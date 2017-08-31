₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,938 members, 3,760,510 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 03:20 PM

Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt (3732 Views)

Learn How To Make Bitter Leaf And Okro Soup / A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends / Ever Made Okra Soup With Turkey,then Try This! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:23pm
Popular Port Harcourt Pastor Prepares Okro Soup With #500

Following the recent trend online that it is impossible to cook soup with #500, a popular Port Harcourt based pastor took up the challenge to clear all doubts as he personally prepared one with the said amount. Read what he wrote on Facebook.

By now, you'll know I am #voltron. I love to stand up in defense of people especially when I don't understand the reason they are being vilified and or bullied.
A young lady, thinking she was being helpful, posted how she used 500 naira to cook okro soup.
All hell broke loose and people made fun of her calling her unreasonable and unrealistic and a liar.
It didn't help that another lady posted that she had tried it and it was possible. That one too received her own fair share of ridicule....surprisingly, more from women.

But because I remember how, thirty years ago my mother had to re-adjust and cook at a very low budget after my father's thriving businesses were closed down by a certain man who is now una Oga at the top, I believed the women.

Anyway, I decided to try it. I went to the market myself and contrary to insinuations that you can't get smoked fish for that price, I actually got for 200 naira.... Yes, and I live in Woji, Portharcourt. (oil city)
So, I bought the following ingredients as given by one of the ladies.
Mind you, I did not use anything already in the house... Not even salt... I bought everything.
Smoked fish... 200
Okro... 50
Ugu... 50
Crayfish... 50
Palm oil... 40
Salt(packet, so I didn't use allow ) ....50
Maggi... 20
Pepper.. 20
Onions... 20

Exactly 500 naira. Believe me people, it is delicious and here it is. I cooked it my self...and yes I am a very good cook�.

Before you add me with the ladies in the ridicule, (and that's okay), kindly see what I have learned from this....
1. Before you conclude that something is impossible, try it.
2. It is essential to learn to be creative in survival skills peradventure you experience a season of lack and you cannot buy your ingredients in Spar.
3. Those that cannot go to a restaurant to pay 3000 naira for a plate of food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, still have access to nutritional food... Don't rubbish them.
4. Many of us need to come out from the castles we have put ourselves in and go into the real world to appreciate that life goes on even without opulence.
5. Whatever your budget, food can be on the table.

A lady was surprised to see Apostle Jay, that she sees only on television, in the market. When I explained my mission, she shocked me by saying that with as little as 400 naira she makes Isam(periwinkle) soup for her family.

So, here it is... Fresh okro and ugu soup with smoked fish made with exactly 500 naira ingredients....
My life's creed?: Until I have disproved a thing, scripture says to walk in love because love according to 1Cor.13:7 Beareth all things,believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.

NB: Please don't comment about gas or anything like that. The ladies never added fuel to the 500 naira budget.... And by the way, who does that? �

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10212856846312109&id=1117800617

Make una come chop.

Cc: Seun
Cc: Lalasticlala
Food is ready my boss

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:25pm
More

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:35pm
Food is ready

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:45pm
My favorite soup any day anytime

1 Like

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:49pm
But can you cook with #500
ReneeNuttall:
My favorite soup any day anytime
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by PastorandMentor(m): 2:50pm
JD Kosita Madu
lalasticlala:
His Facebook link pls
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Jostico: 2:52pm
That dude is a full time dude.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:52pm
[quote author=PastorandMentor post=60002136]But can you cook with #500 [/quo


If am to cook okra soup to my taste,am afraid no!

1 Like

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:06pm
God bless you Man of God!!!
And one nonsense slaying slave will be asking for 1 million to prepare that.
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by OldBeer: 3:06pm
God may I never return to that situation of using #500 to cook food.
Those time in school don pass.

4 Likes

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by fratermathy(m): 3:06pm
I thought he prayed and Okro soup just appeared in his pot. I'm disappointed.
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Crystalline(f): 3:07pm
Why did I open this thread, now I'm so hungry

1 Like

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by pastorlams(m): 3:08pm
winknice. google "pastor lams blog" for inspiring articles and thank me later winknice. google "pastor lams blog" for inspiring articles and thank me later
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by twinskenny(m): 3:08pm
Look nicw
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by sukkot: 3:08pm
that dont even look right. the end result that is.
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:09pm
t
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Criis(m): 3:09pm
Palmoil #40?
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by jordyspices: 3:09pm
Him own small na only fish i go buy the rest ingredients i go borrow from mama nkechi nd iya shukurat undecided grin

1 Like

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by chinoxstock: 3:09pm
Nice.
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Chuukwudi(m): 3:09pm
You cooked and your pot is still looking empty.

I can cook better with less money.

Tiny piece of Smoked fish... 50
Small piece of meat... 20
Ugu... 50
Crayfish... 50
Palm oil... 40
Salt(packet, so I didn't use allow ) .... Free
Spices... 70
Pepper.. 20
Onions... 10

Plenty achị (thickener)... 100

Total is N370.

undecided
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Criis(m): 3:09pm
sukkot:
vegetarian ass nigga

Fish? Vegetable?

1 Like

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by omonla10(m): 3:09pm
A lot of people know this including me.. They're just not honest enough to admit it..

Naija land of hypocrisy

3 Likes

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Lexusgs430: 3:09pm
Which year ?
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Horlufemi(m): 3:09pm
Where is the liver and intestines grin
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 3:09pm
I can cook it with less.
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by sgtponzihater1: 3:09pm
Good job. All these miscreants screaming about the country can now appreciate the fact that laziness is their biggest challenge.

