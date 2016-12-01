₦airaland Forum

Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by donogaga(m): 6:27pm On Aug 31
Comedian, Funny Face, has revealed that his ex-wife’s hefty behind and hips were what lured him into marrying her – a mistake he greatly regrets.

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, as Funny Face is known in private life, said his “useless” marriage to Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim ended in divorce because she committed 36 ‘sins’ which were “worse than killing”.

“My marriage was a useless mistake,” Funny Face told UTV’s Wofa Kwesi in an interview.

Apart from rumours and speculations that his ex-wife was sleeping around with even friends of her husband’s, Funny Face said some of his ex-spouse’s other sins were worse than adultery.

“I didn’t do my homework well before marrying her,” he said, adding that: “Big buttocks and a** and hips pushed me into marrying her.”

He said a tracker he installed in his ex-wife’s car recorded all her sins, which he has decided not to speak about since January 2016.

According to him, his ex-wife’s sins forced him to “almost commit suicide but the gun wouldn’t shoot” when he pulled the trigger.

“What I’ve been through is worse than killing… I’ve moved on, but I’m hurt because of the lies people are peddling about me,” he said.

According to Funny Face, he has learnt his lessons and so did his homework in choosing his current partner whose character “I saw before I saw her buttocks”.

He said “her vision, simplicity, what she wants to do in life and her love for kids” made him choose her.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8d3MW10bIs?t=18



http://www.adomonline.com/ghana-news/big-buttocks-hips-led-useless-marriage-funny-face/

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by AnaCheks(m): 6:28pm On Aug 31
That is it

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by HungerBAD: 6:28pm On Aug 31
Lol.

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Rorachy(f): 6:28pm On Aug 31
Who da fucck is funny face?

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by TheMainMan: 6:29pm On Aug 31
thats because you don't have brain

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by mazimee(m): 6:30pm On Aug 31
What a silly reason. Boobs, Ass and hips can lead you to anywhere, but marriage shouldn't be one of the destinations.

Very silly.

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by mofeoluwadassah: 6:31pm On Aug 31
who is he

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by OfficialDad: 6:31pm On Aug 31
I reserve my comments

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Evablizin(f): 6:38pm On Aug 31
tongue grin

This is what happens when you constantly feed from the anus and think with your manhood alone

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Evaberry(f): 6:45pm On Aug 31
After enjoying her buttocks and hips

sucking everywhere dry, it's that time your eyes opened abi..

we keep telling men to look beyond facials

we keep telling them beauty fades

we keep telling them to hook that babe who isn't a bambi

but no they won't hear, they will rather go for the one that will give them different positions on the bed, the 1 with the pretty face and the hourglass figure, the one who cares more about her skin than goals later they will come around and start complaining.

sense fall on all useless men out there

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by dikeigbo2(m): 7:07pm On Aug 31
That's when you only think with your third leg.....instead of your brain....so sorry
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Aremu01(m): 7:13pm On Aug 31
Marriage is much more than this...

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by toniacan(f): 7:21pm On Aug 31
Arrant nonsense.
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Kondomatic(m): 7:23pm On Aug 31
Rorachy:
Who da fucck is funny face?
Funny face.


Funny marriage mistake

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by OrestesDante: 7:52pm On Aug 31
No picture??
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Kowor(f): 10:23pm On Aug 31
she carry front, she carry back, she too. package, marry her..... Stupid love+Stupid marriage= Stupid divorce.
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by talkeverytime: 10:40pm On Aug 31
Who is funny face? You should have provided us with a picture of his wife's big backside and hips na.
Those physical assets are only for the bed but marriage is more than what happens in the bed


Ladies, read here "Three lessons you need if you want to meet your Mr right"

http://www.talkeverytime.com/2016/12/3-lessons-you-need-if-you-want-to-meet.html
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Chubhie: 11:06pm On Aug 31
Premium should be placed on content instead of the container. The container can be chiseled into drop-dead curves with the right food and exercise regimen.
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Nutase(f): 6:16am
The guy na confirmed mumu.
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by muller101(m): 8:12am
Get married@ ur own risk.
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by vchykp(m): 8:18am
lesson to guys who loves it big

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by LesbianBoy(m): 8:55am
Unfortunately many guys reason like that
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by rattlesnake(m): 10:59am
grin

Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Promismike(m): 10:59am
Ok
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by MhizzAJ(f): 10:59am
is he regretting or what
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by aolawale025: 11:01am
Thank God the gun "didn't shoot". No lady is worth it
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by apesinola001(m): 11:01am
No you sabi
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by veacea: 11:01am
Haaa
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Greatmind23: 11:01am
my bro you better be grateful it led some to death
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:01am
So because the marriage us no more his now saying rubbishe sebi undecided

Ode
Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by emmyquan: 11:01am
mumu

