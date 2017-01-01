₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by dre11(m): 1:16pm
Caught cheating with hubby’s friend
By Arron Nyamayaro
http://hmetro.co.zw/caught-cheating-with-hubbys-friend/
Pics 1: scuffle at Huruyadzo shopping centre
Pics 2 & 3: Gift and Yelmina
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Josephjnr(m): 1:19pm
Hahahaha! Funny but not funny news.
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by FemiEddy(m): 1:30pm
Maybe the poster below me have something to say
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by decatalyst(m): 1:37pm
Unfortunately, I have nothing to say...cuz I am eating
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Keneking: 1:39pm
The one below has something new to say
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by dangotesmummy: 1:44pm
Wait o is that the woman foorkeen her husband's best friend? She looks s.u- 'issh.not physically attractive in any shape or form.see as she tied scarf on her head like all those religious extremist frustrated house wives that their husbands have abandoned 10years ago
And na them go dey form pious and preachy. You go almost think say them no dey fook
Na their type go dey preach if you wear high heels you'll go to hell,if you wear trousers you will go to hell,if you fok another Mans wife you will go to hell
Ashe won tie like oko gan bayi.won mo nkan to dalara
Like my favourite actress mide Martin's will say,obo olonje meji,oko nikan lomanje .tasting different flavors of phenese meanwhile carrying the ambience and outward appearance of all those deeper life house wives ?
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Evablizin(f): 1:46pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Young03(m): 2:11pm
One foolish girl talk am nah
share your man with your friends
so the woman is sharing her pussi to her husbands friend
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Papaaldrich: 2:42pm
Expect the unexpected.
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by dhope001(m): 2:42pm
He's not a true friend in the first place.
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Doctorphil: 2:42pm
Conji na bastard
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Elslim: 2:42pm
why are they friends if they can share
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by WebSurfer(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by ozoemenaca: 2:43pm
There are many of them out there waiting to be caught
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:43pm
There's nothing wrong in what the woman did.
The mothers of most people criticizing thus woman for satisfying her sexual thirst are guilty of this.
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by noble71(m): 2:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Vomit it......... Any day you make sensible comment on this forum I will deactivate my account.
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Alameer(m): 2:44pm
[wushin wushin may be her husband no get big banana]
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by BABANGBALI: 2:44pm
That's what happens when your prick does not get to her throat to make her moan and say thank you sir
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by netbeans1(m): 2:44pm
Nah Wah
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by infogenius(m): 2:44pm
Only in Zimbabwe they get caught but this sh*t happens every where
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by BABANGBALI: 2:45pm
ozoemenaca:na me dey help our landlord flog him wives
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by iamJ(m): 2:45pm
dey her face, that is the face of a cheater, most women that look like that always cheat na dem dem, na the work wen dem dey do
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by MadCow1: 2:47pm
Sooo
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by talkeverytime: 2:47pm
hmmm... Cheaters everywhere.
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Ofili077(m): 2:47pm
What is life
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by kuuljay(m): 2:47pm
The crime is getting caught
Mean while my Muslim brothers should exercise patience,we are on top of the situation
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by Hollex19(m): 2:47pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by zolapower: 2:47pm
Zimbabwe again ! I don't tire for Mugabe and him people oo.
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by KingBish(f): 2:47pm
Lobatan
|Re: Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) by almsofgold: 2:48pm
“My wife left home saying she was going to receive a round from their women round table club and she took with her one of our twins ini ndikasara neasinganetse,” said Gift.
She got the round ,didn't she?
