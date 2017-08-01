₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:43pm
British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson says the United Kingdom will do all within its powers to support Nigeria to provide security in the Gulf of Guinea because of its strategic importance to his country as a major oil route. Johnson disclosed this on Thursday abound Nigerian Navy's NN UNITY ship at Navy Dockyard, Victoria island Lagos while on a visit...
The UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama were in attendance earlier today in Abuja along with others to pay tribute to the memories of those who paid the ultimate price.
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by heendrix(m): 7:45pm
Always all in it's power for how many decades now?
anyway kudos to our gallant navy men
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by BIAFRONIGERIAN(m): 7:46pm
That's good
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by BIAFRONIGERIAN(m): 7:52pm
It's embarrassing to note DAT a country like Nigeria cannot even boast of at least one assault submarine in 21st century
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by Tolexander: 8:02pm
BIAFRONIGERIAN:what do we need it for?
What war is Nigeria fighting?
Or you think assault submarine is owned just for luxury?
How many developed countries have assault submarine?
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by free2ryhme: 9:55pm
fairly used ship wey dem dash Nigeria Navy
shame no dey catch una say una never build una own ship and submarine
if na to thief money na dat one una sabi
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by fuckerstard: 9:55pm
Naija government and fairly use weapons r like
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by okway2: 9:55pm
The man looks dull.....
He's probably thinking "how are these people still using 1920s technology?"
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by blezdBen(m): 9:56pm
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by iamJ(m): 9:56pm
boris that the world mocks, Nigeria dey show am around
This country self
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by Franco93: 9:57pm
dainformant:@bolded. UK supporting Nigeria based on business interest. If not oil, what has Nigeria?
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by excel127(m): 9:58pm
I'm not saying i hate Buhari but if i find him on a life support, I'll disconnect it and plug in my charger....I just hate low batteries.
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by Terminator1234g: 9:59pm
Nigeria is forever great.
Say no to boko haram
Say no to ipob
Say no to bad vices
Say no to everything bad uno
Ladies and gentlemen presenting your future president, be ready for you'll all vote for me in the 2030's election.
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by abbaapple: 9:59pm
Wheep for my country! Everytn is scam!
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by Lalas247(f): 10:00pm
Tolexander:Savagery beyond repair
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by tdayof(m): 10:00pm
Tolexander:
All submarine are offensive. So any military grade submarine has an assault capability.
The question here now should be how many developed countries field submarines?
The Nigerian navy however has plans to field submarine and the Nigerian navy already requested for $300 million to purchase one.
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by Thermodynamics(m): 10:00pm
People de get navy ship, Nigeria sef wan get navy ship. yeye country.
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by tdayof(m): 10:01pm
free2ryhme:
NNS unity is a brand new OPV from China. No one dashed us man!
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by sayisayi: 10:01pm
This mop haired cracker is thinking...
Dumb niggers....you give us oil....we give you expired military wear
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by hammerT: 10:01pm
UNFORTUNATELY, BRITAIN CANNOT HELP NIGERIA.
THEY ARE STILL FIGHTING TO KEEP THE UNITED KINGDOM UNITED, WHILST SCOTLAND PUSHES FOR AN INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND.
IRELAND IS ALREADY A COUNTRY OF ITS OWN.
US IS BUSY WITH NORTH KOREA.
NIGERIA WILL BE TOTALLY AT THE MERCY OF THE ODUDUWA, BIAFRA, AREWA, NIGER-DELTA, MIDDLE-BELT, FULANI, BOKO HARAM ETC.
WEN THE CENTER CAN NO LONGER HOLD, THINGS FALL APART.
NA PART 1 WE DEY SO AND ENTERING PART 2.
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by SammyJac(m): 10:02pm
You completely 'KILLED' it with your response
Tolexander:
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by Ezeimo: 10:02pm
U.k and their interest.
Why can't UK help us to fight Boko Harem or even give us Military equipment. But to protect their ship route for buying our oil.
While Nigerians are begin killed by Boko Haram.
May God help.us.
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by chichijas(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by chichijas(m): 10:05pm
Terminator1234g:
dude we don't need people like you, you will terminate this nation per ur moniker
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by Jolar101(m): 10:18pm
Are we supposed to have only one seaport in Nigeria.
|Re: Boris Johnson Visits Nigerian Navy's Unity Ship At Victoria Island. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:20pm
tdayof:
na so dem tell you nah
