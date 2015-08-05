Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million (3246 Views)

Indications emerged Wednesday that the China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., known as Sinopec, is being investigated by the United States’ authorities over allegations of bribe payments totalling $100 million to Nigerian officials to resolve a business dispute.



According to Bloomberg investigations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department, are investigating claims that lawyers acting as middlemen for Sinopec allegedly funnelled illicit payments to the yet-to-be-named Nigerians from its Swiss unit through New York and California.



The report noted that the payments were allegedly meant to resolve a $4 billion dispute between Addax Petroleum unit in Geneva and the Nigerian government over capital costs like drilling, tax breaks and royalties between the company and Nigeria’s oil corporation, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.



Sinopec bought Addax in 2009 for about $7.8 billion in order to build a corporate presence in Geneva and expand its oil production in Africa.



Earlier, beginning in 2001, Addax had been operating in Nigeria under a deal with the Nigerian government which saw it benefit from a Side Letter agreement that granted it tax breaks and reimbursement for capital costs.



But trouble started in 2014 when the Nigerian government decided that the Side Letter should no longer apply and demanded repayment of $3 billion of past benefits from Addax.



By the end of 2014, details of the investigations revealed that Addax had filed a lawsuit against the government to protest the decision as it also sought reimbursement of at least $1 billion from the Nigerian authorities, contending that the NNPC, in a practice known as “overlifting”, had taken more than its share of crude allotments.



Little was known about the case until allegations of bribery surfaced in January of this year after Deloitte, an auditing firm, resigned as Addax’s auditor because it couldn’t obtain “satisfactory explanations” for $80 million paid to an engineering company for Nigerian construction projects in 2015.



The auditing firm said that amount appeared excessive for the work performed “and their purpose and timing raise issues which have not been resolved.”



Investigations, however, revealed that on May 25, 2015, shortly after many of those payments were allegedly made, Addax and the Nigerian government reached a settlement that was approved by the Nigerian High Court.



Sahara Reporters, a Nigerian online platform, reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan, with just three days left in office, approved the settlement at the urging of the then Attorney General, Bello Adoke. Mr. Jonathan’s agreement validated the original terms of the Side Letter, effectively nullifying Nigeria’s demand that Addax repay $3 billion, a source told Bloomberg.



Meanwhile, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, left the original terms of the Side Letter intact but planned to revoke its terms effective Jan. 1, 2016, a decision that would deny Addax at least $1 billion in future benefits and end reimbursement claims.



It is, however, unclear if there’s any other litigation pending between Addax and Nigeria.



When contacted, officials of the Nigerian government and the NNPC declined comments.



Payments details



In its filing, Deloitte revealed additional payments made by Addax from 2015 exceeding $20 million, ostensibly to “legal advisers” in Nigeria and the U.S. from bank accounts in Nigeria and the Isle of Man, a British crown dependency.



“(Deloitte) received a number of whistle-blowing allegations from within and outside Addax, some of which allege that such payments have been made to bribe foreign government officials and that certain amounts have been embezzled by certain members of management within Addax Petroleum Group,” the firm said.



Trouble started in February when Geneva prosecutor Yves Bertossa began a probe into Deloitte’s allegations, prompting Swiss law enforcement officials to conduct a raid on the Geneva offices of Addax in March.



Addax CEO Zhang Yi and Chief Legal Officer Guus Klusener were jailed under preventative detention, as allowed under Swiss law. They were, however, released three weeks later.



Barely four months later, Mr. Bertossa closed the probe but neither the company nor its executives were charged. Although he criticised the company for what he called sloppy accounting, he said that no criminal intent could be established, adding that Addax had taken steps to overhaul its staffing and anti-corruption processes.



But the U.S. authorities are looking into whether payments handled by an unidentified Nigerian lawyer who is a member of the California bar were used to pay some of the alleged bribes. A source told Bloomberg that the lawyer was hired to advise Addax executives on the terms of the settlement with the Nigerian government.



According to a Bloomberg’s source, the U.S. probes are in their early stages, and no action is imminent. The SEC is handling its inquiry through its Los Angeles office, and the Justice Department investigation is being led by the U.S. attorney’s office.



Earlier in November 2012, Total of France agreed the $2.5 billion sale of a minority stake, put at about 20 per cent of its stake in a Nigerian oilfield, to Sinopec.



