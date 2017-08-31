₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,030 members, 3,760,943 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 07:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode (3647 Views)
A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons - Femi Fani-kayode / Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) / Femi Fani-Kayode Praises His 3 Wives (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by snowwhyte607: 4:31pm
On August 3rd 1857, in what can only be described as one of the most profound, moving, passionate and inspiring speeches in human history, Frederick Douglas, the former black slave and the great freedom fighter and philosopher said, inter alia, the following:
http://www.femifanikayode.org/a-colony-of-monkeys-and-a-congress-of-baboons/
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by snowwhyte607: 4:36pm
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44.
This article is a master piece, kindly do the needful by moving it to the front page so that the whole world can read and digest this message.
7 Likes
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by BabaRamota1980: 4:39pm
Mmmhhphh!!
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by MrMoney007: 4:43pm
MEETING BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU AND IGBO GOVERNORS:
They called him and pleaded he talks to his supporters to relapse on IPOB pursuit; he brought out his phone and showed them a picture of the crowd in one of the IPOB rallies saying:
"These are the people that sent me. I didn't send myself. If you leaders genuinely love this land and her people, you will not call these people my supporters but our supporters. They are pursuing the most sacred cause in life. That is freedom!
You don't kill people who are begging for breathe and life. It is sacrilegious but you have done such. Biafrans want freedom which is life. That is what i stand for".
13 Likes
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by SuperS1Panther: 4:56pm
FFK when are you returning our commonwealth that you looted?
If the station refuses to air what you allegedly exposed due to intense pressure from Govt Quarters, you could have released the same through the medium you used for this write up.
We will take you serious the day you are remorseful enough to apologise for our money that you stole and you return every single kobo into the national coffers, then we can start taking your words serious.
FOr now, you and Fayose are clowns rablle rousers, noise makers and loters of our commonwealth.
They are a government of uncircumcised Philistines who were put in power by heathans and unbelievers and who attract and enjoy the support of every low-life and apostate from the south side of hell.
See the mad man. Just because sane people refused to buy into your bad product that was nothing but a General Overseer of Corruption Ministries aka Looters Chapel, the Drunken Master of Otuoke, you are using unprintable names for over 14million patriotic Nigerians.
FFK, a PDP member is using the world light, accountability and truth in the same sentence. That is as good as Lucifer saying he is the lord of goodness and mercy.
The pathetic loser is even calling the name of the Lord in vain. You need atone for your sins and that of your party against the Nigerian State and her citizen before you can call that holy name. The money you looted could have bought drugs that would have saved someone's child in the hospital, it could have constructed 1km of road which could have saved someone's dad from accident and it could have given another child a befitting education.
Return our money first, before we can listen to your putrid foul smelling odoriferous buccal cavity spillage.
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by fk001: 6:14pm
Running tap at it again.
This man is shameless, i can still recall in the past 5 years he was number one critic of GEJ, it was after Gej blessed him with a ministerial appointment then he stoped the criticism.
Only fools will take this man as their ally.
1 Like
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Naijacost22: 6:14pm
In the words of KANU " Nigeria is a zoo"
2 Likes
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Samirana360(m): 6:14pm
d only sensible afonja
3 Likes
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Edopesin(m): 6:14pm
chesus!!!
1 Like
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by baike: 6:16pm
is that FFK?
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Eke40seven(m): 6:16pm
Controversy aside. I always find FFK's write up so educating and informative. His style is so unique. He draws inferences from history, quotes that so fittingly describes his the message he tries to pass across.
If only he is as good as his write ups! If only he doesn't talk from both sides of his mouth, he would have been the Nnamdi Kanu of Yorubaland because he is actually bold and intelligent. Two ingredients needed for a great freedom fighter.
I have stored many of his wonderful essays and I read them for knowledge sake (I don't not necessarily agree with all his says).
6 Likes
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by LOVEGINO(m): 6:17pm
snowwhyte607:na wa ooo! I remember wen fg detained d bagar, he b like rat wey rain beat.
