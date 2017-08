Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) (32017 Views)

Because of thier size Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguards do not travel on the same plane with him, they are too big.



Floyd Mayweather’s big bodyguards take a separate jet to follow him around the world since they can’t fit in his private jet.





Mayweather is known to be followed by bulky body guards who are part of ‘Money Team’.



According to BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello says, the big bodyguards don’t fly with the 40-year-old in his private plane.



The one in front on the left is armed we know who hold toolz if we see am big men with small pencilsThe one in front on the left is armedwe know who hold toolz if we see am 25 Likes 1 Share

Ego amaka 35 Likes 3 Shares

His pocket is taller & that's the real measure of height! 60 Likes

Short man that sends tall men on errands. Eyan kukuru to npe eni gungun ran nise. 94 Likes 6 Shares

Big man

not by size 13 Likes

♤ Money

♤Man 3 Likes

Eyan Mayweather 1 Like

He said body guards are accessories.. 1 Like 1 Share

Awon eyan Mayweather,

Na because he get money if not shey they no force themselves like this salah cow. even for bus in Nigeria Husband and wife they lap each other inside bus. 14 Likes

That's called 'Too much money' 1 Like

Fat 1 Like

Money is good and I'm sure gonna make it. In a genuine way though. Watch out for my space guys! 2 Likes

If it is in Nigeria now you will see davido with Armed mobile policemen



Nigeria should withdraw all armed details to Nigerian celebrities they ain't political offices holders 8 Likes 2 Shares

Another waste of money, Tyson did the same thing and lost his 300 million wealth.

Most likely to lose wealth are black entertainers and sportsmen, ghetto waste culture plagues them! 34 Likes 4 Shares

How is that possible?

I thought planes have a standard size or was his customized to his small size?



Anyways, Mayweather is the real money team.

body guard ni

one bullet from a sniper dey are all dead 6 Likes 1 Share

This one right so?

Money answereth all jare�..

real

Money speaking bullshit keep quiet!!!

toooooooooooorh

This guys so huge they'll fling normal sized man man away like a piece of paper. 4 Likes

Ask your black brothers Wetin happen to them after all the euphoria 6 Likes 1 Share

That's the treat you get as a Champ...

hajlat2:

Short man that sends tall men on errands. Eyan kukuru to npe eni gungun ran nise. n his younger abi, upgrade now. n his younger abi, upgrade now.

tallness is not measure by height nowadays but but by credit in your bank account that's just the example