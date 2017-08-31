₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by IamAirforce1: 7:13pm
When you're big you're Big.
E-money and his heavy built security guard were spotted today at Murtala muhammed domestic terminal 2 few minutes ahead of his boarding schedule to Abuja.
Too much sauce , too much juice if you ask me.
Source
Airforce
Eyan E-money.
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by IamAirforce1: 7:13pm
More photos
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by IamAirforce1: 7:14pm
Work hard, ball hard.
It is too late to fail, Amen.
11 Likes
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 7:20pm
IamAirforce1:Working hard doesn't include creating useless threads though.
59 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by donbrowser(m): 7:20pm
Coo
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by IamAirforce1: 7:21pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
1 Like
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by ekensi01(m): 7:28pm
One day God will do it for you who is reading my reply.
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Chubhie: 7:43pm
The narcotics guys at the airport should do their professional job. No VIP treatment.Frisk this guy properly.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by ItchingPreek(m): 7:55pm
This man use style resemble Nnamdi Kanu sha
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 8:00pm
coool.
Today?...
these pics have been trending online for a while o.
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 8:03pm
Kondomatic:
There is nothing useless about what the op is doing concerning E-money. If you think it's useless, then you know nothing about the media/news.
People get paid writing about the lives of others. It happens all over.
You should quit watching OGTV, and watch more of ETV!
Writing about celebs and obsessing about their lives is a form of media entertainment too.
Peace.
14 Likes
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Keneking: 8:32pm
This is front page bound ...
Booking window seat
Calls lalasticlala for cabin announcement
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Prettythicksmi(f): 8:35pm
This guy can slay sha
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Zdoh(m): 8:40pm
This space is not for sale ...Lolz
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Sniper12: 8:51pm
Op wat happened to ur musical career
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 9:07pm
IamAirforce1:
Amen bruv.. amen
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by IamAirforce1: 9:10pm
Lol
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 9:11pm
xxxtedyxxx:The best thing to do when you do not understand what somebody is saying is to either ask or shut up
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Intrepid01(m): 9:33pm
hmmm...he go cast one day and we'll be here to read it as well...
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Montez90: 9:45pm
Asslicker
8 Likes
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by EponOjuku: 9:45pm
IamAirforce1:
OP, I like that you've found your calling. Music isn't for everyone.
Focus on covering the lifestyle of wealthy personalities and you'll be wealthy in no time. That's what Dele Momodu does.
6 Likes
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Franco93: 9:46pm
Intrepid01:Shut up your mouth
1 Like
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by roqrules04(m): 9:47pm
Na this bodyguard dey chop the money pass
Nice Gucci footie though
3 Likes
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 9:47pm
ItchingPreek:na true oo
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 9:48pm
What happened between E-money and his security ?
The mod that pushed this poo to frontpage is a bastard.
You can ban me for that...I don't give a Bleep anymore
2 Likes
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by Nostradamu(m): 9:49pm
Chubhie:
"Narcotics guys"? Lmfaoooooo! Oga, na "Na guys" dey dia, the "cotics" don run comot. Even the so-called officers need to be frisked. Na Naija bi this ma guy.
1 Like
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by valx2: 9:49pm
He take style resemble Nnamdi KANU
1 Like
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:50pm
Every hustler has his payday, our time too shall come!!!
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by dominique(f): 9:50pm
This pot bellied policeman that follows him around tho. I doubt if he will ever want to regular police work again
2 Likes
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by okway2: 9:50pm
The guy is trying to be Yoruba so bad
How did he become rich? What is his source of income?
Does he pay taxes?
Dig his background very well, you go see drugs and/or yahoooze.
1 Like
|Re: Between E-money And His Security At Lagos Airport Today (photos) by ogashman(m): 9:50pm
money is gud....wen u have it loyalty and respect will always be at ur beck n call
1 Like
