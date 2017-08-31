Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) (1151 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Eid al-Adha is Another Name for Eid-ul-Kabir



The Sallah festival is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Isma’il (Ishmail) as an act of submission to God’s (Allah) command. The festival is popularly known as Eid-el-Kabir, and is also called Eid-al-Adha. In English, the Sallah festival name translates to the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’ or the ‘Sacrifice Feast’.



The Calendar Date



In the Islamic lunar calendar, the Sallah festival typically falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for two days.



It Marks the Climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage



The Sallah festival is such a significant one because the Day of Sacrifice marks the climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage, which is the fifth pillar of Islam. During the festival, rams are slaughtered all over the world to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his beloved son for Allah. Celebrations usually continue for about three to five days after the festival day, with visitations to friends, families and recreational sites, as well as with the exchange of pleasantries saying ‘Eid Mubarak’.



Sacrifice of their Best Halal



Muslim faithfuls and their families sacrifice their best halal (that is, an acceptable domestic animal, usually a cow, camel, goat, sheep or ram, depending on the region and what the family can afford) as a symbol of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son to Allah. The sacrificed animals have to meet certain age and quality standards to be considered acceptable and permissible sacrifices.



Demonstration of the Charitable Practice Among the Muslim Community



To demonstrate the charitable practice among the Muslim community, efforts are made to ensure that during Eid-el-Kabir no impoverished person is denied the opportunity to partake in the sacrificial feast. The sacrificed animals are preferably divided into three parts of which one third of the meat is given to relatives, friends and neighbours, another third is retained for the family, and the last third is given to the poor and needy. It has been recorded that in Saudi Arabia, the meat from the slaughtered rams of each pilgrim is packaged and conveyed to the needy across borders of the world.



Source: The Sallah festival is a popular Muslim festival that brings Muslims around the world together in celebration. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 interesting facts about the Sallah festival.The Sallah festival is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Isma’il (Ishmail) as an act of submission to God’s (Allah) command. The festival is popularly known as Eid-el-Kabir, and is also called Eid-al-Adha. In English, the Sallah festival name translates to the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’ or the ‘Sacrifice Feast’.In the Islamic lunar calendar, the Sallah festival typically falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for two days.The Sallah festival is such a significant one because the Day of Sacrifice marks the climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage, which is the fifth pillar of Islam. During the festival, rams are slaughtered all over the world to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his beloved son for Allah. Celebrations usually continue for about three to five days after the festival day, with visitations to friends, families and recreational sites, as well as with the exchange of pleasantries saying ‘Eid Mubarak’.Muslim faithfuls and their families sacrifice their best halal (that is, an acceptable domestic animal, usually a cow, camel, goat, sheep or ram, depending on the region and what the family can afford) as a symbol of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son to Allah. The sacrificed animals have to meet certain age and quality standards to be considered acceptable and permissible sacrifices.To demonstrate the charitable practice among the Muslim community, efforts are made to ensure that during Eid-el-Kabir no impoverished person is denied the opportunity to partake in the sacrificial feast. The sacrificed animals are preferably divided into three parts of which one third of the meat is given to relatives, friends and neighbours, another third is retained for the family, and the last third is given to the poor and needy. It has been recorded that in Saudi Arabia, the meat from the slaughtered rams of each pilgrim is packaged and conveyed to the needy across borders of the world.Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-interesting-facts-sallah-festival-eid-ul-kabir/ 3 Likes

Just want to get front page, well happy Sallah to them sha 3 Likes

May Allah make it easy for us, erase our past and present sin and witness more in life.

Mashallah 1 Like

Nice write up. The sacrifial animal must not be sick, and all the body parts must be complete. Happy eid el adha to my fellow Muslims all over the world. In shaa Allah May Allah count us among the next pilgrims that will celebrate our eid El adha in mecca. Aaaaaaamin

Opinionated:

The Sallah festival is a popular Muslim festival that brings Muslims around the world together in celebration. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 interesting facts about the Sallah festival.



Eid al-Adha is Another Name for Eid-ul-Kabir



The Sallah festival is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Isma’il (Ishmail) as an act of submission to God’s (Allah) command. The festival is popularly known as Eid-el-Kabir, and is also called Eid-al-Adha. In English, the Sallah festival name translates to the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’ or the ‘Sacrifice Feast’.