The OML 138 oil block includes the Usan oilfield, which began producing in February 2012, and is jointly owned with Chevron, Exxon and Canada’s Nexen.



In January 2017, the NNPC awarded its 2017 crude oil term contracts to 39 companies.



The contracts covering about 1.31 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil were awarded to 18 Nigerian companies, 11 international trading houses, five foreign refineries, three national oil companies and two “NNPC Group trading arms,” the firm said in a statement. Sinopec was among the winners.



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242017-u-s-investigates-oil-firm-allegedly-bribing-nigerians-100-million.html

U.S investigations are a fraud!!!





Before I can take them seriously, they should first extradite Aisha Buhari to the US for her role in the Halliburton-Jefferson bribery scandal.





Imagine someone gifting your annual income to a random girl for satisfying his sexual appetite for just a few minutes... That's what those who benefit from these kinds of deals do on a regular basis! Sad isn't it? Well, that's what happens!



But you know what? Many of them just waste money on women without corresponding satisfaction,, because they are often weighed down by erectile dysfunction.



I guess they don't know about the incredible benefits of combining garlic and vitamin c for any man's bedroom performance. Money is not always equal to knowledge....



Too many backdoor deals going on in Nigeria; make those who work hard for crumbs look like idiots.

That's a serious country, not here where our government fight corruption on the pages of newspapers, while at the same time, the chief perpetrators of acts of corruption.



GUILTY,OUR OFFICIALS DO AM,THEM TAKE BRIBE.......

Mr Jonathan "the hero of democracy" gave up $3billion dollars of our money and President Buhari who you ungrateful citizens fail to see anything good in his administration saved us $1billion dollars 2 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:





U.S investigations are a fraud!!!





Your ban is loading.... and it will be till infinity

more than 4 corruption topics today already. Doomed nation, a failed state.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242017-u-s-investigates-oil-firm-allegedly-bribing-nigerians-100-million.html





see the way our oyel bring money and put Nigeria name in the international market. who does that? oil!

good - kwaruption everywhere



A chinese company?

na serious vex US go take deal with them

And it is not for altruistic reasons though. These chinese companies have mastered the art of bribing african governments and so deprive the more transparent American competitors of legitimate deals. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria and Bribery be like 5 and 6. Like bread and bread. Like husband and wife. They love themselves die. Tufia!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria is a useless country both his presence at home and abroad! The government has wasted the future of more than 4 generations!!

is this news coming from lie Muhammad?

NwaAmaikpe:





U.S investigations are a fraud!!!





Before I can take them seriously, they should first extradite Aisha Buhari to the US for her role in the Halliburton-Jefferson bribery scandal.

Pls kindly transfer the guilty bloody fools to Singapore to be prosecuted and hanged.

Check the date of the event and answer the question yourself. Check the date of the event and answer the question yourself.

Former Attorney General,Mohammed Adoke, just like his predecessor Michael Aoadoaka were extortionists of the highest order. Always looking to collect bribes from oil companies. This is the second case Mohammed Adoke has been mentioned in,he was a key actor in the Malabu oil block scam as well.

The useless fool is currently hiding in the Netherlands. 1 Like

Still wondering if our currency is dollar or naira?

Nigeria is a fantastically and professionally corrupt country.







Honestly, a lot of Nigerians will die if they aren't involved in corrupt practices.





Corruption is what sustain a lot of Nigerians. They can't live without it. 1 Like 1 Share

Mehn, that money can solve all Nigeria's problem if used properly

Marionie:

Still wondering if our currency is dollar or naira? Its rupee!!! Its rupee!!!







See the way northerners in our oilfields looting our oil money yet Biafraland and Niger delta regions are suffering from bad governance and lazy and corrupt states and federal government officials.







Here is pipeline Farm road off Eneka road in port harcourt, Rivers state.



Oil producing community. Is it that APC didn't bribed the right officials of transparency international for removing almighty Nigeria from corruptions listSee the way northerners in our oilfields looting our oil money yet Biafraland and Niger delta regions are suffering from bad governance and lazy and corrupt states and federal government officials.Here is pipeline Farm road off Eneka road in port harcourt, Rivers state.Oil producing community.