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Leboska(m): 6:17pm
SuperS1Panther:when buhari returned the one he stole as nnpc md & wasted in london hospital, stole since he came in, & above returned all the innocent souls he wasted
5 Likes
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by divinecode101: 6:17pm
Some men will forever be bitter the rest of their lives as a result of losing the 2015 elections. Some lost election and started shouting Biafrauud. Some lost and became bitter. Unfortunately, the bitterness will chase them to their early grave.
FFK, since you have chosen to be bitter because PMB, prematurely took away your illegal sources of income, you will be destroyed prematurely.
Thank you PMB for bringing back sanity into the polity. The rest of the bitter people, go and die
Shame on you, you will also perish like your father
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by nairaman66(m): 6:18pm
Welcome to heartbreak!
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by priceaction: 6:19pm
Does this guy own any company in Nigeria?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by burkingx(f): 6:19pm
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by burkingx(f): 6:19pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by DanseMacabre(m): 6:20pm
Summary please.
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by burkingx(f): 6:20pm
1 Like
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by oshe11(m): 6:20pm
The topic best describes Nigeria AHSWEAR
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by burkingx(f): 6:20pm
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Adegbenro7643(m): 6:21pm
Simply put they behave like a congress
of baboons and a colony of monkeys.
They always run away from a real fight
and a real debate and they are terrified
of those that are ready to take them on.
Read well, the topic comes from this portion.
Whose days are numbered? U wicked sha.
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by SLIDEwaxie(m): 6:21pm
Leboska:Dude is just pained
FFK, if tomorrow, he checks the headlines and realized that no one actually replies him, despite wanting the attention...
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Einl(m): 6:22pm
"The rats were just the beginning"
hahahahahahahahahah
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Episteme2(m): 6:23pm
"The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress"
Until Nigerians put limits to the extent they can be taken for granted or maltreated by their feckless and non-performing leaders, things are never going go improve.
"You cannot wash away the blood that you have shed. You cannot erase the memory of your failures and your atrocities and those that you have humiliated, destroyed, insulted, tortured, incarcerated and subjected to persecution and the most vicious and callous media trials"
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Ximenez(m): 6:24pm
Let's just assume you are right, but you are no different either. The only thing is that you are powerless and incapacitated for now and you don't have any chance to steal money, hence you come out every week as a frustrated animal to say trash.
If there's going to be any form of revolution that will cleanse Nigeria. You must also be gotten rid off and put in a hole for life.
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by PMBtill2023(m): 6:24pm
baike:You mean F=Foolish F=Fani K=Kayode??
1 Like
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by michoim(m): 6:27pm
Senseless man
1 Like
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by gberra: 6:28pm
Leboska:Where are your facts?... Show us or remain dumb forever
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by Dmes(m): 6:29pm
quite amazing.
|Re: A Colony Of Monkeys And A Congress Of Baboons; By Femi Fani Kayode by gberra: 6:30pm
Samirana360:OSU are fools
2 Likes
Siasia Threatens To Quit / Kabiru Sokoto's Escape: Trial Of Biu, Others Begins / Exclusive: Jonathan Will Run In 2015!!
Viewing this topic: Mindofgrtsuxess(m), okine4real, klax(m), snowwhyte607, Logosclose(m), Destined2win, Stanmtn, logarithm4, 2point5, MOORCHMOORE(m), jobaltol, Allwell147(m), Omoedeki(m), uniquelyspecial(m), Drnice, jomek100, razykay(m), writerights, ikelords(m), EdDave(m), trenlog, LEDOTE, rossey09(f), Youngugoes, RoyalUc(m), abbeyly, Apina(m), ToluNewman, ambroseadam48, Webman007, OrestesDante, peteruapata, akinbode1(m), solozo72(m), Thewaythingsare, Alexgeneration(m), MrsMurphy(f), ceeroh(m), applo, Lothario(m), eduardo36(m), osems, AWONEYAN(m), MTKbudapest(m), Daeylar(f), chuksonu, Mister2, Ratello, MrMoney007, Paulpaulpaul(m), BlakKluKluxKlan(m), brynez, abhosts(m), jonced(m), dokiOloye(m), Jolar101(m), ifeanyiogbekene and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13