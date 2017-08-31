Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? (1363 Views)

.



So to all now, what are some of the most awkward, weirdest or outright funny names you've come across or heard of in your language/dialect? Please translate to English as you list them.



Let me start by mentioning some in Urhobo language :

1. Oronimighwu: My community wants me to die

2. Idjigherekpeki: Bicycle went to market

3. Ogbajiriemu: Strong man still eats food

4. Omitimidaka: Cassava girl

5. Ukpubeku: Big Bone





We can sometimes bear weird, awkward or outright funny names. These types of names are not unique to any group in the world as every ethnicity has its own share of them. Even some English names are funny and awkward. I've seen my own fair share of some of these types of names across various Nigerian ethnic groups. Some are first names but most are surnames. Let's have some fun and list some of these names we have come across or heard of. If your name happens to turn up, please don't take it personally. This is just for fun so when you see yours, just return the favour and post another name that fits into what we are looking for

Jesukristikwiifatherrrrr



(Jesus Christ no dey Kill Reverend father)

Other funny Urhobo names courtesy of Best Oghenero Okpako:



(1) Erarhoghwa: Bad load

(2) Orukpeshekekodioghwere: Who is blessed by the year becomes a successful farmer

(3) Akobe or Agbako: Trap

(4) Enyabevwe: I'm tired of walking/movement

(5) Irimiatakanye: What am I meant to tell them?

(6) Eghwrudjakpor: Life retain me

(7) Odo: Maggot

(8.) Obvie: Slave

(9) Ekpobadarho: Respite comes outside home

(10) Obadaseranye: Outsiders are their favourites

(11) Ikwekun: Dirt or dirty

(12) Inaya or Ofian: Lie

(13) Igbigbije: Send him/her away with threats

(14) Ubeku: Bone

(15) Egwhubare: I'm tired of dying

(16) Ughwujovwo: Death has relented 2 Likes

HungerBAD:

Jesukristikwiifatherrrrr (Jesus Christ no dey Kill Reverend father)

LoL. Epic

More Urhobo funny names, courtesy of Sunday Disowe:



1. Diemiruaye: What have I done to them?

2. Iwregrebunese: Enemies are in majority than friends.

3. Akpobevwe: I am tired of life.

4. Akpoguonomehwe: Life wants me dead.

5. Ugwhuveta: Death goes with many talks.

This thread will be interesting

Yoruba

arigbabuwo lukuluku

the names jst sounds funny

Lols





Ogberejeko: Poor people are also in Lagos .



Onojemomo: Who doesn't borrow?



Also in Urhobo, courtesy of Evuiroro Tega:
Ogberejeko: Poor people are also in Lagos
Onojemomo: Who doesn't borrow?
Eghrebayere: Are they tired of keeping malice?

MMERIBEKINI HILARION ....



Edeki - Market day

Emuejor - For meant for the gods

Orkrekre - Short person (I don't know o, but I find this name funny)

Emu - Food

Buluku - Skirt (the type our granny wears) (I still remember one girl bearing this name in my primary school, Good old days)



make I pause here.



ephoto - picture
Edeki - Market day
Emuejor - For meant for the gods
Orkrekre - Short person (I don't know o, but I find this name funny)
Emu - Food
Buluku - Skirt (the type our granny wears) (I still remember one girl bearing this name in my primary school, Good old days)

make I pause here.

onuwaje might add more weird names to the list.

Remembered another awkward name now:



I had a course mate whose name was Emu. I con tire for the matter sef. Anytime I see her na food I dey think of.

Remembered another awkward name now:

Ahwinahwi : Black person

I'm in pieces! This looks like an Urhobo name.

Etymology



The names are actually funny but proverbial. Urhobos are quite petty and often tend to carefully record hurts done against them. Often times, they become bitter to the point that the child who comes into the family at the time would be given a name that best describes the scenario at the time.



E.g;

Ogberejeko: Poor people are also in Lagos



A possible scenario around a name like this would be the case of a family a bitter family whose communal friend or whoever moves to Lagos for greener pastures and in turn did not do well as gossipped or hoped. The revelation comes to light when he or she is visited and sadly, turns out he or she is nowhere near those living in the village, standard-of-living wise. 1 Like

Black person = Obiebi.

I really don't know how they come up with such names.

I have a friend who bears Ubiebi as surname now sef. Wonderful Urhobo names!

Efewestern:





that name has no meaning in urhobo.



Maybe it's esan

Its actually Urhobo.



Since you understand Urhobo very well. Say it in Urhobo that Jesus Christ dont kill father(Reverend Father) and tell me how what i wrote is wrong.



Its actually Urhobo.

Since you understand Urhobo very well. Say it in Urhobo that Jesus Christ dont kill father(Reverend Father) and tell me how what i wrote is wrong.

Truth is,you have not heard all names in this life.

Otofe: praise name given to a married Anioma (Delta) Igbo woman that means 'One who cooks soup (ofe)'. 1 Like

Tabansi is an Igbo name that literarily means Keep Eating Sh!t. But maybe it has a deeper meaning that isn't apparent to me. 1 Like

Another strange name I have encountered in Oshimili (Delta State) is Njokanma -Evil is Better. I am also hoping this one too has a deeper meaning that eludes me. 1 Like

