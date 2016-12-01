₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by donogaga(m): 6:27pm On Aug 31
Comedian, Funny Face, has revealed that his ex-wife’s hefty behind and hips were what lured him into marrying her – a mistake he greatly regrets.
http://www.adomonline.com/ghana-news/big-buttocks-hips-led-useless-marriage-funny-face/
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by AnaCheks(m): 6:28pm On Aug 31
That is it
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by HungerBAD: 6:28pm On Aug 31
Lol.
5 Likes
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Rorachy(f): 6:28pm On Aug 31
Who da fucck is funny face?
3 Likes
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by TheMainMan: 6:29pm On Aug 31
thats because you don't have brain
7 Likes
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by mazimee(m): 6:30pm On Aug 31
What a silly reason. Boobs, Ass and hips can lead you to anywhere, but marriage shouldn't be one of the destinations.
Very silly.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by mofeoluwadassah: 6:31pm On Aug 31
who is he
1 Like
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by OfficialDad: 6:31pm On Aug 31
I reserve my comments
1 Like
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Evablizin(f): 6:38pm On Aug 31
This is what happens when you constantly feed from the anus and think with your manhood alone
3 Likes
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Evaberry(f): 6:45pm On Aug 31
After enjoying her buttocks and hips
sucking everywhere dry, it's that time your eyes opened abi..
we keep telling men to look beyond facials
we keep telling them beauty fades
we keep telling them to hook that babe who isn't a bambi
but no they won't hear, they will rather go for the one that will give them different positions on the bed, the 1 with the pretty face and the hourglass figure, the one who cares more about her skin than goals later they will come around and start complaining.
sense fall on all useless men out there
10 Likes
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by dikeigbo2(m): 7:07pm On Aug 31
That's when you only think with your third leg.....instead of your brain....so sorry
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Aremu01(m): 7:13pm On Aug 31
Marriage is much more than this...
1 Like
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by toniacan(f): 7:21pm On Aug 31
Arrant nonsense.
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Kondomatic(m): 7:23pm On Aug 31
Rorachy:Funny face.
Funny marriage mistake
1 Like
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by OrestesDante: 7:52pm On Aug 31
No picture??
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Kowor(f): 10:23pm On Aug 31
she carry front, she carry back, she too. package, marry her..... Stupid love+Stupid marriage= Stupid divorce.
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by talkeverytime: 10:40pm On Aug 31
Who is funny face? You should have provided us with a picture of his wife's big backside and hips na.
Those physical assets are only for the bed but marriage is more than what happens in the bed
Ladies, read here "Three lessons you need if you want to meet your Mr right"
http://www.talkeverytime.com/2016/12/3-lessons-you-need-if-you-want-to-meet.html
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Chubhie: 11:06pm On Aug 31
Premium should be placed on content instead of the container. The container can be chiseled into drop-dead curves with the right food and exercise regimen.
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Nutase(f): 6:16am
The guy na confirmed mumu.
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by muller101(m): 8:12am
Get married@ ur own risk.
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by vchykp(m): 8:18am
lesson to guys who loves it big
1 Like
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by LesbianBoy(m): 8:55am
Unfortunately many guys reason like that
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by rattlesnake(m): 10:59am
1 Like
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Promismike(m): 10:59am
Ok
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by MhizzAJ(f): 10:59am
is he regretting or what
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by aolawale025: 11:01am
Thank God the gun "didn't shoot". No lady is worth it
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by apesinola001(m): 11:01am
No you sabi
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by veacea: 11:01am
Haaa
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by Greatmind23: 11:01am
my bro you better be grateful it led some to death
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:01am
So because the marriage us no more his now saying rubbishe sebi
Ode
|Re: Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage by emmyquan: 11:01am
mumu
