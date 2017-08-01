Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK (2604 Views)

'One of my juniors in secondary school, a young promising girl who was traveling to Abuja alongside her mum to get their visas and head back to the U.K. was shot dead by the trolls on Elele road and some insensitive clowns here are telling me to not raise alarm on the high rate of insecurity on East west road in other not to paint Rivers State bad, are you kidding me? Where is your conscience? Instead of you to lament, stage protest and demand that the security personnels at state and federal level do their jobs, you are there talking plenty! God have mercy on you.



Rest In Peace Faith Chuku! Sail on Hallel instrument'





When i say Borno state is safer than Rivers state a lot of very sentimental people who know little or nothing about facts and figures will start calling for my head. If you go to places like Emuoha, Ogbagi, Omoku etc you will understand that Borno state is disneyland...... 11 Likes 1 Share

They should give Wike more time to fix it.



A second term should help.

GavelSlam:



They should give Wike more time to fix it.



A second term should help. someone that had nothing to offer in the first tenure is unfit to be given a second chance.



Our politicians' second tenure is always more disastrous than the first. someone that had nothing to offer in the first tenure is unfit to be given a second chance.Our politicians' second tenure is always more disastrous than the first. 3 Likes 1 Share

I wish Nigeria had a functioning government, it's scary when you have to travel by land.

I hate seeing news like this. 1 Like

RIP pretty lady. You're better of in heaven than in this wicked world

Rest in peace.

This the only kind of news that emanate from Revers Staiteee under gov Wicked the underworld master 3 Likes 1 Share

This is serious

Am sincerely hoping that this is not an insiders job.Could it b that they were trailed or something? Why will they kill this fragile and innocent looking gal?I just don't understand.

What a promising girl

Minute of silence to the dearly departed

R.I.P God bless your soul.

Life is so uncertain. One minute you are happy,seeing yourself outside the country in few days,next minute,you are lying on the floor,gasping for breath as a result of gun shot wound Minute of silence to the dearly departedR.I.P God bless your soul.Life is so uncertain. One minute you are happy,seeing yourself outside the country in few days,next minute,you are lying on the floor,gasping for breath as a result of gun shot wound

One word Zoo... and as she was about to escape from the zoo she was gunned down by some of the animals 1 Like





Too bad. RIP young lady. Your killers will never go unpunished Too bad. RIP young lady. Your killers will never go unpunished

Sad..I insist Nigeria has never been this unsafe and this hopeless, seriously this govt is lacking in any format of direction

her village people get her well

Very sorry





RIP A promising future cut shortRIP

OMG! I know them. Is this true?

bad belle people everywhere ...i tink say na only my area dem dy o ...dy jst ended a bright future ...may God neva let d our enemies catch up wit us at door of our breakthrough ...amen

Blame the south west

Wickedness in low places.

RIP

chai... so sad... may her soul rest in perfect peace

Very bad things are happening along East -West Road everyday!



RIP dear...

Rivers state!!!!



Commissioner of police ,are u asleep or blind......

So sad