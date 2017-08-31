₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Alex Nwankwo Celebrates 34th Birthday, Gets Dana Airline Free One Month Flight
Publicist AlexReports Gets Dana Airline Free One Month Flight As He Celebrates Birthday Today (photos)
Abuja Based media practitioner and Publisher of ATTENTION Magazine Alex Nwankwo today celebrates a new age as he adds one. The award winning publicist who has worked with several organisations and brands in Abuja, Lagos and beyond has been regarded by many as a young giant whose height is yet to be determined.
AlexReports as he is popularly called possesses strong human weapon of articulation, intelligence and charisma which stands him out anytime. Worthy to note is his style regimen, which is not for faint hearts. Nwankwo's personality is bold, assertive and of course attractive with regards to his fashion concept. He is the CEO of Amity GLOBAL Network, consultant of Zzini Media and executive editor of The SCREEN Magazine.
As birthday wishes keep pouring out, the latest is Nigeria's leading flight company, Dana Airline as they wished him blissful birthday carnival with free complimentary one month flight to any part of Nigeria.
See video With Governor Rochas Okorocha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5RffNLQbUI
congratulations to him, neither silver nor gold i have to give but what i have i give unto you
#Prayer you will have long life and good health to enjoy the fruit of your labour.when you are rich and successful many people and organisation will want to be associated with you assuming he is not successful that company might not associate with him. i hope the gift is not a business strategy to get good review and publicity on his media platforms.
Happy birthday sire
Marketing
i don't know him.. wat does he do
Happy birthday to you
The models and beauty pageants plug...I hail
Mediocre
he is 5ft 7inches, his height has been determined, op
HBD bro
GLeesMODEL:
Bro I sent u a mail, please write me back
salah s here
Ok
The guy dey try. We knw when he dey wear 500 singlet dat year he get accident lol
Happy Birthday
Nonsense I have been flying Dana air for more than 10 yrs now them no give me any discount but ordinary Alex Don get free one month, when did the poor boy start entering plaNe sef?