The Calendar Date



In the Islamic lunar calendar, the Sallah festival typically falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for two days.





Ibn al-Qayyim (may Allaah have mercy on him) said in Zaad al-Ma’aad (2/319):

‘Ali ibn Abi Taalib (may Allaah have mercy on him) said: “The days of sacrifice are the Day of Sacrifice ( yawm al-nahr ) and the three

days after it.”

The three days are specified because they are the days of Mina, the days of stoning (the Jamaraat) and the day of al-Tashreeq. It is

forbidden to fast on these days. It was narrated via two isnaads, one of which supports the other, that the Prophet (peace and

blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “All of Mina is the place of sacrifice, and all the days of al-tashreeq are days of sacrifice.”

[Reported in Ibn Majah , Ahmad, Baihaqi and the hadeeth was classed as saheeh by al-Albaani in al-Silsilah al-Saheehah , 2476]







Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen said in Ahkaam al-Udhiyah , concerning the time for offering the sacrifice:

It is from after the Eid prayer on the Day of Sacrifice until the sun sets on the last of the days of al-tashreeq, which is the thirteenth

of Dhu’l-Hijjah. So there are four days of sacrifice: the day of Eid after the prayer, and three days after that.

It is permissible to offer the sacrifice during that time by night or by day, but it is better during the day.





It Marks the Climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage



The Sallah festival is such a significant one because the Day of Sacrifice marks the climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage, which is the fifth pillar of Islam. During the festival, rams are slaughtered all over the world to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his beloved son for Allah. Celebrations usually continue for about three to five days after the festival day, with visitations to friends, families and recreational sites, as well as with the exchange of pleasantries saying ‘Eid Mubarak’.



Sacrifice of their Best Halal



Muslim faithfuls and their families sacrifice their best halal (that is, an acceptable domestic animal, usually a cow, camel, goat, sheep or ram, depending on the region and what the family can afford) as a symbol of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son to Allah. The sacrificed animals have to meet certain age and quality standards to be considered acceptable and permissible sacrifices.



Demonstration of the Charitable Practice Among the Muslim Community



To demonstrate the charitable practice among the Muslim community, efforts are made to ensure that during Eid-el-Kabir no impoverished person is denied the opportunity to partake in the sacrificial feast. The sacrificed animals are preferably divided into three parts of which one third of the meat is given to relatives, friends and neighbours, another third is retained for the family, and the last third is given to the poor and needy. It has been recorded that in Saudi Arabia, the meat from the slaughtered rams of each pilgrim is packaged and conveyed to the needy across borders of the world.



Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-interesting-facts-sallah-festival-eid-ul-kabir/





Ibn al-Qayyim (may Allaah have mercy on him) said in Zaad al-Ma’aad (2/319):

‘Ali ibn Abi Taalib (may Allaah have mercy on him) said: “The days of sacrifice are the Day of Sacrifice ( yawm al-nahr ) and the three

days after it.”

The three days are specified because they are the days of Mina, the days of stoning (the Jamaraat) and the day of al-Tashreeq. It is

forbidden to fast on these days. It was narrated via two isnaads, one of which supports the other, that the Prophet (peace and

blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “All of Mina is the place of sacrifice, and all the days of al-tashreeq are days of sacrifice.”

[Reported in Ibn Majah , Ahmad, Baihaqi and the hadeeth was classed as saheeh by al-Albaani in al-Silsilah al-Saheehah , 2476]







Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen said in Ahkaam al-Udhiyah , concerning the time for offering the sacrifice:

It is from after the Eid prayer on the Day of Sacrifice until the sun sets on the last of the days of al-tashreeq, which is the thirteenth

of Dhu’l-Hijjah. So there are four days of sacrifice: the day of Eid after the prayer, and three days after that.

It is permissible to offer the sacrifice during that time by night or by day, but it is better during the day.

proud to be muslim

Masha Allah. we really need to mark it and thank Allah for the favor of being Muslims. How I wish d disbelievers would be guided to Islam. The Quran states it clearly that " certainly the religion by Allah (God) is Islam "

secret cult thread where you must swear an oath before you are allowed to comment

YEAH ONE INTERESTING THING ABOUT SALAH IS THAT THERE WILL BE MEAT SURPLUS