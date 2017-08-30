₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by Mrop(m): 7:07am
She shared this good news on her IG page recently.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/regina-daniel-just-got-admitted-to.html?m=0
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by OKorowanta: 8:05am
After nollywood top guns,Lecturers will pass her around like baton for grades
bicos I no sure say dis one go know book again.
To slay has possessed her.
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by olaolulazio(m): 9:59am
And her punna has suffered... Diccck will surround her pu**ycat like ants.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by flawlessT(f): 9:59am
Haba .... So since she just dey slay like that? Congrats to her sha.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by refreshrate: 9:59am
.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by ayxmania: 9:59am
Ok
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by kachijack(m): 9:59am
Ok, Formal Learning is Good
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by hebenezher(m): 9:59am
For the past 4years now she's been tagged 16years of age.
is age now moving anticlockwise or a static thing ? enough of this rubbish!
79 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by ekems2017(f): 9:59am
Congrats dear but I doubt your seriousness in school with this fame.
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by King4Roller: 10:00am
Which school.
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by Youceee: 10:00am
This one wan share the national cake to lecturers and professors... Lol
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by MiguelKingII(m): 10:00am
chisos all this people above me which network are you people using
4 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by roqrules04(m): 10:00am
Good for her.
So we should follow her to the university?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by rozayx5(m): 10:00am
fine gal
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by soberdrunk(m): 10:00am
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by ogorwyne(f): 10:00am
This gal is not destined to be 16 all her life, is she?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by Gwaihir: 10:00am
She has a large feet for a 16 year old.
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by Mac2016(m): 10:01am
She looks clean...hope she is truly clean all in all
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by Hier(m): 10:01am
Interesting, but I will keep praying for her that she comes to the light
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by Dammyofficial(m): 10:01am
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by somez(m): 10:01am
So she's 16?
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by 4rty(f): 10:02am
A big Congrats to her...just focus on your studies that's more important coz fame fades
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by gabi98(m): 10:02am
Good for her, but how will she combine her acting career with academics ?
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by baike(m): 10:02am
if I no duck this girl make I die
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by Olato84: 10:02am
This girl never grow pass 16
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by baike(m): 10:02am
if I no Bleep this girl make I die
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by kozmokaz(m): 10:02am
Mrop:
Na every year this girl dey be 16 years?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by cosby02(m): 10:03am
16!!!
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by davibid: 10:03am
How is that made to fp
Op sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by Rebuke: 10:03am
Not a public uni I guess....could even be abroad.
Yimu for all of una wey dey ask whch uni, una won go check her out abi?
Bt seriously, why has she nt bin in school all dis while.
My cousin 16yo (her age mate) is in 200level alrdy.
Wetin I dey talk sef, at least dem know her, na who knw my cousin? Kikiki
Walk out of thread slowly.........................
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Admitted To University by djlittlej(m): 10:03am
Isokay!!
Shey if i don enter school too, i go make front page for NL?
2 Likes
