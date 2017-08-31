₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 12:07pm
We can sometimes bear weird, awkward or outright funny names. These types of names are not unique to any group in the world as every ethnicity has its own share of them. Even some English names are funny and awkward. I've seen my own fair share of some of these types of names across various Nigerian ethnic groups. Some are first names but most are surnames. Let's have some fun and list some of these names we have come across or heard of. If your name happens to turn up, please don't take it personally. This is just for fun so when you see yours, just return the favour and post another name that fits into what we are looking for .
So to all now, what are some of the most awkward, weirdest or outright funny names you've come across or heard of in your language/dialect? Please translate to English as you list them.
Let me start by mentioning some in Urhobo language :
1. Oronimighwu: My community wants me to die
2. Idjigherekpeki: Bicycle went to market
3. Ogbajiriemu: Strong man still eats food
4. Omitimidaka: Cassava girl
5. Ukpubeku: Big Bone
Lalasticlala and Seun: What are some of the funny names you've come across in your dialect/language?
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by HungerBAD: 12:08pm
Jesukristikwiifatherrrrr
(Jesus Christ no dey Kill Reverend father)
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 12:13pm
Other funny Urhobo names courtesy of Best Oghenero Okpako:
(1) Erarhoghwa: Bad load
(2) Orukpeshekekodioghwere: Who is blessed by the year becomes a successful farmer
(3) Akobe or Agbako: Trap
(4) Enyabevwe: I'm tired of walking/movement
(5) Irimiatakanye: What am I meant to tell them?
(6) Eghwrudjakpor: Life retain me
(7) Odo: Maggot
(8.) Obvie: Slave
(9) Ekpobadarho: Respite comes outside home
(10) Obadaseranye: Outsiders are their favourites
(11) Ikwekun: Dirt or dirty
(12) Inaya or Ofian: Lie
(13) Igbigbije: Send him/her away with threats
(14) Ubeku: Bone
(15) Egwhubare: I'm tired of dying
(16) Ughwujovwo: Death has relented
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 12:14pm
HungerBAD:
LoL. Epic
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 12:17pm
More Urhobo funny names, courtesy of Sunday Disowe:
1. Diemiruaye: What have I done to them?
2. Iwregrebunese: Enemies are in majority than friends.
3. Akpobevwe: I am tired of life.
4. Akpoguonomehwe: Life wants me dead.
5. Ugwhuveta: Death goes with many talks.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 12:24pm
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:27pm
This thread will be interesting
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by drunkcow(m): 12:28pm
Yoruba
arigbabuwo lukuluku
the names jst sounds funny
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 12:29pm
drunkcow:
Yes. It does sound funny . What does it mean?
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:33pm
Lols
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 12:34pm
Also in Urhobo, courtesy of Evuiroro Tega:
Ogberejeko: Poor people are also in Lagos .
Onojemomo: Who doesn't borrow?
Eghrebayere: Are they tired of keeping malice?
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by walcut(m): 12:38pm
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by kingxsamz(m): 12:48pm
MMERIBEKINI HILARION ....
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by Efewestern: 1:26pm
ephoto - picture
Edeki - Market day
Emuejor - For meant for the gods
Orkrekre - Short person (I don't know o, but I find this name funny)
Emu - Food
Buluku - Skirt (the type our granny wears) (I still remember one girl bearing this name in my primary school, Good old days)
make I pause here.
onuwaje might add more weird names to the list.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 1:54pm
Efewestern:
I had a course mate whose name was Emu. I con tire for the matter sef. Anytime I see her na food I dey think of .
Remembered another awkward name now:
Ahwinahwi : Black person
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by Sanchez01: 2:01pm
HungerBAD:
I'm in pieces! This looks like an Urhobo name.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 2:10pm
Sanchez01:
Its either Edo or Urhobo, no doubts about that.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by Sanchez01: 2:15pm
Etymology
The names are actually funny but proverbial. Urhobos are quite petty and often tend to carefully record hurts done against them. Often times, they become bitter to the point that the child who comes into the family at the time would be given a name that best describes the scenario at the time.
E.g;
Ogberejeko: Poor people are also in Lagos
A possible scenario around a name like this would be the case of a family a bitter family whose communal friend or whoever moves to Lagos for greener pastures and in turn did not do well as gossipped or hoped. The revelation comes to light when he or she is visited and sadly, turns out he or she is nowhere near those living in the village, standard-of-living wise.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by Sanchez01: 2:17pm
fratermathy:I see... Funny name though.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by Efewestern: 2:18pm
fratermathy:
Black person = Obiebi.
I really don't know how they come up with such names.
cc:
lalasticlala
seun
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by Efewestern: 2:20pm
fratermathy:that name has no meaning in urhobo.
Maybe it's esan
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 2:39pm
Sanchez01:
The explanation makes sense but have you tried to understand what possible reason would make a parent name his/her child: "Idjigherekpeki" (Bicycle went to market). That doesn't seem to make sense at all...
Another one is Akpowowo (Life is Ugly?)
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 2:40pm
Efewestern:
I have a friend who bears Ubiebi as surname now sef. Wonderful Urhobo names!
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by RedboneSmith(m): 2:42pm
Efewestern:
More likely the poster is just pulling you people's legs.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by HungerBAD: 2:59pm
Efewestern:
Its actually Urhobo.
Since you understand Urhobo very well. Say it in Urhobo that Jesus Christ dont kill father(Reverend Father) and tell me how what i wrote is wrong.
Truth is,you have not heard all names in this life.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by igbodefender: 3:15pm
fratermathy:Here is one Igbo praise name/title that is quite out of the ordinary:
Agwoturumbe, meaning, 'The snake that stings the tortoise' (a mean feat, when you consider the fact that most of the tortoise's body is covered with protective shells.)
A man with such a praise name may have achieved an 'impossible feat'.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by Sanchez01: 3:15pm
fratermathy:Idjigherekpeki doesn't really make sense. Akpowowo does, though. It could be a case of a family who experienced and endured harsh difficulties.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by igbodefender: 3:38pm
Otofe: praise name given to a married Anioma (Delta) Igbo woman that means 'One who cooks soup (ofe)'.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by RedboneSmith(m): 4:11pm
Tabansi is an Igbo name that literarily means Keep Eating Sh!t. But maybe it has a deeper meaning that isn't apparent to me.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by RedboneSmith(m): 4:15pm
Another strange name I have encountered in Oshimili (Delta State) is Njokanma -Evil is Better. I am also hoping this one too has a deeper meaning that eludes me.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by Efewestern: 4:19pm
HungerBAD:
Jesuchristioke'kwe'owaran ,this is the best best translation I can give to that name.
yes no doubt I haven't heard of all the name in this life.
|Re: What Are Some Of The Weird And Funny Names In Your Language/Dialect? by fratermathy(m): 4:44pm
Efewestern:
I think it is Urhobo but he didn't spell it well.
