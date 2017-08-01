₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by emma321: 4:19pm
The police in Lagos on Thursday said that five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the lynching of two suspected ritualists in Mushin area of the metropolis.
The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects would be charged to court for jungle justice once the investigation was concluded.
Another ritualists’ hideout was uncovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos on Wednesday.
Sources said that two of the three suspects found at the hideout were lynched by a mob before the arrival of policemen.
“The hideout used to be the sewage tunnel of a moribund company in the area.
“Syringes and needles were also found in the hideout,” a source said.
Two similar ritualists den had been discovered in different parts of the state in the last two months, resulting in the death of suspected ritualists through jungle justice.
On Aug. 9, two people were set ablaze by a mob in the Obadeyi-Ijaiye end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for allegedly operating a ritual den in the community.
Two days after, a man was also killed at the Ile Zik bus stop, Ikeja Along end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, over a similar allegation.
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by Tbeiz: 6:06pm
WoW!!...just too bad.
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by Hussainvictor12: 6:07pm
Chai there is God ohh
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by prettyamebo: 6:07pm
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by Naijacost22: 6:07pm
Ok, so today they hide names, but we know "Them". May God help us from these kind tins.
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by BlindAngel: 6:07pm
If i hear any single form of tribalism comment for here??
Me and that person go get am hot this evening
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by kaluxy007(m): 6:07pm
am ashamed to register anything with nigeria as my country, all thanks to afonjas and their masters. give me Biafra biko i can't take it anymore
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by fk001: 6:07pm
I don't know what's wrong with people how on earth can someone's head turn into money?
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by Nostradamu(m): 6:08pm
Nawa
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by adaksbullet(m): 6:08pm
Good tin his done by our police ppl repesented by ACP femi cool, arrest anybodys that's his whant too killed spiritualist kidnaper
How we u be do jungle junstise on woman been like u
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by ESDKING: 6:08pm
Is this news ?.
This is a daily routine nah and it shouldn't be on the internet.
It's just like telling the world when I bath and eat.
It's normal thing in that area.
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by johnstar(m): 6:08pm
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by cantok: 6:08pm
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by samyomz(m): 6:08pm
Chai... Serz they should introduce a kind of sentence that will make ritualists think twice before indulging in the act such as locking ritualists with lions that haven't eaten in like 3 weeks and watch
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by samyyoung(m): 6:09pm
I know dat place wella, people r always around there always.its d front of my wife's 9 mobile office, beside it a filling station. Now i know dat Mad men ain't safe in Lagos no more
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by GogobiriLalas: 6:09pm
Na dem, head miners international
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by Lollipop247(f): 6:09pm
Smh. May God deliver us from evil doers. Lagos has now taken over from Ogun state for been the center of ritualist activity. 'Why always the West'
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by exlinklodge: 6:10pm
wooow
In another news
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by UncleSnr(m): 6:10pm
ESDKING:CAN
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by angelboy01(m): 6:10pm
Jungle justice no good.
emma321:
Jungle justice no good. Check my signature to sell your iTunes and Amazon card. Happy Sallah
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by nairanaira12: 6:10pm
Are there tenable evidences that they were ritualists and that the place was used for ritual killings?
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by joepentwo(m): 6:10pm
no waste tym, bring tyre , wee d fuel
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by NwaAmaikpe: 6:10pm
It still beats my sanity when I wonder how
Skull mining became more lucrative than crude-oil drilling and refining in this country.
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by AuroraB(f): 6:10pm
The day Oshodi own go possibly gberra
Evildoers!
Pffffffffft
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by comradespade(m): 6:10pm
GogobiriLalas:
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by KingLennon(m): 6:11pm
And God regretted why he created humans. The devil is scared about what humans can do. No mercy for the ritualists send them to hades...
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by Segadem(m): 6:11pm
God save us all.
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by arcisong(m): 6:11pm
Lagos is becoming a dangerous place to stay, the kind of wickedness happening these days in Lagos are unheard off.
Every pit when dem dig for (I jump and pass)
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by nairaman66(m): 6:11pm
If it happened in other parts of the country, the article will be littered with names and all.. but we do understand
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by Lanretoye(m): 6:11pm
now we go change the adage that says "there is light at the end of a dark turnel" to "there are ritualists inside the dark turnel"
nairanaira12:auto correct injure you for this tenable evidence wey u dey find.
Re: Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin by DickDastardLION(m): 6:12pm
