₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,030 members, 3,760,943 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 07:03 PM

Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress - Car Talk - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress (5199 Views)

Roadx Car Racing Starts In Nigeria! / Man Who Represented Nigeria In Dubai Auto Racing Returns After His Car Crashed / ROADKILL!!! First Story Racing Series In Nigeria. (Updated) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by autojosh: 4:06pm


In recent times, Car Race Competitions have been trending in Nigeria from Eleko Motor Race and Sagamu Rally to The Drift League and even superbike races. This is an amazing development Nigerians have obviously been waiting for.. and it’s now here at our doorstep.

The most interesting part of this development is the fact that the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) which promotes and governs motor sports worldwide has now shown keen interest in motor sports in Nigeria. This is evidenced by the FIA Sport African Regional Congress which was held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria on 25th and 26th of August, 2017. The Congress was attended by delegates from several countries and it was a huge success with great prospects for motor sports in Nigeria. The event focused on the growth of Automotive Sport in Africa with critical reference to Nigeria.



Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi (MFR, MNI) and FIA President Jean Todt met with the Vice President of Nigeria (Yemi Osinbajo) before the congress commenced.

ABOUT FIA (FEDERATION INTERNATIONALE DE L’AUTOMOBILE)

FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) which mean International Federation of Automobiles in english was founded in 1904 with the initial aim of ensuring coherent governance and safety to motor sport. However, they have since grown into a global organization that not only promotes motor sport, but also safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users across the world.

The FIA aims to ensure safe, affordable and clean systems of transport are available to all. They have also partnered The United Nations and Road Safety Organisations all over the world with aims to reduce fatalities on the roads by five million before 2020.

They currently have over 80 million members from 143 countries including Nigeria. Hence, the FIA Sport African Regional Congress 2017 was held in Nigeria hosted by Mr Ishaku Bamaiyi of Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria

This is the fourth FIA African Congress and representatives came from the following countries: Nigeria, Switzerland, Kenya, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, Uganda, France, Ethiopia, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Mozambique, Zambia, Madagascar, Morocco, Namibia, Libya etc. Worthy of note is the presence of the President of Automobile Sports Club of Nigeria – Mr Abdulraheem Agunbiade, Representative from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as Representatives from Federal Road Safety Commission.





ABOUT THE EVENT ORGANISER – ATCN (AUTOMOBILE AND TOURING CLUB OF NIGERIA)

Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria was established in May 2009 to promote Automobile Mobility, Tourism, Sport and Educate the General Public on Environmental Issues as well as Create Awareness/Campaign for Road Safety in Nigeria. Since its establishement, the association has organised various events to promote Automotive Sport and safety in Nigeria one of which is the popular Eleko Motor Race which has been held routinely at Eleko Beach in Lagos as well as the recently concluded FIA congress in Abuja amongst many others. The club’s President is Mr Ishaku Bamaiyi.



L-R: Surinder Thatthi (FIA Vice President), Ishaku Bamaiyi (President of Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria) and Jean Todt (FIA President)



SUMMARY OF ISSUES DISCUSSED

1.The event was flagged off by Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi (MFR, MNI) and FIA President Jean Todt who welcomed all the dignitaries and delegates before the welcome cocktail commenced at 7:30pm on Thursday 24th of August, 2017.

2.Mr Jean Todt who is also the United Nations Secretary General Envoy on Road Safety reiterated that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is an inspiration for other African countries to emulate in dealing with the menace of road traffic crashes in the continent.

3.The deliberation session commenced at 9:30am on Friday 25th of August 2017. Delegates talked about how Nigeria will benefit from Autosport in terms of creating jobs, improving tourism, creating strong bond amongst citizens, testing the integrity of automobile equipment/parts as well as discovering talents.

4.The FIA explained that Auto Sport is relatively safe as safety measures are always put in place. Risks and Hazards are always properly identified and mitigated. Safety equipment like the car databox, helmets, head restraints, harnesses, extinguishers and many others were also exhibited.

5.Nigeria was encouraged to take car racing competitions to the grassroots and capture kids and teenagers between the ages of 6 – 17 as most other countries do. They could start with go-kart competitions and grow through the ranks to become world champions.

