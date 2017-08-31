Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Dilapidated State Of Oyigbo Road In Rivers State (9443 Views)

Akwa Ibom Government Lodge In Lagos In Dilapidated State. Photos / The Dilapidated State Of Sango rd. Lagos-abeokuta Expressway(pics) / Dilapidated State Of Ikeja Police Barracks ( Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

In a sane country, the city of oyigbo is supposed to be the finest and most decent environment one could leave in. In regards to the 80+ oil Wells in the locality, yet it has become a state of ridicule and abject suffering of the poor masses and middle class. Abandoned by the wike led administration and even the amaechi led administration. Was one time used as a dump site for all refuse collected in portharcourt by the amaechi led administration.

Even the operation zero potholes by this present regime is irrelevant to the people of oyigbo. The chairman of oyigbo resides in the city of portharcourt enjoying the fruits of his Labour to the detriment and agony of the mass who voted him... 4 Likes 3 Shares

I blame Wike. 3 Likes 1 Share

1.

2

Our government keep raping us hard...



what will it take from them to make sure basic amenities are situated where the masses are?

They keep making shoddy and shabby projects for us which are not in line with the contemporary standard.



when election draws near now you will see them like rooster beaten and drenched by a torrential rain begging for votes with their sugarcoated mouth. 12 Likes 1 Share

Their only crime in Rivers state is that they tend towards Igbos as against Ikwerre people 22 Likes

WikeD u see ur lyf

It baffles me how there's no single good road in oyigbo yet you see oil wells scattered all over the place. You can't drive into or out of oyigbo without crying for your cars. This government promised to take care of this before election but nothing for about 2 years now. The mbano camp/old aba road started few weeks ago has been abandoned. Why..... 2 Likes

My observations



From the pictures, it is deductible to note, that there is nonexistence of drainage channels,



It could also be inferred that, there is a mindless indiscriminate encroachment of buildings on the drainages if if their existentiality is beyond skepticism,



Another dimension to this, could be that the drainages have been stuffed with debris, making it impassable for downpours.



If the government decides to take drastic measures, I hope the people will give give a formidable assistance and not pose any form of resistance. 5 Likes 1 Share

Punishment for claiming Igbo 1 Like

HungerBAD:

I blame Wike.

I thought Amachi did very well as governor I thought Amachi did very well as governor 9 Likes

pracot 1 Like 1 Share

It has come to management's attention that some workers are dying while on duty and failing to fall over. This presents many difficulties, not least of which is being able to distinguish deceased workers from those in their habitual work attitude. For some time, management was able to determine that a worker had died by holding a paycheck in front of the employee, but it appears that workers' reflexive grasp for a paycheck survives post-mortem. If you die while on duty, please fall over so that Human Resources can accurately determine the amount of your final paycheck. Workers who die without falling over will not be paid for any time on the day they are found.

I blame buhari I dey my house cum and beat me 1 Like

governor Wike is an IPOB member so I don't expect any good tging





No difference between the images here and those of Lagos...



Useless governments We need pictures on the state of Lagos too...No difference between the images here and those of Lagos...Useless governments 2 Likes 1 Share

jesse8048:

It baffles me how there's no single good road in oyigbo yet you see oil wells scattered all over the place. You can't drive into or out of oyigbo without crying for your cars. This government promised to take care of this before election but nothing for about 2 years now. The mbano camp/old aba road started few weeks ago has been abandoned. Why.....

Obigbo was an oil field turned into a community. The entire community is illegal. The governments of Anthony Ukpo, Ada George and those who came after them should have stamped down hard Obigbo was an oil field turned into a community. The entire community is illegal. The governments of Anthony Ukpo, Ada George and those who came after them should have stamped down hard

Amechi ruled for 8 years and you want wike to fix every road in 2 years? 2 Likes

Very bad despite how endowed rivers state is,why won't they have portable roads 1 Like

Obigbo is a neglected part of Rivers state by both past and present govt, this is so bad! 1 Like

dey called a state Rivers State and people are complaining of flood 2 Likes

raker300:

Amechi ruled for 8 years and you want wike to fix every road in 2 years? Same way some people troll about blaming APc/buhari for not fixing everything in Nigeria in 2 years of recession even though the people they supported spent 16 years.



On a serious note, if this road is investigated, I woyldnt be surprised that funds to fix it has been released several times in the past, but the cash ended up in someone's pocket. Same way some people troll about blaming APc/buhari for not fixing everything in Nigeria in 2 years of recession even though the people they supported spent 16 years.On a serious note, if this road is investigated, I woyldnt be surprised that funds to fix it has been released several times in the past, but the cash ended up in someone's pocket. 5 Likes

Adminisher:





Obigbo was an oil field turned into a community. The entire community is illegal. The governments of Anthony Ukpo, Ada George and those who came after them should have stamped down hard So the present inhabitants are less humans right, they don't pay taxes right! there is no legal place named obigbo as recognised by the state govt right! you reason poorly. So the present inhabitants are less humans right, they don't pay taxes right! there is no legal place named obigbo as recognised by the state govt right! you reason poorly.

.the problem with the Niger delta has always been bad governance, nothing else...

and that idiat was making noise over the radio yesterday... 1 Like 1 Share

Amarabae see your village.



OP did you just say city of Oyigbo? Do you even know what a city is?



Oyigbo is a suburb of Port Harcourt, that's all. Without PH, Oyigbo is just a community.

Oyigbo river you mean?