The UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson and Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama were in attendance earlier today in Abuja along with others to pay tribute to the memories of those who paid the ultimate price.



British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson says the United Kingdom will do all within its powers to support Nigeria to provide security in the Gulf of Guinea because of its strategic importance to his country as a major oil route. Johnson disclosed this on Thursday abound Nigerian Navy's NN UNITY ship at Navy Dockyard, Victoria island Lagos while on a visit...





anyway kudos to our gallant navy men

That's good

It's embarrassing to note DAT a country like Nigeria cannot even boast of at least one assault submarine in 21st century

It's embarrassing to note DAT a country like Nigeria cannot even boast of at least one assault submarine in 21st century what do we need it for?



What war is Nigeria fighting?

Or you think assault submarine is owned just for luxury?



what do we need it for?

What war is Nigeria fighting?

Or you think assault submarine is owned just for luxury?

How many developed countries have assault submarine?





shame no dey catch una say una never build una own ship and submarine



if na to thief money na dat one una sabi fairly used ship wey dem dash Nigeria Navyshame no dey catch una say una never build una own ship and submarineif na to thief money na dat one una sabi

Naija government and fairly use weapons r like





He's probably thinking "how are these people still using 1920s technology?" The man looks dull.....He's probably thinking "how are these people still using 1920s technology?"

Alright.





This country self boris that the world mocks, Nigeria dey show am aroundThis country self

British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson says the United Kingdom will do all within its powers to support Nigeria to provide security in the Gulf of Guinea because of its strategic importance to his country as a major oil route. Johnson disclosed this on Thursday abound Nigerian Navy's NN UNITY ship at Navy Dockyard, Victoria island Lagos while on a visit...



The UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama were in attendance earlier today in Abuja along with others to pay tribute to the memories of those who paid the ultimate price.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/uk-pledges-support-for-nigeria-on-security-in-gulf-of-guinea.html @bolded. UK supporting Nigeria based on business interest. If not oil, what has Nigeria? @bolded. UK supporting Nigeria based on business interest. If not oil, what has Nigeria?

I'm not saying i hate Buhari but if i find him on a life support, I'll disconnect it and plug in my charger....I just hate low batteries.



Say no to boko haram
Say no to ipob
Say no to bad vices
Say no to everything bad uno
Ladies and gentlemen presenting your future president, be ready for you'll all vote for me in the 2030's election.

what do we need it for?



What war is Nigeria fighting?

Or you think assault submarine is owned just for luxury?



How many developed countries have assault submarine? Savagery beyond repair Savagery beyond repair

what do we need it for?



What war is Nigeria fighting?

Or you think assault submarine is owned just for luxury?



How many developed countries have assault submarine?

All submarine are offensive. So any military grade submarine has an assault capability.



The question here now should be how many developed countries field submarines?





The Nigerian navy however has plans to field submarine and the Nigerian navy already requested for $300 million to purchase one. All submarine are offensive. So any military grade submarine has an assault capability.The question here now should be how many developed countries field submarines?The Nigerian navy however has plans to field submarine and the Nigerian navy already requested for $300 million to purchase one.

fairly used ship wey dem dash Nigeria Navy



shame no dey catch una say una never build una own ship and submarine



if na to thief money na dat one una sabi

NNS unity is a brand new OPV from China. No one dashed us man! NNS unity is a brand new OPV from China. No one dashed us man!

UNFORTUNATELY, BRITAIN CANNOT HELP NIGERIA.



THEY ARE STILL FIGHTING TO KEEP THE UNITED KINGDOM UNITED, WHILST SCOTLAND PUSHES FOR AN INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND.



IRELAND IS ALREADY A COUNTRY OF ITS OWN.



US IS BUSY WITH NORTH KOREA.



NIGERIA WILL BE TOTALLY AT THE MERCY OF THE ODUDUWA, BIAFRA, AREWA, NIGER-DELTA, MIDDLE-BELT, FULANI, BOKO HARAM ETC.



WEN THE CENTER CAN NO LONGER HOLD, THINGS FALL APART.



NA PART 1 WE DEY SO AND ENTERING PART 2.

what do we need it for?



What war is Nigeria fighting?

Or you think assault submarine is owned just for luxury?



How many developed countries have assault submarine? You completely '' it with your response

Nigeria is forever great.

Nigeria is forever great.

dude we don't need people like you, you will terminate this nation per ur moniker dude we don't need people like you, you will terminate this nation per ur moniker

