lal Tak.
She said that the two doctors were not formally suspended, but had been released from their duties at the hospital while they proceed with an internal inquiry. Additionally, the hospital is in the process of collecting statements from staff to find out who shot the video and how it came to be leaked.
The Rajasthan High Court has ordered the hospital to submit a report, while they proceed with a separate state level investigation into the incident.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-41092466
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by oz4real83(m): 6:22am
Na wa ooo
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by femolacqua(m): 6:26am
Imagine that?
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Abiagirl777(f): 6:31am
All in all,I know they were fighting cos of the health concerns of their patient but here in Nigeria our doctors could be fighting a colleague for not collecting the patient's complete payment before operating on them.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by decatalyst(m): 6:43am
This is how village people followed the patient to the theater.
How they majestically walked into the theater...
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Tolexander: 7:13am
Abiagirl777:where is that happening in Nigeria?
Your village, I guess!
You think everything wouldn't have been settled based on payment before going to the theatre.
Or you think going into the theatre is a trivial thing which someone can just take the decision on.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Megatrix: 7:40am
End time doctors
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Tyche(m): 7:50am
Abiagirl777:
No be Indian you be? Why won't you defend such callousness.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by AuroraB(f): 7:53am
And one unfortunate mf was busy, recording this. Die well ooooo
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by modelmike7(m): 9:49am
CRAZY DOCTORS
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Henrydboss(m): 9:49am
pls how do I create a thread?
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by uzoclinton(m): 9:49am
hehehe
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by StrawberryGloss(f): 9:50am
sgtponzihater1:really ？
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Saheed9: 9:50am
but whoever leaked this is a bad person, at least send it to the authorities in the hospital. This happens even in Nigeria.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by buchilino(m): 9:50am
OP, R U SURE DEY WERE FIGHTING OR DANCING ALL DIS INDIAN MUSIC
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Integrityfarms(m): 9:50am
The gods are playing SKELEWU with the patients life
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by paiz(m): 9:50am
They are fresh graduate,
They must be arguing which one is the vulva or which one is the clis.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by MadManTalking: 9:50am
.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by owomida1: 9:50am
See them playing Ludo with a patient's life.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by roqrules04(m): 9:51am
Strange things everyday
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by rezzy: 9:51am
Humm
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Olato84: 9:51am
Na human being life them take dey play so
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by okerekeikpo: 9:51am
Indians are animals especially the ones in Nigeria
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by sunshineV(m): 9:51am
I'm sure d doctor's are after good deed. But for Nigeria...
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Keneking: 9:52am
This government sef
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:53am
The two doctors you saw up there are two dangerous serial rapist fighting over who to rape the pregnant woman first.
mad people.
However statistics has it that india records highest cases of rapes in recent time.
Indians and raping are like tom and jerry
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by sirugos(m): 9:53am
But they were not fighting na? Abi my eye d deceive me?
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by gbegemaster(m): 9:54am
Abiagirl777:Most NL's won't understand your point.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by YUSUFAALIKALI(m): 9:54am
OMG
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by sgtponzihater1: 9:55am
Nigerian doctors may have their flaws, but they would never do this.
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by ITbomb(m): 9:55am
U
|Re: 2 Indian Doctors Fight During Operation Goes Viral by Lexusgs430: 9:55am
No wonder Bubu did not run to India for his medical needs......
