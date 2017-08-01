Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin (8614 Views)

Police Raid Kidnappers' Hideout In Ikorodu, Recover Bullet Proof Vests / Military Uncovers Boko Haram Hideout-Tunnel In Sambisa / Robbers Dug Tunnel To Enter Bank In Akure – Police (Picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects would be charged to court for jungle justice once the investigation was concluded.



Another ritualists’ hideout was uncovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos on Wednesday.



Sources said that two of the three suspects found at the hideout were lynched by a mob before the arrival of policemen.



“The hideout used to be the sewage tunnel of a moribund company in the area.



“Syringes and needles were also found in the hideout,” a source said.



Two similar ritualists den had been discovered in different parts of the state in the last two months, resulting in the death of suspected ritualists through jungle justice.



On Aug. 9, two people were set ablaze by a mob in the Obadeyi-Ijaiye end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for allegedly operating a ritual den in the community.



Two days after, a man was also killed at the Ile Zik bus stop, Ikeja Along end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, over a similar allegation.



NAN



http://anstalk.com/another-ritualists-hideout-uncovered-tunnel-challenge-area-mushin/ The police in Lagos on Thursday said that five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the lynching of two suspected ritualists in Mushin area of the metropolis.The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects would be charged to court for jungle justice once the investigation was concluded.Another ritualists’ hideout was uncovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos on Wednesday.Sources said that two of the three suspects found at the hideout were lynched by a mob before the arrival of policemen.“The hideout used to be the sewage tunnel of a moribund company in the area.“Syringes and needles were also found in the hideout,” a source said.Two similar ritualists den had been discovered in different parts of the state in the last two months, resulting in the death of suspected ritualists through jungle justice.On Aug. 9, two people were set ablaze by a mob in the Obadeyi-Ijaiye end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for allegedly operating a ritual den in the community.Two days after, a man was also killed at the Ile Zik bus stop, Ikeja Along end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, over a similar allegation.NAN

WoW!!...just too bad. 1 Like

Chai there is God ohh

Ok, so today they hide names, but we know "Them". May God help us from these kind tins. 4 Likes

If i hear any single form of tribalism comment for here??

Me and that person go get am hot this evening 7 Likes 1 Share

am ashamed to register anything with nigeria as my country, all thanks to afonjas and their masters. give me Biafra biko i can't take it anymore 10 Likes

? I don't know what's wrong with people how on earth can someone's head turn into money 4 Likes 1 Share

Nawa







How we u be do jungle junstise on woman been like u Good tin his done by our police ppl repesented by ACP femi cool, arrest anybodys that's his whant too killed spiritualist kidnaperHow we u be do jungle junstise on woman been like u

Is this news ?.

This is a daily routine nah and it shouldn't be on the internet.



It's just like telling the world when I bath and eat.

It's normal thing in that area. 7 Likes

.

Chai... Serz they should introduce a kind of sentence that will make ritualists think twice before indulging in the act such as locking ritualists with lions that haven't eaten in like 3 weeks and watch 1 Like

I know dat place wella, people r always around there always.its d front of my wife's 9 mobile office, beside it a filling station. Now i know dat Mad men ain't safe in Lagos no more 3 Likes

Na dem, head miners international 5 Likes

Smh. May God deliver us from evil doers. Lagos has now taken over from Ogun state for been the center of ritualist activity. 'Why always the West' 2 Likes

wooow



In another news



Checkout The Viral Video Of Bootilicious Lady Twerking On The Streets For Men



@ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/08/checkout-viral-video-of-bootilicious.html

ESDKING:

N CAN CAN

emma321:

The police in Lagos on Thursday said that five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the lynching of two suspected ritualists in Mushin area of the metropolis.



The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects would be charged to court for jungle justice once the investigation was concluded.



Another ritualists’ hideout was uncovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos on Wednesday.



Sources said that two of the three suspects found at the hideout were lynched by a mob before the arrival of policemen.



“The hideout used to be the sewage tunnel of a moribund company in the area.



“Syringes and needles were also found in the hideout,” a source said.



Two similar ritualists den had been discovered in different parts of the state in the last two months, resulting in the death of suspected ritualists through jungle justice.



On Aug. 9, two people were set ablaze by a mob in the Obadeyi-Ijaiye end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for allegedly operating a ritual den in the community.



Two days after, a man was also killed at the Ile Zik bus stop, Ikeja Along end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, over a similar allegation.



NAN



http://anstalk.com/another-ritualists-hideout-uncovered-tunnel-challenge-area-mushin/





Jungle justice no good. Check my signature to sell your iTunes and Amazon card. Happy Sallah Jungle justice no good. Check my signature to sell your iTunes and Amazon card. Happy Sallah

Are there tenable evidences that they were ritualists and that the place was used for ritual killings? 2 Likes

no waste tym, bring tyre , wee d fuel







It still beats my sanity when I wonder how



Skull mining became more lucrative than crude-oil drilling and refining in this country. It still beats my sanity when I wonder howSkull mining became more lucrative than crude-oil drilling and refining in this country. 9 Likes 3 Shares



Evildoers!

Pffffffffft The day Oshodi own go possibly gberraEvildoers!Pffffffffft

GogobiriLalas:

Na dem, head miners international 1 Like

And God regretted why he created humans. The devil is scared about what humans can do. No mercy for the ritualists send them to hades...

God save us all.

Lagos is becoming a dangerous place to stay, the kind of wickedness happening these days in Lagos are unheard off.



Every pit when dem dig for (I jump and pass) 1 Like

If it happened in other parts of the country, the article will be littered with names and all.. but we do understand 1 Like