₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,937 members, 3,760,509 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 03:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) (1151 Views)
|5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by Opinionated: 2:38pm
The Sallah festival is a popular Muslim festival that brings Muslims around the world together in celebration. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 interesting facts about the Sallah festival.
Eid al-Adha is Another Name for Eid-ul-Kabir
The Sallah festival is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Isma’il (Ishmail) as an act of submission to God’s (Allah) command. The festival is popularly known as Eid-el-Kabir, and is also called Eid-al-Adha. In English, the Sallah festival name translates to the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’ or the ‘Sacrifice Feast’.
The Calendar Date
In the Islamic lunar calendar, the Sallah festival typically falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for two days.
It Marks the Climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage
The Sallah festival is such a significant one because the Day of Sacrifice marks the climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage, which is the fifth pillar of Islam. During the festival, rams are slaughtered all over the world to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his beloved son for Allah. Celebrations usually continue for about three to five days after the festival day, with visitations to friends, families and recreational sites, as well as with the exchange of pleasantries saying ‘Eid Mubarak’.
Sacrifice of their Best Halal
Muslim faithfuls and their families sacrifice their best halal (that is, an acceptable domestic animal, usually a cow, camel, goat, sheep or ram, depending on the region and what the family can afford) as a symbol of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son to Allah. The sacrificed animals have to meet certain age and quality standards to be considered acceptable and permissible sacrifices.
Demonstration of the Charitable Practice Among the Muslim Community
To demonstrate the charitable practice among the Muslim community, efforts are made to ensure that during Eid-el-Kabir no impoverished person is denied the opportunity to partake in the sacrificial feast. The sacrificed animals are preferably divided into three parts of which one third of the meat is given to relatives, friends and neighbours, another third is retained for the family, and the last third is given to the poor and needy. It has been recorded that in Saudi Arabia, the meat from the slaughtered rams of each pilgrim is packaged and conveyed to the needy across borders of the world.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-interesting-facts-sallah-festival-eid-ul-kabir/
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by Babachukwu: 3:02pm
Just want to get front page, well happy Sallah to them sha
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by Yusfunoble(m): 3:09pm
May Allah make it easy for us, erase our past and present sin and witness more in life.
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by Ourown(m): 3:09pm
Mashallah
1 Like
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by sheubaba2013: 3:10pm
Nice write up. The sacrifial animal must not be sick, and all the body parts must be complete. Happy eid el adha to my fellow Muslims all over the world. In shaa Allah May Allah count us among the next pilgrims that will celebrate our eid El adha in mecca. Aaaaaaamin
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by personal59(m): 3:10pm
Opinionated:
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by personal59(m): 3:10pm
Ibn al-Qayyim (may Allaah have mercy on him) said in Zaad al-Ma’aad (2/319):
‘Ali ibn Abi Taalib (may Allaah have mercy on him) said: “The days of sacrifice are the Day of Sacrifice ( yawm al-nahr ) and the three
days after it.”
The three days are specified because they are the days of Mina, the days of stoning (the Jamaraat) and the day of al-Tashreeq. It is
forbidden to fast on these days. It was narrated via two isnaads, one of which supports the other, that the Prophet (peace and
blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “All of Mina is the place of sacrifice, and all the days of al-tashreeq are days of sacrifice.”
[Reported in Ibn Majah , Ahmad, Baihaqi and the hadeeth was classed as saheeh by al-Albaani in al-Silsilah al-Saheehah , 2476]
Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen said in Ahkaam al-Udhiyah , concerning the time for offering the sacrifice:
It is from after the Eid prayer on the Day of Sacrifice until the sun sets on the last of the days of al-tashreeq, which is the thirteenth
of Dhu’l-Hijjah. So there are four days of sacrifice: the day of Eid after the prayer, and three days after that.
It is permissible to offer the sacrifice during that time by night or by day, but it is better during the day.
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by Rollwitu(f): 3:11pm
proud to be muslim
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by Quality20(m): 3:11pm
Masha Allah. we really need to mark it and thank Allah for the favor of being Muslims. How I wish d disbelievers would be guided to Islam. The Quran states it clearly that " certainly the religion by Allah (God) is Islam "
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by otitokoroleti: 3:14pm
secret cult thread where you must swear an oath before you are allowed to comment
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by deeone10: 3:15pm
YEAH ONE INTERESTING THING ABOUT SALAH IS THAT THERE WILL BE MEAT SURPLUS
|Re: 5 Interesting Facts About The Sallah Festival (eid-ul-kabir) by wrongnumber: 3:19pm
sheubaba2013:
This shows that Islam is an adaptation from the Bible cos Abraham is the role model for this.
(0) (Reply)
Mohammed A Warner, Jesus The Saviour! / Does It Matter Whether You Are Shia Or Sunni?: Let's Love Each Other / A Message From A Christian Sister To All Muslimahs
Viewing this topic: habeeb246(m), dtruth50(m), nothingmega122(m), Babachukwu, Mstymah(f), iLiquidator, eponoloyin, deeone10, obafemee80(m), Marcus01, ayodejioladejo5(m), teniboss(m), Izzy2hero(m), chijioke19974, tboiboks, kunle4toyeyaho, bsalawu, teeorume(m), chiozor, abdulq001(m), gaffyGIFT, Sapphire06(f), lamidi21(m), HeIsJesus, rotey73, Mac2016(m), Skenky(m), chiefcontroller, yemisolar(m), Promxy94(m), Ibrowski(m), silentrock(m), aitanofi(m), wrongnumber, zxcvb, aluta2, Adebaba1(m), femijay8271(m), Adewabdul, Bridget95(f), ghidhehorn, yuppy101(m), bleeper, Awodipog(m), MDsambo, BANTADDA, tripua, kinnex(m), namjago and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4