6.Some FIA representatives appealed to the FRSC and Nigerian government to support Auto Sport being the giant of Africa. As Nigeria is needed to give Africa a voice in worldwide Auto Sport. South Africa currently has several racing events and many more professional race drivers but Nigeria is needed to take its rightful position.

7.Assistant Corps Marshal Olumide M. Olagunju of FRSC stated that the FRSC is absolutely committed to improving Auto Sports in Nigeria and advised that a follow up meeting should be arranged for further and in-depth discussion on the way forward.

8.A system that obtains in some other countries was also proposed where FRSC can grant a licence to teenage racers but such licence can only be used on race tracks and not on public roads. Therefore, cars of such young racers will only be transported to the race tracks by an adult co-driver or a flatbed truck.

9.Previous and existing racing event were also discussed. This includes: Eleko Motor Race, Sagamu Rally etc. These events were said to have been held using high safety standards whilst partnering with FRSC, Corporate Organisations, Paramedics, car scrutiniers and security agencies.

10.Mr Ade Ojuoko who is the promoter of Work and Play Events as well as the organiser of Sagamu Rally, confirmed another Rally Race is coming up on 11th of November 2017 at Ilara Mokin in Ondo State.

11.Finally, the association appealed for more government involvement in Auto Sport in Nigeria like the case of Kenya where the Country’s President comes to flag off their events.

12.The event ended at 6pm on Saturday 26th of August, 2017.

Are you a car race enthusiast? Then welcome to a new era of automotive sport in Nigeria.

https://autojosh.com/nigeria-hosts-worldwide-car-racing/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by autojosh: 4:07pm
.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by autojosh: 4:07pm
https://autojosh.com/nigeria-hosts-worldwide-car-racing/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by smartty68(m): 4:11pm
For real shocked

Wow, I'm touched! I love car racing smiley

10 Likes

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by samyomz(m): 5:51pm
Cool.... How i fit join with omolanke??

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by Integrityfarms(m): 5:51pm
Am just imagining which roads we have in this nation to ply this car race

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by soberdrunk(m): 5:52pm
".Mr Jean Todt who is also the United Nations Secretary General Envoy on Road Safety reiterated that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is an inspiration for other African countries to emulate in dealing with the menace of road traffic crashes in the continent."


Mr Jean Todt why nah??!! angry

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by Josh44s(m): 5:52pm
Not bad. Vin Diesel should come and do Fast and furious for Naija road. I laugh in Swahili
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by DickDastardLION(m): 5:53pm
cool
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by horlareey(m): 5:53pm
This is really good...
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by Naijacost22: 5:53pm
what the hell? A camry as and off road racing vehicle? WOW angry angry angry angry
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by Emmy9ite(m): 5:53pm
Cool

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by fk001: 5:55pm
Wow i am also a race lover.
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by NwaAmaikpe: 5:55pm
shocked


Car racing in Nigeria?

Who will volunteer his car for racing on Naija's dead roads.
Who in his right senses will use petrol bought with their hard-earned money to race.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by okway: 5:55pm
Everything in Lagos.

Ambode and Ogun needs to work together.....
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by ayoomoba1(m): 5:55pm
Where is d Road na...
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by Guilderland1: 5:56pm
It is true, we Edo witch has just finished registration, meanwhile do not allow your children to watch this racing live because wetin happened in November 23rd 1967 will happen again
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by Evaberry(f): 5:56pm
...

I dunno know why Nigeria derives pleasure in hosting stupid things



all this news sef


for those asking and making comments about the road

it's like u didn't read that they've already hosted it abi your brain is paining u
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by ijobaooorun(m): 5:56pm
Which road dey wan use

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by Doctorphil: 5:57pm
For our potholes?

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by obaival(m): 5:57pm
P
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by Rashman578(m): 5:58pm
Let an FRSC boss drive the inaugural ride

Learnt that some of dem can't drive yet they keep harassing drivers
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by papijulah: 5:59pm
I can race 3 limo at a time
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by naptu2: 6:01pm
Integrityfarms:
Am just imagining which roads we have in this nation to ply this car race

There have been car races in Nigeria (particularly rally raid races) since before independence, especially in Northern Nigeria. There was the famous Lagos to Sokoto Rally in the 1950-1970s and the Argungu-Sokoto Rally in the 1980s-2000s.

