THERE was free drama at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza when a Donbrook married woman was caught in the arms of her husband’s best friend on Saturday.



People were restrained from meting instant justice on Yelmina Mazhindu, 35, and Mike Chiripanyanga after learning from the former’s husband that they were cheating.



The two were caught leaving a house where they allegedly had sex while one of her twins was by their side when members of Johanne Masowe restrained the fight.







Yelmina, a mother of twins’ luck ran out after her husband, only identified as Gift, visited Madzibaba Stephen Mugariri who gave a prophecy exposing her shenanigans.



Madzibaba Stephen located through prophecy, at least according to him, that Yelmina lied to Gift that she was to attend a women round table where she was to receive her share when she was destined to have quality time with Mike.



Yelmina was led to Madzibaba Stephen’s shrine along with Mike where she hauled unprintable words to Madzibaba Stephen accusing him of wrecking her marriage.



“It is very unfair for Madzibaba Stephen to give his prophecies to people who are not at his shrine, do you want to gain fame from exposing me, muri mbwa, sh*t yemunhu” Yelmina was heard saying before she was whisked away from the shrine by elderly women for counseling.



Gift confirmed prophecies made to him saying he decided to visit Madzibaba Stephen for spiritual help since he has gone for years without getting a job.





[img]http://hmetro.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Gift.jpg[/img]





“My wife left home saying she was going to receive a round from their women round table club and she took with her one of our twins ini ndikasara neasinganetse,” said Gift.



“I later decided to visit Madzibaba Stephen for prayers since I am failing to get employment and upon arrival I volunteered to help a family that was rescued from road traffic accident.



“I want to believe that God has heard my prayers because I never knew that my best friend was bedding my wife for the past year and how they decided to leave Donbrook to have quality time in Chitungwiza still remains a mystery to me.



“I am doubting if these twins are mine and if they are mine it is better for Mike to live with Yelmina and leave me with my kids.



“What lesson was she teaching my child when she feels comfortable having sex with a stranger in the child’s presence?

“Mike must explain this better to me or else haipere nyaya yacho,” said Gift in tears.



Yelmina confirmed bedding Mike arguing that she was after supporting their children since Gift was unemployed and blamed Madzibaba for exposing her.



“Vadii kubatsira Gift kuti awane basa, vanamatwins ndovapei iye neni tisingashande. Mike bought pampers, food and clothes for the babies forcing me to give in to his demands for sex,” said Yelmina.



“We had protected sex in a lodge before Gift arrived with two men putting on white garments and the money he gave me will benefit Gift and the twins.



“Inhamo yandidariso asi hazvisiizvo zvavangaitire sowe ravo kufumura vanhu vari uko vachisiya varipano ava.



“It is a true prophecy but it affected my marriage. I did not know that my husband was visiting Chitungwiza and to us we thought it was far away from where we live.



“Yes we had sex when my baby was by our side eating chips bought by Mike and I do not see it bad as what he want people to believe,” said Yelmina wishing Gift to forgive her wrong.



Mike told H-Metro that he was left without an option after Yelmina was ever demanding money from him to support the family.



“Wangu pakaipa Gift ishamwari yangu chaiyo uye anotamba karate am fearing for my life after this. I regret my actions and I think Madzibaba Stephen has to provide me with security because these people and Gift will attack me,” said Mike.



Madzibaba Stephen told H-Metro that he met Gift and revealed his mother’s name to prove that the twins were his and urged him to forgive his wife in order to receive grace from God.



“The twins are Gift’s children and I proved this to Gift by giving him his mother’s name and he was convinced,” said Madzibaba Stephen.



“Mudzimu unoyera wakandituma kuchenesa nyika, handitye uye ndicharamba ndichifamba handimiswe nevaiti vezvakaipa, nyika ngaipone,” he said.



Madzibaba Stephen, popularly known for back to sender prayers, had a three day prayer meeting at his base in Zengeza where he exposed evil acts that include witchcraft.



