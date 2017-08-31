Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) (10339 Views)

When you're big you're Big.



E-money and his heavy built security guard were spotted today at Murtala muhammed domestic terminal 2 few minutes ahead of his boarding schedule to Abuja.



Too much sauce , too much juice if you ask me.





Source

Airforce

Eyan E-money.

Work hard, ball hard.



It is too late to fail, Amen. 11 Likes

Lalasticlala Working hard doesn't include creating useless threads though. Working hard doesn't include creating useless threads though. 59 Likes 5 Shares

Coo

Lalasticlala thinks otherwise 1 Like

One day God will do it for you who is reading my reply.



The narcotics guys at the airport should do their professional job. No VIP treatment.Frisk this guy properly. 5 Likes 1 Share

This man use style resemble Nnamdi Kanu sha 19 Likes 1 Share

coool.



Today?...

these pics have been trending online for a while o.

There is nothing useless about what the op is doing concerning E-money. If you think it's useless, then you know nothing about the media/news.



People get paid writing about the lives of others. It happens all over.



You should quit watching OGTV, and watch more of ETV!



Writing about celebs and obsessing about their lives is a form of media entertainment too.





Peace. There is nothing useless about what the op is doing concerning E-money. If you think it's useless, then you know nothing about the media/news.People get paid writing about the lives of others. It happens all over.You should quit watching OGTV, and watch more of ETV!Writing about celebs and obsessing about their lives is a form of media entertainment too.Peace. 14 Likes

This is front page bound ...



Booking window seat



Calls lalasticlala for cabin announcement

This guy can slay sha

This space is not for sale ...Lolz

Op wat happened to ur musical career 4 Likes 1 Share

Amen bruv.. amen Amen bruv.. amen

Lol

Peace. The best thing to do when you do not understand what somebody is saying is to either ask or shut up The best thing to do when you do not understand what somebody is saying is to either ask or shut up 8 Likes 1 Share

hmmm...he go cast one day and we'll be here to read it as well...

Asslicker 8 Likes

OP, I like that you've found your calling. Music isn't for everyone.



Focus on covering the lifestyle of wealthy personalities and you'll be wealthy in no time. That's what Dele Momodu does. OP, I like that you've found your calling. Music isn't for everyone.Focus on covering the lifestyle of wealthy personalities and you'll be wealthy in no time. That's what Dele Momodu does. 6 Likes

Nice Gucci footie though Na this bodyguard dey chop the money passNice Gucci footie though 3 Likes

What happened between E-money and his security ?

The mod that pushed this poo to frontpage is a bastard.

You can ban me for that...I don't give a Bleep anymore 2 Likes

He take style resemble Nnamdi KANU 1 Like

Every hustler has his payday, our time too shall come!!!

This pot bellied policeman that follows him around tho. I doubt if he will ever want to regular police work again 2 Likes







How did he become rich? What is his source of income?





Does he pay taxes?



Dig his background very well, you go see drugs and/or yahoooze. The guy is trying to be Yoruba so badHow did he become rich? What is his source of income?Does he pay taxes?Dig his background very well, you go see drugs and/or yahoooze. 1 Like