Nigeria, especially northern Nigeria (Sokoto, Kano, Yobe, etc. near the Sahara Desert) is perfect for rally raid races.
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by beardlessdude: 6:02pm
Integrityfarms:
Am just imagining which roads we have in this nation to ply this car race
gbam. You've said it all
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by smartty68(m): 6:03pm
Naijacost22:
what the hell? A camry as and off road racing vehicle? WOW angry angry angry angry
Would you have rather preferred a keke cheesy
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by oshe11(m): 6:03pm
wat lubbeech
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by ObalufonIII: 6:04pm
.

Car race in a country with mostly dilapidated roads.

Do Nigerian political leaders/officials ever feel any shame?

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by smartty68(m): 6:04pm
Integrityfarms:
Am just imagining which roads we have in this nation to ply this car race
Naija has more bad roads than good ones, so the bad roads could be used for the racing competition cheesy
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by biomustry: 6:05pm
God bless Nigeria
Re: Nigeria Hosts Worldwide Car Racing Organisation’s Regional Congress by naptu2: 6:06pm
naptu2:
The heroes of my childhood were Mario Andretti (because he won everything that a human being can win), Richard “The King” Petty (because he broke almost every bone in his body) and Nigel Mansell (just because).

I watched them on “The Champions” ( “They run, they jump, they fly. They are The Champions!” I’ve searched everywhere on the internet for that show and I still can’t find it) and ABC Wide World of Sports. Later on there was the George Michael Sports Machine, Trans World Sports and Gillette World Sports Special.

I didn’t know the names of the various series back then. I knew different types of cars by sight and I knew the names of the most famous races, but I didn’t know the names of the series.

So what I’m going to do is that I’m going to post pictures of every category of car that I remember and I’m going to state the name of the series that each type of competes in.

There was no Formula E back then, so I’m not going to post pictures of any formula E car. I’m also not going to post any old car (well, maybe I might post one or two) because it’s too hard to find the ones I want and I’m feeling lazy.

So here goes.

1) Formula 1
I knew the cars, I knew some of the drivers (Mansell and Andretti), I of course knew the Monaco Grand Prix, but I had no idea that it was called Formula 1 until 1990.

Formula 1 cars are open wheel and open cockpit cars and the races are held on racetracks. Formula 1 races are held all over the world. Here’s a picture of a formula 1 car (a Ferrari).


I also saw another type of race car (in films, magazines, etc.) and I thought it was from a different category of auto racing. I didn’t know that they are actually older formula 1 cars. Here’s a picture of a 1950s Maserati 250F.




2) Indycar
I also knew about the Indianapolis 500, but I didn’t know that it was part of a series. The Indianapolis 500 is the most important race in the Indycar championship. Indycar cars are also open wheel and open cockpit cars and the races are primarily held in North America. Indycar races are also held on racetracks and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was one of the only two American racetracks that I knew. Here is a picture of an Indycar race car.



3) Stock car
The only other American racetrack that I knew was the Daytona International Motor Speedway. They always talked about it on the ABC Wide World of Sports and the George Michael Sports Machine. The cars were obviously different from Formula 1 and Indycar cars. The cars are closed wheel and closed cockpit cars. They look more like the cars that you see on the street than Formula 1 cars. They are called stock cars.

I found out the name of this series in the late 1980s. It’s called Nascar. Nascar is not the only stock car racing series, but it’s the most famous and it’s primarily held in North America. Here’s what stock cars look like.



4) Sports car racing

Sports car racing is divided into two

a) Prototype
For some reason these were the cars that really captured my imagination. It might be because they were used in lots of movies, or maybe it was because of Le Mans, I’m not sure, but these were the cars that I dreamt about.

These are closed wheel and closed cockpit race cars. They don’t look anything like street cars. They are clearly race cars, but they are also closed wheel and mainly closed cockpit cars (there are a few open cockpit cars)

The Le Mans 24 hours is an exceptional race. It’s one of the most famous races in the world. Drivers race their cars around a racetrack for 24 hours. Teams are allowed to change drivers during the course of the race. Many 1950s and 1960s movies were made about this race. The Le Mans 24 hours is not the only sports car race, neither is it the only 24 hour race, but it is definitely the most famous. Here are some prototype sports cars.
A Le Mans prototype (open cockpit)


A Porsche 956 (closed cockpit) prototype


Martini 6 (1983 Lancia LC2) prototype


b) GT
Grand Tourers (GT) racing is a type of sports car racing that is done on a racetrack. The cars are actually meant to be street cars. The rules state that the car must be available for sale to the general public before it can be entered in a GT race.

