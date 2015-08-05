₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by ijustdey: 4:08pm
Indications emerged Wednesday that the China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., known as Sinopec, is being investigated by the United States’ authorities over allegations of bribe payments totalling $100 million to Nigerian officials to resolve a business dispute.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242017-u-s-investigates-oil-firm-allegedly-bribing-nigerians-100-million.html
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by Vutseck(m): 4:11pm
but wait o
is corruption on the increase or decrease
.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by shukuokukobambi: 4:12pm
Hmmmm......another one
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by NwaAmaikpe: 5:58pm
U.S investigations are a fraud!!!
Before I can take them seriously, they should first extradite Aisha Buhari to the US for her role in the Halliburton-Jefferson bribery scandal.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by ImpressionsNG: 5:59pm
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 5:59pm
That's a serious country, not here where our government fight corruption on the pages of newspapers, while at the same time, the chief perpetrators of acts of corruption.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by strawb(m): 6:00pm
na so
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by HMZi(m): 6:00pm
GUILTY,OUR OFFICIALS DO AM,THEM TAKE BRIBE.......
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by soberdrunk(m): 6:01pm
Mr Jonathan "the hero of democracy" gave up $3billion dollars of our money and President Buhari who you ungrateful citizens fail to see anything good in his administration saved us $1billion dollars
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by eagleeye2: 6:02pm
NwaAmaikpe:Your ban is loading.... and it will be till infinity
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by biomustry: 6:02pm
Lemme post
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by NigelCundy: 6:02pm
more than 4 corruption topics today already. Doomed nation, a failed state.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by DonaldJTrump: 6:04pm
ijustdey:see the way our oyel bring money and put Nigeria name in the international market. who does that? oil!
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by jfleece(m): 6:04pm
Make I find where I go buy palm wine drink this evening..
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by exlinklodge: 6:06pm
good - kwaruption everywhere
In another news
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by cstr1000: 6:06pm
A chinese company?
na serious vex US go take deal with them
And it is not for altruistic reasons though. These chinese companies have mastered the art of bribing african governments and so deprive the more transparent American competitors of legitimate deals.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by iamchybs(m): 6:06pm
Nigeria and Bribery be like 5 and 6. Like bread and bread. Like husband and wife. They love themselves die. Tufia!!!
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by nairaman66(m): 6:06pm
Nigeria is a useless country both his presence at home and abroad! The government has wasted the future of more than 4 generations!!
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by baike: 6:07pm
is this news coming from lie Muhammad?
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by pennywys: 6:07pm
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by Edopesin(m): 6:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by manikspears: 6:08pm
Pls kindly transfer the guilty bloody fools to Singapore to be prosecuted and hanged.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by Ijaya123: 6:09pm
Vutseck:
Check the date of the event and answer the question yourself.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by DutchBruh: 6:09pm
Former Attorney General,Mohammed Adoke, just like his predecessor Michael Aoadoaka were extortionists of the highest order. Always looking to collect bribes from oil companies. This is the second case Mohammed Adoke has been mentioned in,he was a key actor in the Malabu oil block scam as well.
The useless fool is currently hiding in the Netherlands.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by Marionie(m): 6:10pm
Still wondering if our currency is dollar or naira?
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by donogaga(m): 6:12pm
Nigeria is a fantastically and professionally corrupt country.
Honestly, a lot of Nigerians will die if they aren't involved in corrupt practices.
Corruption is what sustain a lot of Nigerians. They can't live without it.
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by don4real18(m): 6:15pm
Mehn, that money can solve all Nigeria's problem if used properly
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by luminouz(m): 6:16pm
Marionie:Its rupee!!!
|Re: U.S. Investigates Sinopec For Bribing Nigerians With $100 Million by Jolar101(m): 6:18pm
Is it that APC didn't bribed the right officials of transparency international for removing almighty Nigeria from corruptions list
See the way northerners in our oilfields looting our oil money yet Biafraland and Niger delta regions are suffering from bad governance and lazy and corrupt states and federal government officials.
Here is pipeline Farm road off Eneka road in port harcourt, Rivers state.
Oil producing community.