1 Like

Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by kenonze(f): 3:10pm
grin
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by iyke926(m): 3:10pm
ReneeNuttall:
My favorite soup any day anytime
I dislike okro soup. Eats it like 3-4 times in a year. sad
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by pauljumbo: 3:10pm
Awesome and lovely I like Nigerians
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Lexusgs430: 3:10pm
Cost of gas nko ?
Re: Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt by Jwonder(m): 3:10pm
ahh!! something we do back in school, during exam tym when brokenness hit hard men go just coordinate soup with the least 500, we even they prepare Egg soup with Okro!.. i miss those days

(0) (1) (Reply)

How To Make Coleslaw / . / Mama Put / Modern Eatery Which Do You Preffer See Mouth Watering Photos

Viewing this topic: Chikko, Z4Gardell(f), taurus21, iykepromotions, lilmax(m), skillip(m), wordsbase(m), tpwealth(m), Joshmedia1, Leysco(m), akpanoka, Victar(m), Siga, moscyt(m), acesoul(m), Vecharry(m), Xlad(m), sophiadaniel(f), mideactive, kenny9ce(m), sagod, cedeki(m), Temas(m), ukfrank1, nehun, Bustincole, joshgold(m), najaka(f), kenx1(m), sainteve4r(m), unikdamzel(f), felixiho(m), Abubaka50, OritaIbadan, Demex40(m), ebuka1511(m), alberson(f), Compliant, joseboy199(m), Omeokachie, bello73(m), tubby0425(m), drake22, deriod(m), hipswrites(f), Engrr(m), legalking, freeDR(m), pastorlams(m), ejimoney(m), tayebest(m), Freeezzz(m), tunemike(m), Bigdannic(m), kennygee(f), hazard1759(m), Veetee(m), philfearon(m), WINDSOW(m), fabian063(m), samskin(m), chuksdavid28(m), veraponpo(m), ITbomb(m), Arthurwinner(m), jaymichael(m), Akazeta, Donovan, laraoge, badoi(m), valdes00(m), dearsly(m), KingsArome(m), Kulgirl, phebean008(f), Jnrbaino4real(m), feyiona(m), Mekzyz(m), Standard92(f), Rapture4real(m), Nwaisuochi(m), marwanafrica(m), Adadioranma79(f), BaesDiary, eyiye(f), Cacawa2, Donald1987, Esji80(m), ohsars2506, ugoboss26(m), Partnerbiz3, sucre, Afriface, coldsummer, Helentwitty, daps1, Emperor119(m), dassylegend(f), manchik(m), paiz(m), justlaw(m), iyzeek(m), abdulyaro66(m), DaBillionnaire, sunstyle(m), Pesuzok(m), ikay00406(m), TheMainMan, iammo(m), DukeNija(m), YINKS89(m), repogirl(f), Oluwabenny, cnc(m), BennyMM(f), dainvincible(m), quickly, newsynews, ecosystm(m), Elder4sure(m), Elesta(f), Emeritusseun(m), LORDON(m), freezze(m), CaraJewel(f), comos, piax(m), Excelento(m), vickindy, Benny95(m), Dabbyfab, olawaleidris03(m), oyebode95(m), AKAKAK(m), jbl007(m), Clefcentfelix(m), MossLuv, andresia(m), kaima1984(f), snazzy5050(m), topnapg(m), emmyzworld(m), arinzeasika(m), Jazmiynne, talkeverytime, femi4, emmyspark007(m), siralexis(m), Silvertrinity(f), 01mcfadden(m), olusholaonipede(f), oladayo63(m), vkon2(m), Chuukwudi(m), Natcho, andybini(m), holluville, Utibejames, toosoon(m), sukkot, macmiral(m), mhiztaNexy(m), petrelli07, gare(f), peekay007, harriet412(f), sasteve(m), sleekyonyx(f), Epiclove(m), PastorandMentor(m), welzyj2(m), acelaw, Austino44444, fredsleem(m), nifemi2011, loadux(f), oyibo4real, Maryam1234(f), rasazee(m), Monaco2(m), Samola1(m), kykhelomor(f), LordKO(m), originalKsp(m), B737NG, odamilola36(m), Nistfrank(m), glinty, ibnchokomah(m), PROPHETmichael, marksooyinmiebi(m), username226, maleekberry, nopains, excel4us, AYANFEGOLD, Goodinfo, Phi001(m), lebron7(m), shfizle(m), shegzee43, agboben(m), Oloro29(m), synclaire, kaycyor, NosaHenry(m), luvinhubby(m), henribj(m), Opemipo011, ArabaNana(f), Limitless72(m), ashtech, Akeem1759, ActionsShure, Bold11, uwandukahuna(m), Lanrelorry, kachijack(m), trux(m), SHEYOR(m), MissJoy29(f), Praise017, olaobamide, serverconnect, nnaubanna, Elbizzcklinz(m), umar759(m), keji09(m), phemie007(m), onila(f), PreciousBeauty(f), sholzy216, twascas, femility(m), WhiskeyTangoFox, duduzz, baronene(m), mosedgreat(m), Orodje(m), dexter1983(m), Ayesa(m), ReneeNuttall(f), chiforall, kk4real, Lovine, samedi74(m), ZirdoRoray(m), yinchar(m), dessydayne(m), orlymat and 389 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.