Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funny Face: Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into Useless Marriage (8561 Views)

Iceberg Slim Grabs Juliet Ibrahim's Buttocks Again (Photo) / Moyo Lawal Denied Enlarging Her Buttocks, Says It Is Real - Check Them Out / Vivian Okyere: Pastor Advises Actress To Use Her Big Buttocks To Win Souls (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Comedian, Funny Face, has revealed that his ex-wife’s hefty behind and hips were what lured him into marrying her – a mistake he greatly regrets.



Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, as Funny Face is known in private life, said his “useless” marriage to Elisabeth Adjoa Ntim ended in divorce because she committed 36 ‘sins’ which were “worse than killing”.



“My marriage was a useless mistake,” Funny Face told UTV’s Wofa Kwesi in an interview.



Apart from rumours and speculations that his ex-wife was sleeping around with even friends of her husband’s, Funny Face said some of his ex-spouse’s other sins were worse than adultery.



“I didn’t do my homework well before marrying her,” he said, adding that: “Big buttocks and a** and hips pushed me into marrying her.”



He said a tracker he installed in his ex-wife’s car recorded all her sins, which he has decided not to speak about since January 2016.



According to him, his ex-wife’s sins forced him to “almost commit suicide but the gun wouldn’t shoot” when he pulled the trigger.



“What I’ve been through is worse than killing… I’ve moved on, but I’m hurt because of the lies people are peddling about me,” he said.



According to Funny Face, he has learnt his lessons and so did his homework in choosing his current partner whose character “I saw before I saw her buttocks”.



He said “her vision, simplicity, what she wants to do in life and her love for kids” made him choose her.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8d3MW10bIs?t=18







http://www.adomonline.com/ghana-news/big-buttocks-hips-led-useless-marriage-funny-face/

That is it 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol. 5 Likes

Who da fucck is funny face? 3 Likes

thats because you don't have brain 7 Likes

What a silly reason. Boobs, Ass and hips can lead you to anywhere, but marriage shouldn't be one of the destinations.



Very silly. 6 Likes 1 Share

who is he 1 Like

I reserve my comments 1 Like





This is what happens when you constantly feed from the anus and think with your manhood alone This is what happens when you constantly feed from the anus and think with your manhood alone 3 Likes

After enjoying her buttocks and hips



sucking everywhere dry, it's that time your eyes opened abi..



we keep telling men to look beyond facials



we keep telling them beauty fades



we keep telling them to hook that babe who isn't a bambi



but no they won't hear, they will rather go for the one that will give them different positions on the bed, the 1 with the pretty face and the hourglass figure, the one who cares more about her skin than goals later they will come around and start complaining.



sense fall on all useless men out there 10 Likes

That's when you only think with your third leg.....instead of your brain....so sorry

Marriage is much more than this... 1 Like

Arrant nonsense.

Rorachy:

Who da fucck is funny face? Funny face.





Funny marriage mistake Funny face.Funny marriage mistake 1 Like

No picture??

she carry front, she carry back, she too. package, marry her..... Stupid love+Stupid marriage= Stupid divorce.



Those physical assets are only for the bed but marriage is more than what happens in the bed





Ladies, read here "Three lessons you need if you want to meet your Mr right"



http://www.talkeverytime.com/2016/12/3-lessons-you-need-if-you-want-to-meet.html Who is funny face? You should have provided us with a picture of his wife's big backside and hips na.Those physical assets are only for the bed but marriage is more than what happens in the bedLadies, read here "Three lessons you need if you want to meet your Mr right"

Premium should be placed on content instead of the container. The container can be chiseled into drop-dead curves with the right food and exercise regimen.

The guy na confirmed mumu.

Get married@ ur own risk.

lesson to guys who loves it big 1 Like

Unfortunately many guys reason like that

1 Like

Ok

is he regretting or what

Thank God the gun "didn't shoot". No lady is worth it

No you sabi

Haaa

my bro you better be grateful it led some to death





Ode So because the marriage us no more his now saying rubbishe sebiOde