Quite a few car companies found a way to circumvent this rule in the 1990s. They produced cars that are basically prototypes and sold a few of them (usually less than 20) to the public.

The first car that I’m going to post is a proper GT racer. The other cars are basically like prototypes, but the manufacturers sold a few of the cars to the general public in the 1990s or early 2000s.

GT cars race alongside prototypes in races such as the Le Mans 24 hours, but they are categorised differently (i.e. there is a prize for the first prototype and a prize for the first GT car)

Ford GT at the 24 hours of Le Mans


Mercedes CLK GTR (only 20 were sold to the public, for homologation purposes) and it cost more than a million dollars.


Porsche 911 GT1. Only 22 of these cars were sold to the public, for homologation purposes. Although it’s called a 911, the car actually has very little to do with the actual Porsche 911.

Toyota GT-One. Only 2 of these cars were sold to the public.


2016 Mercedes Benz AMG GT3


5) Rally.
Rally racing is a long distance form of racing that usually takes place off road (deserts, forests, etc.). It is the most common form of auto racing in Nigeria (particularly in northern Nigeria). A rally was held to mark Nigeria’s independence in 1960 (it was flagged off by Sir Ahmadu Bello) and a race from Sokoto to Argungu has been held in recent years as part of the Argungu Fishing Festival.

The most famous rally race was the Paris-Dakar rally. Participants raced across the Sahara Desert from Paris in France to Dakar in Senegal. However, the race faced many problems, including African civil wars, drivers getting lost or injured, spectators and residents getting injured and threats by Islamic militants and it was moved to South America in 2009 (it is now known as the Dakar Rally).

Peugeot (504 & 505) and Mitsubishi (Lancer and Impreza) were very successful in the Paris-Dakar rally. Here are pictures of rally cars.

Peugeot 505 rally car


Hyundai i20


6) Drag racing
There are many types of cars that are used in drag racing, but 99% of the cars that I saw being raced on sports shows were rail cars. Other cars were raced in movies, but on actual sports shows the cars were always rail cars. So when I think of drag racing I think of rail cars.
Drag racing cars are the fastest of all race cars and rail cars are the fastest of all drag racers. The races are usually held on straight tracks (which are often runways of abandoned airports). The cars go so fast that it wouldn’t make sense to have tracks with bends and turns. Various kinds of fuels are used to increase the speed of the car. The most common fuel is nitro (nitromethane). You can often see flames trailing behind these cars as they race and the cars are going so fast that they often have to be stopped by parachutes.

Here is a picture of a dragster (rail car).


7) Kart
Karting has become popular in Nigeria since the late 1990s. A company called Hemenga Grand Prix set up a circuit at the Tafawa Balewa Square car park in the late 1990s and now there are karting facilities at malls and places like the GET Arena in Lagos. Here is a picture of a kart race.



8 ) Soap box derby
I first found out about soap box derbies in a book that I read in the early 1980s. It’s actually a form of karting, but I consider it to be a different sport. It’s basically racing for kids. The cars are usually built by parents and their children. The cars have no engines and races are usually held on slopes (either natural or artificial) and the cars are propelled by gravity. Here’s a picture of a soap box derby car.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

2014 Bmw M5 Competition Vs 2014 Mercedes-benz E63 Amg s model-Which is Better? / N32m 2017 Benz E Class In Nigeria. Can A Nigerian Man's Love For Benz Ever Die? / Toyota Corolla Vs Toyota Camry

Viewing this topic: SirBlack999(m), eubee01, slim14(m), adamawaboi(m), beejayphako(m), peeberry2(m), afeezco11, Eldavido1, richie44(m), horlartayor(m), emailseyi(m), Timijo, MRSHYCAT(m), Imagineers, Ohamzee, cashkid18(m), AmigoDeDon(m), walezqo(m), bishop4life(m), realborn(m), Itimkpataka2, ashley26, bilag17, edlion57(m), denze19, Mpanyi, Bizibi(m), eruchboy(m), matterazzi1(m), dubemnaija, Excelento(m), ciouxox(m), veekid(m) and 48 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.