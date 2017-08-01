₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by stephenduru: 5:31pm
As shared by Gabriela.....
'One of my juniors in secondary school, a young promising girl who was traveling to Abuja alongside her mum to get their visas and head back to the U.K. was shot dead by the trolls on Elele road and some insensitive clowns here are telling me to not raise alarm on the high rate of insecurity on East west road in other not to paint Rivers State bad, are you kidding me? Where is your conscience? Instead of you to lament, stage protest and demand that the security personnels at state and federal level do their jobs, you are there talking plenty! God have mercy on you.
Rest In Peace Faith Chuku! Sail on Hallel instrument'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/lady-shot-dead-on-her-way-to-abuja-to.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by stephenduru: 5:32pm
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by soberdrunk(m): 5:35pm
When i say Borno state is safer than Rivers state a lot of very sentimental people who know little or nothing about facts and figures will start calling for my head. If you go to places like Emuoha, Ogbagi, Omoku etc you will understand that Borno state is disneyland......
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by GavelSlam: 5:35pm
They should give Wike more time to fix it.
A second term should help.
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Tolexander: 5:40pm
GavelSlam:someone that had nothing to offer in the first tenure is unfit to be given a second chance.
Our politicians' second tenure is always more disastrous than the first.
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by fuckerstard: 5:41pm
I wish Nigeria had a functioning government, it's scary when you have to travel by land.
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Tolexander: 5:43pm
I hate seeing news like this.
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by mexxmoney: 5:44pm
RIP pretty lady. You're better of in heaven than in this wicked world
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by velai(m): 5:46pm
Rest in peace.
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Rolandonyi: 5:51pm
This the only kind of news that emanate from Revers Staiteee under gov Wicked the underworld master
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by OrestesDante: 5:56pm
This is serious
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by ReneeNuttall(f): 5:59pm
Am sincerely hoping that this is not an insiders job.Could it b that they were trailed or something? Why will they kill this fragile and innocent looking gal?I just don't understand.
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Weneda(m): 6:11pm
What a promising girl
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Greatzeus(m): 6:42pm
Minute of silence to the dearly departed
R.I.P God bless your soul.
Life is so uncertain. One minute you are happy,seeing yourself outside the country in few days,next minute,you are lying on the floor,gasping for breath as a result of gun shot wound
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by loadedvibes: 6:54pm
One word Zoo... and as she was about to escape from the zoo she was gunned down by some of the animals
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by solpat(m): 6:55pm
Too bad. RIP young lady. Your killers will never go unpunished
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by SalamRushdie: 6:56pm
Sad..I insist Nigeria has never been this unsafe and this hopeless, seriously this govt is lacking in any format of direction
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by baike: 6:57pm
her village people get her well
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Dandsome: 6:57pm
Very sorry
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by NwaAmaikpe: 6:57pm
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by free2ryhme: 6:57pm
A promising future cut short
RIP
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Abagworo(m): 6:57pm
OMG! I know them. Is this true?
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Christane(m): 6:58pm
bad belle people everywhere ...i tink say na only my area dem dy o ...dy jst ended a bright future ...may God neva let d our enemies catch up wit us at door of our breakthrough ...amen
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by 234ng44uk(m): 7:00pm
Blame the south west
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Nma27(f): 7:00pm
Wickedness in low places.
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Generalyemi(m): 7:00pm
RIP
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by TheMainMan: 7:00pm
chai... so sad... may her soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Chyxki: 7:00pm
Very bad things are happening along East -West Road everyday!
RIP dear...
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Bizibi(m): 7:01pm
Rivers state!!!!
Commissioner of police ,are u asleep or blind......
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by Ezionye(f): 7:01pm
So sad
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by ourema(f): 7:02pm
Tolexander:My dear both Wike and Dakuku Peterside have nothing to offer the Rivers people.
|Re: Lady Shot Dead In Rivers On Her Way To Get Visa In Abuja To Travel To UK by JasonBLood: 7:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:.
Teenager Shot By Taliban Last Year-malala / Driver Kidnaps Chinese To Avenge Colleague’s Sacking. / Man Electrocuted Trying To Fix A Problem
