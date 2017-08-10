₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by emmanuel529(m): 11:43am
Because of thier size Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguards do not travel on the same plane with him, they are too big.
Floyd Mayweather’s big bodyguards take a separate jet to follow him around the world since they can’t fit in his private jet.
Mayweather is known to be followed by bulky body guards who are part of ‘Money Team’.
According to BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello says, the big bodyguards don’t fly with the 40-year-old in his private plane.
Source:http://www.emmanuel17.com/2017/08/photos-mayweathers-bodyguards-are-so-big.html
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by iamJ(m): 11:43am
big men with small pencils
The one in front on the left is armed we know who hold toolz if we see am
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by wtfcoded: 11:51am
Ego amaka
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by pato405(m): 11:51am
His pocket is taller & that's the real measure of height!
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by hajlat2(m): 12:17pm
Short man that sends tall men on errands. Eyan kukuru to npe eni gungun ran nise.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 1:23pm
Big man
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by robosky02(m): 1:24pm
not by size
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by RoyalBlak007: 1:24pm
♤ Money
♤Man
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Kdoffer22: 1:24pm
Eyan Mayweather
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 1:24pm
He said body guards are accessories..
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Teewhy2: 1:24pm
Awon eyan Mayweather,
Na because he get money if not shey they no force themselves like this salah cow. even for bus in Nigeria Husband and wife they lap each other inside bus.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by blackbeau1(f): 1:24pm
That's called 'Too much money'
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Darksider131: 1:24pm
Fat
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Ladymacbee(f): 1:24pm
Money is good and I'm sure gonna make it. In a genuine way though. Watch out for my space guys!
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 1:24pm
If it is in Nigeria now you will see davido with Armed mobile policemen
Nigeria should withdraw all armed details to Nigerian celebrities they ain't political offices holders
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by win2kwire: 1:25pm
Another waste of money, Tyson did the same thing and lost his 300 million wealth.
Most likely to lose wealth are black entertainers and sportsmen, ghetto waste culture plagues them!
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Sunshyne200(m): 1:25pm
How is that possible?
I thought planes have a standard size or was his customized to his small size?
Anyways, Mayweather is the real money team.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Neimar: 1:25pm
body guard ni
one bullet from a sniper dey are all dead
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Josephjnr(m): 1:25pm
This one right so?
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by dsocioemmy(m): 1:25pm
Money answereth all jare�..
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by AgamaHub: 1:25pm
real
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Lilknight(m): 1:26pm
Money speaking bullshit keep quiet!!!
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by missyb08(f): 1:26pm
toooooooooooorh
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by johnshagb(m): 1:26pm
This guys so huge they'll fling normal sized man man away like a piece of paper.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by helphelp: 1:26pm
Ask your black brothers Wetin happen to them after all the euphoria
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Dronedude(m): 1:26pm
That's the treat you get as a Champ...
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by handsomenonny(m): 1:26pm
hajlat2:n his younger abi, upgrade now.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by ridbell01(m): 1:27pm
tallness is not measure by height nowadays but but by credit in your bank account that's just the example
|Re: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) by Doctorphil: 1:27pm
My uncle is there
