₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,938 members, 3,760,510 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 03:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt (3732 Views)
Learn How To Make Bitter Leaf And Okro Soup / A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends / Ever Made Okra Soup With Turkey,then Try This! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:23pm
Popular Port Harcourt Pastor Prepares Okro Soup With #500
Following the recent trend online that it is impossible to cook soup with #500, a popular Port Harcourt based pastor took up the challenge to clear all doubts as he personally prepared one with the said amount. Read what he wrote on Facebook.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10212856846312109&id=1117800617
Make una come chop.
Cc: Seun
Cc: Lalasticlala
Food is ready my boss
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:25pm
More
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:35pm
Food is ready
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:45pm
My favorite soup any day anytime
1 Like
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:49pm
But can you cook with #500
ReneeNuttall:
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:50pm
JD Kosita Madu
lalasticlala:
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Jostico: 2:52pm
That dude is a full time dude.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:52pm
[quote author=PastorandMentor post=60002136]But can you cook with #500 [/quo
If am to cook okra soup to my taste,am afraid no!
1 Like
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:06pm
God bless you Man of God!!!
And one nonsense slaying slave will be asking for 1 million to prepare that.
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by OldBeer: 3:06pm
God may I never return to that situation of using #500 to cook food.
Those time in school don pass.
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by fratermathy(m): 3:06pm
I thought he prayed and Okro soup just appeared in his pot. I'm disappointed.
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Crystalline(f): 3:07pm
Why did I open this thread, now I'm so hungry
1 Like
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by pastorlams(m): 3:08pm
nice. google "pastor lams blog" for inspiring articles and thank me later nice. google "pastor lams blog" for inspiring articles and thank me later
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by twinskenny(m): 3:08pm
Look nicw
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by sukkot: 3:08pm
that dont even look right. the end result that is.
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:09pm
t
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Criis(m): 3:09pm
Palmoil #40?
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by jordyspices: 3:09pm
Him own small na only fish i go buy the rest ingredients i go borrow from mama nkechi nd iya shukurat
1 Like
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by chinoxstock: 3:09pm
Nice.
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Chuukwudi(m): 3:09pm
You cooked and your pot is still looking empty.
I can cook better with less money.
Tiny piece of Smoked fish... 50
Small piece of meat... 20
Ugu... 50
Crayfish... 50
Palm oil... 40
Salt(packet, so I didn't use allow ) .... Free
Spices... 70
Pepper.. 20
Onions... 10
Plenty achị (thickener)... 100
Total is N370.
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Criis(m): 3:09pm
sukkot:
Fish? Vegetable?
1 Like
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by omonla10(m): 3:09pm
A lot of people know this including me.. They're just not honest enough to admit it..
Naija land of hypocrisy
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Lexusgs430: 3:09pm
Which year ?
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Horlufemi(m): 3:09pm
Where is the liver and intestines
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 3:09pm
I can cook it with less.
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by sgtponzihater1: 3:09pm
Good job. All these miscreants screaming about the country can now appreciate the fact that laziness is their biggest challenge.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by kenonze(f): 3:10pm
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by iyke926(m): 3:10pm
ReneeNuttall:I dislike okro soup. Eats it like 3-4 times in a year.
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by pauljumbo: 3:10pm
Awesome and lovely I like Nigerians
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Lexusgs430: 3:10pm
Cost of gas nko ?
|Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Jwonder(m): 3:10pm
ahh!! something we do back in school, during exam tym when brokenness hit hard men go just coordinate soup with the least 500, we even they prepare Egg soup with Okro!.. i miss those days
How To Make Coleslaw / . / Mama Put / Modern Eatery Which Do You Preffer See Mouth Watering Photos
Viewing this topic: Chikko, Z4Gardell(f), taurus21, iykepromotions, lilmax(m), skillip(m), wordsbase(m), tpwealth(m), Joshmedia1, Leysco(m), akpanoka, Victar(m), Siga, moscyt(m), acesoul(m), Vecharry(m), Xlad(m), sophiadaniel(f), mideactive, kenny9ce(m), sagod, cedeki(m), Temas(m), ukfrank1, nehun, Bustincole, joshgold(m), najaka(f), kenx1(m), sainteve4r(m), unikdamzel(f), felixiho(m), Abubaka50, OritaIbadan, Demex40(m), ebuka1511(m), alberson(f), Compliant, joseboy199(m), Omeokachie, bello73(m), tubby0425(m), drake22, deriod(m), hipswrites(f), Engrr(m), legalking, freeDR(m), pastorlams(m), ejimoney(m), tayebest(m), Freeezzz(m), tunemike(m), Bigdannic(m), kennygee(f), hazard1759(m), Veetee(m), philfearon(m), WINDSOW(m), fabian063(m), samskin(m), chuksdavid28(m), veraponpo(m), ITbomb(m), Arthurwinner(m), jaymichael(m), Akazeta, Donovan, laraoge, badoi(m), valdes00(m), dearsly(m), KingsArome(m), Kulgirl, phebean008(f), Jnrbaino4real(m), feyiona(m), Mekzyz(m), Standard92(f), Rapture4real(m), Nwaisuochi(m), marwanafrica(m), Adadioranma79(f), BaesDiary, eyiye(f), Cacawa2, Donald1987, Esji80(m), ohsars2506, ugoboss26(m), Partnerbiz3, sucre, Afriface, coldsummer, Helentwitty, daps1, Emperor119(m), dassylegend(f), manchik(m), paiz(m), justlaw(m), iyzeek(m), abdulyaro66(m), DaBillionnaire, sunstyle(m), Pesuzok(m), ikay00406(m), TheMainMan, iammo(m), DukeNija(m), YINKS89(m), repogirl(f), Oluwabenny, cnc(m), BennyMM(f), dainvincible(m), quickly, newsynews, ecosystm(m), Elder4sure(m), Elesta(f), Emeritusseun(m), LORDON(m), freezze(m), CaraJewel(f), comos, piax(m), Excelento(m), vickindy, Benny95(m), Dabbyfab, olawaleidris03(m), oyebode95(m), AKAKAK(m), jbl007(m), Clefcentfelix(m), MossLuv, andresia(m), kaima1984(f), snazzy5050(m), topnapg(m), emmyzworld(m), arinzeasika(m), Jazmiynne, talkeverytime, femi4, emmyspark007(m), siralexis(m), Silvertrinity(f), 01mcfadden(m), olusholaonipede(f), oladayo63(m), vkon2(m), Chuukwudi(m), Natcho, andybini(m), holluville, Utibejames, toosoon(m), sukkot, macmiral(m), mhiztaNexy(m), petrelli07, gare(f), peekay007, harriet412(f), sasteve(m), sleekyonyx(f), Epiclove(m), PastorandMentor(m), welzyj2(m), acelaw, Austino44444, fredsleem(m), nifemi2011, loadux(f), oyibo4real, Maryam1234(f), rasazee(m), Monaco2(m), Samola1(m), kykhelomor(f), LordKO(m), originalKsp(m), B737NG, odamilola36(m), Nistfrank(m), glinty, ibnchokomah(m), PROPHETmichael, marksooyinmiebi(m), username226, maleekberry, nopains, excel4us, AYANFEGOLD, Goodinfo, Phi001(m), lebron7(m), shfizle(m), shegzee43, agboben(m), Oloro29(m), synclaire, kaycyor, NosaHenry(m), luvinhubby(m), henribj(m), Opemipo011, ArabaNana(f), Limitless72(m), ashtech, Akeem1759, ActionsShure, Bold11, uwandukahuna(m), Lanrelorry, kachijack(m), trux(m), SHEYOR(m), MissJoy29(f), Praise017, olaobamide, serverconnect, nnaubanna, Elbizzcklinz(m), umar759(m), keji09(m), phemie007(m), onila(f), PreciousBeauty(f), sholzy216, twascas, femility(m), WhiskeyTangoFox, duduzz, baronene(m), mosedgreat(m), Orodje(m), dexter1983(m), Ayesa(m), ReneeNuttall(f), chiforall, kk4real, Lovine, samedi74(m), ZirdoRoray(m), yinchar(m), dessydayne(m), orlymat and 389 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8